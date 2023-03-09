Main picView gallery

Just Pizza & Wing Co -Coral Springs 2359 N. University Dr. FL.

review star

No reviews yet

2359 N. University Dr.

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Combo # 2
Single Wing
Single Wing Pit

Combos

Combo # 1

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

Combo # 1

$39.55

Combo # 2

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Double Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Combo # 2

$45.95

Combo # 3

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Combo # 3

$80.95

Combo # 4

Jumbo Sheet Pizza or 2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Bucket of Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Combo 4 (2 Larges)

$98.50

Combo # 5

Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & Single Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Combo # 5

$29.95

Main Menu

Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.75

Slice Cheese Pepperoni

$3.00

Slice Steak Hot Pep

$3.25

Slice Steak Sweet Pep

$3.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Traditional Pizza

Large Cheese

$19.35

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$22.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$22.50

LG NY Style Cheese

$19.35

Medium Cheese

$16.75

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.00

MED NY Style Cheese

$16.75

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.00

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.00

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$14.50

Red Sauce Pizza

LG Basil Red

$23.90

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

LG Deluxe Veggie

$26.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$23.30

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Laura's

$23.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce

$22.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parm Pizza

$25.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Taco

$25.75

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

LG Hollywood

$28.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Works

$28.05

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

LG Veggie

$25.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Basil Red

$18.70

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Deluxe Veggie

$20.85

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$18.75

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Laura's

$18.75

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce

$17.70

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parm Pizza

$19.75

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Taco Pizza

$20.25

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

MED Hollywood

$21.10

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Works

$20.80

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

MED Veggie

$19.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Holiday Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

Royal Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

Taco Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Pizza

LG 3 Cheese

$25.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$24.65

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Western

$24.65

White dough topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onios, mozzarella, ham and cheddar.

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$24.65

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chicken Club

$25.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Greek

$24.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$25.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Margherita

$23.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$23.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Sicilian White

$25.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

LG Spinach Popeye

$25.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$27.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$24.90

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

MED 3 Cheese

$19.95

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

MED BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

MED Breakfast Western

$18.60

White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.

MED Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chicken Club

$19.50

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Greek

$19.70

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$20.05

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Margherita

$18.20

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$18.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$19.15

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.25

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$21.95

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$19.95

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF 3 Cheese

$17.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Old Italian White

$17.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Greek

$17.00

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

GF Deluxe Greek

$17.00

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

GF Eggplant White

$17.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF Chicken Club

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Stinger

$17.00

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Margherita

$17.00

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Italian Veggie

$17.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

GF Sicilian White

$17.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Low Cal Veggie

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

GF Low Cal Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF In The Grass

$17.00

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Jamaican Jerk

$17.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers