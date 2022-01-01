Latin American
Irie Entree
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
48th Street Grille - Catering by Carl Lewis
No Reviews
310 S 48th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant