Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States

Yogurt Green Tea

$5.75

Satisfy your thirst with our Yogurt Green Tea! This drink combines the tangy, probiotic-rich taste of Yakult with high-quality green tea leaves for a one-of-a-kind taste experience. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the Yakult adds a unique, fruity twist that will awaken your senses. Perfect for those who love the taste of Yakult