  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - DTPHX
Main picView gallery

Ingo's Tasty Food Ingo's Tasty Food - DTPHX

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Washington St. Suite 110

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75Out of stock

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)

Ingo's Chorizo Burrito

Ingo's Chorizo Burrito

$10.75

whole wheat tortilla, egg, grass fed beef chorizo, avocado, potatoes, cheddar cheese, lacto-fermented hot sauce

LGO English Muffin

LGO English Muffin

$3.00

LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.75

Rolled oats, fresh fruit, house-made nut milk

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Prosciutto

$2.00Out of stock
Troubadour Egg Sandwich

Troubadour Egg Sandwich

$9.50

english muffin, arugula, baby swiss, avocado, lacto fermented hot sauce

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

black bean, sweet potato, kale, cashew cheese, sundried tomato, avocado, our lacto-fermented hot sauce (v)

The Leo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon served on a double toasted english muffin

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.75

certified angus beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.

Crispy Chicken Sammy

Crispy Chicken Sammy

$10.25

100% all natural chicken breast, dill pickle, spicy aioli, apple

DTs Turkey Sandwich

DTs Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

oven roasted in house, multigrain noble bread, mama lil’s aioli, bacon, white cheddar, avocado

Farmer's Daughter

Farmer's Daughter

$10.25

certified angus beef, toasted bun, dijonnaise, baby swiss, sauerkraut

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$14.00

crispy white fish, shattered chips, tartar sauce

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.25

certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Kid Hamburger

$8.50
Paris Burger

Paris Burger

$10.25

certified angus beef, cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce, smoked bacon, lettuce, dill pickle. All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified

The Athena

The Athena

$10.50

noble multigrain bread, pomegranate lebni, marinated and roasted red pepper, california avocado, sprouts, cucumber, onion, sun-dried tomato (v)

The Duchess

The Duchess

$12.00

oven roasted tri tip sliced to order, au jus, housemade horseradish sauce

White Fish Club Sandwich

White Fish Club Sandwich

$14.00

crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75Out of stock

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)

Catering

Commuter Bacon Box

$15.00

Commuter Box

$15.00

Egg Tartine GF Box

$15.00

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$3.50
Opies

Opies

$3.50Out of stock
Cherry Whole Wheat Coffee Cake

Cherry Whole Wheat Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Olive Oil Mini Budnt Cake

Olive Oil Mini Budnt Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Almond Apple Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Salads

Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

$10.50

romaine, arizona dates, manchego cheese, avocado, white beans, marcona almonds, mama lili’s (v)

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.50

black tuscan kale, manchego cheese, parmesan, sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon (v)

Orange & Fennel Salad

Orange & Fennel Salad

$10.50

spinach and arugula, laurel chanel goat cheese, marcona almonds, gastrique onions, avocado (v)

Bistro Steak Salad

Bistro Steak Salad

$15.50

bistro filet, gremolata pan sauce, mixed greens, laurel chanel goat cheese, house vinaigrette

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75Out of stock

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)

Sides

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

german mustard, goat cheese, pickled beet

Mezze Dip Plate

Mezze Dip Plate

$8.50

spicy muhammara and lebni served with crudités and fresh pita

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and/or homemade lacto fermented hot sauce (v)

Side Chicken Crispy

$5.00

Side Chicken Grilled

$5.00

Side Fish Crispy

$8.00

Side Fish Grilled

$8.00

Side Certified Angus Beef Patty

$4.00Out of stock

Side Sauce

Side Bistro Filet

$8.00

Mixed Nuts

$1.00

Protein Bar

$2.00

A La Carte

Rusty's Chips

$4.00

Lesserevil Popcorn

$3.00

Thast It

$2.50

Terra Chips

$3.00

Struple Waffle

$2.75

To Go Silverware

No Utensils

Silverware/Napkin Set for One

Breakfast

LGO English Muffin

LGO English Muffin

$3.00

LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$5.75

rolled oats, fresh fruit, almond mylk (v)

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75Out of stock

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

black bean, sweet potato, kale, cashew cheese, sundried tomato, avocado, our lacto-fermented hot sauce (v)

Ingo's Chorizo Burrito

Ingo's Chorizo Burrito

$10.75

whole wheat tortilla, egg, grass fed beef chorizo, avocado, potatoes, cheddar cheese, lacto-fermented hot sauce

Breakfast Pastries

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Cherry Whole Wheat Coffee Cake

Cherry Whole Wheat Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Olive Oil Mini Budnt Cake

Olive Oil Mini Budnt Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$3.50

roasted bananas, vegan chocolate, gluten free

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Almond Apple Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Starters/Shareable

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$4.00Out of stock

german mustard, goat cheese, pickled beet

Mezze Dip Plate

Mezze Dip Plate

$8.50

spicy muhammara and lebni served with crudités and fresh pita

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and/or homemade lacto fermented hot sauce (v)

Salads and Yummy Grains

Bistro Steak Salad

Bistro Steak Salad

$15.50

bistro filet, gremolata pan sauce, mixed greens, laurel chanel goat cheese, house vinaigrette

Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

Ingo's Chopped Chef's Salad

$10.50

romaine, arizona dates, manchego cheese, avocado, white beans, marcona almonds, mama lili’s (v)

Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$10.50

black tuscan kale, manchego cheese, parmesan, sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon (v)

Orange & Fennel Salad

Orange & Fennel Salad

$10.50

spinach and arugula, laurel chanel goat cheese, marcona almonds, gastrique onions, avocado (v)

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

Heirloom Brown Rice Bowl

$10.75Out of stock

sorrel pesto, kale, sweet potato, feta cheese, pepitas, pickled mushrooms, 5 minute egg (v)

Tasty Sandwiches & More

Crispy Chicken Sammy

Crispy Chicken Sammy

$10.25

100% all natural chicken breast, dill pickle, spicy aioli, apple

DTs Turkey Sandwich

DTs Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

oven roasted in house, multigrain noble bread, mama lil’s aioli, bacon, white cheddar, avocado

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$14.00

crispy white fish, shattered chips, tartar sauce

Shattered Potato Chips

Shattered Potato Chips

$4.90

sea salt, cracked pepper with lebni and/or homemade lacto fermented hot sauce (v)

The Athena

The Athena

$10.50

noble multigrain bread, pomegranate lebni, marinated and roasted red pepper, california avocado, sprouts, cucumber, onion, sun-dried tomato (v)

The Duchess

The Duchess

$12.00

oven roasted tri tip sliced to order, au jus, housemade horseradish sauce

Troubadour Egg Sandwich

Troubadour Egg