Krema Coffee House 24038 W. Lockport
493 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield, IL 60544
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street
No Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street
No Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St
No Reviews
24047 West Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plainfield
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurant
More near Plainfield