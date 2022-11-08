Krema Coffee House imageView gallery

Krema Coffee House 24038 W. Lockport

493 Reviews

$$

24038 W. Lockport

Plainfield, IL 60544

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Brown Sugar Bacon Gouda
Better Than Basic Latte

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50
Flat White (5oz)
$3.25

Flat White (5oz)

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$3.95+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+
Americano

Americano

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+
Aztech Mocha

Aztech Mocha

$4.50+

Spicy Mocha

Keto Latte

Keto Latte

$5.00+

unsweetened macadamia, sugar free vanilla, cinnamon

Better Than Basic Latte

Better Than Basic Latte

$4.50+

Our version of a Pumpkin spice latte but obviously better :)

Dancing Queen

Dancing Queen

$4.50+

Sparkling Americano (Espresso and Open Water Sparkling water)

American Pie

American Pie

$4.50+
Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey

$4.50+

Banana Mocha!!

Honey Bee Latte

Honey Bee Latte

$4.50+

Honey and Cinnamon Latte

Add 20MG of CBD to any drink!

$3.00

Cold Foam

$1.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Pour Over

Pour Over

Chromatica Cold Brew

$5.00+

Birthday Cake Cold brew cream on top of our house cold brew! $1 from each drink will be donated to Plainfield Pride Coalition for Pride Month!

Billie Jean Cold Brew

Billie Jean Cold Brew

$4.50+

Root Beer Float Cold Brew

Signature Drinks

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Craft Lemonade

Craft Lemonade

Unicorn Tears

Unicorn Tears

Craft lemonade and forest berry iced tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Brown Sugar Matcha

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Matcha with tapioca boba!

Smashing Pumpkins Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Cream

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Kids 8oz Milk

$2.50

Strawberry Mango POP

$4.50+

Strawberry milk tea with bursting mango boba

Student latte

$3.00+

Apple Pie Chai Latte

$4.50+

Like a fresh apple pie!

Add Tapioca Boba

$1.00

Brunch

Brown Sugar Bacon Gouda
$7.75

Brown Sugar Bacon Gouda

$7.75
Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato and Egg
$7.75

Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato and Egg

$7.75
Ham Egg & Cheese Bagel
$7.75

Ham Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.75
Lox and Bagel

Lox and Bagel

$13.25

The Beyond

$8.25

Beyond Sausage patty, avocado spread, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, and egg on house made ciabatta

Avocado Toast
$7.75

Avocado Toast

$7.75
Savory Avocado Toast
$8.50

Savory Avocado Toast

$8.50
Spinach & Artichoke Toast
$6.50

Spinach & Artichoke Toast

$6.50
S'Mores Toast
$5.50

S'Mores Toast

$5.50
Krema Klub

Krema Klub

$9.75
Goat & Hammy
$8.25

Goat & Hammy

$8.25
Tomazzo

Tomazzo

$9.50

Spinach Salad

$8.25

Spinach with cranberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, house balsamic dressing

Bagel

Bagel

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Xtra Egg

$1.00

Side of Salmon

$6.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$4.50

3 hard boiled egg topped with smoked paprika served with sriracha aioli

Krema Klub Spinach Salad

$11.75

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Baked Goods

Muffin

Muffin

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50
Cinnamon Roll
$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50
Kolacky

Kolacky

$2.75

Banana Bread

$2.85

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Scone

$2.95

Gluten Free Cake

$4.50

Bags of Coffee

Dia Do Sah-SI - Brazil

Dia Do Sah-SI - Brazil

$15.00

Bold Roast. Cocoa, raisin, strawberry. Mild Acidity.

Merida's Mural- Guatemala

Merida's Mural- Guatemala

$15.00

Dark Chocolate, Brown sugar, Red Apple, Raisin, Mild Acidity, Medium Body

Nu Nu Num Num -Papua New Guinea

Nu Nu Num Num -Papua New Guinea

$16.00

Medium Roast with notes of Green Tea, Cane sugar, caramel, dark fruit

La Madre Monte - Columbian Decaf

La Madre Monte - Columbian Decaf

$15.00

Medium Body, Swiss water process. Notes of cherry, citrus, caramel, cane sugar

1881 Honduras

$16.00

Medium Roast. Tasting notes of Brown sugar, watermelon, strawberry, and mild citrus

The King Kaleeb Collab

$18.00

Medium Body. Tasting notes of black tea, and berry with bright acidity

Pepe Power - Costa Rica

$15.00

Medium Roast. Juicy sweet and citric with a smooth mouth feel, with tasting notes of strawberry, chocolate, and mandarin.

Sleepy Joe

$20.00

Jumpin Joe

$20.00

Bionic Breakfast Blend

$18.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Soda

$1.95

Kombucha

$4.99

Open Water Still

$2.50

Open Water Sparkling

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Joe to GO

Coffee Carafe

$25.00

To-go Container of coffee, Serves 10 8oz cups of coffee

Coffee Club

Coffee Explorer Club

$45.00

3 month Membership Includes: 3 hand-selected craft roasts, tasting package

Coffee Enthusiast Club

$90.00

6 Month Membership Includes: 6 hand-selected craft roasts, tasting package, $10 gift card, additional samples to expand your palate

Coffee Connoisseur Club

$162.00

12 month Membership Includes: automatic 10% savings on the club package, exclusive KCC insulated logo mug, connoisseur only offers, first access to featured coffees, 12 hand selected craft roasts, tasting package, $10 gift card, additional tasting samples

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
Krema Coffee House image

