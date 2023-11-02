- Home
Holy Cow - NRO - 459-B SOUTH BROADWAY
Hicksville Hicksville
No reviews yet
459-B SOUTH BROADWAY
HICKSVILLE, NY 11801
HOLY COW - IN STORE & WEBSITE
SIGNATURES
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Crispy or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Strips of juicy crispy chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.
SPECIALTIES
8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce
Snack-sized crispy chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns
3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.
Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
Two 3 oz short rib and brisket beef blend patties smashed on the grill with onions, topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce
Doubled smashed cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos, topped with our double-smoked crispy bacon
Tortilla filled with your choice of Crispy, Spicy Crispy, or Grilled Chicken, Iceberg lettuce and our Holy Cow Peri Sauce.
SIDES
BOTTLED DRINKS
VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. You know who is not happy though? Vanilla. Seen as “boring.” “Safe.” Or “if beige could yawn it would be vanilla.” Well, no more. We’re bringing out vanilla’s more non-vanilla-ey traits by using Tahitian vanilla beans, cold-ground whole. Don’t screw it up from here, vanilla.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream. Chocolate cream cheese ice cream. Swirls of caramel. Chunks of housemade graham cracker crust. It’s as if evrything good in the world moved into a pint-sized condo.
On the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, grow the finest pistachios on earth. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, this variety of pistachio grows in the rugged landscape of Bronte and nowhere else. It is here that they acquire their unique, brilliant emerald green color, intense resinous fragrance and incredible taste. For this special flavor, we use nothing more than these nuts ground into a fine paste.
We use Oregon-grown strawberries, picked at the peak of ripeness, and blend them fully into our classic recipe of fresh cream, egg yolks and pure cane sugar.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Praline Butter Cake Ice Cream. We can thank Louisiana for the praline and Mardi Gras. But you don’t have to throw beads to get your hands on this creation; sweet cream ice cream with praline and pieces of brown butter cake.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Honeycomb Ice Cream. Despite being called honeycomb, it’s not made from any honey at all. It’s made with caramel candy. That all might seem confusing until you realize that ice cream is also made without ice. Your whole life has been a lie.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Mint Chip Ice Cream. We use single-origin, dark chocolate chips, so you can taste the true flavor profile. We add in a little pure peppermint extract and <chef’s kiss>.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Hazelnut Fudge Cookie Ice Cream. Italian hazelnuts. Crumbles of spiced speculoos cookies. Swirls of rich dark chocolate. They’re all the winners here in this mouth contest.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Chunk Ice Cream. Dark brown sugar ice cream. Cookie dough. Candied Walnuts. Brownies. It’s a collection of all the best stuff. Like an ice cream platypus whose den is your mouth.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Nothing. Not children. Not dogs. Not rainbows. Nothing. Dark chocolate chip cookies + a rich cream filling + cold-ground vanilla bean ice cream = non-child, non-dog, non-rainbow happiness.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin Ice Cream. This is what happens when lemon ice cream, poppy seeds, swirls of lemon curd and honey cornbread muffin get in the hot tub that is your mouth.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Marionberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. If you’re going to go all the way to the freezer for this, the least we can do is make our graham crumble in-house and go to Stahlbush Island Farms for the marrionberries that we use to make the jam.
After all happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Buttermilk Berry Cornbread Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of honey cornbread with buttermilk ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Raspberry Layer Cake Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of soft, fluffy yellow cake with vanilla ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Earl Grey Tea Ice Cream. Hand-harvested Rishi Tea leaves from the tea tree forests in the Yunnan province of China, a little bergamot citrus, your mouth. Teamwork!
DESSERT
DELI SANDWICHES🥪
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor. Get on a hero or sandwich bread. Gluten Free also available
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available
VEGAN MENU
Crispy base-plant chicken patty. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE Lettuce, and tomato
Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.
Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.
Savor the irresistable flavors our seasoned and formed Pea Protein plant-based juicy Italian meatballs bathed in our home made tomato sauce, nestled between soft, freshly backed Italain bread, and topped witha generous layer of meled vegan pepper jack cheese. The classic favorite brought to our Meatless Vegan Friends.
Plant-based pork strips, smothered in our house bbq sauce on a bed of coleslaw
Tasty crunchy artichoke hearts.
Four Crispy battered corn-on-the-cob ribs, in a lightly smoked batter. perfect with our vegan sauce.
A CRISPY CRUNCH OF A LIGHTLY PICKLED CAULIFLOWER, PERFECT WITH OUR VEGAN SAUCE
Lightly Seasoned Brussels Sprout Halves With A Crispy Crust.
GLUTEN-FREE
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
Breaded chicken and herbs, on a pillowy hero with some crispy lettuce. Available in a hero, artisan sliced bread and Gluten Free Bread.
Gluten Free Brownie
BREAKFAST
CATERING
HOLY CHICKEN HOLY BURGER HOLY DOG SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
THREE CHICKEN THREE SPICY CHICKEN THREE BEEF THREE CHOPPED CHEESE SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
SIX SIGNATURE HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH AND A LARGE SEASONED FRIES
SIX Halves Two Chicken Cutlet Two Turkey Two Roast Beef
3 FOOT SERVES 10-12
EXTRA SAUCE
TANDOOR OF LONG ISLAND - IN STORE & WEBSITE
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
BBQ
MAIN DISHES
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
BREADS
DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
459-B SOUTH BROADWAY, HICKSVILLE, NY 11801