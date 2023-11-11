Houston TX Hot Chicken - Bakersfield 3925 Rosedale Highway Ste B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.
Location
3925 Rosedale Highway Suite B & C, Bakersfield, CA 93308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Merv's Meat and Sausage Co. - 4208 Rosedale Hwy Suite 205-6
No Reviews
4208 Rosedale Hwy Suite 205-6 Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurant
El Puesto Cocina y Cantina - 3700 California Ave Suite 100
No Reviews
3700 California Ave Suite 100 Bakersfield, CA 93309
View restaurant
Marie Callender’s - 073 - Bakersfield
No Reviews
3801 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309
View restaurant
Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop - 1927 20th St
No Reviews
1927 20th St Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield