Hilltop Public House 3 North Goldthwaite St.

3 North Goldthwaite St.

Montgomery, AL 36104

Popular Items

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte (16oz)
Latte (16oz)
Americano (16oz)

Batch Coffee

Drip Coffee (12 oz)

Drip Coffee (12 oz)

$2.50

Test Description for this very tasty Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee (16 oz)

$2.75

Drip Coffee (20 oz)

$3.00

Cold Brew (12 oz)

$3.25

Cold Brew (16 oz)

$3.50

French Press (Single)

$4.00

French Press (Double)

$6.00

To-Go Gallon Coffee

$20.00

To-Go Gallon Toddy

$30.00

Espresso Beverages

Americano (12 oz)

$2.50

Americano (16oz)

$3.00

Americano (20oz)

$3.50

Iced Americano (12oz)

$2.75

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.25

Espresso

$2.25

Macchiato

$2.75

Cortado

$3.25

Cappucino

$3.75

Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Latte (20oz)

$5.25

Iced Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Signature Beverages

Lavender Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Lavender Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Lavender Latte (20oz)

$5.75

Iced Lavender Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Iced Lavender Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Old Fashioned CB (12oz)

$3.75

Old Fashioned CB (16oz)

$4.25

Vietnamese Style Coffee

$4.00

Double Vietnamese

$6.00

Refridgerator Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Food

Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Cake Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Scones

Pick 6

$24.00

Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

$2.00

Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Seasonal Beverages

Maple Cold Brew (12oz)

$4.50

Maple Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Pumpkin Pie Latte (20oz)

$5.75

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Mulled Cider (12oz)

$4.75

Mulled Cider (16oz)

$5.25

Mulled Cider (20oz)

$5.75

Holiday Orders

1/2 Gallon Cold Brew

$15.00

1/2 Gallon Iced Latte

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Flavored Iced Latte

$25.00

1/2 Gallon Alternative Milk Iced Latte

$26.00

1/2 Gallon Flavored Alternative Milk Iced Latte

$29.00

6 Pack Bagels

$24.00

12 Pack Bagels

$40.00

Prepacks

Liquid Ambition

$14.00

Brass Knuckle

$16.00

Old Timer

$16.00

Decaf

$16.00

Guatemala

$14.00

Mexico

$14.00

Costa Rica

$20.00

Big Papa

$20.00

Java Bomb

$18.00

Ethiopia Tela

$21.00

Honduras

$16.00

Brazil Psalm of Gold

$12.00

Ethiopia Noir

$18.00

Sumatra

$16.00

La Bella Donna

$16.00

Stickers

Hilltop

$3.00

On Top

$3.00

Cheers

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a full service coffee shop and neighborhood gathering spot serving unique coffee drinks, New York bagels, and a full bar menu in a historic building in Montgomery's oldest neighborhood.

Location

3 North Goldthwaite St., Montgomery, AL 36104

Directions

