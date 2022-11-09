Main picView gallery

Kaeru Sushi & Grill

10211 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

TAPAS

CAJUN EDAMAME

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

ENTREE SUSHI BAR

SUSHI PLATTER

$27.00

7 pieces nigiri chef's choice and a choice of tempura or California roll

SUSHI/SASHIMI PLATTER

$29.00

3 piece nigiri, a half roll of California and tempura each, and 4 pieces sashimi

SASHIMI PLATTER

$34.00

15 piece sashimi chef's choice with a side of rice

POKE BOWL

$23.00

Tuna and salmon tossed in poke sauce over a bed of rice and a variety of greens

CLASSIC ROLLS

AVOCADO

$5.50

CLASSIC CALIFORNIA

$8.00

EEL AVOCADO

$12.00

KANPYO

$6.00

Soy-simmered squash with Shiso leaf

KAPPA

$5.00

SALMON

$7.50

SALMON AVOCADO

$10.00

SPICY TUNA

$12.00

TEKKA

$9.00

YAMAGOBO

$6.00

Japanese pickled radish

SPECIAL ROLLS

CALIFORNIA

$12.00

The classic everyone knows and loves but with real lump crab

MARYLAND

$13.50

Old Bay spiced lump crab, avocado/cucumber, and tempura crisp

NY BAGEL

$12.00

Everything Bagel seasoning crusted salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

REAL PHILLY

$16.00

Steak, peppers, onions, and certified all-American Cheese Whiz

BIG BOY

$23.00

Stuffed with everything but the kitchen sink

TORCHED SALMON

$16.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber and topped with more salmon and avocado

BOOGIE SHRIMP

$15.00

Double fried tempura shrimp roll with yuzu mayo and eel sauce

SPOTTED EEL

$17.00

Eel and cucumber roll topped with avocado and Sansho spice

RAGING TUNA

$17.00

I hope you like your tuna spicy

TUNA CRUNCH

$18.00

Bluefin tuna, tempura crisp, cucumber, spicy and horseradish mayos

ITAL BUT NOT STRICTLY

$14.00

All vegetarian, with cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, snap pea, and inari

NIGIRI

By the piece

SALMON

$4.00

TUNA

$5.00

CHUTORO

$8.00

KANPACHI

$4.00

EEL

$4.00

SCALLOP

$5.00

IKURA

$8.00

SASHIMI

SALMON

$4.00

TUNA

$5.00

CHUTORO

$8.00

KANPACHI

$4.00

EEL

$4.00

SCALLOP

$5.00

SAUCE

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

KUSHI SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

WASABI MAYO

$0.50

YUZU MAYO

$1.00

PONZU

$0.50
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Family-owned authentic and modern Japanese izakaya pub. Come on in and have a beer!

10211 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

