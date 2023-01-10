- Home
- /
- Palm Springs
- /
- John's Restaurant Palm Springs
John's Restaurant Palm Springs
No reviews yet
900 North Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BREAKFAST
Three Eggs (Any Style)
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Bacon & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Sausage & EGGS
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Ham & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Polish Sausage & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Grilled Tri-tip & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
8 oz. New York Steak & Eggs
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
CHICKEN & EGGS
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
Country Scramble
Country-style potatoes grilled with peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of one of the following ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, chicken breast, polish sausage.
Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs over medium covered with home made salsa.
Chorizo & Eggs
Home made chorrizo scrambled with eggs.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits with gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy Combo
Two biscuits with gravy, two eggs, two sausage or two bacon.
HAMBURGER PATTY & EGGS
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
PORK CHOPS & EGGS
Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.
OMELETTE
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE
CHEESE OMELETTE
CHICKEN FAJITA OMELETTE
CHILI & CHEDDAR OMELETTE
DENVER OMELETTE
GOURMET VEGGIE OMELETTE
GYRO & FETA OMELETTE
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
MUSHROOM & SWISS OMELETTE
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELETTE
SAUSAGE CHEESE OMELETTE
SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE
CAKES
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST BURRITO
BREAKFAST BURRITO W/MEAT
BREAKFAST BURRITO W/2 MEAT
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA W/MEAT
BREAKFAST CLUB MELT
Ham, bacon, American cheese, fried eggs, tomato and 1000 island dressing on grilled sourdough
GRILLED TRIP-TIP & EGGS
USDA Choice steak, American cheese, fried eggs, tomato and 1000 island dressing on grilled sourdough
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BREAKFAST SANDWICH W/MEAT
With bacon, sausage, ham or Polish sausage
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
BREAKFAST SIDES
1 PANCAKE
SIDE 3 EGGS (ANY STYLE)
SIDE 2 EGGS (ANY STYLE)
SIDE 1 EGG (ANY STYLE)
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUASAGE
SIDE HAM
SIDE HAMBURGER PATTY
SIDE POLISH SAUSAGE
SIDE TOAST
SIDE SPANISH RICE
SIDE REFRIED BEANS
SIDE HOME FRIES
SIDE HASH BROWN
SIDE CUP FRUIT
SIDE COUNTRY GRAVY
SIDE TRIP-TIP
SIDE 8 OZ NEW YORK
Side Jalapeno
1 Biscuit & Gravy
BURGER COMBOS
COMBO #1
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)
COMBO #2
Swiss and American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
COMBO #3
w mustard and pickles.
COMBO #4
On a whole wheat bun /w mayo, lettuce and tomato.
COMBO # 5
Just like our breast of chicken sandwich, but add crisp bacon, fresh avocado and natural Swiss.
COMBO #6
On grilled sourdough /w moneterey jack and cheddar, chipotle mayo, bacon, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.
DOUBLE BURGER COMBO
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO
FRISCO BURGER COMBO
Cheddar cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles on grilled parmesan sourdough. Delicious!!
HEART STOPPER COMBO
Hey, something's gotta kill you! A 1/3 lb. burger piled up /w crisp bacon, sausage patties, a fried egg, American cheese, tomato, pickles and 1000 Island dressing
MUSHROOM SWISS COMBO
PATTY MELT COMBO
On grilled rye /w sauteed onions, American cheese and pickles.
SALMON BURGER COMBO
SANTA FE BURGER COMBO
Our 1/3 lb. Burger revved up a notch /w chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.
TURKEY BURGER COMBO
1/3 lb of premium ground turkey on a hamburger bun /w 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato & pickles.
VEGGIE BURGER COMBO
AVOCADO BACON CHEESE BURGER COMBO
CALIFORNIA MUSHROOM COMBO
Sauteed mushrooms, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and a cilantro ranch dressing.
CHILI CHEDDAR BURGER COMBO
CHIPOTLE BURGER COMBO
BURGERS
CLASSIC BURGERS
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)
CALIFORNIA MUSH BURGER
Sauteed mushrooms, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and a cilantro ranch dressing.
FRISCO BURGER
Cheddar cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles on grilled parmesan sourdough. Delicious!!
CHIPOTLE WESTERN BURGER
SANTA FE BURGER
Our 1/3 lb. Burger revved up a notch /w chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.
DOUBLE BURGER
Just like our Classic Burger but /w double the meat and two slices of melting American cheese.
DOUBBLE CHEESE BURGER
Just like our Classic Burger but /w double the meat and two slices of melting American cheese.
MUSHRROM & SWISS BURGER
SOURDOUGH BACON CHEESE BURGER
Swiss and American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
THE HEARTSTOPPER
Hey, something's gotta kill you! A 1/3 lb. burger piled up /w crisp bacon, sausage patties, a fried egg, American cheese, tomato, pickles and 1000 Island dressing
TEXAS-STYLE CHILI SIZE
PATTY MELT
On grilled rye /w sauteed onions, American cheese and pickles.
TURKEY BURGER
1/3 lb of premium ground turkey on a hamburger bun /w 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato & pickles.
AVOCADO BACON CHEESE BURGER
VEGGIE BURGER
SALMON BURGER
SANDWICH COMBO
BLT COMBO
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO
FISH SANDWICH COMBO
Deep fried and served on a hamburger bun /w tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH COMBO
GRILL HAM & CHEESE COMBO
GRILL TRIP-TIP COMBO
Seasoned USDA Choice steak on a toasted french roll /w chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato
GYRO COMBO
A Grecian classic! Savory gyro meat, homemade tzatziki sauce, red onion and tomato folded into pita bread.
PHILLY SANDWICH COMBO
Thinly sliced ribeye steak smothered with melting natural Swiss, peppers, onions and 1000 island dressing
REUBEN COMBO
Piled onto grilled Rye with natural Swiss cheese, saurkraut and 1000 island dressing.
NEW YORK SANDWICH COMBO
On a toasted french roll /w lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing
TUNA MELT COMBO
On grilled sourdough /w cheddar cheese.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH COMBO
TURKEY & PROVOLONE COMBO
w mayo, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
TURKEY SWISS AVOCADO COMBO
On grilled sourdough.
SANDWICH
ALBACORE TUNA MELT
On grilled sourdough /w cheddar cheese.
BLT SANDWICH
BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO
CKN SALAD SANDWICH
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
FISH SANDWICH
Deep fried and served on a hamburger bun /w tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH
GRILLED TRIP-TIP SANDWICH
Seasoned USDA Choice steak on a toasted french roll /w chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato
GYRO SANDWICH
A Grecian classic! Savory gyro meat, homemade tzatziki sauce, red onion and tomato folded into pita bread.
HAM & TRUKEY CLUB SANDWICH W/FRIES
A triple decker classic /w crisp bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
NY STEAK SANDWICH
On a toasted french roll /w lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
w mustard and pickles.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
Thinly sliced ribeye steak smothered with melting natural Swiss, peppers, onions and 1000 island dressing
REUBEN SANDWICH
Piled onto grilled Rye with natural Swiss cheese, saurkraut and 1000 island dressing.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
TURKEY & PROVOLONE SANDWICH
w mayo, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
TURKEY SWISS AVOCADO MELT SANDWICH
On grilled sourdough.
PITAS
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BREAST OF CHICKEN SANDWICH
On a whole wheat bun /w mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Avocado Club
Just like our breast of chicken sandwich, but add crisp bacon, fresh avocado and natural Swiss.
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SANDWICH
On grilled sourdough /w moneterey jack and cheddar, chipotle mayo, bacon, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.
SALADS
BBQ TRIP-TIP SALAD
Fresh salad greens tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing, then loaded up with USDA choice tri-tip, Monterey jack and cheddar, tortilla strips, tomato, black beans
BLACKNED SALMON SALAD
BREAST OF CHICKEN SALAD
CHEF SALAD
Plenty of sliced ham and roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, croutons and hard boiled egg.
CHICKEAN CAESAR SALAD
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated chicken breast with Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, chow mein noodles, mandarin orange slices, sliced almonds, sesame seeds and Asian sesame dressing.
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
COBB SALAD
w roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg and tomato.
DINNER SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.
GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN
Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.
GREEK SALA W/ GYRO
Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD
SANTA FE SALAD
Spicy grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, tomato, avocado, sour cream, monterey jack and cheddar cheese and a cilantro ranch dressing.
TRIO SALAD
Freshly prepared egg salad, albacore tuna salad and chicken salad served side by side atop a green salad garnished with tomato, cucumber and hard boiled egg.
SIDE SALAD
Chicken & Fruit
TACO SALAD
A LA CARTE
SIDES
ONION RINGS
HOMEMADE ZUCHINNI
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CHILI FRIES W CHEESE
CHILI FRIES NO CHEESE
FRINGS
1/2 FRIES 1/2 HOMEMADE ONION RINGS
SMALL FRIES
LARGE FRIES
BOWL CHILI
BOWL SOUP
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TOMATO
Side Jalapeno
Lg Soup
1 PC CHICKEN STRIP
SIDE BAKED POTATO
SIDE MASHED POTATO
SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE
SIDE RICE PILAF
1 SCOOP TUNA
PITA BREAD
1 CHICKEN BREAST
MEXICAN
DOGS
DINNERS
BREAST OF CHICKEN DINNER
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN DINNER
BROILED SALMON DINNER
BLACKNED SALMON DINNER
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK DINNER
FISH DINNER
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER
GYRO DINNER
HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER
MEATLOAF DINNER
PORK CHOP DINNER
NEW YORK STEK DINNER
WRAPS/COMBO WRAPS
SMALL DRINK
MEDIUM DRINK
LARGE DRINK
Tuesday
Wednesday
CHEESECAKE
RICE PUDDING
BREAD PUDDING
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
900 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262