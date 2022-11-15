Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamie's Roast Beef 44 Margin Street

review star

No reviews yet

44 Margin Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Way
French Fries
Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beef Worth the Drive

3 Way

$10.00

American Cheese, Mayo, JR BBQ

Weekend At Bearnie's

$10.50

Bearnaise aioli, horseradish

Greek Freak

$10.75

Feta, shredduce, tomato, onion, house dressing

Sorry J. R.

$11.75

House BBQ, Garlic Aioli, cheddar, onion ring

Full Send

$12.50

Truffle Aioli, taleggio, pickled red onion, spinach

Boursin

$11.00

Boursin cheese, caramelized onion, baby spinach, house dressing

The Yoli

$10.25

American Cheese, JR BBQ, Garlic Aioli

The Angry Ferg

$10.75

Cheddar, "jacked-up" JR BBQ, Kickin' cajun aioli

The McDanBob

$10.25

American cheese, shredduce, white onion, house pickles, Jamie's Fancy sauce, seeded bun

North Shore Beef

Junior

$9.00

Plain Roll

Regular

$10.00

Seeded Bun

Super

$11.00

Onion Roll

House Made Side Sauces

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Bearnaise Aioli

$2.00

Cajun Aioli

$2.00

Kickin' Cajun Aioli

$2.25

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

House Dressing

$2.00

James River BBQ *not house made

$1.00

"Jacked-up" James River BBQ

$2.00

House BBQ

$2.50

Truffle Aioli

$3.00

Buffalo *not a housemade sauce

$1.00

Ancho-Chile Honey

$2.00

Fancy Sauce

$2.00

Honey Mustard *not house made

$1.00

Mayonaise

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Sides

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$7.00+

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$6.50+

Chips

$2.00+

French Fries

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Hand-Breaded Chicken Fingers

$6.00+

Horseradish

$1.00

Spicy Fries

$5.25+

Steak Tips

$14.99Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$6.50+

Wings

$11.95

Chicken Sandos

Southern Fried Chicken

$10.00

House pickles, cajun aioli, lettuce

Sorry Clucker

$11.25

Cheddar, House BBQ, Applewood bacon, garlic aioli

Buffalo Soldier

$10.50

Tossed in buffalo sauce, shaved lettuce, tomato, Jamie's blue cheese dressing

C.B.R.

$10.75

Applewood bacon, house-made ranch

CYOC Sando

$9.50

Create Your Own Chicken Sandwich

The Margo

$10.50

Ancho-chili honey, house-made ranch, lettuce

Skinny Clucker

$10.50

House marinated grilled chicken, tomato, Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, spinach, on griddled brioche

Subs

Steak and Cheese

$13.50

Steak Bomb Sub

$14.25

chicken and cheese, mushrooms, peppers, onions, salami

Roast Beef Sub

$12.50

Chicken Kabob Sub

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, house dressing

Chicken Finger Sub

$11.50

Chicken Bomb Sub

$14.25

chicken and cheese, mushrooms, peppers, onions, salami

B.L.T. Sub

$11.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub

$13.50

House bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, lettuce

Steak Tip Sub

$22.99Out of stock

Steak Tip Bomb

$24.99Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad (w/ croutons and parmesan cheese)

$10.99

Chicken Kabob Salad

$15.99

Iceberg lettuce, red onion, baby heirloom tomatoes, feta, and olives, topped with house marinated grilled chicken and House dressing

Watermelon Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, baby heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, feta, balsamic drizzle

Specials

House-made Pizza Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Beef 3way Egg Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Burger & Fries

$14.95

Drinks

20 oz Drinks

$2.50

2 Liter

$5.00

Kids' Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Junior bun inside out, American cheese, fries

Jr. Jr.

$9.00

Kid's beef on junior bun, fries

Kid's Finger

$8.00

Two chicken fingers, fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Putting a Chef spin on the North Shore's most beloved sandwich! As seen on Phantom Gourmet, Wicked Bites, North Shore Magazine and more!

Location

44 Margin Street, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
orange star4.4 • 60
58 Pulaski St. Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Central Bakery - Peabody
orange star4.6 • 82
48 Walnut St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Shanty - in Derby Square
orange star3.8 • 1,243
25 Front St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
The NexMex Thing
orange starNo Reviews
5 Central Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover St #F101 Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
The Double Bull Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peabody

La Siesta Restaurante - Peabody
orange star4.7 • 1,281
3 Main Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,079
47 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Brodie's Pub Peabody
orange star4.5 • 346
10 1/2 Lowell St. Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Paddy Kellys - 154 Washington St
orange star4.6 • 234
154 Washington St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Pig Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 227
108 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peabody
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston