Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines 10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Phở Bar is an authentic culinary venue where patrons can experience true Vietnamese Pho cuisine like never before. Our vision took shape back in early 2020, developing a unique dining experience based on traditional Vietnamese cooking techniques using only the freshest ingredients. From traditional Pho recipes that requires hours of cooking to new-age kitchen adventures, each dish reflects our passion for high-quality authentic food presented in a simple yet pleasing manner accompanied by an inviting atmosphere.
10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
