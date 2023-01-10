Restaurant header imageView gallery

John's Restaurant Palm Springs

900 North Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

BREAKFAST

Three Eggs (Any Style)

Three Eggs (Any Style)

$9.95

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$12.75

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Sausage & EGGS

Sausage & EGGS

$12.75

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Ham & Eggs

$13.25

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Polish Sausage & Eggs

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$13.25

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.25

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Grilled Tri-tip & Eggs

Grilled Tri-tip & Eggs

$14.95

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

8 oz. New York Steak & Eggs

8 oz. New York Steak & Eggs

$17.95

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

CHICKEN & EGGS

$16.50

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

Country Scramble

Country Scramble

$14.95

Country-style potatoes grilled with peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of one of the following ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, chicken breast, polish sausage.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

3 eggs over medium covered with home made salsa.

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.25

Home made chorrizo scrambled with eggs.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.50

Two biscuits with gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy Combo

Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$13.95

Two biscuits with gravy, two eggs, two sausage or two bacon.

HAMBURGER PATTY & EGGS

$15.50

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

PORK CHOPS & EGGS

PORK CHOPS & EGGS

$14.95

Served with toast. choice of hash browns home fries fresh fruit cottage cheese or sliced tomatoes.

OMELETTE

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.25
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE

CALIFORNIA OMELETTE

$14.75
CHEESE OMELETTE

CHEESE OMELETTE

$9.95
CHICKEN FAJITA OMELETTE

CHICKEN FAJITA OMELETTE

$14.75
CHILI & CHEDDAR OMELETTE

CHILI & CHEDDAR OMELETTE

$14.25
DENVER OMELETTE

DENVER OMELETTE

$14.25
GOURMET VEGGIE OMELETTE

GOURMET VEGGIE OMELETTE

$14.25
GYRO & FETA OMELETTE

GYRO & FETA OMELETTE

$14.75
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.25
MUSHROOM & SWISS OMELETTE

MUSHROOM & SWISS OMELETTE

$14.25
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELETTE

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELETTE

$14.25
SAUSAGE CHEESE OMELETTE

SAUSAGE CHEESE OMELETTE

$14.75
SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE

SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE

$14.25

CAKES

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.95
FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$9.95
PANCAKE COMBO

PANCAKE COMBO

$11.95

PANCAKES & EGGS

$9.95
FULL STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

FULL STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$9.25

FULL STACK CHOCO PANCAKES

$9.25
FULL STACK PANCAKES

FULL STACK PANCAKES

$8.95
SHORT STACK PANCAKES

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$7.25
SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$8.50

SHORT STACK CHOCO PANCAKES

$8.50

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.95
BREAKFAST BURRITO W/MEAT

BREAKFAST BURRITO W/MEAT

$9.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO W/2 MEAT

$11.95
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$8.95

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA W/MEAT

$10.95

BREAKFAST CLUB MELT

$10.95

Ham, bacon, American cheese, fried eggs, tomato and 1000 island dressing on grilled sourdough

GRILLED TRIP-TIP & EGGS

$14.95

USDA Choice steak, American cheese, fried eggs, tomato and 1000 island dressing on grilled sourdough

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICH W/MEAT

$9.95

With bacon, sausage, ham or Polish sausage

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

STEAK RANCHERO

$16.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 PANCAKE

$2.99

SIDE 3 EGGS (ANY STYLE)

$3.99

SIDE 2 EGGS (ANY STYLE)

$2.99

SIDE 1 EGG (ANY STYLE)

$1.99

SIDE BACON

$3.99

SIDE SAUASAGE

$4.99

SIDE HAM

$4.99

SIDE HAMBURGER PATTY

$5.50

SIDE POLISH SAUSAGE

$4.99

SIDE TOAST

$3.50

SIDE SPANISH RICE

$4.75

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$4.75

SIDE HOME FRIES

$4.95

SIDE HASH BROWN

$4.95

SIDE CUP FRUIT

$4.99

SIDE COUNTRY GRAVY

$4.99

SIDE TRIP-TIP

$4.99

SIDE 8 OZ NEW YORK

$9.99

Side Jalapeno

$1.95

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

BURGER COMBOS

COMBO #1

$12.45

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)

COMBO #2

$13.45

Swiss and American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

COMBO #3

$15.75

w mustard and pickles.

COMBO #4

$13.95

On a whole wheat bun /w mayo, lettuce and tomato.

COMBO # 5

$14.75

Just like our breast of chicken sandwich, but add crisp bacon, fresh avocado and natural Swiss.

COMBO #6

$14.75

On grilled sourdough /w moneterey jack and cheddar, chipotle mayo, bacon, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.

DOUBLE BURGER COMBO

$13.95

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO

$14.95

FRISCO BURGER COMBO

$14.95

Cheddar cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles on grilled parmesan sourdough. Delicious!!

HEART STOPPER COMBO

$15.75

Hey, something's gotta kill you! A 1/3 lb. burger piled up /w crisp bacon, sausage patties, a fried egg, American cheese, tomato, pickles and 1000 Island dressing

MUSHROOM SWISS COMBO

$14.95

PATTY MELT COMBO

$14.95

On grilled rye /w sauteed onions, American cheese and pickles.

SALMON BURGER COMBO

$16.75

SANTA FE BURGER COMBO

$14.95

Our 1/3 lb. Burger revved up a notch /w chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.

TURKEY BURGER COMBO

$14.75

1/3 lb of premium ground turkey on a hamburger bun /w 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato & pickles.

VEGGIE BURGER COMBO

$14.50

AVOCADO BACON CHEESE BURGER COMBO

$15.95

CALIFORNIA MUSHROOM COMBO

$15.75

Sauteed mushrooms, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and a cilantro ranch dressing.

CHILI CHEDDAR BURGER COMBO

$15.50

CHIPOTLE BURGER COMBO

$14.50

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGERS

$7.75

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)

CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER

$8.75

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles (onions on request.)

CALIFORNIA MUSH BURGER

$10.75

Sauteed mushrooms, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and a cilantro ranch dressing.

FRISCO BURGER

$9.75

Cheddar cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles on grilled parmesan sourdough. Delicious!!

CHIPOTLE WESTERN BURGER

$9.75

SANTA FE BURGER

$9.75

Our 1/3 lb. Burger revved up a notch /w chipotle mayo, pepperjack cheese, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.95

Just like our Classic Burger but /w double the meat and two slices of melting American cheese.

DOUBBLE CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

Just like our Classic Burger but /w double the meat and two slices of melting American cheese.

MUSHRROM & SWISS BURGER

$9.95

SOURDOUGH BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.95

Swiss and American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

THE HEARTSTOPPER

$10.95

Hey, something's gotta kill you! A 1/3 lb. burger piled up /w crisp bacon, sausage patties, a fried egg, American cheese, tomato, pickles and 1000 Island dressing

TEXAS-STYLE CHILI SIZE

$10.95

PATTY MELT

$9.25

On grilled rye /w sauteed onions, American cheese and pickles.

TURKEY BURGER

$8.95

1/3 lb of premium ground turkey on a hamburger bun /w 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato & pickles.

AVOCADO BACON CHEESE BURGER

$10.95

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.95

SALMON BURGER

$14.95

SANDWICH COMBO

BLT COMBO

$13.95

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$13.50

Deep fried and served on a hamburger bun /w tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH COMBO

$12.50

GRILL HAM & CHEESE COMBO

$12.95

GRILL TRIP-TIP COMBO

$14.95

Seasoned USDA Choice steak on a toasted french roll /w chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato

GYRO COMBO

$13.95

A Grecian classic! Savory gyro meat, homemade tzatziki sauce, red onion and tomato folded into pita bread.

PHILLY SANDWICH COMBO

$15.50

Thinly sliced ribeye steak smothered with melting natural Swiss, peppers, onions and 1000 island dressing

REUBEN COMBO

$14.95

Piled onto grilled Rye with natural Swiss cheese, saurkraut and 1000 island dressing.

NEW YORK SANDWICH COMBO

$15.50

On a toasted french roll /w lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing

TUNA MELT COMBO

$13.95

On grilled sourdough /w cheddar cheese.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH COMBO

$12.95

TURKEY & PROVOLONE COMBO

$12.95

w mayo, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

TURKEY SWISS AVOCADO COMBO

$13.95

On grilled sourdough.

SANDWICH

ALBACORE TUNA MELT

$10.25

On grilled sourdough /w cheddar cheese.

BLT SANDWICH

$9.25

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

CKN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.95

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$6.95

FISH SANDWICH

$8.95

Deep fried and served on a hamburger bun /w tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.95

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.95

GRILLED TRIP-TIP SANDWICH

$12.25

Seasoned USDA Choice steak on a toasted french roll /w chipotle mayo, lettuce & tomato

GYRO SANDWICH

$10.25

A Grecian classic! Savory gyro meat, homemade tzatziki sauce, red onion and tomato folded into pita bread.

HAM & TRUKEY CLUB SANDWICH W/FRIES

$12.25

A triple decker classic /w crisp bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

NY STEAK SANDWICH

$13.25

On a toasted french roll /w lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$12.95

w mustard and pickles.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$12.25

Thinly sliced ribeye steak smothered with melting natural Swiss, peppers, onions and 1000 island dressing

REUBEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Piled onto grilled Rye with natural Swiss cheese, saurkraut and 1000 island dressing.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$9.95

TURKEY & PROVOLONE SANDWICH

$9.95

w mayo, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

TURKEY SWISS AVOCADO MELT SANDWICH

$10.25

On grilled sourdough.

PITAS

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PITA

$9.75

GREEK CHICKEN PITA

$9.75

Imagine our classic gyro sandwich...but /w juicy grilled chicken breast instead of gyro meat

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PITA COMBO

$12.95

GREEK CHICKEN PITA COMBO

$12.95

Imagine our classic gyro sandwich...but /w juicy grilled chicken breast instead of gyro meat

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

BREAST OF CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

On a whole wheat bun /w mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Avocado Club

$11.25

Just like our breast of chicken sandwich, but add crisp bacon, fresh avocado and natural Swiss.

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

On grilled sourdough /w moneterey jack and cheddar, chipotle mayo, bacon, mild green chiles, lettuce and tomato.

SALADS

BBQ TRIP-TIP SALAD

$15.95

Fresh salad greens tossed with a BBQ ranch dressing, then loaded up with USDA choice tri-tip, Monterey jack and cheddar, tortilla strips, tomato, black beans

BLACKNED SALMON SALAD

$16.95

BREAST OF CHICKEN SALAD

$15.25

CHEF SALAD

$15.25

Plenty of sliced ham and roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, croutons and hard boiled egg.

CHICKEAN CAESAR SALAD

$15.50

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

Marinated chicken breast with Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, chow mein noodles, mandarin orange slices, sliced almonds, sesame seeds and Asian sesame dressing.

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$9.75

COBB SALAD

$15.50

w roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg and tomato.

DINNER SALAD

$7.25

GREEK SALAD

$10.95

Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.

GREEK SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$14.95

Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.

GREEK SALA W/ GYRO

$14.95

Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, green bell peppers and red onions.

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

$16.95

SANTA FE SALAD

$15.50

Spicy grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, tomato, avocado, sour cream, monterey jack and cheddar cheese and a cilantro ranch dressing.

TRIO SALAD

$15.50

Freshly prepared egg salad, albacore tuna salad and chicken salad served side by side atop a green salad garnished with tomato, cucumber and hard boiled egg.

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Chicken & Fruit

$12.75

TACO SALAD

$13.99

A LA CARTE

CHICKEN STRIPS W/FRIES

$10.75

FISH & CHIPS

$13.95

FRIED CHICKEN A LA CARTE

$13.95

SHRIMP BASKET

$13.95

SPAGUETTI

$12.95

OVEN ROASTED ALA CARTE

$10.95

BBQ RIBS ALA CARTE

$11.25

SIDES

ONION RINGS

$7.95

HOMEMADE ZUCHINNI

$8.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.95

CHILI FRIES W CHEESE

$10.25

CHILI FRIES NO CHEESE

$8.95

FRINGS

$9.25

1/2 FRIES 1/2 HOMEMADE ONION RINGS

SMALL FRIES

$3.19

LARGE FRIES

$3.89

BOWL CHILI

$7.95

BOWL SOUP

$7.95

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.99

SIDE TOMATO

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.95

Lg Soup

$8.95

1 PC CHICKEN STRIP

$1.99

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$3.99

SIDE MASHED POTATO

$3.99

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.99

SIDE RICE PILAF

$2.99

1 SCOOP TUNA

$3.25

PITA BREAD

$2.25

1 CHICKEN BREAST

$4.99

MEXICAN

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.95

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.95

CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO

$10.95

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$11.75

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.75

CHICKEN TACO

$4.75

STEAK TACO

$4.75

BEEF TAQUITOS

$6.95

DOGS

CORN DOG

$3.75

CORN DOG COMBO

$8.50

HOT DOG

$5.95

HOT DOG COMBO

$10.95

CHILI DOG

$6.95

CHILI DOG COMBO

$11.95

DINNERS

BREAST OF CHICKEN DINNER

$16.50

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN DINNER

$17.50

BROILED SALMON DINNER

$17.50

BLACKNED SALMON DINNER

$17.50

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK DINNER

$15.75

FISH DINNER

$15.95

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$16.50

FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER

$16.95

GYRO DINNER

$15.95

HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER

$15.95

MEATLOAF DINNER

$15.95

PORK CHOP DINNER

$16.50

NEW YORK STEK DINNER

$18.95

WRAPS/COMBO WRAPS

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$10.25

TURKEY PESTO WRAP

$10.25

CLUBHOUSE WRAP

$10.25

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$10.25

THE T&A WRAP

$10.25

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.25

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP COMBO

$14.75

TURKEY PESTO WRAP COMBO

$14.75

CLUBHOUSE WRAP COMBO

$14.75

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP COMBO

$14.75

T&A WRAP COMBO

$14.75

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP COMBO

$14.75

SMALL DRINK

SM PEPSI

$2.99

SM DIET PEPSI

$2.99

SM ORANGE CRUSH

$2.99

SM ICED T

$2.99

SM LEMONADE

$2.99

SM ROOT BEER

$2.99

SM ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

SM RASPBERRY ICED T

$2.99

Sm Dr Pep

MEDIUM DRINK

MD PEPSI

$3.19

MD DIET PEPSI

$3.19

MD SIERRA MIST

$3.19

MD ORANGE CRUSH

$3.19

MD ICED T

$3.19

MD ROOT BEER

$3.19

MD LEMONADE

$3.19

MD ARNOLD PALMER

$3.19

MD RASPBERRY ICED T

$3.19

Md Dr Pep

$3.19

LARGE DRINK

LG Pepsi

$3.39

Lg Diet Pepsi

$3.39

Lg Sierra Mist

$3.39

Lg Dr Pepper

$3.39

Lg Raspberry

$3.39

Lg Lemonade

$3.39

Lg Root Beer

$3.39

Lg Orange Crush

$3.39

Lg Iced T

$3.39

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.39

COFFEE

Reg coffee

$2.99

Decaf coffee

$2.99

JUICE

Small Orange Juice

$2.99

Lg Orange Juice

$3.99

Sm Apple Juice

$2.99

Lg Apple Juice

$3.99

Milk

Sm milk

$2.50

Lg milk

$2.99

Sm choco milk

$2.50

Lg choco milk

$2.99

Tuesday

TACO SALAD

$13.99

Wednesday

Oven roasted lunch spec

$12.95

Friday

Chkn Enchiladas spec

$13.75

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$3.99

RICE PUDDING

RICE PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$4.49
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

900 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

