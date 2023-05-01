Hibachi House | Lauderdale

Restaurant info

Hibachi House is a fast-casual restaurant located in 3456 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, VA, serving up delicious and affordable hibachi cuisine. Our focus is on providing excellent customer service while ensuring a speedy meal experience. We strive to provide an enjoyable dining experience and create long-lasting relationships with our customers through great food, friendly service, and reasonable prices. So if you're ever in the mood for some delicious Hibachi without sacrificing quality or flavor, Hibachi House is the place to be! Come by today and give us a try!

Website