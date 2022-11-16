Main picView gallery

Fillmore Coffee Co. 600 North 4th St

600 North 4th St

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Popular Items

Burrito
B & E Sandwich
Avocado Toast

Smoothies/shakes

Protein shake

$8.00

Protein powder, choice of milk base, peanut butter, banana, chocolate.

Hangover Cure

$8.00

Blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, banana, plant protein, coconut water.

Sundevil's Delight

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, agave, oat milk.

Rejuvenator

$8.00

Mango, Pineapple, spinach, coconut milk.

Chia Later

$8.00

Pineapple, blueberries, whole milk, chia seeds, honey.

Coffee/Kombucha

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Flat White

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Tea (hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Kombucha on Tap

$6.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Cubano Espresso/latte

$3.75+

London Fog

$4.00+

Bullet Proof

$6.00

Drip coffee, espresso, coconut oil, grass fed butter, and heavy cream blended.

Kombucha on Tap

$6.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Matcha

$5.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Cafe Caramel

$4.50+

Chagaccino

$6.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Long Black

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and milk.

Pour over

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Bottled Drinks

Water

$2.00

Mineral (and flavored) Water

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Yerbe Mate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lunch

Chicken Panini

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, sliced tomato, basil pesto, house made chutney, fresh mozzarella toasted on a ciabatta roll.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, grilled red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, kalamata olives, garlic hummus, goat cheese crumbles, served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Strawberry Fields Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, strawberries mixed with goat cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, pecans, avocado, served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Butternut Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, cream cheese, house-made chutney, roasted butternut squash, goat's cheese, tomato, baby spinach.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan, house-made Ceasar dressing.

Herbivore Deluxe Wrap

$9.50

Hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, butternut squash, artichoke hearts, red peppers, cucumber, mozzarella, balsamic reduction.

Vegan Southwest Bowl

$9.50

Mixed greens, red peppers, black beans, corn, plant-based protein mix, jalapeños, avocado, vegan chipotle aioli, salsa (contains nuts).

Breakfast

B & E Sandwich

$8.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, Havarti, cream cheese, and our house-made roasted tomato onion chutney on a lightly toasted Ciabatta roll.

Burrito

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, house-made chutney, goat's cheese, jalapenos, baby spinach and cream cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

Acai Bowl

$8.50

Blended acai, blueberries, strawberry, banana and apple juice, topped with sliced strawberries, bananas, coconut flakes, honey and chia seeds over honey-oat granola.

Avocado Toast

$7.50

With avocado, sliced tomato, choice of goat's cheese or cream cheese, topped with seasonings.

Brekkie Scramble

$9.50

3 eggs, tomato chutney, red peppers, butternut squash, spinach, goat's cheese, side buttered sourdough toast.

Fruit Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, granola.

Snacks

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mozzarella and Havarti cheese, with our house made chutney, toasted on fresh sourdough.

Fruit Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, granola.

Bagels

$4.00

Banana

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Pastries

Muffins

$4.00

Danish

$4.50

Bear Claw

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookies

$4.50

Mini cake donut

$4.50

1 Pound Coffee

$18.00

Half Pound Coffee

$9.00

Clothing

Shirts

$25.00

Sweaters

$40.00

Hats

$25.00

Tanks

$25.00

Cups

Mugs

$12.00

Jewelry

Small Beads

$7.00

Large Beads

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Just a bloke and his crew making kick ass coffee and tasty eats in downtown Phoenix.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

