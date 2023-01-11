  • Home
In & Out Bagels 18800 Northeast 29th Avenue Ste. 9

No reviews yet

18800 Northeast 29th Avenue Ste. 9

Aventura, FL 33180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Bagels & More

Any Bagel w Butter & Jelly

$4.75

Any Bagel w CC

$5.75

Any Bagel w Egg Salad

$9.25

Any Bagel w FCC

$7.75

Any Bagel w Lox and CC

$15.99

Plain Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Any Bagel w Tuna Salad

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Bagel Dozen

$17.00

Bagel Each

$1.50

Egg and Cheese on any Bagel

$8.99

Egg and Cheese on Croissant

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Tuna Melt on any Bagel

$13.99

Vegetable Tuna On Any Bagel

$13.99

Smoked White Fish On Any Bagel With Plain CC

$15.99

Avocado Bagel Toast With Tomatos

$10.99

Vegetable Omelette & Cheese On Any Bagel

$10.99

Bagel With Butter

$3.75

Bulk Items

Egg Salad 8oz

$9.99

Egg Salad 16oz

$13.99

Tuna Salad 8oz

$10.99

Tuna Salad 16oz

$13.99

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.00

Plain Cream Cheese 16oz

$11.00

Vegetable Tuna 8oz

$13.99

Vegetable Tuna 16oz

$16.99

Flavored CC 8oz

$11.00

Flavored CC 16oz

$14.00

Omellette

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette with Cheese

$14.99

Vegetable Omelette with Cheese

$15.99

Wraps

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Tuna Wrap

$13.99

Vegetable Tuna Wrap Lettuce Tomato Onion

$15.99

Egg Salad, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap

$14.99

Pancakes

3 Plain Pancakes

$9.99

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$12.99

3 Nutella Pancakes

$12.99

Burekas

Spinach & Cheese

$3.25

Cheese

$3.25

Mushroom

$3.99

Combo

Combo #1

$14.99

Combo #2

$17.99

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$6.50

Panini

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Pesto

$17.99

Egg Whites, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach

$19.99

Tuna Melt Panini Style

$18.99

Pasta

Plain Cheese

$10.99

Vegetable Cheese 2 Toppings

$12.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Latte

$6.00+

Americano

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Any Hot Tea

$3.00+

Espresso Single Shot

$4.00

Espresso Double Shot

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee 24oz

$6.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Tea 24oz

$5.00

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.99

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.75

Peach Snapple

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Israeli Drink

$3.75

Nesher Malt

$3.75

Frappe Mocha

$7.00

Frappe Pistachio

$8.00

Frappe Caramel

$7.00

Frappe Macha

$8.00

Pastries

Muffins

$3.75

Danishes

$3.99

Rugalah

$2.00

Cookies

$4.99

Brownie

$4.99

Cookie Box

$8.99

Chocalate Croissant

$3.00

Candies/Chips

Chips

$2.50

Twix

$2.00

Bueno Kinder

$2.75

Nutella Go Bread Sticks

$2.75

M & M Peanuts

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Hersheys Almond

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
