LOS FRIJOLITOS

review star

No reviews yet

9905 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Bebidas/Drinks

Bebidas

Jugos Naturales

Pony Malta

$2.99

Limonada

$3.99

Limonada de coco

$2.99

Sangria Copa

$6.99

Sangria Jarra

$13.99

Cerveza Importada

$5.99

Sodas Importadas

$2.99

Sodas Nacionales

$1.99

Jugos Tropicana

$2.99

Botella de agua

$1.99

Copa de vino

$4.99

Botella de Vino

$28.00

Hit Jugo

$2.99

Cafe

Espresso

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

Cappuccino

$3.99

colada

$2.50

Americano

$2.00

Tinto

$2.50

chocolate caliente

$2.50

Te

$2.99

Menu

Antojitos/Apettizer

Empanda

$1.59

Pan De Bono

$1.59Out of stock

Cheese Bread

Morcilla Con Arepa

$4.50

Blood Sausage With Corn Cake

Morcilla Con Papa Criolla

$5.50

Blood Sausage With Yellow Potato

Tostones Con Guacamole

$9.99

Fried Green Plantains With Guacamole

Tostones Con Hogao

$7.99

Fried Green Plantains With Creole Sauce On Side

Tostones Chorreados

$8.99

Fried Green Plantains With Creole Sauce And Cheese Sauce On Top

Chorizo Con Arepa

$4.99

Pork Sausage With Corn Cake

Chicharron Con Arepa

$5.99

Pork Skin With Corn Cake

Arepa Con Queso

$2.99

Corn Cake With Cheese

Arepa Con Choclo Con Queso

$3.99

Sweet Yellow Corn With Cheese

Quesadilla De Carne

$11.99

Beef Quesadilla

Quesadilla De Pollo

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

Papas Chorreadas

$4.99

Steamed Potatoes Covered With Creole Sausage And Cheese

Tequeno

$1.59

Bunuelo Grande

$1.59

Bunuelo pequeno

$0.99

Sopas/Soups

Sopa Del Dia Grande

$6.99

Soup Of Day (Mon-Fri)

Sopa Del Dia Pequeño

$4.99

Soup Of Day (Mon-Fri)

Mondongo Grande

$12.99

Typical Triple Soup Server With Rice And Corn Cake

Mondongo Pequeno

$10.99

Typical Triple Soup Server With Rice And Corn Cake

Ajiaco Grande

$11.99

Colombian Chicken And Potato Soup With Rice

Ajiaco Pequeno

$9.99

Colombian Chicken And Potato Soup With Rice

Sancocho De Costilla

$13.99Out of stock

Rib Soup Served With Rice And Corn Cake

Consome

$4.99

Clear Soup

Carnes , Pollo/ Meats, Chicken

Carne Asada Al Carbon

$16.99

Grilled Flap Steak

Sobebarriga A La Criolla Con Papas Cocidas

$13.99

Flank Steak With Colombian Creole Sauce And Steamed Potatoes

Carnitas De Carne Salteadas Con Pimentones Y Cebolla

$15.99

Beef Sirloin Strips Sauteed With Peppers And Onions.

Carnitas Mixtas: Tiras De Pollo Y Carne Salteadas En Pimentón Y Cebolla

$14.99

Mixed Strips Of Chicken And Steak Sauteed With Peppers And Onions.

Bistec A Caballo

$16.99

Flap Meat Steak Sauteed With A Creole Sauce Made With Tomatoes And Onions, Topped With Two Fried Eggs

Churrasco De Entraña

$25.99

Grilled Skirt Steak

Churrasco Argentino

$23.99

Butterfly Cut Sirloin Steak..

Pechuga De Pollo Al Carbón

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

Pechuga De Pollo Apanada

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast

Carnitas De Pollo Salteadas Con PimentónY Cebolla

$13.99

Chicken Strips Sauteed With Peppers And Onions

Platos Tipicos/Colombian dishes

Cazuela Tipica

$14.29

Typical Colombian Dish: Rice And Beans, Pork Sausage, Pork Skins, Sweet Plantains And Corn Cake

Bandeja Paisa Con Carne Asada

$16.99

Grilled Steak Platter: Pork Sausage, Pork Skins, Sweet Plantains, Rice, Beans Fried Egg And Corn Cake

Bandeja Paisa Con Churrasco

$26.99

Grilled Skirt Steak Platter: Pork Sausage, Pork Skins, Sweet Plantains, Rice, Beans Fried Egg And Corn Cake

Bandeja Paisa Con Carne Molida

$14.99

Ground Beef Platter: Pork Sausage, Pork Skins, Sweet Plantains, Rice, Beans ,Fried Egg And Corn Cake

Picada Para Dos O Tres

$32.99

Grilled Mix Platter: Grilled Steak, Chicken, Pork Sausage, Pork Skins, Blood Sausage, Yellow Potato, Fries And Corn Cake

Cerdo/Pork

Lomo De Cerdo Al Carbon

$12.99

Grilled Pork Loin

Chuleta Caleña

$13.99

Breaded Pork Loin

Chuleta De Cerdo Al Carbon

$14.99

Grilled Pork Chops

Menu de niños/ Kids menu

Pollo A La Plancha Kids

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Served With Rice And French Fries

Spaghetti Con Albondigas

$7.99

Spaghetti And Meatballs In Tomato Sauce

Salchipapas

$7.99

Hot Dog Sausages W French Fries

Deditos De Pollo

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

Mariscos/Seafood

Cazuela De Mariscos

$21.99

Seafood Casserole

Mojarra Frita

$24.99+

Fried Whole Fish.

Pargo Frito

$28.99+

Fried Snapper

Camarones A La Plancha

$17.99

Griled Shrimp

Camarones En Salsa De Ajo

$18.99

Shrimps In Garlic Sauce

Filete Apanado Con Salsa Tartara

$13.99

Breaded Fish Fillet With Tartar Sauce

Filete De Pescado A La Plancha

$14.99

Grilled Swai Fish Fillet

Filete De Pescado En Salsa De Limon

$12.99

Fish Fillet In Lemon Sauce

Salmon A La Parilla

$16.99

Grilled Salmon

Extras/Sides

Frijoles

$3.99

Beans

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

White Rice

Papas Fritas

$2.99

French Fries

Maduros

$3.99

Sweet Plantains

Tostones

$3.99

Green Plantains

Dos Huevos Fritos

$3.99

Two Fried Eggs

Carne Molida

$5.99

Ground Beef

Ensalada De Aguacate

$6.99

Avocado Salad

Orden De Hogao

$2.99

Creole Sauce

Papa Criolla

$3.99

Yellow Potao

Orden De Aji

$2.99

Chili Sauce

Aguacate

$3.99Out of stock

Avocado

Orden De Chimichurri

$0.50

Chimichurri

Vegetales Hervidos

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables

Ensalada De La Casa

$3.99

House Salad

Yuca Frita

$3.99

Fried Yucca

Ajicito x 2

$0.50

Orden de Arepita

$0.75

Orden de Tomate

$1.99

Orden de queso

$2.00

ENCEBOLLADO

$1.60

CEBOLLA CRUDA

$1.60

ORDEN SALSA DE LIMON

$2.99

ORDEN PAPA COCIDA

$3.99

Orden de Guacamole

$4.50

Orden Salsa Tartara

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

"What makes us a tradition is our great taste and bold flavors"

Website

Location

9905 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Main pic

