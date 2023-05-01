Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hibachi House | Lauderdale

3456 Lauderdale Dr

Richmond, VA 23233

FOOD

HIBACHI

includes two sides, two dips and a choice of soup or salad
CHICKEN HIBACHI

CHICKEN HIBACHI

$11.00

Succulent Chicken Hibachi, smothered in teriyaki, hibachi-grilled perfection, caramelized crust, umami essence!

STEAK HIBACHI

STEAK HIBACHI

$13.00

Succulent Steak Hibachi, smothered in teriyaki, hibachi-grilled perfection, caramelized crust, umami essence!

SHRIMP HIBACHI

SHRIMP HIBACHI

$12.00

Succulent Shrimp Hibachi, smothered in teriyaki, hibachi-grilled perfection, caramelized crust, umami essence!

SALMON HIBACHI

SALMON HIBACHI

$14.00

Succulent Salmon Hibachi, marinated and finished in lemon, hibachi-grilled perfection, caramelized crust, umami essence!

VEGGIE HIBACHI

VEGGIE HIBACHI

$11.00

Veggie Hibachi: snow peas, red pepper, broccoli, onion, zucchini, hibachi-grilled, vibrant flavors. Finished in teriyaki!

APPETIZERS AND SIDES

GYOZA

$4.00

Indulge in our Gyoza Dumplings, a trio of delicate, pan-seared pouches filled with your choice of savory pork or fresh veggies. Smothered in our signature sauce, these irresistible dumplings promise an explosion of flavor with every bite. A true Japanese culinary gem, perfect for sharing or enjoying solo.

SIDE OF FRIED RICE

$1.95

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$1.95

SIDE OF NOODLES

$2.25

SIDE OF GRILLED VEGGIES

$2.25

SIDE SALAD

$2.25

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.75

SIDE OF STEAK

$5.50

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$4.75

SIDE OF SALMON

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE OF MISO SOUP

$2.25

EXTRA SAUCES

EXTRA YUM YUM SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA GINGER SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA WHITE SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.75

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75Out of stock

SWEET TEA

$2.25

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$2.25Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hibachi House is a fast-casual restaurant located in 3456 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, VA, serving up delicious and affordable hibachi cuisine. Our focus is on providing excellent customer service while ensuring a speedy meal experience. We strive to provide an enjoyable dining experience and create long-lasting relationships with our customers through great food, friendly service, and reasonable prices. So if you're ever in the mood for some delicious Hibachi without sacrificing quality or flavor, Hibachi House is the place to be! Come by today and give us a try!

3456 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233

