  El Puesto Cocina y Cantina - 3700 California Ave Suite 100
El Puesto Cocina y Cantina 3700 California Ave Suite 100

No reviews yet

3700 California Ave Suite 100

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPS

CAMARONES BOTANEROS

$18.00

FRITOS, VALENTINA, A LA PLANCHA

CEVICHE TRIO

$16.00

TRADICIONAL, AUGUACHILE, MANGO

FRIJOLES CON QUESO

$15.00

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

PAPAS BOTANERAS

$11.00

FLAUTAS CON GUACAMOLE

$17.00

TOSTADITAS DE NOPALES

$14.00

TOSTADITAS MICHOACANAS

$15.00

TOTOPOS CON MOLE

$13.00

NACHOS EL GUERO

$17.00

SPICY POTATOES

$11.00

CEVICHES Y MARISCOS FRESCOS

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$12.00

AGUACHILES EL PUESTO

$23.00

CEVICHE TRIO

$13.00

AGUACHILE ROJO

$23.00

MARISCOS

CAMARONES

$20.00

SHRIMP OR FISH

FRITOS

$20.00

SHRIMP OR FISH

FILETE COSTENO

$22.00

FILETE ADOBADO

$22.00

ENSALADAS

ENSALADA EL PUESTO

$16.00

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

ENSALADA COSTENA

$19.00

ENSALADA AZTECA

$15.00

AVOCADO FLAUTA SALAD

$16.00

VEGETARIANO

TACOS DE NOPALES

$15.00

TACOS DE CALABACITAS

$15.00

BAJA PAPA TACOS

$15.00

ENCHILADAS DE PAPA

$15.00

CHILE RELLENO

$15.00

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS MICHOACANAS

$19.00

ENCHILADAS OR FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS CON MOLE

$19.00

ENCHILADAS OR FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS POBLANAS

$19.00

ENCHILADAS OR FLAUTAS

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA MICHOACANAS

$21.00

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$21.00

ENCHILADAS OR FLAUTAS

ENCHILADAS CON MOLE

$21.00

ENCHILADAS OR FLAUTAS

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARONES

$24.00

PLATILLOS DE LA CASA

BIRRIA DE RES

$20.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$20.00

BISTEC ENCHILADO

$20.00

BISTEC ENOPALADO

$20.00

COSTILLAS EN SALSA

$20.00

ENFRIJOLADAS CON BISTEC

$20.00

FAJITAS DE CAMARON

$20.00

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$19.00

FAJITAS DE RES

$20.00

FAJITAS TRIO

$22.00

CHICKEN, STEAK, SHRIMP

MAR Y TIERRA

$23.00

POLLO EN MOLE

$19.00

CARNITAS MICHOACANAS

$20.00

SOPES AHOGADOS

$20.00

TACOS

TACOS DE PICADILLO

$17.00

TACOS DE TINGA

$17.00

TACOS DE PAPA

$16.00

BAJA FISH TACOS

$18.00

BAJA SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

TACOS GOBERNADOR

$18.00

QUESABIRRIAS

$18.00

TACO TRIO

$18.00

MINI BIRRIA TACOS

$19.00

ALA

ALA TACO

$3.00

ALA TACO A MANO

$5.00

ALA CRISPY TACO

$8.00

ALA BURRITO

$13.00

ALA QUESADILLA

$12.00

ALA QUESABIRRIA

$8.00

ALA BAJA FISH TACO

$8.00

ALA BAJA SHRIMP TACO

$8.00

ALA GOBERNADOR

$8.00

ALA RICE AND BEANS

$8.00

ALA RICE

$4.00

ALA BEANS

$4.00

ALA CONSOME

$4.00

ALA BISTEC

$10.00

ALA CECINA

$10.00

ALA ENFRIJOLADAS

$12.00

ALA TORTILLAS MAIZ

$4.00

ALA TORTILLAS HARINA

$4.00

ALA ENCHILADA

$8.25

ALA BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

ALA CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

ALA TACOS DE PAPA' NO BEAN NO RICE

$10.00

Ala filete

$12.99

Ala bistec enopalado

$15.00

Fajitas no rice &beans

$18.00

ALA CAMARONES 5CT

$5.00

ALA FLAUTAS

$15.00

El PUESTO BURRITO (mojado)

$15.00

Papas Fritas (Botaneras)

$8.00

Side Papas

$4.00

Side Papas (Copy)

$4.00

ALA SOPE

$6.00

Ala FRUIT

$10.00

CALDOS

MENUDO

$16.00

POZOLE

$17.00

POSTRES

Flan

$12.00

Whole Flan (8 SLICES)

$80.00

Chimicheesecake

$14.00

Pan dulce

$2.00

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

BEVERAGES

SODAS

$3.50

AGUA FRESCA

$6.00

CHOCOLATE ABUELITA

$5.00

CAFE DE OLLA

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CON PAN

$7.50

PAN

$2.50

Refill Cafe De Olla

$1.50

Agua Fresca Refill

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$4.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

SIDES

Torreado 1CT

$1.50

Torreados 3CT

$2.99

TOTOPOS/CHIPS PLAIN

$5.99

Guac small side 4oz

$3.99

Side Salad

$5.00

Dressings small side 2oz

$1.00

Dressings large side 4oz

$3.00

Sauces small side 2oz

$1.00

Sauces large side 4oz

$3.00

Tostaditas 3ct

$2.50

Tostaditas 6ct

$4.00

EL PUESTO COCKTAILS

AGUA DE ROSAS

$14.00

CANTARITO

$14.00

LA CHICA SEXY

$14.00

LA COSTEÑA

$14.00

LA DAMA

$14.00

LA DOÑA

$14.00

LA GUERA

$14.00

PALOMA BLANCA

$14.00

PALOMA NEGRA

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

EL PUESTO MARGARITAS

PEPINO CON LIMON

$13.00

AGUA CHILE

$13.00

TAMARINDO

$13.00

GUAYABA

$13.00

MANGO CHAMOY

$13.00

Cadillac well

$15.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

DURAZNO

$13.00

PREMIUM COCKTAIL

EL JEFE DE JEFES

$38.00

EL PATRONCITO

$31.00

EL SOCIO

$20.00

EL AMIGO

$18.00

ANTIGUO

$18.00

SANTA CLARITA

$14.00

EL VENADO

$14.00

LA MULA

$14.00

EL BURRO

$14.00

CIELITO LINDO

$14.00

LA CHISMOSA

$14.00

EL TIKI-TA

$14.00

EL REY

$15.00

PUTAZO

$17.00

PEACHY DREAMS

$14.00

SANGRIA ROJA

$14.00

SANGRIA BLANCA

$14.00

SHOOTERS

HOUSE SHOOTER

$11.00

BIRTHDAY SHOOTER

$1.00

SHOOTER SPECIAL

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

TITOS

$15.00

SMIRNOFF

$12.00

EFFEN

$14.00

SKYY

$12.00

KINKY

$12.00

KETTLE ONE

$15.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$14.00

HENDRICKS

$17.00

EMPERESS

$20.00

TANQUEREY

$16.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Kraken

$14.00

Malibu

$12.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

3 Generaciones Plata

$12.00

3 Generaciones Repo

$14.00

3 Generaciones Anejo

$16.00

Astral Blanco

$18.00

Avion Cristalino

$26.00

Avion silver

$28.00

Avion Reserva 44

$30.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Centenario

$16.00

Centenario cristalino

$20.00

Centenario leyenda

$24.00

CLAZE AZUL PLATA

$26.00

CLASE AZUL

$29.00

Class azul durango

$55.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$55.00

Coralejo Repo

$12.00

Coralejo Anejo

$14.00

Coralejo Extra Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espalon Reposado

$16.00

Herradura silver

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

La Pinta

$15.00

Milagro Repo

$12.00

Monte Alban

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$29.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Guillermo del toro

$300.00

Tequila Rose

$12.00

SIETE LEGUAS

$16.00

Dobel diamante

$15.00

Cuervo cristalino

$15.00

Cuervo

$12.00

Cuervo silver

$13.00

Cuervo plata

$13.00

Azul

$12.00

Dobel 50

$29.00

San matias

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo

$15.00

Monte Albany

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$13.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

Maestro cristalino

$23.00

GRAN MALO

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

Makers 46

$20.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Wild Turkey

Crown royal

$15.00

Buchanans

$16.00

Chives regal

$14.00

Johnny walker black

$23.00

Johnny walker blue

$41.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Screwball

$15.00

Willett bourbon

$18.00

Johnny walker red

$23.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

RUMPLE MINTZ

$14.00

Well mezcal

$10.00

Cocktails

Mai tai

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Long Island

$17.00

Mojito

$15.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

Xx

$7.00+

Estrella

$7.00+

Ultra

$7.00+

Bud light

$7.00+

Ipa

$7.00+

805

$7.00+

Mango cart

$7.00+

Coors

$7.00+

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00Out of stock

XX

$5.00Out of stock

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

ULTRA

$5.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

BARILL

$5.00Out of stock

SOL

$5.00Out of stock

PACIFICO

$5.00

Champagne

MIMOSA

$10.00

Champagne glass

$9.00

Sangrias

Sangria rojo

$13.00

SANGRIA BLANCA

$13.00

Wine

GLASS

BOTTLE

Shots

3 Generaciones Anejo

$16.00

3 Generaciones Plata

$12.00

3 Generaciones Repo

$14.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$16.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

CLASE AZUL

$29.00

CLAZE AZUL PLATA

$26.00

Coralejo Anejo

$14.00

Coralejo Extra Anejo

$16.00

Coralejo Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Milagro Repo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Platinum

$28.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Well Drink

$8.00

Grand M

$10.00

Michelada/bloody maria

Michelada

$13.00

BLOODY MARIA

$14.00

Seltzer

Truly

$7.00

Tonic water

Tonic water

$3.00

Botellas

DON JULIO 1942

$850.00

Beer cases

24pk MODELO

$85.00

12pk MODELO

$50.00

Sides

MICHELADA MIX 32OZ

$13.00

Breakfast

Chilaquiles rojas

$16.00

Chilaquiles mole

$16.00

Chilaquiles verdes

$16.00

Costillas Breakfast

$16.00

Chicharron en salsa

$16.00

Chicharron con frijoles

$16.00

Chorizo con huevos

$15.00

Breakfast burrito

$13.00

Tres leches French toast

$15.00

ALA

Chorizo

$5.00

Toast 1 slice

$3.00

1 egg

$3.00

2 EGGS

$5.00

Toast 2 slices

$5.00

Avocado toast

$7.00

Deposit

Per person

$20.00

Flowers

Bouquet of Roses

$50.00

Cups

Chica sexy cup

$25.00

Agua fresca cup

$15.00

Cantarito

$15.00

Margaritas

TUE MARGARITA

$6.00

SHOOTERS

TUE SHOOTERS

$6.00

Tuesday tacos

Tuesday tacos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93309

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

