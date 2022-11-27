- Home
HopScotch & Vine 24047 West Lockport St
No reviews yet
24047 West Lockport St
Plainfield, IL 60544
Appetizers
Baked Brie
Baked brie in pastry puff- topped with walnuts, raspberry wine sauce, powdered sugar and sliced apples
Bruschetta
Diced Tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic & parmesan cheese served over toasted crostini
Pimento Cigars
Ground beef and house made pimento cheese inside crispy egg roll wrapper, topped with house made chili aoili, honey & green onions
Hummus
House made roasted red pepper hummus topped with feta cheese and garlic infused olive oil. Served with pita toast points and cucumbers
Seafood Sampler
Fried Calamari, coconut shrimp & shrimp cocktail- served with dipping sauces
Sheila
Tender chicken wrapped in applewood bacon, coated with sweet & spicy glaze, serve with our secret sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke dip served with tortilla chips
Stuffed Mushrooms
Giant Stuffed Mushrooms filled with herb cream cheese, battered and fried. Served with Thai chili sauce
Flatbreads
Billy Goat
Goat cheese, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, mushrooms & a drizzle of olive oil
Bruschetta Flatbread
Parmesan cheese, tomato, garlic, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Kansas City
Grilled Chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion
Tex Mex
Jalapeno cream cheese, seasoned ground beef, cheddar jack, corn bean relish, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch
Salads and Soups
Asian Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon, artisan lettuce, mandarin oranges, cranberries & chopped peanuts. Served with Asian sesame dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, served with caesar dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Small Caesar salad
Side House Salad
Small House Salad
Soup Bowl
Bowl of chefs daily soup selection
Soup Cup
Cup of chef's daily soup selection
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, green onions & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch
Steak Wedge
Tender steak pieces, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion & bacon on a slab of iceburg lettuce served with blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze
Sandwiches & Burgers
Caprese Chicken
All natural chicken breast topped with mozzarella, tomato, garlic infused olive oil, fresh basil & balsamic on toasted french roll. Served with 2 sides
Crispy Tofu Sandwich
Crispy tofu, asian slaw, sriracha aioli on a tomato foccaccia bun. Served with two sides
Dixie Fried Chicken
House battered all natural chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese & jalapeno aioli on brioche bun. Served with two sides
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Jalapeno cream cheese stuffed burger- topped with pepper jack cheese and fried jalapenos on a brioche bun. Served with two sides
Just a Burger
1/2 prime burger served with two sides
Pot Roast Sandwich
Pot roast topped with mozzarella, caramelized onions & side of au jus on a toasted french roll. Served with two sides
Seafood Po Boy
Crispy calamari, shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and tangy remoulade on a toasted french roll. Served with two sides
Texas Burger
Hlaf pound burger stuffed with bacon & cheddar- topped with onion straws, american cheese & BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with two sides
Tylers Tenderloin Sandwich
Tender slices of filet on a toasted french roll - topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish cream
Entrées
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast in lemon caper butter sauce. Served with rice pilaf & roasted vegtables
Filet a la HopScotch
6oz Filet topped with bleu cheese butter & onion straws. Served with mashed potatoes & Roasted Vegetables
Fish and Chips
Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta
House made Lemon Garlic Cream sauce over pasta & topped with Shrimp. Served with Garlic Bread
Salmon Dijon
8oz salmon filet broiled, topped with caramelized onion dijon mustard glaze. Served with rice pilaf & roasted vegetables
Spinach Artichoke Penne
Penne pasta topped in a spinach cream sacue with fried artichokes. Served with garlic bread
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Wine Glasses
Mimosa
Seasonal Sangria
GLS Bonanza
GLS Classified Napa Valley
GLS Juan Gil Red Blend
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
GLS Murphy Goode Cabernet
GLS Otima Tawny Port 1.5 Oz
GLS Sebastiani Cabernet
GLS Upshot Blend
GLS H3 Horse Heaven Hills Rose
GLS Wycliff Brut Champagne
GLS Santa Marina Prosecco
GLS Broadside Chardonnay
GLS Kung Fu Girl
GLS Clean Slate Riesling
GLS La Cana Albarino
GLS Fiori Moscato
GLS Silverado Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Opera House Chardonnay
GLS Santa Marina Prosecco
GLS Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Red Bottles
Arrowood Knights Valley Cabernet
Arrowood Reserve Cabernet
Austin Hope Cabernet
Bartinney Cabernet Sauvignon
Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet 2017
Borne of Fire Cabernet
BTL Murphy Goode Cabernet
Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon
Chimney Rock Stags Leap Cabernet
Chimney Rock Tomahawk Cabernet
Château St. Jean Cabernet
Clarksburg Cabernet
Clos Du Val Cabernet
Cuttings by Prisoner Cabernet
Daniel Cohn Bellacosa Cabernet
Daou Cabernet
Donati Cabernet
Eagle Glen Napa Cabernet
Erotic Cellars Cabernet
Fortnight Cabernet
Franciscan Cabernet
Garage Wine Co. Lot 44 Cabernet
Garage Wine Co. Lot 51 Cabernet
Grgich Hills Cabernet
Hanna Red Ranch Cabernet
Hidden Ridge 55% Slope Cabernet
Inglenook Cabernet
Intrinsic Cabernet
Jordan Cabernet
Joseph Carr Cabernet
Juggernaut Cabernet
Louis M. Martini Napa Cabernet
Napa Cellars Cabernet
New Skyside Cabernet
Nickel & Nickel C.C. Ranch Cabernet
Pine Ridge Napa Cabernet
Pomar Junction Cabernet
Quilt by Caymus Cabernet
Red Mare Cabernet
Regusci Cabernet
Robert Mondavi
Sabotage Cabernet
Silverado Vineyards
Sparkman Kingpin Cabernet
Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet
Stonestreet Cabernet
Stonestreet Estate Cabernet
Swanson Alexis Cabernet
The Federalist Cabernet
Trust Cabernet
Unshackled by Prisoner Cabernet
Barons de Rothschild
Chateau de Brigue Prestige
Château de Haute-Serre
Château L'Argentier
Clos du Mont-Olivet Vieilles Vignes
Domaine Rochette Morgan Cote du Py
Domaines Barons de Rothschild Blason D' Aussieres
Saint Cosme
Noble Tree Grenache
Scarborough Black Cask
Silverado Vineyards
Summers
Alta Mora
Bertani
Bisceglia
Casa Scarpa Barbera D' Asti
Cascina la Ghersa Vignassa Barbera D'Asti
Castiglion Del Bosco
Damilano
Erik Banti Ciabatta Morellino Scansano DOCG
Gran Passione
Helios Rosso
Il Poggione
Lambrusca Lini 910
Michele Chiarlo
Nozzole
Renato Corino
Ruffino
Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva
Terrabianca
Vignamaggio Obsession L'arcobaleno Storm Rider
Vignamaggio Obsession The Full River
Vignamaggio Obsession Tornado
Di Majo Norante Sangiovese
Bodega Colomé
Dona Paula Alluvia Parcel
Dos Fincas
La Posta Malbec
Red Schooner
Salentein
Saurus Barrel Fermented
Casa Natal Malbec
Cartilidge & Browne Merlot
Seven Hills Merlot
Silverado Merlot
Stratton Lummis Merlot
Thorn by Prisoner Merlot
Au Contraire Pinot Noir
Auntsfield Estate- Hawk Hill Pinot Noir
Cambria Pinot Noir
Chalk Hill Pinot Noir
Diora Pinot Noir
Domaine Carneros Pinot Noir
Ferrari-Carano Pinot Noir
Flowers Pinot Noir
Four Graces Pinot Noir
J Vineyards Pinot Noir
Jackson Estate 2015 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir
Joel Gott Pinot Noir
Kosta Browne Pinot Noir
La Crema Pinot Noir
Orin Swift Pinot Noir
Pali Alphabets Pinot Noir
Pali Huntington Pinot Noir
Peake Ranch Pinot Noir
RAEN Home Field Pinot Noir
RAEN Royal St. Robert Cuvee Pinot Noir
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir
Résonance Pinot Noir
Sanford Pinot Noir
Shaw + Smith Pinot Noir
Smoke Tree Pinot Noir
Talbott Pinot Noir
Teutonic Pinot Noir
Twomey Pinot Noir
Weed Pinot Noir
Wente Pinot Noir
Wild Hog Yorkville Highlands Pinot Noir
Zepaltas La Cruz Pinot Noir
Aviary
Bella Union by Far Niente
Benziger
Blackbird
Bootleg
BTL Juan Gil Red Blend
Canard Vineyard
Canard Vineyard
Col Solare Valley
Conn Creek
Daou
Eight years in the desert by Orin Swift
Familia Scroeder
Ferrari-Carano
Hess
Hindsight
Justin
Leviathan
Marietta
Markham
Mettler Copacetic Red Blend
Mullan Road Cellars by Cakebread
Murphy-Goode
Newton Skyside
Opus One 2015
Orin Swift
Orin Swift
Paraduxx
Penfolds
Preston Parker Ambitious
Prisoner
Quintessa
Rowen
Rutherford Hill
Stags' Leap
Steady State
Tenshen 2016 Red Blend, California, Santa Barbara County
Upshot Red Blend
831 Syrah
Basel Cellars
Clarksburg Petite Sirah
Duxoup Dry Creek Valley Syrah
Peterson
Robert Reynolds
St. Hallett
Stags' Leap
Sula Vineyards
Te Mata
Boom Boom Syrah
Alto Moncayo
Balorio Crianza Mencia Bierzo
Bruberry Monstant
Durona
Fuerza
Portal de Monstant Santbru
Beran Zinfandel
Flying Cloud Zinfandel
Grgich Hills Zinfandel
Haraszthy Zinfandel
Hendry Zinfandel
Klinker Brick Zinfandel
Louis M. Martini Zinfandel
Neyers Zinfandel
Rabble Zinfandel
Robert Biale Zinfandel
Rubicon Estate Zinfandel
Saldo by Prisoner Zinfandel
Turley Presenti Zinfandel
Whiplash Zinfandel
XYZin
Sparkling/Rose Bottles
Bruno Paillard
Chateau Chantal Celebrate
Fenn Valley
Fizz 56
G.H. Mumm
Gloria Ferrer
H3 Horse Heaven Hills Rose
Heidsieck & Co. Monopole
J Vineyards
J Vineyards
Louis Pommery
Louis Roederer
Luc Belaire
Moët & Chandon
Mumm Napa
Nicolas Feuillatte
Perrier-Jouët
Perrier-Jouët
Pol Clément
Pol Clément Rosé
Pol Roger
Taittinger
Wycliff Brut
Santa Marina Prosecco
White Bottles
Broadside Chardonnay
Cakebread Cellars
Cambria
Cambria
Flowers
Francis Coppola
Hooker Rugby Club
Jordan
Nozzole
Opera House Chardonnay
Sanford
Sea Sun by Chuck Wagner Caymus
Smoke Tree
Stag's Leap
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
Talbott
The Snitch by Prisoner Wine Company
Domaine Saint-Lannes Cotes de Gascogne
Simonnet Febvre
Domaine Cauhapé
Jacques Charlet Pouilly-Fuisse
Feudi di San Gregorio ''Ros Aura''
Fleur de Mer
Urban Provence
La Cana Albarino
Jermann Pinot Grigio
Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Terlato Pinot Grigio
Anderson Valley Handley Pinot Gris
Haraszthy Family Bearitage Pinot Gris
Josh Cellars Pinot Gris
Hess Select Pinot Gris
Gérard Bertrand Sauv
Illumination by Quintessa
Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
John Anthony Sauv Blanc
Markham Sauv Blanc
Matanzas Creek Sauv Blanc
Pascal Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Clean Slate Riesling
BTL Graf Von Schonborn
BTL Jam Jar Moscato
BTL Moselland ArsVitis Riesling
BLT Reinhold Haart
BTL René Muré
BTL Schieferkopf Par Michel Chapoutier Riesling Trocken
BTL Wagner Stempel Riesling
BTL Zind-Humbrecht
BTL Brandini Moscato
BTL La Perlina Moscato
BTL Fiori Moscato
BTL Moscato Frizzante
BTL Kung Fu Riesling
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Espresso 1 Shot
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Pineapple Juice
Lemonade
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Raspberry Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Pelegrino Sparkling 750 ml
Domestics Beers/Seltzers
Bud Light 12oz Bottle
Ciderboys First Press 12oz Bottle
Ciderboys Grand Mimosa 12oz Bottle
Coors Light 12oz Bottle
Corona Extra 12oz Bottle
Miller Lite 12oz Bottle
Solemn Oath City Water Coco Lime 12oz Can
White Claw Black Cherry 12oz Can
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit 12oz Can
Ciderboys Strawbery Magic 12oz Bottle
Ciderboys Mad Bark 12oz Bottle
Michelob Ultra
Eris Hard Cider Blush
Eris Hard Cider Pedestrian
Craft Beer
21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon 12oz Can
Revolution Hazy Pitch
Stella
Cruz Blanca Palm Shade 12oz Can
O'Fallon Sandbar Tropical Pilsner
Soft Tropical notes, orange peels, and citrus notes.
Evil Twin Lemon Meringue
Herectic Tangerine Tornado
LaGrow Imperial Stout 16oz Can
Sun King Sunlight Cream Ale
Middle Brow Yard Work 12oz Can
Molotov Cocktail
Noon Whistle Leisel Weapon 12oz Can
Pig Mind Vainilla
Pollyanna Summerly 16oz Can
Revolution Anti Hero 12oz Can
Saugatuck Blue Lem Shandy 12oz Can
Sketchbook Night Game DIPA 16oz Can
Sketchbook Pinky Sweater Pilsner
Sun King Pachanga Mexican Lager 12oz Can
Sun King Wee Mac Scottish Ale 12oz Can
Two Bros Prairie Path 12oz Bottle
Upland Champgane Velvet 12oz Can
The Man Aleman IPA 12oz can
Cocktails
Holiday Cocktails
Vodka
Barr Hill Vodka
Belvedere Lake Bartezek Vodka
Belvedere Smogory Vodka
Belvedere Vodka
Black Dog Vanilla
Chopin Vodka
Grey Goose Peach Rosemary
Grey Goose Straw Lemongrass
Grey Goose Vodka
Grey Goose Water Basil Vodka
Kennay Farms Vodka
Ketel Cucumber Mint Vodka
Ketel Grapefruit Rose Vodka
Ketel One Vodka
Skyy Strawberry Vodka
Sobieski Cytron
Sobieski Vanilla Vodka
Sobieski Vodka
Stoli Cucumber Vodka
Titos Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Whiskey/Bourbon
1792 Full Proof Bourbon
1843 David Nicholson Bourbon
Angel's Envy Finished Rye
Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Beanball Bourbon
Bib & Tucker Bourbon
Blanton's Bourbon
Bomberger's Bourbon
Booker's Pigskin Batch Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Calumet Farm 15 yr Bourbon
Crown Royal Black
Crown Royal Reserve
Crown Vanilla
Crown XO
Crown XR
Eagle Rare Bourbon
EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Fistful of Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
Hancock's Reserve Bourbon
High West American Prairie Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Horse Soldier Small Batch Bourbon
Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Fire
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Maple
John J Bowman Bourbon
JP Wiser Spiced Whiskey
Kennay Farms Rye
Kentucky Owl 11yr Rye
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Koval Bourbon
Koval Rye
Larceny Bourbon
Limousin Rye
Little Book Blended Whiskey
Lot 40 Canadian Rye
Maker's Mark 46
Maker's Mark HopScotch Private
Marker's Mark Bourbon
Michter's American Whiskey
Michter's Barrel Strength Rye
Michter's Sour Mash
Michter's Straight Rye
Michter's Toasted Barrel Bourbon
Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye
Michter's US 1 Bourbon
Midwinter Nights Dram Blended Rye
Nelson's Green Brier Sour Mash
Old Forester 1870 Bourbon
Old Forester 1897 BIB Bourbon
Old Forester 1910 Bourbon
Old Forester 1920 Bourbon
Old Forester Statesman Bourbon
Pikesville Rye
Pinhook Bohemian Bourbon
Pinhook Straight Rye
Pinhook Vertical Series 5yr Bourbon
Redwood Empire Emerald Rye
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
Sagamore Rye Cask
Sazerac Rye
Shenk's Homestead Sour Mash
Spring Mill Bourbon
Stagg Jr Bourbon
Templeton Rye 6yr
Templeton Rye Barrel Strength
Tincup 10yr American Whiskey
Tincup American Blended Whiskey
Weller Wheated Bourbon
Whiskey Acres BIB Bourbon
Whiskey Acres Rye
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye
Willet 4yr Rye
Willet Pot Still Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash
Woodford Reserve HopScotch Private
Woodinville Bourbon
Woodinville Port Cask Bourbon
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at the Sea
Scotch
Buchanans Master
Chivas Regal
Dewars White
Glenfiddich Project XX
Glenlivet Founders Reserve
Johnnie Walker 18yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie White Walker
Laphroaig 10 yr
Laphroaig Select
Irish Whiskey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gather with friends and family
24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544