Panini And Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado topped with red pepper flakes served with spicy sauce on the side.

Almond Butter Toast

$12.00

Sourdough, Almond Butte, Sliced Banana, blueberry, chia seeds.

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$16.00

Baguette, Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spicy Mayo On The Side.

Tuna-Cado Panini

$16.00

Baguette, Tuna, Avocado, Pesto, Tomato Pickles, Spicy Mayo On The Side

Pizza Panini

$16.00

Baguette, Pizza Sauce, Pizza Cheese

Feta Panini

$16.00

Baguette, Feta Cheese, Cream Cheese, Spinach, Pesto, Spicy Mayo On The Side

Tuna Bagel

$10.00

Bagel, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles

Cream Cheese Bagel

$9.00

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives

V. Chicken Parmesan Panini

$16.00

Baguette, Vegan Chicken, Sauté Peppers, Fresh mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce.

From The Kitchen

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza.

Broccoli Pizza

$13.00

Broccoli Pizza

Spelt Pizza

$13.00

Spelt Pizza

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Gluten Free Waffles

$15.00

Gluten Free Waffles, Banana, served with a side of blueberries and maple syrup

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Split Pea Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Mushroom Barley Soup

$10.00

Salads And Wraps

Blackened Grilled Salmon Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Blackened Grilled Salmon, Avocado, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side.

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

$23.00

Teriyaki Salmon Sesame Seeds, String Beans, Carrots, Romaine, Raddichio, Arugula. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Teriyaki Dressing on the side.

Classic Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Romaine, Tempeh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.

Egg White Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Egg Whites, Avocado, Beets, Carrots, Olives, Tomatoes, Sugar Snap Peas, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Tahini on the side.

Feta Salad

$20.00

Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.

Tuna Salad

$20.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.

Veggie Burger Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.

Falafel Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Kale, Baked Falafel, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and Tahini on the side.

Kale Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Kale, Tempeh Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.

Kale Feta Salad

$20.00

Kale, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Avocado, Carrots, Crumbled Feta. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Kale Meatless Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Kale, Meatless BBQ Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potato, Jicama, Sesame Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Kale Tempeh Salad

$20.00

Kale, Tempeh, Japanese Sweet Potato, Brown Rice, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Kale Tuna Salad

$20.00

Kale, Yellowfin tuna, Carrots, Avocado, Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Quinoa Salad

$20.00

Quinoa, Green Beans, Radish, Crumbled Feta. Served with Lemon Mint Dressing on the side.

Grilled Salmon Rice Wrap

$23.00

Rice Paper, Salmon Arugula, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Rice Noodles, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Peanut Butter Dressing on the side.

Avocado Rice Wrap

$20.00

Rice Paper, Avocado, Cucumber, carrots, Rice Noodles, Lettuce. Served with Peanut Butter Dressing on the side.

Falafel Wrap

$16.00

Whole Wheat Wrap, Baked Falafel, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tahini and Israeli Salad on the side.

Veggie burger Wrap

$16.00

Whole Wheat Wrap, Veggie Burger, Romaine, Tomatoes, Japanese Sweet Potato Sticks. Served with Spicy Mayo on the side.

Tuna wrap

$16.00

Whole Wheat Wrap, Yellowfin Tuna, Carrots, Lettuce, Beets, Radish. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Collard Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Collard Greens, Yellowfin Tuna, Carrots, Lettuce, Beets, Radish. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Collard Falafel wrap

$16.00

Collard Greens, Baked Falafel, Avocado Cucumber Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Collard Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.00

Collard Greens, Veggie Burger, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots Beets, Sugar Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Peppers. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Arugula Feta Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Arugula, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Raddicio, Lentils, Beets.

Treats + Toppings

Create Your Own Bowl

$15.00

Choose Your Base and Choose Your Typing

Classic Açai Bowl

$15.00

Açai, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes, GF Granola, Almond Butter

Peanut Butter Açai Bowl

$15.00

Açai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Granola, Chocolate Chips And Peanut Butter.

Nutella Açai Bowl

$15.00

Açai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Walnut, Cacao Nibs, Nutella.

Tropical Açai Bowl

$15.00

Açai, Kiwi, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Craisins, Agave

Froyo

$10.00

Frozen Yogurt

Vanilla Chia Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla Chia pudding, Blueberry, Coconut flakes, Walnut

Chocolate chia pudding

$8.00

Chocolate chip pudding, Strawberry, Cashews, Cacao Nibs

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Froyo Muffin

$15.00

Hot Muffin Topped With Toppings

Muffins

Gluten Free Muffins

Freshly Squeezed Juice

Create Your Own Fresh Juice

$8.00

Custom Your Freshly Juice

The Orange Mix

$8.00

Freshly Squeezed Carrots and Orange.

The Green Mix

$8.00

Freshly squeezed, Cucumber, Apple And Celery.

The Red Mix

$8.00

Freshly Squeezed, Beat, Apple and Cucumber.

Smoothies

Chunky Monkey

$11.00

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Almond Butter.

Glowing Green

$11.00

Spinach, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Date, Almond Milk.

Vanilla Date

$11.00

Banana, Date, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla.

Very Berry

$11.00

Blueberry, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk.

Nutty Protien

$11.00

Cashew, Moca Powder, Date, Banana, Cocoa Nibs, Cinnamon, Almond Milk.

Go Green

$11.00

Cucumber, Mango, Spinach, Banana, Almond Milk

Tropical Breeze

$11.00

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Almond Milk.

Kiddy Berry

$11.00

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk.

Blended Juices

Spicy Lemonade

$8.00

Lemon, Maple Syrup, Cayenne Pepper.

Spicy Pomegranate

$8.00

Pomegranate, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Cayenne Pepper.

PB & Jus

$8.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana And Rice Milk.

Açai Blend

$8.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Agave.

Chia Berry

$8.00

Chia Seeds, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Lemon, Agave.

Sweet Spin

$8.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Rice Milk.

Xtreme Greens

$8.00

Spinach, Kale, Orange, Pineapple, Hemp Seeds, Lemon.

Hot And Iced Coffee

Cold Brew (Ice Coffee)

$6.00

Cold Brew Frapuccino

$6.00

Mocha Frappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Chai Chiller (Ice Blend)

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Latte

$6.00

Hot Mocha Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Passion Iced Tea

$6.00

Cold Brew Bottle

$8.00

Juice Cleanse

1 Day juice Cleanse

$48.00Out of stock

6 juices for 1 day of juicing. Reduce your cravings with this detoxifying fresh start.

3 Days juice Cleanse

$140.00Out of stock

3-day juice cleanses (6 juices per day).

5 Days juice Cleanse

$200.00Out of stock

5-day juice cleanses (6 juices per day).

Beverages

Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Hint Water

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Dressing

11oz Peanut Butter Dressing

$13.00Out of stock

11oz Pesto Dressing

$13.00Out of stock

11oz spicy mayo Dressing

$13.00Out of stock

11oz balsamic Dressing

$13.00

11oz Tehina Drsssing

$13.00Out of stock

11oz Lemon Mint Dressing

$13.00

11oz Cesar Dressing

$13.00

11oz Dill Dressing

$13.00Out of stock

Snacks

Lite Bites

Unreal

Rip Van Cookies

$2.50

Lesser Evil

Asha Pops

Every Body Eat

Grandma Sallie's

Flackers

Healthy Bark

Out of stock

Date Bites

Out of stock