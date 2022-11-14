Restaurant header imageView gallery

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd

Richland, WA 99354

Order Again

Popular Items

LUNCH SPECIAL
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Grilled Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$4.99

Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage, served with sourdough toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Our 12” tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, American cheese, black beans, salsa, green chilies, and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Kitchen Sink Burrito

$7.89

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, green peppers, chilies, onion, cheese, tomatoes, sausage.

Northwest Scramble

$6.99

Eggs scrambled with cheddar and choice of bacon or sausage. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak served with two eggs and breakfast potatoes. Smothered in white country gravy.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$4.79

Country style buttermilk biscuit with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and choice of bacon or sausage

Grilled Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Scrambled eggs, sliced ham and cheddar cheese.

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.99+

Country style buttermilk biscuit smothered in country style gravy.

Pancake Breakfast

$5.69

Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of sausage or bacon.

French Toast Breakfast

$5.99

Two slices of frech toast served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes and choice of sausage or bacon.

Build your own Omelette

$5.99

Start with a three egg omelette with cheese and make it your own with any of the toppings below! Served with breakfast potatoes & toast.

Veggie scramble

$6.00

Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, green chiles, egg and cheese.

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and Hanford Sauce.

Cheese Burger

$6.49

Grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, Hanford sauce and choice of cheese.

Sly Burger

$6.99

Double beef patty, jalapenos, fried egg. No Bun...No Fries.

Build your own Burger

$5.99

All Hamburgers are Quarter Pound, 100% Angus Beef Patties cooked to order & served with fries.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

$7.99

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

PCJ

$7.89

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, ranch dressing, tomato & choice of cheese on a telera roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.99

Crisp romaine, caesar, and grilled chicken in our flour tortilla wrap

Philly cheesesteak

$7.69

Sliced beef, melted jack, mayo and sauteed veggies

BLT

$6.89

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato. Served on toasted sourdough bread with chipotle mayo.

Ham & Teriyaki

$7.69

Smoked ham, pineapple, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, teriyaki sauce on a telera roll.

Piglet

$7.89

Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese on telera roll.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

So simple yet so good!

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$6.25

The classic with smoked ham!

Beef & Cheddar

$7.29

Sliced beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Two crispy buffalo chicken tenders, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a sesame seed bun.

Cold Sandwich

$4.99

Cold Sandwich no fries.

Our Favorites

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.89

Two crispy chicken tenders served with fries and choice of sauce.

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, grilled onions, and green chillis finished with chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, franks red hot sauce, jack cheese, ranch dressing.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

Salads & Soups

Southwest Chicken Salad

$5.89

Crispy chicken tender served over lettuce with tomato, black bean, corn, cheese and choice of dressing.

Chefs Salad

$6.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, hard cooked egg, cucumbers, tomato, cheese and choice of dressing.

Chicken Taco Salad

$6.89

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, cheese and choice of dressing.

Soup, Salad & Bread

$6.99

Cup of soup with a small salad bar and bread.

Salad Bar

$3.79+

Soup of the Day

$3.79+

House made soup of the day.

CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

Crisp romaine with our house made caesar dressing, topped with croutons.

Chicken Caesar

$6.93

Crisp romaine with our house made caesar dressing, topped with croutons & grilled chicken.

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Large Coffee

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.75

Juice

$2.25

Lunch Soda

$0.99

Fountain Soda

$1.75

Milk

$1.75

Italian Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

Refill Coffee

$0.50

Refill Soda

$0.65

Starbucks

$3.75

Rockstar

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

V8

$1.65

V8

$1.75

Espresso

Cappucino

$2.75+

Latte

$2.75+

Mocha

$3.00+

Machiatto

$3.00+

Americano

$2.00

Doppio

$1.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$3.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

LUNCH SPECIAL

$4.99

CATERING BREAKFAST

Columbia Classic

$9.89

Fluffy scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes and your choice of sausage, ham or applewood smoked bacon. Accompanied by mini muffins, fresh brewed coffee.

Breakfast Burrito Bar

$9.25

Build your favorite breakfast burrito! Fluffy scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, black beans, salsa, sour cream and your choice of sausage, ham or applewood bacon. With fresh brewed coffee.

Continental Deluxe

$8.49

This is sure to have a little something for everyone! Granola, yogurt, muffins, bagels, cream cheese and a fresh seasonal fruit tray. Served with fresh brewed coffee.

Light Breakfast

$4.49

Muffins, fresh seasonal fruit tray and fresh brewed coffee.

Coffee Service

$9.99

Fresh brewed coffee, regular or decaf, with half and half, sugar and all the fixings!

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Tray

$1.99

$1.99 per person

Muffins or Scones

$1.49

$1.49 per person

Bagels & Cream Cheese

$1.49

$1.49 per person

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$2.50

$2.50 per person

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$1.29

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$1.49

BREAKFAST PROTIEN

$2.29

FRENCH TOAST

$2.50

Two pieces French toast.

GF toast

$1.50

gluten free toast

Gravy

$0.75

Green chiles

$0.99

Grilled Chicken

$2.94

Jalapenos

$0.50

One Egg

$1.00

One Pancake

$1.75

Cheese

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.75

Toast

$1.00

Two Eggs

$1.79

BASKET OF SMALL FRIES

$1.50

CRISPY CHICKEN STRIP

$1.15

GRAB & GO

Bagel

$1.50

Brownie

$1.95

Candy bar

$1.35

Cinnomon Roll

$2.75

Cookie

$1.75

Fruit cup

$2.50

Hard Boiled egg

$2.00

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.25

SM Yogurt Parfait

$1.75

Yogurt

$1.00

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$2.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

CATERING LUNCH

Sandwich Trays or Boxed Lunch

$9.99

Chefs choice of assorted sandwiches or wraps served with choice of green salad or chips and brownies or cookies. **Boxed lunches will come with chips.

Salad Bar

$7.49

Salad greens, black olives, bell peppers, broccoli florets, carrots, onoin, tomato, cucumber, croutons and choice of two dressings. Add grilled chicken $2.00 per person. Add soup of the day $2.00 per person

Taco Bar

$9.79

Barbacoa beef and shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, olives, shredded cheese, salsa and jalapenos. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, flour tortillas and tortilla chips.

Enchilada Fiesta

$9.28

Choose one of the following: Chicken with green chile sauce, Cheddar with red sauce or Beef and red sauce. Served with Spanish rice and a green salad with chipotle ranch dressing.

Deli Your Way

$9.78

Build your own mini sandwiches with the following selection of items. Roast beef, roasted turkey, ham, cheddar, pepperjack or American cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, mayo, Dijon and baked rolls.

Pasta Bar

$8.97

Penne pasta, marinara, creamy parmesan alfredo, crushed red peppers and parmesan cheese. Served with green salad, garlic focaccia bread and choice of chicken or meatballs. Add second protien $2.00

Build Your Own Buffet

$9.99

Served with scallion herb rice or rosemary roasted potatoes and a green salad. Entree choices: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Tri Tip house marinated and grilled Grilled porkloin with stone ground mustard cream sauce.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

