Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jayna Gyro

339 Reviews

$$

5959 Shellmound St #14

Emeryville, CA 94608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Bowl
Chicken Gyro Pita
Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl

Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.95

Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita

Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita

$13.95

Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie lamb and beef gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Roasted Chickpeas Pita

Roasted Chickpeas Pita

$11.95

Grilled perfect pita, Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$13.95

Thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl

Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl

$14.95

Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

$12.95

Roasted Chickpea Bowl Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Salad

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.45

Tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, parsley, salt, olive oil, lemon dressing

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$15.95

Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, tomatoes, chickpeas, grilled octopus, lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$10.45

Soup

Lemon, chicken, orzo pasta, parsley
AVGOLEMONO SOUP

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$6.95

Lemon, chicken, orzo pasta, parsley

Side

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.00

Oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper

Rice With Chickpeas

Rice With Chickpeas

$3.00

California rice with chickpeas

Greek Fries with Feta

Greek Fries with Feta

$5.00

Feta crumbles, oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper

Side Of Chicken

$5.95

Side Of Beef & Lamb

$5.95

Side roasted Chickpeas

$4.00

Loaded Greek Fries

$8.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Dips

Hummus

Hummus

$7.99

Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$8.99

Charred eggplant, labneh cheese, served with pita or veggies

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.50

Greek yogurt with English cucumber, topped with olive oil, served with pita or veggies

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$10.99

Hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, marinated olives, served with pita or veggies

Appetizers

House Made Dolmaddes

House Made Dolmaddes

$8.49

Stuffed grape leaves, rice, pine nuts, currants, Mediterranean herbs and spices, tzatziki

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.49

Phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta, served with tzatziki

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$8.00
Kunefe

Kunefe

$8.99

Shredded filo dough with cheese filling and coconut. Served warm. Please allow 10-15 minutes to prepare.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.99

with cinnamon and raisons

Chocolate Baklava

Chocolate Baklava

$8.99

Extra sauces \ sides \ Pita

3 oz Mixed Greek Olives

$2.00

Gluten free flat bread

$2.00

Grilled Pita

$1.00

Veggie Bag

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Kids Beef + Lamb Gyro

$9.00

NA Beverage

Water

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.49

Coca Cola

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

LEMONADE

$4.00

Greek Orange Soda

$3.50

Greek Cherry Soda

$3.50

Greek Lemon Soda

$3.50

BEERS

Mythos Lager

Mythos Lager

$6.49Out of stock

From Greece

Septem Pilsner

Septem Pilsner

$6.49

From Turkey

Zeos Dark

Zeos Dark

$6.49Out of stock

From Greece

8th IPA

$6.49

Hellas Fix Lager

$6.49

WHITE WINES

2018-Domaine Spiropoulos | Greece

$42.00

bright, light copper-golden color. rose petal, citrus, granny smith apple and ginger notes, with fresh acidity and an apple peel bitterness on the finish. lingers for quite some time. medium-bodied, clean, lively and fresh MOSCHOFILERO

NV-Malamatina Retsina (500ml) |Greece

$15.00

medium straw lemon color, aromas of pine, lanolin, almonds, and citrus; fresh and refreshingly dry, defined fresh pine gum and pine needle flavors with citrus undertones. SAVATIANO AND RODITIS BLEND

Domaine By The Glass

$9.95

RED WINES

2017-Harlaftis nemea |Greece

$39.00

red ruby color with enticing aromas of dried fruit, raisins and vanilla 100% AGIORGITIKO

Harlaftis By The Glass

$9.95

COCKTAILS

Each one makes 2-3 cocktails on the rocks Blood Orange Margarita Milagro Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Blood Orange Puree, Cointreau

Peach Vodka

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5959 Shellmound St #14, Emeryville, CA 94608

Directions

Gallery
Jayna Gyro image
Jayna Gyro image
Jayna Gyro image
Jayna Gyro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Super Duper Burgers - Emeryville
orange starNo Reviews
5959 Shellmound Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Shiba Ramen Emeryville - Emeryville
orange star3.0 • 367
5959 shellmound St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Paradita
orange star3.8 • 685
5959 SHELLMOUND ST Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville
orange starNo Reviews
5959 Shellmound Street #75 Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Townhouse Emeryville - 5862 Doyle Street
orange starNo Reviews
5862 Doyle Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Amici's CloudKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5333 Adeline Street Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Emeryville

Namaste Pizza
orange star4.7 • 3,414
5942 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Paradise Park Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,784
6334 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 1,574
6520 Hollis St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.4 • 675
3627 San Pablo Ave. Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Patatas Kuche
orange star4.6 • 649
4321 Salem Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000145 - Emeryville
orange star4.3 • 324
5761 Christie Ave. Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Emeryville
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (595 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston