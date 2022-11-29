Smoothie Time

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Berry Bash Acai
Tropical Colada Acai
Very Very Berry

BOWLS

SPICY TUNA BOWL (VG)

SPICY TUNA BOWL (VG)

$13.95

Rice or Quinoa topped with Avocado, Carrot, Radish, Edamame, Mint leaves, our special Plant Base Spicy Tuna and Soy sauce or Spicy mayo

TERIYAKI TOFU BOWL (VG)

TERIYAKI TOFU BOWL (VG)

$13.95

Rice or Quinoa topped with Teriyaki Tofu, grilled pineapple, carrot, cucumber, green onion, sesame seeds and Teriyaki sauce

BURRITO BOWL (VG)

BURRITO BOWL (VG)

$13.95

Rice or Quinoa topped with delicious seasoned black beans corn mix, Avocado, salsa, roasted pepper, lettuce, corn tortilla chips Spicy mayo or cilantro avocado sauce

PANINIS

Fresh Veggie Panini

Fresh Veggie Panini

$14.95

ciabatta bread, portobello, zucchini, roasted pepper, slice provolone cheese, homemade pesto, black olive tapenade & spring mix

Avocado Panini

Avocado Panini

$14.95

ciabatta bread, slice avocado, hummus, homemade pesto, slice mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & spring mix

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.95

ciabatta bread, slice tomatoes, homemade pesto, slice mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze & arugula

SALADS

CAULIFLOWER SALAD (VG)

CAULIFLOWER SALAD (VG)

$12.95

Green mix, roasted cauliflower, carrot, corn, diced cucumber, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with yummy cilantro avocado sauce

MUSHROOM & Sweet P. SALAD

MUSHROOM & Sweet P. SALAD

$12.95

Green mix, Roasted Portobella, sweet potato, cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese with Tahini dressing

THE BRUSSELS SALAD (VG)

THE BRUSSELS SALAD (VG)

$12.95

Green mix, Roasted Brussels sprout, sweet diced mango, avocado, carrot, Purple cabbage, green mix with Thai peanut dressing

TACOS

AL PASTOR JACKFRUIT TACOS (VG)

AL PASTOR JACKFRUIT TACOS (VG)

$13.95

Al pastor jackfruit, diced pineapple, purple cabbage, Cilantro on fresh corn tortilla topped with cilantro avocado sauce Served with tortilla chips and salsa

CAULIFLOWER TACOS (VG)

CAULIFLOWER TACOS (VG)

$13.95

Seasoned and roasted cauliflower with purple cabbage, avocado, cilantro On fresh corn tortilla topped with spice mayo and served with tortilla chips and salsa

PORTOBELLA TACOS (VG)

PORTOBELLA TACOS (VG)

$13.95

Seasoned and juicy portobello with purple cabbage, avocado, cilantro On fresh corn tortilla topped with cilantro avocado sauce and queso fresco Served with tortilla chips and salsa

TOASTS

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.95

Slice of Ciabatta bread toasted and topped with smashed avocado a taste of lime Roasted tomatoes Cherry, queso fresco and herbs

HUMMUS AVOCADO TOAST

HUMMUS AVOCADO TOAST

$9.95

Slice of Ciabatta bread toasted and topped with hummus, avocado, micro green, chickpea, and herbs

MUSHROOMS HUMMUS TOAST

MUSHROOMS HUMMUS TOAST

$9.95

Slice of Ciabatta bread toasted and topped with hummus, caramelized mushrooms Roasted pepper, balsamic glaze, and herbs

SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE 16OZ

$5.25

FRESH JUICES

Orange Juice

$6.95

Fresh Orange Juices

Carrot Juice

$6.25

Fresh Carrot Juices

Green Dream

Green Dream

$9.95

green apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, mint, lime, ginger

Green Glow

Green Glow

$9.95

cucumber, spinach, kale, celery, green apple, lime, ginger

Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper

$9.95

beet, strawberries, lime, kiwi, watermelon, grapefruit

Pink Atomic

Pink Atomic

$9.95

pineapple, raspberries, green apple, celery, ginger

Thai Spice

Thai Spice

$9.95

mango, lime, ginger, pineapple, chili

The Minty Mango

The Minty Mango

$9.95

kale, spinach, green apple, mango, celery, broccoli, mint

SMOOTHIES

Pistachio Power

Pistachio Power

$8.95

Pistachios, banana, mint, cocoa nibs, dates, coconut milk

Mango Paraiso

Mango Paraiso

$8.95

Mango, Pineapple, strawberry, coconut milk, vanilla yogurt

Avo Super Green

Avo Super Green

$8.95

Avocado, banana, dates, spinach, almond milk

Peanut Butter All Over

Peanut Butter All Over

$8.95

peanut powder, banana, cinnamon powder, dates, almond milk

Very Very Berry

Very Very Berry

$8.95

strawberries, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, acai, dates, vanilla yogurt

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$8.95

banana, cocoa nibs, coffee powder, cocoa powder, dates, almond milk, vanilla yogurt

Smoothie 2 Or 3 Fruit

$7.25

Extra Protein

$3.00

ACAI BOWLS

Berry Bash Acai

Berry Bash Acai

$14.99

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN ACAI BLENDED WITH BANANA TOPPED WITH VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY, BLACKBERRY, RASPBERRY, COCONUT FLAKES

Chocolate Peanut Butter Acai

Chocolate Peanut Butter Acai

$14.99

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN ACAI BLENDED WITH BANANA + PEANUT BUTTER + COCOA POWDER TOPPED WITH VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GRANOLA, KIWI, SLICE ALMOND, CHIA SEED, COCONUT FLAKES, COCOA NIBS

Tropical Colada Acai

Tropical Colada Acai

$14.99

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN ACAI BLENDED WITH BANANA TOPPED WITH VEGAN GLUTEN-FREE GRANOLA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, DRAGON FRUIT, PASSION FRUIT, COCONUT FLAKES

COFFEE

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25+

12oz

Cappuccino

$3.75+

12oz

Latte

$3.75+

12oz

Ice Latte

$5.95

20oz

Macchiato Double

$3.55+

12oz

KIDS MENU

Kids Classic Smoothie 16oz

Kids Classic Smoothie 16oz

$6.25

Strawberries, banana

Mango Madness Smoothie 16oz

Mango Madness Smoothie 16oz

$6.50

Mango, pineapple, strawberries, banana

Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jam Sandwich

$6.95

Peanut Butter & Jam, side of fruit salad

Waffles

Waffles

$8.95

Waffles with Fresh Fruit Topping

EMPANADAS

Spinach

$3.25

Impossible Beef

$3.25

WATER

S. PELLEGRINO

$3.25

ACQUA PANNA

$2.85

FRUIT

BANANA

$1.00

GREEN APPLE

$2.00

FRUIT SALADS

$5.25

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$7.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

CHANGE WHAT YOU EAT - Change The World

Location

8900 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

