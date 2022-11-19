Indulge @ BackCountry BackCountry

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indulge @ BackCountry

review star

No reviews yet

10989 Sundial Rim Rd

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Classic Pepperoni Artisan Flatbread
Classic Cheese Artisan Flatbread
The All American Burger

Main Food

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$32.00
Artisan Cheese Board

Artisan Cheese Board

$22.00
Signature Ahi Tuna Guacamole

Signature Ahi Tuna Guacamole

$20.00
Meatball Trio with Three Sauces

Meatball Trio with Three Sauces

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Street Tacos (Three)

$17.00
Bacon & Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Bacon & Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, feta crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives with red wine vinaigrette dressing and tzatziki sauce, with warm pita bread

Tossed Caesar Salad

Tossed Caesar Salad

$14.00
The All American Burger

The All American Burger

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickles on an all-natural half-pound grass fed Aspen Ridge Angus beef patty served on a golden brioche bun, served with side caesar OR house-made potato chips

The Steakhouse Burger

The Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, red onions, mushrooms and steak sauce on an all natural half-pound grass fed Aspen Ridge Angus beef patty, served on a golden brioche bun with choice of side Caesar OR house-made potato chips.

The Napa Valley Burger

The Napa Valley Burger

$18.00

Blend of triple brie cream, cream cheese, shallots and jalapeños, topped with prosciutto and port wine caramelized onions on an all-natural half-pound grass fed Aspen Ridge Angus beef patty, served on a golden brioche bun, served with side caesar OR house-made potato chips

Kobe Beef Sliders

$18.00

Two Kobe beef sliders topped with cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, with cajun aioli

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Two premium chicken breast sliders topped with cheddar, port wine caramelized onions, with cajun aioli

Bacon & Brussels Artisan Flatbread

$18.00

Bacon and Brussels sprouts, with mozzarella on sweet Thai chili sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds

Tony Soprano Artisan Flatbread

Tony Soprano Artisan Flatbread

$16.00

Ground Italian sausage and mushrooms, with mozzarella on red sauce

Blue Suede Shoes Artisan Flatbread

Blue Suede Shoes Artisan Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast on Carolina BBQ sauce, with mozzarella and drizzled with ranch, topped with leeks

Classic Margherita Artisan Flatbread

Classic Margherita Artisan Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes and basil on red sauce, with mozzarella and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Classic Pepperoni Artisan Flatbread

Classic Pepperoni Artisan Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperonis and mozzarella on red sauce

Classic Cheese Artisan Flatbread

$13.00

Salmon

$29.00

8oz Atlantic salmon steak with white wine honey glaze, served with red quinoa and jasmine rice blend and seasonal vegetables

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$26.00

6oz sushi-grade blackened ahi steak with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with red quinoa and jasmine rice blend and seasonal vegetables

Shrimp Linguini

Shrimp Linguini

$27.00

Shrimp with heirloom tomatoes and Boursin cream reduction, served with garlic cheese bread

White Truffle Chicken Gnocchi

White Truffle Chicken Gnocchi

$24.00

Grilled chicken, potato gnocchi and Rimini mushrooms in a garlic truffle cream reduction, served with garlic cheese bread

Pasta and Meatballs

Pasta and Meatballs

$19.00

Classic pasta and meatballs, with marinara sauce and shaved parmesan, served with garlic cheese bread

Indulge Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Pasta tossed with creamy béchamel mixed with a blend of cheeses and basil butter, topped with panko, served with garlic cheese bread

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Indulge Wings

$19.00

Seasonal Dessert

$12.00

As your server for current dessert options1

Wine

Sparkling - Jaume Serra Cristalino, Cava Brut, Catalonia, Spain

$9.00+

By the glass or bottle

Sparkling - Lunetta, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

$12.00+

By the glass or bottle

Rosé - Malene, Rosé, Central Coast, California

$12.00+

By the glass or bottle

DAOU, Rosé, Paso Robles, CA

$13.00+

Rosé - Piatelli, Rosé of Malbec, Argentina

$10.00+

Aix

$14.00+

Sparkling - Bottega Gold, Brute Prosecco

$17.00+

Light Crisp Whites - Woodbridge, Pinot Grigio, California

$9.00+

By the glass or bottle

Light Crisp Whites - Hahn, Pinot Gris, Monterey County, California

$11.00+

By the glass or bottle

Light Crisp Whites - Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$16.00+

By the glass or bottle

Light Crisp Whites - Aveleda, Vinho Verde, Portugal

$10.00+

Light Crisp Whites - Yealands, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$13.00+

Medium to Full Bodied Whites - Woodbridge, Chardonnay, California

$9.00+

By the glass or bottle

Medium to Full Bodied Whites - La Crema, Chardonnay, Monterey, California

$15.00+

By the glass or bottle

Light Reds - Six Degrees, Pinot Noir, California

$13.00+

By the glass or bottle

Light Reds - Planet Oregon, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$15.00+

By the glass or bottle

Medium Bodied Reds - La Fiera, Montepulciano, Abruzzo, Italy

$10.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Woodbridge, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$9.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Portillo, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$10.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Troublemaker, Blend, Paso Robles, California

$13.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Petite Petit, Petite Verdot, Petite Sirah, Lodi, California

$14.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Piatelli, Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$15.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Smith and Hook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast, California

$17.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Treana, Cabernet/Syrah, Paso Robles, California

$23.00+

By the glass or bottle

Full Bodied Reds - Robert Hall, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$13.00+

Full Bodied Reds - The Pessimist, Red Blend, Paso Robles

$16.00+

Bodyguard, By DAOU, Red Blend, Paso Robles

$22.00+

Ridge, Three Valleys Red Blend, Sonoma County

$23.00+

Full Bodied Reds - The Prisoner

$27.00+

By the glass or bottle

Free promo wine

Liquor

Happy Hour Cocktails

$8.00

Selection of Happy Hour Cocktails

GIN Tanqueray

$11.00

GIN Bombay

$11.00

GIN Hendricks

$11.00

GIN Malfy

$11.00

VDK Belvedere

$14.00

VDK 44 North

$12.00

VDK Van Gogh Blueberry

$10.00

VDK Titos

$10.00

VDK Goose

$12.00

VDK Ketel 1

$12.00

TEQ Exotico

$8.00

TEQ Casamigos

$12.00

TEQ Don Julio

$14.00

TEQ Patron

$14.00

TEQ Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

TEQ Don 1942

$25.00

TEQ Casa Azul

$28.00

WSKY Screwball

$6.00

WSKY Fireball

$6.00

WSKY Jack

$10.00

WSKY Breck

$10.00

WSKY Makers Mark

$11.00

WSKY Jameson

$11.00

WSKY Woodford

$14.00

WSKY Eagle Rare

$15.00

WSKY Basil Hayden

$15.00

RUM Caps Morgan

$10.00

Beer

Light Beer

$4.00

Craft Beer

$5.50

IPA

$7.00

N/A Bev

N/A Bev

$3.00

Brunch Food

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Santorini Omelet

$16.00

Green Chili Omelet

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

BLT Avocado Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

French Toast

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Indulge Wings

$19.00

Bacon Ranch Panini

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Panini

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bubbles Flight

$31.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indulge@BackCountry is located at the Sundial House featuring a full food and bar menu.

Location

10989 Sundial Rim Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

