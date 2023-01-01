J. Liu Restaurant & Bar - Dublin 50 West Bridge Street
No reviews yet
50 West Bridge Street
Dublin, OH 43017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Potstickers
6 pcs. Chicken, cabbage, green onions, ginger, ponzu sauce. Steamed or pan seared
Spring Rolls
6 pcs. Cabbage, carrots, onions, green beans, mushrooms, vermicelli, sweet lime chili sauce
Samurai Nachos
Ahi tuna, wonton tortillas, seaweed salad, avocado, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli, mango salsa, scallions, sesame seeds, tobiko
Margherita Flatbread
Marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
Grilled Avocado
Seasoned grilled avocado, savory brown sauce, goat cheese, toasted ciabatta bread
Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken, water chestnuts, scallions, mushroom soy, bean sprouts, crispy noodles, lettuce cups
Crab Rangoons
6 hand folded, blue swimming crab meat, scallions, cream cheese, bell peppers, sweet lime chili sauce
Tempura Calamari
Fresh calamari, jalapeno, red spicy mayo and marinara
Brussels Sprouts
Pan-seared brussels sprouts, pineapple, red chili, ginger, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, peanuts
Dynamite Shrimp
Tempura shrimp, cabbage mix, scallions, radish, red chili, dynamite sauce
Sides
Soup & Salad
Large Honey Ginger Salad
Cucumbers, greens, Napa cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro, crispy noodles
Side Honey Ginger Salad
Cucumbers, greens, Napa cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro ,crispy noodles
Large Chop Chop Salad
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing
Side Chop Chop Salad
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing
Large House Salad
Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Sherry, crème fraiche
Cup Lobster Bisque
Sherry, crème fraiche
Entrées
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sauteed onion & red pepper, provolone, house mayo, fresh tomato, lettuce, avocado, cibatta. Choice of side or salad
American Burger
8 oz certified angus patty, LTO, pickles, house mayo, choice of American cheese, cheddar, swiss, blue cheese, provolone, brioche bun. Choice of side or salad
Chophouse Burger
8 oz certified angus patty, bacon onion jam, cambozola, red wine reduction, pretzel bun. Choice of side or salad
Filet Mignon
8 oz certified angus filet, house rub, choice of one side and salad or two sides
Steak and Frites
12 oz certified angus ribeye, house rub, French fries, chimichurri
Pasta Diavolo
Shrimp, Italian sausage, red bell pepper, penne, spicy tomato cream sauce, green onions, parmesan cheese, toast points
Chicken Parmesan
Panko breaded, mozzarella, garlic cream linguini, marinara, toast points
Blackened Tuna
Blackened tuna, coconut rice, jumbo lump crab meat, guacamole, mango salsa, miso aioli
Miso Salmon
Miso marinated salmon, sticky rice, fresh baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, sake shallot butter sauce
Poke Bowl
Ahi tuna, avocado, edamame, wakame, cucumbers, red radish, miso aioli, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton chips, pickled ginger. Sticky rice or mix greens
Asian
Eggplant Spicy
Eggplant, chili paste, garlic, water chesternuts, scallions, sweet spicy sauce
Mongolian Beef
Flank steak, green onions, hoisin soy
Sesame Chicken
Breaded breast, scallions, garlic chili paste, sweet brown sauce
Spicy Chicken
Breaded breast, scallions, garlic chili paste, sweet brown sauce
Pad Thai
Eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, baked tofu, peanuts, cilantro
Fried Rice
Eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots
Sushi Rolls
Crazy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna roll, togarashi tuna, mango salsa,tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi aioli
Dynamite Roll
California roll, tempura shrimp, sliced jalapeno, sriracha, Dynamite sauce, eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, eel sauce
Spicy Salmon
Baked salmon, spicy mayo, cucumber
Spicy Tuna
Ahi tuna, sriracha, avocado
California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Veggie Roll
GF Appetizers & Salads
Large Honey Ginger Salad GF
Cucumbers, greens, cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro
Side Honey Ginger Salad GF
Cucumbers, greens, cabbage mix, red onion, dry cranberries, honey ginger vinaigrette, honey roasted peanut, cilantro
Large Chop Chop Salad GF
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing
Side Chop Chop Salad GF
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, honey dijon dressing
Large House Salad GF
Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette
Side House Salad GF
Spring mix, iceberg, strawberries, bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese, sweet & sour vinaigrette
Lettuce Wraps GF
Minced chicken, water chestnuts, scallions, bean sprounts, gluten free soy, lettuce cups
GF Entrées
Mongolian Beef GF
Flank steak, green onions, sweet soy
Spicy Eggplant GF
Eggplant, chili paste, garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet spicy sauce
Pad Thai GF
Eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, peanuts, cilantro
Fried Rice GF
Eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots
Miso Salmon GF
Miso marinated salmon, sticky rice, fresh baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, sake shallot butter sauce
Filet Mignon GF
8 oz certified angus filet, house rub, choice of one side and salad or two sides
Blackened Tuna GF
Blackened tuna, steamed rice, crab and guacamole, mango salsa, miso aioli
Poke Bowl GF
Ahi tuna, avocado, edamame, seaweed, cucumbers, red radish, miso aioli, chili creme, sesame seeds, sticky rice or mix greens
GF Sushi Rolls
Desserts
Happy Hour Menu
HH Food
HH Drinks
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
Bottle Beer
Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
New Fashioned
Toki Japanese whiskey, orange bitters, luxardo cherries, sugar cube, smoked orange peel
Danhattan
Hayman gin, honey, fresh dill, cucumber, soda water
Sangria
Tito's vodka, St. Germain, pineapple and orange juice, fresh basil leaves, red wine float
Classic Gimlet
Crown royal, Benedictine, yellow chartreuse, orange bitters
Owen's Martini
Grey goose pear, St. Germain, lemon juice and champagne
Rita Rita
Bacardi silver, pineapple juice, luxardo liqueur and grenadine
Espresso Tini
Kettle one vodka, yellow chartreuse, raspberry puree, fresh lemon juice, St Germain, dry sherry
Shanghai Mule
Absolute vodka, lychee puree, lime juice, ginger beer
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Scotch
Bourbon
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Larceny Barrel Proof
Old Ezra 7
Old Overholt
The Quiet Man
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
RedBreast 12
Russell's Reserve
Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Finish
Wild Turkey 101
Yellowstone Select
1792 Small Batch
Kentucky Owl
Kentucky Owl St Patrick
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Angel's Envy
Knob Creek 9
Elijah Toasted Barrel
Elijah Single Barrel 18
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Weller Reserve
Weller Antique
Bookers
Bushmills
Four Roses Small Batch
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Double Oak
Maker's Mark
Maker's 101
Maker's Cask
Maker's 46 Cask
Maker's 46 FO
Maker's Private Selection
Jim Beam
House Bourbon
Heaven's Door Signal Barrel
Heaven Hill 7
Henry Mckenna 10
High Bank War
High Bank Midnight Cask
Jefferson's Ocean Voyage 24
Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak
Yellowstone 109
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
Rye
Canadian & Tennessee
White by Glass
White by Glass
Sparkling & Rose
Btl House White
Btl Rose & Sparkling
Red By Glasses
Red By Glasses
Btl House Red
Red Bottle
Boen
Clark & Telephone
En Route
Zin Saldo
Rioja
Red Schooer
Merlot Emmolo
Sirah Luke
Red Qulit
The Walking Fool
The Prisoner
Cab Rodney Strong Estate
Cab Austin Hope
Cab Black Stallion
Cab Stag's leap "Artemis"
Cab Silver Oak
Cab Caymus
White Bottle
Lunch Menu
Sandwich
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
50 West Bridge Street, Dublin, OH 43017
Photos coming soon!