Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville

APPETIZERS

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$17.95

Fried Calamari with cocktail sauce.

BURRATA & PROSCIUTTO

BURRATA & PROSCIUTTO

$16.95

Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto, Arugula, House made Focaccia bread , Balsamic glaze and E.V. olive oil.

OVEN-ROASTED CHICKEN WINGS

$15.95

Tossed in BBQ Sauce & Served with Ranch Sauce. (8 Pieces)

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$11.95

House made meatballs ( beef & pork) with marinara sauce and shredded Parmesan cheese.

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.95

Roasted potato, Brussel sprouts, zucchini, carrots and garlic with balsamic glaze.

TOMATO SOUP BOWL

TOMATO SOUP BOWL

$9.95

Tomato basil soup.

TOMATO SOUP CUP

TOMATO SOUP CUP

$7.95

Tomato basil soup

GARLIC BREAD W/MARINARA SAUCE

GARLIC BREAD W/MARINARA SAUCE

$7.95

Garlic bread served with marinara sauce

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

French fries with side ketchup.

HOUSE MADE FOCACCIA BREAD

HOUSE MADE FOCACCIA BREAD

$2.50

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD (FULL)

CAESAR SALAD (FULL)

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

SPRING MIX SALAD (FULL)

SPRING MIX SALAD (FULL)

$14.95

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, carrot, red onion, pecans, gorgonzola and house made balsamic vinaigrette.

SPRING MIX SALAD (HALF)

SPRING MIX SALAD (HALF)

$11.95

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, carrot, red onion, pecans, gorgonzola and house made balsamic vinaigrette.

ITALIAN QUINOA SALAD (FULL)

ITALIAN QUINOA SALAD (FULL)

$16.95

Quinoa, arugula, tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond, Italian salsa verde.

ITALIAN QUINOA SALAD (HALF)

ITALIAN QUINOA SALAD (HALF)

$12.95

Quinoa, arugula, tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond, Italian salsa verde.

ROASTED BEETS SALAD (FULL)

$16.95

Roasted Beets, Arugula, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese

ROASTED BEETS SALAD ( HALF)

$12.95

Roasted Beets, Arugula, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese

PIZZAS

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, E.V. Olive oil.

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$21.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, Molinari pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

MARADONA PIZZA (MEAT LOVERS)

MARADONA PIZZA (MEAT LOVERS)

$23.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sicilian Sausage , Pepperoni and Spanish Chorizo.

THE GREEK PIZZA

THE GREEK PIZZA

$20.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Zucchini, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Arugula and Feta Cheese

SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE PIZZA

SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE PIZZA

$21.95

Sicilian Sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, chili flakes.

MUSHROOM PIZZA

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$19.95

Ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, Crimini and Portobello mushrooms, thyme and black pepper.

EGGPLANT PIZZA

EGGPLANT PIZZA

$19.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, eggplant, fresh mozzarella, fontina cheese, caramelized onion, sliced garlic and parsley.

ARTICHOKE SPINACH PIZZA

$19.95

Creamy Artichoke, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella, E.V. Olive Oil

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA

$18.95

Fresh mozzarella, fontina cheese, gorgonzola cheese, parmesan cheese and chives.

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$23.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, prosciutto, arugula and E.V. olive oil.

BRISKET PIZZA

BRISKET PIZZA

$22.95

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Calabrian Chili and Parsley.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, BBQ chicken, pepperoncini, red onion and fresh cilantro

SANDWICHES

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

$16.95

House made bread, Prosciutto, arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and E.V. olive oil.

MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.95

House made bread, house made meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese and arugula

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$14.95

Homemade Bread, Eggplant Parmesan, Arugula.

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$15.95

Housemade Bread, Grilled Chicken Tenders, Chili Aioli, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Pepperoncini.

PASTAS

PASTA & SAUCE

$16.95

Choose your pasta ( Pappardelle, Spaghetti or Fusilli Pastas) and your sauce (Marinara, creamy pesto or alfredo)

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$18.95

Pappardelle pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$19.95

Spaghetti pasta, pancetta, egg yolk, cream, parmesan cheese and black pepper.

TORTELLINI POMODORO

$18.95

Cheese Tortellini, Fresh Tomato, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Parmesan Cheese

FUSILLI CHICKEN CREAMY PESTO

$18.95

Fusilli Pasta, Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Creamy Pesto Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

PAPPARDELLE W/CREAMY MUSHROOM

PAPPARDELLE W/CREAMY MUSHROOM

$17.95

Pappardelle pasta, cream, cremini mushroom, portobello mushroom, white wine, butter, thyme and parmesan cheese.

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$9.95

House made Tiramisu. Ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, egg yolk, sugar, espresso.

GELATO 4oz

GELATO 4oz

$4.95
GELATO 16oz

GELATO 16oz

$13.95
SORBET 4oz

SORBET 4oz

$4.95
SORBET 16oz

SORBET 16oz

$13.95

NON ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$5.50

House Made Lemonade

$4.95

House made Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice tea & House made Lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50
Neo-Neapolitan Style Pizzas, fresh pastas, sandwiches and salads

