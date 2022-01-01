Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Irie Entree

review star

No reviews yet

4001 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Popular Items

Irie Signature Oxtail
Half Jerk Chicken
Quarter Jerk Chicken

Run-A-Boat Nyamminz (Entrees)

Irie Signature Oxtail

$29.16

Marinated to the bone, cuts of Ox tail caramelized then slow cooked to Jamaican perfection. Traditionally served with Rice & Peas and shredded raw vegetable salad

Irie Signature Curry Goat

$26.50

A staple paying homage to Indian influence in Jamaican cuisine; cuts of goat meat spiced with curry powder and herbs, cooked and simmered to a tantalizing stew. Traditionally served with white rice and shredded raw vegetables or Roti (Cassava Tortilla)

Irie Signature Salmon

$26.50

8-ounce salmon fillet spiced with curry powder and island spices and cooked down with herbs and peppers to a delectable gravy. Served with white rice and grilled vegetable medley

Irie Signature Snapper

$37.10Out of stock

Irie Signature Ackee

$21.20

Jerk Wings (6pcs)

$18.02Out of stock

Quarter Jerk Chicken

Half Jerk Chicken

$18.02

Sides

Side of Rice N Peas

$7.42

Side of Barefoot Rice (seasoned White Rice)

$7.42

Side of Mash it up Potatoes

$7.42

Side of Toss Salad

$7.42Out of stock

Side of Fried Ripe Plantain

$7.42

Side of Bammy

$7.42

Side of Baked Mac N Cheese

$7.42Out of stock

Beverages

Jamaican Sodas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

