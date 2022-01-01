Restaurant at Hollybrook 900 Hollybrook Dr

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast

Two eggs, any style

$6.00

Omlete

$9.95

Any three ingredients

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Breakfast sampler 2x2x2x2

$14.95

2 eggs 2 breakfast meat 2 pancakes or french toast

Butter milk pancakes

$6.50

Short stack pancakes

$4.75

Blueberry pancakes

$7.75

Short stack blueberry pancakes

$5.25

French Toast

$7.95

The classic

$7.95

Breakfast sandwich

Cheese Blintzes

$6.75

Smoked Salmon Platter

$14.25

Smoked Salmon & Onions Omlet

$12.95

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Chili

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Chesse

$3.00

Cream cheese

$0.50

Extra cheese

$1.00

French Fries Large

$6.00

French Fries Small

$3.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Fruit cup

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Grilled Salmon

$9.95

Grilled Shrimp

$6.95

Grits Bowl

$5.00

Grits cup

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Hamburger patty

$4.50

Matzah Ball

$0.50

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.00

Oatmeal Cup

$3.00

Onion Rings Large

$7.00

Onion Rings Small

$4.50

Sausage

$3.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries Large

$6.50

Sweet Potatoe Fries Small

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Bakery

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel scooped

$2.50

Danish

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toasted Bread

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50+

Cortadito

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice 16oz

$4.00

Orange, Apple, Cranberry

Juice 8oz

$2.50

Orange, Apple, Cranberry

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Odouls N/A beer

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

sprite,coke,diet coke, raz tea,rootbeer

vanilla Cappuccino

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Chicken wings 10 count

$13.95

Chicken wings 20 count

$21.95

Crab & Salmon cake

$18.95

Crab Cakes

$22.95

Fried Ravioli

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Quesadilla Cheese

$7.25

Quesadilla Chicken

$8.95

Quesadilla Veggie

$8.95

Salmon Cakes

$15.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

Broccoli & cheese bites

$5.95

Jalapeño poppers

$6.95

South Western Eggrolls

$5.95

Mac & Cheese bites

$5.95

Soup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$3.00

Chicken Noodle bowl

$5.00

Chicken Noodle Matzo ball cup

$3.50

Chicken Noodle Matzo ball bowl

$5.50

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$7.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad Shrimp

$15.95

Trio Salad

$12.95

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Tomato & Bacon

$7.95

Reuben

$12.95

Sally

$12.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Hot Dog

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Tomato

$7.50

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$7.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey

$8.50

Ham

$8.50

Tuna salad

$8.95

Chicken salad

$8.50

Egg salad

$7.95

Bagel and smoked salmon

$11.95

Turkey club

$9.95

BLT

$7.50

Corned Beef

$11.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.50

Patty Melt

$11.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.50

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Entrees

10oz Sirloin steak

$21.95

12oz Ribeye

$23.95

8oz New York Strip

$18.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$12.95

Grilled salmon

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp

$18.95

Pasta Primavera

$11.95

Seafood Basket (shrimp, clam strips, Cod fillet & fries)

$14.95

Corkage

Corkage Fee Bottle

$5.00

Specials

Classic Reuben

$13.95

Fish Dinner

$19.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Five Wings & Fries

$10.95

Passover Regular

$24.95

Passover Fish

$27.95

Easter

$24.95

Tender with fries

$11.95

Fried flounder sp

$17.95

Mothers day spec

$24.95

Wings & Bucket special

$39.95

Labor day Hot dog

$5.00

Labor day hamburger

$5.00

Labor day cheese burger

$6.00

Beers

16 oz bud

$7.00

16oz bud lite

$7.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Odoul's N/A Beer

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuenling

$5.00

Bucket of Beer Import

$25.00

Bucket of Beer Domestic

$20.00

Bud Lite Seltzers

$6.00

Truly seltzer

$6.00

White claw

$6.00

Sapporo premire

$8.50

Sapporo reserve

$8.50

Truly Vodka

$7.00

Wines

B.R. Cohn Chardonnay

$26.95

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.95

Beringer White Zinfandel

$18.95

Brut Opera Prima

$19.95

Caposaldo Moscato

$21.95

Caposaldo Peach

$21.95

Caposaldo pinot grigio

$21.95

Chateau De Ricaud

$21.95

Geisen Sauvigon Blanc

$21.95

Heritages Cotes Du Rhone

$25.95

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$24.95

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$26.95

Macon Villages Chardonnay

$23.95

Myx Moscato

$21.95

Piesporter Michelsberg

$21.95

Profe Blonc Prosecco

$23.95

Riva Leone Barbera

$21.95

Rosa Regale

$28.95

Rutherford Merlot

$27.95

San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$21.95

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$32.95

Santa Margherita Rose

$29.95

Smith & Hook

$29.95

Thomas Schmitt Reisling

$29.95

Toad Merlot

$24.95

Treana Chardonnay

$23.95

alcholic drinks

Blackberry Sangria

$9.00

Blue Ocean

$9.00+

Coco Beach

$9.00+

Mai Tai

$9.00+

Mimosa

$9.00

Mixed Drink

$9.00+

Regular marg

$9.00+

Rum and Coke

$9.00+

Rum Punch

$9.00+

Strawberry marg

$9.00+

Desserts

Lovin spoonful choco cake

$8.00

Italian lemon cake

$7.00

Carrot cake

$8.00

Cheese cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Peanut butter explosion

$8.00

Tuxedo bomb

$8.00

Raspberry lemon drop

$8.00

Snacks

Snickers

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Candy Bars

$1.50

Small Danish

$2.00

Big Danish

$3.00

Animal Crackers

$1.00

Granola Bar

$1.50

Pizza

12 inch cheese

$11.00

12 inch pepperoni

$12.00

16 inch cheese

$14.00

16 inch pepperoni

$16.00

16 inch cheese & wings

$28.95

16 inch pepperoni & wings

$29.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Hollybrook Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

