Smokin Fins Highlands Ranch

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Sandwich
California
Fish and Chips - Cod

Begin With - Dinner

Key Lime Calamari

Key Lime Calamari

$15.00

wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli

Lobster Tater Tots

Lobster Tater Tots

$14.00

lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce

Brussels and Cauliflower

Brussels and Cauliflower

$14.00

flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon

Kickin Shrimp

Kickin Shrimp

$14.00

crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$11.00

pork filled and served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Poke Tostadas

Poke Tostadas

$12.00

two (2) wonton tostadas, tuna and salmon poke, pepitas, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, guacamole

Skillet Chicken Nachos

Skillet Chicken Nachos

$14.00

corn tortilla chips, roja and verde salsa, cheddar-jack, pico de gallo, guacamole

Char Siu Pork Ribs

Char Siu Pork Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

four (4) pork ribs, marinated in traditional asian spices, slow roasted and glazed with orange-hoisin sauce

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

five (5) bacon-cheddar-chive stuffed tots, ranch, fins’ fry sauce

French Mussels and Clams

$20.00

Ahi Tower

$20.00

Tacos - Dinner

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja

Mango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli

Tequila Lime Chimi-Chicken Tacos

Tequila Lime Chimi-Chicken Tacos

$16.00

grilled chimichurri-marinated chicken, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, diced avocado, cheddar jack, salsa verde

Shanghai Pork Tacos

Shanghai Pork Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

12-hour braised, pulled pork, cabbage mix, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, cotija

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

$14.00

battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija

The Naan Taco

The Naan Taco

$15.00

blackened arctic cod, cabbage mix, curried-lime aioli, pickled red onion, grilled naan

Soup/Salad - Dinner

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, romaine, shredded carrot, red onion, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pepitas, choice of dressing

Fins' Classic Caesar

Fins' Classic Caesar

$7.00+

chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

soy sauce, wakame, tofu, green onion

Roasted Poblano - Cup

Roasted Poblano - Cup

$6.00Out of stock

roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; cup

Roasted Poblano - Bowl

Roasted Poblano - Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; bowl

Scratch Chowder - Cup

Scratch Chowder - Cup

$7.00

new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; cup

Scratch Chowder - Bowl

Scratch Chowder - Bowl

$10.00

new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; bowl

Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00+

choice of soup with our house or Caesar salad; cup or bowl

Polynesian Poke Bowl

Polynesian Poke Bowl

$19.00

raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime

Fins Cobb-O Salad

Fins Cobb-O Salad

$16.00

grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing

Thai Noodle and Grilled Chicken

Thai Noodle and Grilled Chicken

$17.00

mixed greens, linguine, grilled pineapple, red bell pepper, chopped jalapeño, shredded carrot, cabbage, red onion, cilantro, wonton strips, thai dressing

Endless Summer Salad

Endless Summer Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette

Baja Steak Salad

Baja Steak Salad

$16.00

grilled flank, chopped romaine, cheddar-jack, avocado, cotija, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing

Handhelds - Dinner

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun

FFS Burger

FFS Burger

$15.00

half pound local, all-natural beef, spring mix, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack and smoked gouda, brioche bun, FFS

Prime Sandwich

Prime Sandwich

$17.00

thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

nashville chicken breast, chipotle bacon, chipotle aioli, maple syrup

Fins' Features - Dinner

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

$26.00

grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$24.00

lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Fish and Chips - Cod

Fish and Chips - Cod

$16.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod

Fish and Chips - Salmon

Fish and Chips - Salmon

$20.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon

Fish and Chips - Halibut

$22.00
Lucky Platter

Lucky Platter

$22.00

three coconut shrimp, three beer-battered shrimp, and one-piece battered cod with crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, sweet-chile and tartar sauce

Six-Spice Ahi

Six-Spice Ahi

$28.00

house-made six spice, seared ahi loin, fried rice puff, stir-fry vegetables, pickled heart of cucumber, Asian sesame and shanghai sauce

48-Hour Nashville Chicken

48-Hour Nashville Chicken

$19.00

2 / 5oz marinated and hand-breaded chicken breasts - in chef’s secret blend of spices, mac & cheese, fuji apple slaw

Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp Linguine

$22.00

seven jumbo shrimp sautéed with onion and garlic, white wine cream sauce, linguine, diced tomato, shaved parm

Fins' Handcut Aged Ribeye

Fins' Handcut Aged Ribeye

$34.00

14oz premium ribeye, mountain jerk seasoning, loaded parmesan mashers, seasonal vegetables, steak sauce

Polynesian Poke Bowl

Polynesian Poke Bowl

$19.00

raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$28.00

center cut, grilled Kvoray Atlantic salmon on northwest cedar plank, seasoned with fin’s mountain-jerk and glazed with fins’ house-made barbeque sauce, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetable, charred lemon

Korean BBQ Salmon

Korean BBQ Salmon

$28.00

Korean marinade, grilled and served on pineapple-red pepper and jalapeño rice, with sautéed greens, sweet potato hay, and shanghai sauce

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

$28.00

sliced, dry-rubbed, flame-grilled flank steak, argentinian chimichurri, tequila lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, grilled tomato and green onion

Pistachio Halibut

Pistachio Halibut

$27.00

pistachio-crusted alaskan halibut, yukon mashers, pistachio cream, asparagus, grilled lemon

Sushi - Dinner

California

California

$10.00

surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce

Mojo Roll

Mojo Roll

$14.00

tempura fried with spicy tuna mix, salmon filet, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli, and green onion

The Unicorn

The Unicorn

$20.00

ahi, salmon, avocado, yellow tail, ebi shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, jicama, red bell pepper, soy paper, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, sriracha

Vegas

Vegas

$15.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Fire Flower Roll

Fire Flower Roll

$16.00

atlantic salmon, spicy salmon mix, jicama, toasted garlic, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, fusion sauce

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$17.00

tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Dragon

Dragon

$15.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

center-cut whole ahi loin, spicy tuna mix, green onion, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, sriracha

El Diablo

El Diablo

$16.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

Nigiri (2 pc)

Nigiri (2 pc)

$7.00

2 pc order of: maguro (tuna) | tuna tataki | yellowtail | ebi shrimp unagi (eel) | Atlantic salmon | torched salmon belly

Nigiri (6 pc)

$20.00

Sashimi (6 pc)

$21.00

Sides

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Basmati rice, poblano chile, green onion, and cream

Side Crispy Fries

$5.00

Side Fuji Apple Slaw

$5.00

Mixed cabbage, carrots, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, pepitas, apple vinaigrette dressing

Side Killer Bread

$2.50

Side Loaded Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with mixed cheese, bacon bits and green onion

Side Loaded Parmesan Mashers

$7.00

Fins Mashers, enriched with creamy parmesan and topped with bacon bits, mixed cheese and green onion

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi, 4 way cream, mixed cheese

Side Pineapple Rice

$7.00

Basmati rice, pineapple, jalapeno, red pepper, cilantro, green onion, poblano peppers, cream

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans with Ranchero Sauce (V) and Cotija Cheese

Side Smoky Fries

$6.00

Side Smothered Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with Creamy Poblano sauce

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Golden Yukon, cream, butter, garlic, onion, white pepper

Add Protein

Add Side Shrimp

$8.00

Add Side Seared Ahi

$10.00

Add Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Add Side Grilled Chimi Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Side Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Kid's - Food

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll

$6.00

Chicken Tenders, Teriyaki sauce, Mango chunks

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandy

$6.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Website

Location

1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Directions

