Organic Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$9.95

Acai, Apple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana

Athlete Smoothie

$9.95

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Peanut Butter, Plant Protein, Spinach, Banana

Berry Good Smoothie

$9.95

Coconut Milk, Probiotics, Blueberries, Banana, Lemon

Blue Cacao Smoothie

$9.95

Coconut Milk, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Blueberries, Banana

Cappucino Smoothie

$10.95

Almond Milk, Reishi Mushroom Blend, Almond Butter, Banana

Cloud Nine Smoothie

$10.95

Cashew Milk, Coconut Cream, Blue Majik, Almond Butter, Banana, Pineapple, Collagen, Seamoss

Coconut Dream Smoothie

$10.95

Fresh Coconut Water, Coconut Meat, Hemp Seeds, Plant Protein, Banana, Pineapple, Seamoss

Goddess Greens Smoothie

$10.95

Cucumber, Coconut Milk, Apple, Maca, Chlorella, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple Banana, Seamoss

Healthy Blast Smoothie

$10.95

Apple, Spirulina, Ginger, Mint, Lemon, Kale, Spinach, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

Matcha Cream Smoothie

$10.95

Almond Milk, Matcha, Ashwaganda,Lemon, Avocado, Mango, Banana

Mint To Be Me Smoothie

$9.95

Coconut Milk, Mint, Pineapple, Mango

PBJ Smoothie

$9.95

Apple, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana

Simple Strawberry Smoothie

$9.95

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana

Temp Acai Smoothie

$8.95

Temp Cappuccino Smoothie

$9.95

Temp Fruity Cbd Smoothie

$10.95

Temp Green Smoothie

$8.95

Temp PBJ

$8.95

Temp Pineapple Cake

$8.95

Temp Strawberry

$7.95

Create a Smoothie

$7.95

Temp Tangy Pitaya

$9.95

Temp Coco Cucumber Smoothie

$8.95

Cold Pressed Juices

Beet Root Juice

$9.95

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lime, Ginger Root

Create your Own

$8.95

Early Riser Juice

$9.95

Apple, Cucumber, Cayenne, Blue Majik, Lime

Green Ginger Juice

$9.95

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lime, Ginger

Juice Straight Up

$8.95

Celery, Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Cucumber, Grapefruit

Leafy Greens Juice

$9.95

Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon

Lotus Juice

$9.95

Dragonfruit, Cucumber, Pineapple, Rose Water, Lime, Mint

Beachy Green Juice

$9.95

Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Kale, Spinach, Chlorella

Rising Phoenix

$9.95

Carrot, Celery, Apple

Sunny G Juice

$9.95

Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Mint, Ginger, Lemon

Sweet Green Juice

$9.95

Green Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lime

Temp Beachy Greens

$8.95

Temp Ginger Greens

$8.95

Temp Leafy Produce

$7.95

Temp Sweet Beet

$8.95

Temp Sweet Greens

$8.95

Temp Sunny G

$8.95

Smoothie Bowls

Athlete Bowl

$11.95

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Peanut Butter, Plant Protein, Spinach, Banana

OG Acai Bowl

$11.95

Acai, Apple, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberries,Blueberries, Granola, Hemp seeds

Acai PBJ Bowl

$11.95

Acai topped with Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs

Pink Dragon Bowl

$11.95

Dragonfruit topped with Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Honey

Mango Colada Bowl

$11.95

Blue Majik Mango, Pineapple. topping with Granola Peanut Butter, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Chia Seeds, Coconut

Sunday Morning Bowl

$11.95

Coconut Water, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Honey, Chia Seeds

Paradise Bowl

$11.95

Acai and Dragonfruit. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey

Temp Cappuccino Bowl

$10.95

Temp Coco Cucumber Bowl

$10.95

Temp Acai Bowl

$10.95

Temp Fruity Cbd Bowl

$12.95

Temp Greens Bowl

$10.95

Temp Healthy Blast Bowl

$12.95

Temp Pineapple Cake Bowl

$10.95

Temp PBJ Bowl

$10.95

Temp Strawberry Bowl

$9.95

Temp Tangy Pitaya Bowl

$11.95

Kids

Mighty Hulk Smoothie

$5.00

Apple, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple

Coco Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Almond Milk, Raw Cacao, Banana

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana

Magic Berry Smoothie

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Banana

Mango Breeze Smoothie

$5.00

Apple Juice, Mango, Pineapple

Kids Acai Scoop

$5.00

Single Scoop of Acai Sorbet in a Bowl

Kids Dragonfruit Scoop

$5.00

Single Scoop of Dragonfruit Sorbet in a Bowl

Café

Overnight Oats

$6.95

Almond Milk, Pink Salt, Gluten Free Oats, Dates, Cinnamon, Berries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.95

Coconut Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Probiotic, Honey

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Coconut Yogurt, Topped with Seasonal Berries, Honey and Granola

Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Seasonal Fruit topped with Coconut Yogurt, Honey and Red Current

Almond Butter Toast

$4.95

Nut Butter, Banana, Stawberries, Honey, Seeds of Choice

Basic Avocado Toast

$5.95

Avocado, Lemon, Pink Salt, Red Pepper Blend, Lemon Juice

Good Life Toast

$8.95

Brushetta, Arugula, Vegan Feta, Balsalmic Glaze, Truffle Salt

Loaded Avocado Toast

$6.95

Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Lemon, Pink Salt, Red Pepper Blend, Lemon Juice

Peanut Butter Toast

$4.95

Nut Butter, Banana, Stawberries, Honey, Seeds of Choice

The Best Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Avocado, Vegan Egg, Spinach, Cayenne, Pink Salt

Soup

$6.95

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Rice Paper wrapped in Spinach, Romaine, Carrot, Cucumber, Mint, Cilantro, Avocado. Served with Peanut Sauce

Sprout Sandwich

$8.95

Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumber, Tomatoe, Vegan Mayo

Summer Salad

$9.95

Local Greens topped with Vegan Feta, Seasonal Fruit, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries, Vinagarette Dressing

Temp Fruit Cup

$4.95

Temp Overnight Oats

$5.95

Grab n Go

Bottled Spring Water

$2.95

Glass Bottled Spring Water

$3.95

Phocus Energy Drink

$2.95

Coconut Water

$5.95

Protein Balls

$7.95

Granola

$8.95

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Elderberry Jar

$30.00

Seamoss Jar

$30.00

Wellness Shots

Hangover Helper Shot

$6.95

Charcaol, Coconut Water, Cayenne, Lemon

Daily Immune Shot

$6.95

Ginger Straight up, Cayenne

InnerG Shot

$6.95

Ginger, Lime, Beet, Maca,

Sniffle Stopper Shot

$6.95

Ginger, Lime, Pineapple, Cayenne

Allergy Shot

$6.95

Pineapple, Lemon, Bee Pollen, Honey

Turmeric Shot

$6.95

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper

Elderberry Shot

$6.95

Elderberry

Gut Healer Shot

$6.95

Water, Ginger, Oregeno, Coconut Oil, Cayenne

Temp Allergy Shot 2oz

$3.50

Temp Sniffle Stopper 2oz

$3.50

Temp Earthy Gold 2 oz

$3.50

Temp Fireball 2oz

$2.50

Temp CBD Punch 2oz

$3.50

Cold Beverages

Living Water

$6.95

Alkaline Water, Lime, Cucumber, Mint

Almond Nut Milk

$7.95

Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Honey

Blue Majik Nut Milk

$7.95

Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Blue Majik, Cinnamon, Almond Milk

Cacao Nut Milk

$7.95

Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Raw Cacao, Honey

Iced Latte

$7.95

Hot Beverages

Coffee Latte

$7.95

Resihi Mushroom Blend, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Coconut Cream

Golden Milk Latte

$7.95

Turmeric, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Coconut Cream, Honey

Temp Latte Coffee

$4.75

Temp Latte Golden Milk

$4.75

Detox Cleanses

Daily Essential Cleanse

$55.95

2 Sweet Green, 1 Leafy Greens, 1 Green Ginger, 1 Sunny G, 1 Beet Root

Anti Inflammation Cleanse

$56.95

2 Green Ginger, 1 Leafy Greens, 1 Rising Phoenix, 1 Early Riser, 1 Beet Root

Easy Come, Easy Go Cleanse

$54.95

1 Sweet Green, 1 Sunny G, 1 Beet Root, 1 Almond Nut Milk, 1 Coconut Water, 1 Vegetable Soup

Temp Essential Reset

$45.95

Temp Ant-inflammation Reset

$52.95

Temp Active Reset

$49.95

Growlers

Growlers

$54.95

64 Growler of Juice of Choice

Growler Refill

$45.95

Bring in own jug for 64 ounce Growler Refill