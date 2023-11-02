HOLY COW - IN STORE & WEBSITE

SIGNATURES

CLASSIC BURGER
$8.00

Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

HOLY BURGER
$12.00

6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

HOLY CHICKEN
$8.00

Crispy or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

CHICKEN TENDERS
Strips of juicy crispy chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.

HOLY DOG
$3.50

Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.

SPECIALTIES

N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK
$17.00

8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.

CHOPPED CHEESE
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
$12.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

BEEF SLIDERS
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce

CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized crispy chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.

CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS
$16.00

100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns

MIX & MATCH SLIDERS
$16.00

3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns

IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.

IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE

Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.

IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS
$18.00
DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER
$12.00

Two 3 oz short rib and brisket beef blend patties smashed on the grill with onions, topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce

DOUBLE BACON JALAPENO SLIDERS
$21.00

Doubled smashed cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos, topped with our double-smoked crispy bacon

SPICY CHICKEN CHEESETEAK
CHICKEN WRAP
CHICKEN WRAP
$2.99

Tortilla filled with your choice of Crispy, Spicy Crispy, or Grilled Chicken, Iceberg lettuce and our Holy Cow Peri Sauce.

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
ONION RINGS
SWEET POTATO TOTS
CHICKEN NUGGETS
G/F CHICKEN NUGGETS
IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN NUGGETS

BOTTLED DRINKS

COKE BOTTLING
$2.50
BOYLAN BOTTLING
$2.50
PEPSI BOTTLING
$2.50
MINUTE MAID JUICE
$3.00
MARTINELLIS APPLE JUICE
$3.00
SMART WATER
$2.50

VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM

FRUITY PEBBLES
$9.00
VANILLA
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. You know who is not happy though? Vanilla. Seen as “boring.” “Safe.” Or “if beige could yawn it would be vanilla.” Well, no more. We’re bringing out vanilla’s more non-vanilla-ey traits by using Tahitian vanilla beans, cold-ground whole. Don’t screw it up from here, vanilla.

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream. Chocolate cream cheese ice cream. Swirls of caramel. Chunks of housemade graham cracker crust. It’s as if evrything good in the world moved into a pint-sized condo.

PISTACHIO
$9.00

On the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, grow the finest pistachios on earth. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, this variety of pistachio grows in the rugged landscape of Bronte and nowhere else. It is here that they acquire their unique, brilliant emerald green color, intense resinous fragrance and incredible taste. For this special flavor, we use nothing more than these nuts ground into a fine paste.

STRAWBERRY
$9.00

We use Oregon-grown strawberries, picked at the peak of ripeness, and blend them fully into our classic recipe of fresh cream, egg yolks and pure cane sugar.

PRALINE BUTTER CAKE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Praline Butter Cake Ice Cream. We can thank Louisiana for the praline and Mardi Gras. But you don’t have to throw beads to get your hands on this creation; sweet cream ice cream with praline and pieces of brown butter cake.

HONEYCOMB
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Honeycomb Ice Cream. Despite being called honeycomb, it’s not made from any honey at all. It’s made with caramel candy. That all might seem confusing until you realize that ice cream is also made without ice. Your whole life has been a lie.

MALTED COOKIE DOUGH SHAKE
$9.00
MINT CHIP
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Mint Chip Ice Cream. We use single-origin, dark chocolate chips, so you can taste the true flavor profile. We add in a little pure peppermint extract and <chef’s kiss>.

HAZELNUT FUDGE COOKIE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Hazelnut Fudge Cookie Ice Cream. Italian hazelnuts. Crumbles of spiced speculoos cookies. Swirls of rich dark chocolate. They’re all the winners here in this mouth contest.

BROWN SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH CHUNK
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Chunk Ice Cream. Dark brown sugar ice cream. Cookie dough. Candied Walnuts. Brownies. It’s a collection of all the best stuff. Like an ice cream platypus whose den is your mouth.

COOKIES & CREAM
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Nothing. Not children. Not dogs. Not rainbows. Nothing. Dark chocolate chip cookies + a rich cream filling + cold-ground vanilla bean ice cream = non-child, non-dog, non-rainbow happiness.

LEMON POPPY SEED MUFFIN
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin Ice Cream. This is what happens when lemon ice cream, poppy seeds, swirls of lemon curd and honey cornbread muffin get in the hot tub that is your mouth.

MARIONBERRY CHEESECAKE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Marionberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. If you’re going to go all the way to the freezer for this, the least we can do is make our graham crumble in-house and go to Stahlbush Island Farms for the marrionberries that we use to make the jam.

BUTTERMILK BERRY CORNBREAD
$9.00

After all happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Buttermilk Berry Cornbread Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of honey cornbread with buttermilk ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.

PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE HONEYCOMB
$9.00
RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Raspberry Layer Cake Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of soft, fluffy yellow cake with vanilla ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.

EARL GREY TEA
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Earl Grey Tea Ice Cream. Hand-harvested Rishi Tea leaves from the tea tree forests in the Yunnan province of China, a little bergamot citrus, your mouth. Teamwork!

VEGAN VANILLA
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. People ask how we got the name Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Well, with this vegan oat milk base and its cold-ground Tahitian vanilla beans and its ice cream attributes, it was either that or call it “Lionel.”

VEGAN PISTACHIO
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Pistachio Ice Cream. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, these special pistachios are only found in Mount Etna. In Bronte, Italy, to be precise. So they’re renowned for their fragrance and flavor. And their neck scarves.

VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream. Now, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably not. But on the other hand, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably. That’s just science.

PASSION FRUIT BERRY POP
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Passion Fruit Berry Pop Ice Cream. This multicolored ice cream, available exclusively during Pride month, celebrates the pop art of Keith Haring, one of NYC’s most iconic artists of all time. VL <3’s KH.

VEGAN STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
$9.00

After all happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream. With cold-ground vanilla, jam from Oregon-grown strawberries and pieces of shortcake, eating vegan isn't just better for the planet it's better for the mouth.

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE
$3.00
G/F CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE
$5.00

David’s cookies brownies are made in a dedicated gluten, nut and dairy free facility without preservatives, artificial colors and flavors. Contains: soy, eggs.

DELI SANDWICHES🥪

TURKEY SANDWICH
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor. Get on a hero or sandwich bread. Gluten Free also available

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.

CHICKEN CUTLET
CLUB SUPREME SANDWICH
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
BLT SANDWICH
HOT HONEY BLT
TURKEY SLICED
$12.00+

Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available

ROAST BEEF SLICED
$12.00+
SLICED SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
$12.00+

VEGAN MENU

VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.00

Crispy base-plant chicken patty. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE Lettuce, and tomato

VEGAN CHICKEN SLIDERS
$18.00
VEGAN TENDERS
VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS
Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.

VEGAN MIX & MATCH SLIDERS
$18.00
VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
$14.00

Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
$20.00
VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.

VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS
$20.00
VEGAN MEATBALL SUB
$14.00+

Savor the irresistable flavors our seasoned and formed Pea Protein plant-based juicy Italian meatballs bathed in our home made tomato sauce, nestled between soft, freshly backed Italain bread, and topped witha generous layer of meled vegan pepper jack cheese. The classic favorite brought to our Meatless Vegan Friends.

VEGAN BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
$14.00

Plant-based pork strips, smothered in our house bbq sauce on a bed of coleslaw

VEGAN BREADED ARTICHOKE
$7.00

Tasty crunchy artichoke hearts.

CORN R'BZ
$7.00

Four Crispy battered corn-on-the-cob ribs, in a lightly smoked batter. perfect with our vegan sauce.

CAULI W'NGZ
$7.00

A CRISPY CRUNCH OF A LIGHTLY PICKLED CAULIFLOWER, PERFECT WITH OUR VEGAN SAUCE

BRUSS'LZ
$7.00

Lightly Seasoned Brussels Sprout Halves With A Crispy Crust.

VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE
$1.00
VEGAN HOLY SAUCE
$1.00
VEGAN VANILLA
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. People ask how we got the name Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Well, with this vegan oat milk base and its cold-ground Tahitian vanilla beans and its ice cream attributes, it was either that or call it “Lionel.”

VEGAN PISTACHIO
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Pistachio Ice Cream. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, these special pistachios are only found in Mount Etna. In Bronte, Italy, to be precise. So they’re renowned for their fragrance and flavor. And their neck scarves.

VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE
$9.00

After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream. Now, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably not. But on the other hand, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably. That’s just science.

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.00
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
$11.00+
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
$8.00+

GLUTEN-FREE

G/F HOLY DOG
$5.00
G/F TENDERS
G/F HOLY CHICKEN
$9.00
G/F CLASSIC BURGER
$9.00
G/F HOLY BURGER
$13.00
G/F DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER
$13.00
G/F CHOPPED CHEESE
$9.00
G/F IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
$13.00
G/F IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
$13.00
G/F TURKEY SANDWICH
$13.00

Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available

G/F ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
$13.00

Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.

G/F CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH
$11.00

Breaded chicken and herbs, on a pillowy hero with some crispy lettuce. Available in a hero, artisan sliced bread and Gluten Free Bread.

G/F NYC CHEESESTEAK
$17.00
G/F BROWNIES
$5.00

Gluten Free Brownie

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.00
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
$11.00+
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS(SIX)
$17.00
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
$8.00+

BREAKFAST

HASH BROWN
$4.00
EGG & CHEESE
$4.50

CATERING

HOLY SAMPLER
$30.00

HOLY CHICKEN HOLY BURGER HOLY DOG SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS

HOLY SLIDERS SAMPLER
$40.00

THREE CHICKEN THREE SPICY CHICKEN THREE BEEF THREE CHOPPED CHEESE SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS

HOLY COW BOX
$50.00

SIX SIGNATURE HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH AND A LARGE SEASONED FRIES

DELI SAMPLER BOX
$40.00

SIX Halves Two Chicken Cutlet Two Turkey Two Roast Beef

HOLY COW DAY MEAL
$2.00
TRAY OF FRIES
$40.00
CHICKEN CUTLET 3FT
$85.00

3 FOOT SERVES 10-12

TURKEY 3FT
$100.00
ROAST BEEF 3FT
$100.00
SUPREME CLUB 3FT
$120.00

EXTRA SAUCE

HOLY SAUCE
$1.00
PERI PERI SAUCE
$1.00
VEGAN HOLY SAUCE
$1.00
VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE
$1.00
MAYO
$1.00
VEGAN MAYO
$1.00
MAMBO SAUCE
$1.00
CHOLULA MAYO
$1.00
HORSERADISH SAUCE
$1.00
HOT SAUCE
$1.00
BBQ SAUCE
$1.00
HOT HONEY SAUCE
$1.00
HONEY MUSTERD
$1.00
MUSTERD
$1.00
KETCHUP
$1.00
CHEESE SAUCE
$2.50

HAL&AL MEATS

BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST CHUNKS 10 PACKS
$25.00
WHOLE CUT CHICKEN 12 PIECES, SKIN OFF 3 - 3.5lb 10 PACKS
$100.00
GROUND CHICKEN 1 LB
$6.00
CHICKEN LEGS 1.25 LB
$4.00
CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS 1.25 LB
$5.00
WHOLE CHICKEN 3-3.5 LBS
$12.50
FLAT IRON STEAK 6 OZ
$6.00
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS 1 LB
$7.00
BONELESS RIB EYE STEAK 16OZ
$29.00
BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST
$13.50+
BONELESS SKINLESS THIGHS
$8.25+
BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST CHUNKS 1 LB
$3.00+
WHOLE CUT CHICKEN W/ SKIN OFF 12 PC
$12.50+
100% CHUCK BURGERS 2 LB
$17.00
SLICED BEEF BACON 12 OZ
$12.00
GROUND BEEF 1 LB
$9.00
ANGUS BEEF STEW 1 LB
$11.00
BEEF PEPPER STEAK 1 LB
$11.00
BONE-IN NY STRIP STEAK 12 OZ
$14.50
T-BONE STEAK 12 OZ
$14.50

TANDOOR OF LONG ISLAND - IN STORE & WEBSITE

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

PURI
$2.00
CHANA 8OZ
$5.00
HALWA 8OZ
$5.00
VEGETABLE 8OZ
$5.00
FRENCH TOAST
$7.00
OMELETTE
$7.00

STARTERS

SAMOSA (2 PCS)
$3.00
PAPRI CHAT
$8.00
CHANNA CHAT
$8.00
PANI PURI
$8.00

BBQ

CHICKEN KABAB (2 PCS)
$6.00
CHICKEN TIKKA
$12.00
CHICKEN LEG (2 PCS)
$12.00
LAMB CHOPS
$22.00
MALAI BOTI
$12.00
BEEF KABAB (2 PCS)
$7.00
BEEF BOTI
$14.00
BEHARI KABAB
$15.00

KARAHIS

CHICKEN KARAHI
$22.00
GOAT KARAHI
$34.00

MAIN DISHES

CHICKEN BIRYANI
$10.00
CHICKEN PULAO
$10.00
GOAT BIRYANI
$16.00
GOAT PULAO
$16.00
CHICKEN QORMA
$14.00
GOAT QORMA
$22.00
GOAT PAYA
$16.00
BEEF NIHARI
$16.00
CHICKEN HALEEM
$14.00
BEEF HALEEM
$16.00
CHICKEN PALAK
$14.00
GOAT PALAK
$16.00
BUTTER CHICKEN
$15.00
LAHORI CHANA
$8.00
DAAL
$8.00
MIXED VEGETABLE
$8.00
FRIED FISH
$14.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

ALOO TIKKI BURGER
$8.00
CHICKEN SHAMI BURGER
$8.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.00
KABAB PARATHA ROLL
$8.00
TIKKA PARATHA ROLL
$8.00

BREADS

NAAN
$2.00
TANDOORI ROTI
$2.00
SESAME NAAN
$2.50
GARLIC NAAN
$3.00
PLAIN PARATHA
$4.00
CHICKEN QEEMA PARATHA
$5.00
CHICKEN QEEMA NAAN
$5.00

SWEETS

KHEER
$5.00
GAJAR HALWA
$8.00
ZARDA
$5.00
GULAB JAMUN
$5.00
RAS MALAI
$5.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES
$3.50
CHEESE FRIES
$6.00
ONION RINGS
$6.00
SWEET POTATO TOTS
$6.00
CHICKEN NUGGETS
$7.00

DRINKS

SMART WATER
$2.50

CATERING

DAILY SPECIAL TAKEOUT ONLY
$59.00

SIX CHICKEN KABAB SIX NAAN ONE CHICKEN QORMA OR CHICKEN KARAHI (EXTRA $6) ONE CHICKEN BIRYANI OR CHICKEN PULAO ONE LAHORI CHANA ONE KHEER OR ZARDA