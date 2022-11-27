Restaurant header imageView gallery

HopScotch & Vine 24047 West Lockport St

No reviews yet

24047 West Lockport St

Plainfield, IL 60544

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$14.00

Baked brie in pastry puff- topped with walnuts, raspberry wine sauce, powdered sugar and sliced apples

Bruschetta

$10.00

Diced Tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic & parmesan cheese served over toasted crostini

Pimento Cigars

$13.00

Ground beef and house made pimento cheese inside crispy egg roll wrapper, topped with house made chili aoili, honey & green onions

Hummus

$14.00

House made roasted red pepper hummus topped with feta cheese and garlic infused olive oil. Served with pita toast points and cucumbers

Seafood Sampler

$18.00

Fried Calamari, coconut shrimp & shrimp cocktail- served with dipping sauces

Sheila

$14.00

Tender chicken wrapped in applewood bacon, coated with sweet & spicy glaze, serve with our secret sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Giant Stuffed Mushrooms filled with herb cream cheese, battered and fried. Served with Thai chili sauce

Flatbreads

Billy Goat

$12.00

Goat cheese, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, mushrooms & a drizzle of olive oil

Bruschetta Flatbread

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, tomato, garlic, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Kansas City

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion

Tex Mex

$14.00

Jalapeno cream cheese, seasoned ground beef, cheddar jack, corn bean relish, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch

Salads and Soups

Asian Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, artisan lettuce, mandarin oranges, cranberries & chopped peanuts. Served with Asian sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, served with caesar dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Small Caesar salad

Side House Salad

$3.00

Small House Salad

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Bowl of chefs daily soup selection

Soup Cup

$3.00

Cup of chef's daily soup selection

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, green onions & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch

Steak Wedge

$16.00

Tender steak pieces, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion & bacon on a slab of iceburg lettuce served with blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze

Sandwiches & Burgers

Caprese Chicken

$16.00

All natural chicken breast topped with mozzarella, tomato, garlic infused olive oil, fresh basil & balsamic on toasted french roll. Served with 2 sides

Crispy Tofu Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy tofu, asian slaw, sriracha aioli on a tomato foccaccia bun. Served with two sides

Dixie Fried Chicken

$16.00

House battered all natural chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese & jalapeno aioli on brioche bun. Served with two sides

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$16.00

Jalapeno cream cheese stuffed burger- topped with pepper jack cheese and fried jalapenos on a brioche bun. Served with two sides

Just a Burger

$14.00

1/2 prime burger served with two sides

Pot Roast Sandwich

$16.00

Pot roast topped with mozzarella, caramelized onions & side of au jus on a toasted french roll. Served with two sides

Seafood Po Boy

$18.00

Crispy calamari, shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and tangy remoulade on a toasted french roll. Served with two sides

Texas Burger

$16.00

Hlaf pound burger stuffed with bacon & cheddar- topped with onion straws, american cheese & BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with two sides

Tylers Tenderloin Sandwich

$18.00

Tender slices of filet on a toasted french roll - topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish cream

Entrées

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Chicken breast in lemon caper butter sauce. Served with rice pilaf & roasted vegtables

Filet a la HopScotch

$32.00

6oz Filet topped with bleu cheese butter & onion straws. Served with mashed potatoes & Roasted Vegetables

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

House made Lemon Garlic Cream sauce over pasta & topped with Shrimp. Served with Garlic Bread

Salmon Dijon

$22.00

8oz salmon filet broiled, topped with caramelized onion dijon mustard glaze. Served with rice pilaf & roasted vegetables

Spinach Artichoke Penne

$16.00

Penne pasta topped in a spinach cream sacue with fried artichokes. Served with garlic bread

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

layered cake of lemon cake with berries with layer of mascarpone cheese

Chocolate Lovers

$10.00

Ultimate Chocolate Mousse Cake

OREO® Cookies Cheesecake

$10.00

Enjoy a slice of heaven from the Cheesecake Factory

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Wine Glasses

Mimosa

$9.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

GLS Bonanza

$14.00

GLS Classified Napa Valley

$14.00

GLS Juan Gil Red Blend

$15.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Murphy Goode Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Otima Tawny Port 1.5 Oz

$10.00

GLS Sebastiani Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Upshot Blend

$10.00

GLS H3 Horse Heaven Hills Rose

$9.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Champagne

$10.00

GLS Santa Marina Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Broadside Chardonnay

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Kung Fu Girl

$10.00

GLS Clean Slate Riesling

$10.00Out of stock

GLS La Cana Albarino

$12.00

GLS Fiori Moscato

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Silverado Sauvignon Blanc

$13.50

GLS Opera House Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Santa Marina Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Red Bottles

Arrowood Knights Valley Cabernet

$75.00

Arrowood Reserve Cabernet

$100.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$90.00Out of stock

Bartinney Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet 2017

$78.00

Borne of Fire Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Murphy Goode Cabernet

$40.00Out of stock

Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00Out of stock

Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet

$150.00

Chimney Rock Tomahawk Cabernet

$200.00

Château St. Jean Cabernet

$50.00

Clarksburg Cabernet

$60.00

Clos Du Val Cabernet

$120.00

Cuttings by Prisoner Cabernet

$90.00

Daniel Cohn Bellacosa Cabernet

$52.00

Daou Cabernet

$60.00

Donati Cabernet

$60.00

Eagle Glen Napa Cabernet

$60.00Out of stock

Erotic Cellars Cabernet

$65.00

Fortnight Cabernet

$65.00

Franciscan Cabernet

$60.00

Garage Wine Co. Lot 44 Cabernet

$75.00

Garage Wine Co. Lot 51 Cabernet

$75.00

Grgich Hills Cabernet

$120.00

Hanna Red Ranch Cabernet

$58.00

Hidden Ridge 55% Slope Cabernet

$160.00

Inglenook Cabernet

$150.00

Intrinsic Cabernet

$60.00

Jordan Cabernet

$100.00Out of stock

Joseph Carr Cabernet

$65.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$60.00

Louis M. Martini Napa Cabernet

$80.00

Napa Cellars Cabernet

$60.00Out of stock

New Skyside Cabernet

$60.00

Nickel & Nickel C.C. Ranch Cabernet

$250.00

Pine Ridge Napa Cabernet

$100.00

Pomar Junction Cabernet

$60.00Out of stock

Quilt by Caymus Cabernet

$90.00

Red Mare Cabernet

$110.00

Regusci Cabernet

$200.00

Robert Mondavi

$90.00

Sabotage Cabernet

$75.00

Silverado Vineyards

$90.00

Sparkman Kingpin Cabernet

$65.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$120.00

Stonestreet Cabernet

$78.00

Stonestreet Estate Cabernet

$78.00

Swanson Alexis Cabernet

$150.00

The Federalist Cabernet

$52.00

Trust Cabernet

$75.00

Unshackled by Prisoner Cabernet

$60.00

Barons de Rothschild

$75.00

Chateau de Brigue Prestige

$60.00Out of stock

Château de Haute-Serre

$90.00

Château L'Argentier

$60.00

Clos du Mont-Olivet Vieilles Vignes

$60.00

Domaine Rochette Morgan Cote du Py

$76.00

Domaines Barons de Rothschild Blason D' Aussieres

$60.00

Saint Cosme

$60.00

Noble Tree Grenache

$50.00

Scarborough Black Cask

$70.00

Silverado Vineyards

$85.00

Summers

$75.00

Alta Mora

$60.00

Bertani

$52.00

Bisceglia

$60.00

Casa Scarpa Barbera D' Asti

$50.00

Cascina la Ghersa Vignassa Barbera D'Asti

$90.00

Castiglion Del Bosco

$90.00

Damilano

$90.00

Erik Banti Ciabatta Morellino Scansano DOCG

$50.00

Gran Passione

$40.00

Helios Rosso

$50.00

Il Poggione

$50.00

Lambrusca Lini 910

$48.00

Michele Chiarlo

$50.00

Nozzole

$50.00Out of stock

Renato Corino

$100.00

Ruffino

$58.00

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva

$54.00

Terrabianca

$50.00

Vignamaggio Obsession L'arcobaleno Storm Rider

$50.00

Vignamaggio Obsession The Full River

$50.00

Vignamaggio Obsession Tornado

$50.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese

$40.00

Bodega Colomé

$56.00

Dona Paula Alluvia Parcel

$100.00

Dos Fincas

$50.00

La Posta Malbec

$45.00

Red Schooner

$90.00

Salentein

$150.00

Saurus Barrel Fermented

$60.00

Casa Natal Malbec

$48.00

Cartilidge & Browne Merlot

$37.00

Seven Hills Merlot

$90.00

Silverado Merlot

$80.00

Stratton Lummis Merlot

$65.00

Thorn by Prisoner Merlot

$80.00

Au Contraire Pinot Noir

$80.00

Auntsfield Estate- Hawk Hill Pinot Noir

$68.00

Cambria Pinot Noir

$60.00

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$60.00

Diora Pinot Noir

$65.00

Domaine Carneros Pinot Noir

$90.00

Ferrari-Carano Pinot Noir

$72.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$95.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$65.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$68.00

Jackson Estate 2015 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

$70.00

Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$60.00

Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$200.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$37.00

Orin Swift Pinot Noir

$90.00

Pali Alphabets Pinot Noir

$65.00

Pali Huntington Pinot Noir

$65.00

Peake Ranch Pinot Noir

$54.00

RAEN Home Field Pinot Noir

$175.00

RAEN Royal St. Robert Cuvee Pinot Noir

$175.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$60.00

Résonance Pinot Noir

$78.00

Sanford Pinot Noir

$70.00

Shaw + Smith Pinot Noir

$75.00

Smoke Tree Pinot Noir

$58.00

Talbott Pinot Noir

$58.00Out of stock

Teutonic Pinot Noir

$60.00Out of stock

Twomey Pinot Noir

$90.00

Weed Pinot Noir

$45.00

Wente Pinot Noir

$60.00Out of stock

Wild Hog Yorkville Highlands Pinot Noir

$60.00

Zepaltas La Cruz Pinot Noir

$70.00

Aviary

$50.00Out of stock

Bella Union by Far Niente

$90.00

Benziger

$165.00

Blackbird

$120.00

Bootleg

$75.00

BTL Juan Gil Red Blend

$58.00

Canard Vineyard

$140.00

Canard Vineyard

$150.00

Col Solare Valley

$90.00

Conn Creek

$100.00

Daou

$250.00

Eight years in the desert by Orin Swift

$90.00

Familia Scroeder

$80.00

Ferrari-Carano

$180.00

Hess

$90.00

Hindsight

$68.00

Justin

$220.00

Leviathan

$90.00

Marietta

$60.00Out of stock

Markham

$60.00

Mettler Copacetic Red Blend

$44.00

Mullan Road Cellars by Cakebread

$90.00

Murphy-Goode

$60.00Out of stock

Newton Skyside

$60.00

Opus One 2015

$380.00

Orin Swift

$100.00

Orin Swift

$100.00

Paraduxx

$90.00

Penfolds

$110.00

Preston Parker Ambitious

$60.00

Prisoner

$90.00

Quintessa

$300.00

Rowen

$85.00

Rutherford Hill

$60.00Out of stock

Stags' Leap

$90.00

Steady State

$75.00

Tenshen 2016 Red Blend, California, Santa Barbara County

$65.00

Upshot Red Blend

$37.00Out of stock

831 Syrah

$40.00

Basel Cellars

$60.00

Clarksburg Petite Sirah

$60.00

Duxoup Dry Creek Valley Syrah

$50.00Out of stock

Peterson

$80.00

Robert Reynolds

$40.00

St. Hallett

$50.00

Stags' Leap

$80.00

Sula Vineyards

$40.00Out of stock

Te Mata

$60.00

Boom Boom Syrah

$42.00

Alto Moncayo

$80.00

Balorio Crianza Mencia Bierzo

$50.00

Bruberry Monstant

$48.00

Durona

$50.00

Fuerza

$60.00

Portal de Monstant Santbru

$48.00Out of stock

Beran Zinfandel

$60.00

Flying Cloud Zinfandel

$48.00

Grgich Hills Zinfandel

$90.00

Haraszthy Zinfandel

$50.00

Hendry Zinfandel

$40.00Out of stock

Klinker Brick Zinfandel

$49.00Out of stock

Louis M. Martini Zinfandel

$80.00

Neyers Zinfandel

$60.00

Rabble Zinfandel

$50.00

Robert Biale Zinfandel

$80.00

Rubicon Estate Zinfandel

$120.00

Saldo by Prisoner Zinfandel

$75.00

Turley Presenti Zinfandel

$80.00

Whiplash Zinfandel

$48.00

XYZin

$44.00

Sparkling/Rose Bottles

Bruno Paillard

$80.00

Chateau Chantal Celebrate

$45.00

Fenn Valley

$50.00

Fizz 56

$42.00

G.H. Mumm

$80.00

Gloria Ferrer

$55.00

H3 Horse Heaven Hills Rose

$33.00

Heidsieck & Co. Monopole

$70.00

J Vineyards

$60.00

J Vineyards

$65.00

Louis Pommery

$50.00

Louis Roederer

$100.00

Luc Belaire

$60.00

Moët & Chandon

$110.00

Mumm Napa

$45.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$70.00

Perrier-Jouët

$80.00

Perrier-Jouët

$130.00

Pol Clément

$40.00

Pol Clément Rosé

$40.00

Pol Roger

$85.00

Taittinger

$100.00

Wycliff Brut

$37.00

Santa Marina Prosecco

$37.00

White Bottles

Broadside Chardonnay

$41.00

Cakebread Cellars

$60.00

Cambria

$45.00

Cambria

$45.00

Flowers

$60.00

Francis Coppola

$44.00

Hooker Rugby Club

$44.00

Jordan

$70.00

Nozzole

$42.00

Opera House Chardonnay

$38.00

Sanford

$68.00

Sea Sun by Chuck Wagner Caymus

$50.00

Smoke Tree

$50.00

Stag's Leap

$70.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

$68.00

Talbott

$48.00

The Snitch by Prisoner Wine Company

$60.00

Domaine Saint-Lannes Cotes de Gascogne

$42.00

Simonnet Febvre

$50.00

Domaine Cauhapé

$45.00

Jacques Charlet Pouilly-Fuisse

$60.00

Feudi di San Gregorio ''Ros Aura''

$44.00

Fleur de Mer

$50.00

Urban Provence

$70.00

La Cana Albarino

$45.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$51.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$37.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Anderson Valley Handley Pinot Gris

$48.00

Haraszthy Family Bearitage Pinot Gris

$37.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Gris

$48.00

Hess Select Pinot Gris

$42.00

Gérard Bertrand Sauv

$42.00

Illumination by Quintessa

$70.00

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$40.00

John Anthony Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Markham Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Matanzas Creek Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Pascal Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling

$37.00

BTL Graf Von Schonborn

$40.00

BTL Jam Jar Moscato

$37.00

BTL Moselland ArsVitis Riesling

$42.00

BLT Reinhold Haart

$42.00

BTL René Muré

$44.00

BTL Schieferkopf Par Michel Chapoutier Riesling Trocken

$50.00

BTL Wagner Stempel Riesling

$44.00

BTL Zind-Humbrecht

$40.00

BTL Brandini Moscato

$38.00

BTL La Perlina Moscato

$40.00

BTL Fiori Moscato

$38.00

BTL Moscato Frizzante

$42.00

BTL Kung Fu Riesling

$40.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso 1 Shot

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pelegrino Sparkling 750 ml

$7.50

Domestics Beers/Seltzers

Bud Light 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Ciderboys First Press 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Ciderboys Grand Mimosa 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Corona Extra 12oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Solemn Oath City Water Coco Lime 12oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry 12oz Can

$5.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit 12oz Can

$5.00

Ciderboys Strawbery Magic 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Ciderboys Mad Bark 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Eris Hard Cider Blush

$7.00

Eris Hard Cider Pedestrian

$7.00

Craft Beer

21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon 12oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

Revolution Hazy Pitch

$10.00

Stella

$5.00

Cruz Blanca Palm Shade 12oz Can

$7.00Out of stock
O'Fallon Sandbar Tropical Pilsner

O'Fallon Sandbar Tropical Pilsner

$6.00

Soft Tropical notes, orange peels, and citrus notes.

Evil Twin Lemon Meringue

$7.00

Herectic Tangerine Tornado

$10.00

LaGrow Imperial Stout 16oz Can

$10.00Out of stock

Sun King Sunlight Cream Ale

$6.00

Middle Brow Yard Work 12oz Can

$6.00

Molotov Cocktail

$10.00

Noon Whistle Leisel Weapon 12oz Can

$6.00

Pig Mind Vainilla

$8.00Out of stock

Pollyanna Summerly 16oz Can

$8.00

Revolution Anti Hero 12oz Can

$6.00

Saugatuck Blue Lem Shandy 12oz Can

$7.00

Sketchbook Night Game DIPA 16oz Can

$10.00

Sketchbook Pinky Sweater Pilsner

$8.00

Sun King Pachanga Mexican Lager 12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Sun King Wee Mac Scottish Ale 12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Two Bros Prairie Path 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Upland Champgane Velvet 12oz Can

$5.00

The Man Aleman IPA 12oz can

$7.00

Cocktails

A Day at the Beach

$10.00

Champagne Cosmo

$10.00

Elder Bubble Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Fleur de Vie

$12.00

Guava Cherry Limeade

$10.00

HopScotch Old Fashioned

$12.00

Kiss from a Rosé

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Pink Lady Martini

$5.00

Purple Skies

$12.00

Rum Mule

$10.00

Blacktini Pearl

$10.00

Holiday Cocktails

Lady in Red

$10.00Out of stock

Green Tea Martini

$8.00Out of stock

Green Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$5.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Vodka

Barr Hill Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere Lake Bartezek Vodka

$12.00

Belvedere Smogory Vodka

$12.00

Belvedere Vodka

$10.00

Black Dog Vanilla

$8.00

Chopin Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$9.00

Grey Goose Straw Lemongrass

$9.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Water Basil Vodka

$9.00

Kennay Farms Vodka

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint Vodka

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Skyy Strawberry Vodka

$8.00

Sobieski Cytron

$8.00

Sobieski Vanilla Vodka

$8.00

Sobieski Vodka

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber Vodka

$8.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Bramble Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sappphire Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Botanist Islay Gin

$9.50

Brockmans Gin

$8.50

Death's Door Gin

$9.00

Edinburg Gin

$9.00

Heartland Distillers Gin

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Kennay Farms Gin

$8.50

Koval Cranberry Gin

$7.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Valentine Liberator Gin

$8.00

Rum

10 Cane Rum

$12.00

Bacardi White Rum

$7.00

Boatyard Barrel Aged Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Guava Rum

$7.00

Diplomatico Rum

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Clase Azul Blanco Tequila

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

$22.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$12.00Out of stock

El Guel Espadin Mezcal

$7.00

La Adelita Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Termana Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

1792 Full Proof Bourbon

$14.00

1843 David Nicholson Bourbon

$7.00

Angel's Envy Finished Rye

$20.00

Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey

$10.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$8.50

Beanball Bourbon

$10.00

Bib & Tucker Bourbon

$12.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$20.00

Bomberger's Bourbon

$20.00

Booker's Pigskin Batch Bourbon

$20.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Calumet Farm 15 yr Bourbon

$30.00

Crown Royal Black

$12.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown XO

$16.00

Crown XR

$35.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$14.00

EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$8.00

Fistful of Bourbon

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$10.00

Hancock's Reserve Bourbon

$20.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$8.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon

$16.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Jim Beam Maple

$7.00

John J Bowman Bourbon

$18.00

JP Wiser Spiced Whiskey

$7.50

Kennay Farms Rye

$9.00

Kentucky Owl 11yr Rye

$30.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Koval Bourbon

$9.00

Koval Rye

$9.00

Larceny Bourbon

$8.50

Limousin Rye

$9.00

Little Book Blended Whiskey

$22.00

Lot 40 Canadian Rye

$10.00

Maker's Mark 46

$9.00

Maker's Mark HopScotch Private

$15.00

Marker's Mark Bourbon

$8.50

Michter's American Whiskey

$10.00

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye

$25.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$10.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$10.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel Bourbon

$22.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye

$22.00

Michter's US 1 Bourbon

$10.00

Midwinter Nights Dram Blended Rye

$30.00

Nelson's Green Brier Sour Mash

$7.00

Old Forester 1870 Bourbon

$12.00

Old Forester 1897 BIB Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester 1910 Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester 1920 Bourbon

$16.00

Old Forester Statesman Bourbon

$14.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Pinhook Bohemian Bourbon

$10.00

Pinhook Straight Rye

$10.00

Pinhook Vertical Series 5yr Bourbon

$13.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Rye

$8.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend

$8.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Sagamore Rye Cask

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Shenk's Homestead Sour Mash

$19.00

Spring Mill Bourbon

$9.00

Stagg Jr Bourbon

$20.00

Templeton Rye 6yr

$9.00

Templeton Rye Barrel Strength

$10.00

Tincup 10yr American Whiskey

$12.00

Tincup American Blended Whiskey

$10.00

Weller Wheated Bourbon

$12.00

Whiskey Acres BIB Bourbon

$12.00

Whiskey Acres Rye

$14.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$12.00

Willet 4yr Rye

$16.00

Willet Pot Still Bourbon

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash

$20.00

Woodford Reserve HopScotch Private

$12.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$10.00

Woodinville Port Cask Bourbon

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at the Sea

$14.00

Scotch

Buchanans Master

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$10.50

Dewars White

$7.50

Glenfiddich Project XX

$18.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$9.00

Johnnie Walker 18yr

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Johnnie White Walker

$15.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$14.00

Laphroaig Select

$16.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$8.00

Kinahans Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Cordials, Cognac & Brandy

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hartley VSOP Brandy

$7.00

Meletti Amaro

$7.00

Patron Citronge

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gather with friends and family

Location

Location

24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

