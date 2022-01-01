Restaurant header imageView gallery

J&R Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

718 Graymont Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203

Popular Items

6PC Whole Wing
10PC Whole Wing
4 PC Whole Wing

Sandwiches

Hamburger 1/2 pound

$12.00

J & R Grilled 1/2 Pound Hamburger

Cheeseburger 1/2 pound

$14.00

J & R Grilled 1/2 Pound Cheeseburger

Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Porkchop Sandwich

$10.00

Deluxe Porkchop Sandwich

$13.00

J & R Deluxe Porkchop Sandwich served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Deluxe Whiting Fish Sandwich

$13.00

J & R Deluxe Whiting Fish Sandwich served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Catfish Sandwich

$11.00

Deluxe Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

J & R Deluxe Catfish Sandwich served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Club Melt

$10.00

BBQ Cheese Sliders

$12.00

Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Taco's

Chicken Tacos (3)

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$12.00

Beef Tacos (3)

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Steak Taco's

$12.00

Chicken

4 PC Whole Wing

$10.00

6PC Whole Wing

$12.00

10PC Whole Wing

$15.00

15PC Whole Wing

$20.00

20PC Whole Wing

$25.00

50PC Whole Wing

$65.00

100PC Whole Wing

$135.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Buffalo Wings (6)pcs

$12.00

Buffalo Wings (12)pcs

$18.00

Sides

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Cajun Ranch Fries

$7.00

Grits

$5.00

Large Fried Okra

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

J & R Signature Shrimp & Grits with J&R Special Sauce

Stuffed Baked Potato

Chicken Stuffed Baked Potato

$20.00

J&R Stuffed Baked Potato with Grilled Chicken and J&R's Special Cheese Sauce

Beef Stuffed Baked Potato

$20.00

J&R Stuffed Baked Potato with Ground Beef and J&R's Special Cheese Sauce

Shrimp Stuffed Baked Potato

$20.00

J&R Stuffed Baked Potato with Grilled Shrimp and J&R's Special Cheese Sauce

Plain Baked Potato

$10.00

J&R Stuffed Baked Potato with J&R's Special Cheese Sauce

Combination Stuffed Baked Potato

$25.00

J&R Stuffed Baked Potato with Chicken, Beef and Shrimp and J&R's Special Cheese Sauce

Extra Meat

$6.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

J & R Grilled Chicken Salad - comes with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, cheese and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.00

J & R Grilled Shrimp Salad - comes with iceberg lettuce, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onion, cheese and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

J & R Chef Salad - comes with iceberg lettuce, ham, turkey, tomatoes, onion, cheese, boiled egg and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Weekend Only - Special Menu

T-Bone Steak

$25.00

Well seasoned USDA Prime T-Bone Steak cooked to perfection

Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Well seasoned USDA Prime Ribeye Steak cooked to perfection

J&R Breakfast Plate

$15.00

J&R Breakfast Plate served with grits, scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or chicken patty and toast

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp/10pcs

$10.00

Fried Shrimp 10pcs w/side

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp/10pcs

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp 10pcs w/side

$15.00

Porkchops

Porkchop Plate

$12.00

J&R Porkchop Plate served with a side and bread

Porkchop Sandwich

$10.00

J&R Porkchop Sandwich

Fish

Whiting Fish Plate

$12.00

J&R Whiting Fish Plate served with a side and bread

Catfish Plate

$11.00

J&R Catfish Plate with a side and bread

Catfish Nuggets

$11.00

Tilapia (2)

$12.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dogs (2)

$8.00

Polish Sausage

$8.00

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

J&R Special Seasoning

$2.00

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Devil Eggs

Devil Eggs (4)

$12.00

Omelette's

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Two egg omelet with cheese

Southwestern Omelette

$15.00

Two egg omelette with a three cheese blend,onions,peppers,chicken,sausage,bacon with a side of sour cream and mild salsa.

Grit Bowls

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Grit Bowl

$10.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Grit Bowl

$10.00

Egg & Cheese Grit Bowl

$8.00

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops (3)

$25.00

Water/Soda/Juice

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Welcome to the NEW and improved J & R Bar and Grill!

718 Graymont Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203

