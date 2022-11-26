Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon Smith Subs 80008 Royal Palm Beach

417 Reviews

$

1124 Royal Palm Beach Blvd

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Order Again

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$8.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Classic Steak 12"

$13.67

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$13.39

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 12"

$13.39

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$8.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 6"

$8.45

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 6"

$8.45

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Bacon Chicken 6"

$8.95

BBQ Bacon Chicken 6"

$8.95

Classic Chicken 12"

$13.67

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$13.39

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 12"

$13.39

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 12"

$13.39

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Bacon Chicken 12"

$13.95

BBQ Bacon Chicken 12"

$13.95

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$7.67

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.93

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.93

Authentic Italian 6"

$8.00

Roast Beef 6"

$8.00

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$8.95

Garden Veggies 12"

$11.65

Ham & Cheese 12"

$13.00

Turkey Breast 12"

$13.00

Authentic Italian 12"

$13.00

Roast Beef 12"

$13.00

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$13.00

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$14.87

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$8.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$8.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$8.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$8.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$8.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$8.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.93

Meatball Bomb 6"

$8.95

Tuna Bomb 6"

$8.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 6"

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$7.67

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Reuben

$10.15

The Cuban

$10.15

Cheeseburger 12"

$13.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$13.50

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$13.50

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$9.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$13.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$13.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 12"

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$11.65

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Gator 12"

$16.35

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$7.75

Kid's Turkey

$6.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Meatball

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.75

Small Fry

$3.96

Small Fountain

$2.72

Medium Fry

$4.19

Medium Fountain

$2.97

Large Fry

$4.47

Large Fountain

$3.22

Cookies

$1.99

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.97

Monster Drinks

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1124 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Directions

Gallery
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image

