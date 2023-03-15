  • Home
  • /
  • Chino
  • /
  • Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW - 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States
A map showing the location of Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United StatesView gallery

Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States

review star

No reviews yet

4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States

Chino, CA 91710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Jasmine Green Tea


Signature Drinks - All Drinks Large Size

Classic Boba Milk Tea (includes brown sugar boba)

Classic Boba Milk Tea (includes brown sugar boba)

$5.95

most popular classic assam milk tea with brown sugar boba. (already come with 1 order of brown sugar boba)

Classic Fruit Tea

Classic Fruit Tea

$5.75

Made with premium green tea leaves and a blend of juicy, fresh fruits, this drink will tantalize your taste buds and leave you feeling refreshed. The green tea provides a gentle, yet invigorating base, while the fruits add a sweet and fruity twist that will awaken your senses

Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$5.75

Refresh your taste buds with our Orange Green Tea! This delicious drink is the perfect blend of sweet and tangy, featuring the bold flavor of fresh orange juice combined with our high-quality green tea leaves.

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.75

Satisfy your craving for something sweet and refreshing with our Strawberry Green Tea! Made with freshly brewed green tea and ripe strawberries, this drink is a perfect balance of tart and sweet. Topped with chewy tapioca pearls, it's a delightful and fun experience with every sip.

Yogurt Green Tea

Yogurt Green Tea

$5.75

Satisfy your thirst with our Yogurt Green Tea! This drink combines the tangy, probiotic-rich taste of Yakult with high-quality green tea leaves for a one-of-a-kind taste experience. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the Yakult adds a unique, fruity twist that will awaken your senses. Perfect for those who love the taste of Yakult

Lychee Black Tea

Lychee Black Tea

$5.75

This delicious drink features premium black tea leaves combined with the juicy, tropical taste of lychee for a taste that is both bold and refreshing. The black tea provides a strong, invigorating base, while the lychee adds a sweet and fruity twist that will tantalize your taste buds

Lemon Black Tea

Lemon Black Tea

$5.75

Quench your thirst with our Lemon Black Tea! This delicious drink features premium black tea leaves combined with the tangy, fresh taste of lemon for a taste that is both bold and refreshing. The black tea provides a strong, invigorating base, while the lemon adds a sweet and sour twist that will awaken your sense

Lychee Peachy Green Tea

Lychee Peachy Green Tea

$5.75

This delicious drink features premium green tea leaves combined with the tropical flavor of lychee and the sweet taste of ripe peaches. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the lychee and peaches add a sweet and fruity twist that will tantalize your taste buds

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.75

Awaken your senses with our Grapefruit Green Tea! This delicious drink features premium green tea leaves combined with the tangy, sweet taste of freshly squeezed grapefruit. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the grapefruit adds a sour and fruity twist that will tantalize your taste buds

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.25

This drink features premium Assam black tea leaves combined with smooth, velvety creamy for a taste that is both bold and comforting. The Assam tea provides a strong, robust base, while the creamy adds a creamy texture and a touch of sweetness that will awaken your senses.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Indulge in the delicate and fragrant flavor of our Jasmine Green Milk Tea! This delicious drink features premium green tea leaves scented with the sweet aroma of jasmine flowers and combined with smooth, creamy milk. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the jasmine adds a delicate and floral flavor that will tantalize your taste buds

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.75

Indulge in the creamy and fruity goodness of our Strawberry Assam Milk Tea! Made with a rich and malty Assam black tea, combined with the natural sweetness of strawberries, and topped with a creamy layer of milk foam, this drink is a delicious treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Classic Assam Black Tea

Classic Assam Black Tea

$4.50

Savor the bold and robust flavor of our Classic Assam Black Tea! This drink features premium Assam tea leaves, grown in the Assam region of India, known for its rich, malty flavor. Perfect for tea lovers who appreciate a strong, full-bodied tea, our Classic Assam Black Tea is a delicious and satisfying choice

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Indulge in the delicate and fragrant flavor of our Jasmine Green Tea! This delicious drink features premium green tea leaves scented with the sweet aroma of jasmine flowers. The green tea provides a light and refreshing base, while the jasmine adds a delicate and floral flavor that will tantalize your taste buds

Milk Tea - All Drinks Large Size

Classic Boba Milk Tea (includes brown sugar boba)

Classic Boba Milk Tea (includes brown sugar boba)

$5.95
Classic Milk Tea (Assam Black)

Classic Milk Tea (Assam Black)

$5.75
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.75
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.75
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75Out of stock
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.75

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Fresh Milk - Caffeine Free - All Drinks Large Size

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95

Strawberry Boba Milk

$5.95

Wintermelon Milk

$5.50

Pudding Boba Milk

$6.25

Creme Brulee Boba Milk

$6.50

Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.25

Red Bean Matcha Milk

$6.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.75

Oreo Creme Brulee Boba Milk

$6.50Out of stock

Non-Caffeinated Drinks - All Drinks Large Size

Orange Yogurt

Orange Yogurt

$4.95
Strawberry Yogurt

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.95
Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$4.95
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.95
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Ice Blended - Caffeine Free (All Drinks Large Size)

Brown Sugar Boba Milk Frostie With Pudding

$6.50

Creme Brulee Boba Milk Frostie

$6.50

Strawberry Creme Brulee Milk Frostie

$6.25

Mango Creme Brulee Milk Frostie

$6.25

Oreo Chocolate Milk Frostie

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Painted Dough
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Loteria Candy - 4735 Riverside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
4735 Riverside Dr Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Señor Baja - Chino
orange starNo Reviews
5250 Philadelphia Street Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Nick's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4125 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Cannataro's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12345 Mountain Avenue Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chino

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
orange star4.7 • 2,102
4004 Grand Ave #C Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Papachino's Grill & Greens
orange star4.2 • 999
14501 RAMONA AVE CHINO, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0015 - Chino
orange star4.3 • 686
4110 Edison Ave. Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
orange star4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
orange star4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
orange star4.5 • 286
3902 Grand Ave A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chino
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston