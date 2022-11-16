Ingo's Tasty Food Ingo's Tasty Food - DTPHX
Breakfast
Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl
sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)
Ingo's Chorizo Burrito
whole wheat tortilla, egg, grass fed beef chorizo, avocado, potatoes, cheddar cheese, lacto-fermented hot sauce
LGO English Muffin
LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam
Overnight Oats
Rolled oats, fresh fruit, house-made nut milk
Side Bacon
Side Egg
Side Prosciutto
Troubadour Egg Sandwich
english muffin, arugula, baby swiss, avocado, lacto fermented hot sauce
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
black bean, sweet potato, kale, cashew cheese, sundried tomato, avocado, our lacto-fermented hot sauce (v)
The Leo
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon served on a double toasted english muffin
Burgers
Cheeseburger
certified angus beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
Crispy Chicken Sammy
100% all natural chicken breast, dill pickle, spicy aioli, apple
DTs Turkey Sandwich
oven roasted in house, multigrain noble bread, mama lil’s aioli, bacon, white cheddar, avocado
Farmer's Daughter
certified angus beef, toasted bun, dijonnaise, baby swiss, sauerkraut
Fish and Chips
crispy white fish, shattered chips, tartar sauce
Hamburger
certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Hamburger
Paris Burger
certified angus beef, cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce, smoked bacon, lettuce, dill pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified
The Athena
noble multigrain bread, pomegranate lebni, marinated and roasted red pepper, california avocado, sprouts, cucumber, onion, sun-dried tomato (v)
The Duchess
oven roasted tri tip sliced to order, au jus, housemade horseradish sauce
White Fish Club Sandwich
crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Pastries
Salads
Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad
romaine, arizona dates, manchego cheese, avocado, white beans, marcona almonds, mama lili’s (v)
Kale & Quinoa Salad
black tuscan kale, manchego cheese, parmesan, sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon (v)
Orange & Fennel Salad
spinach and arugula, laurel chanel goat cheese, marcona almonds, gastrique onions, avocado (v)
Bistro Steak Salad
bistro filet, gremolata pan sauce, mixed greens, laurel chanel goat cheese, house vinaigrette
Sides
Deviled Eggs
german mustard, goat cheese, pickled beet
Mezze Dip Plate
spicy muhammara and lebni served with crudités and fresh pita
Shattered Potato Chips
sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and/or homemade lacto fermented hot sauce (v)
Side Chicken Crispy
Side Chicken Grilled
Side Fish Crispy
Side Fish Grilled
Side Certified Angus Beef Patty
Side Sauce
Side Bistro Filet
Mixed Nuts
Protein Bar
To Go Silverware
