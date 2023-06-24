  • Home
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines 10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104

No reviews yet

10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Popular Items

MAMA'S EGG ROLLS l CHA GIO

MAMA'S EGG ROLLS l CHA GIO

$8.00+

Savory fried wheat flour roll of pork, egg, carrots, green onions, and spices served with lettuce, fresh herbs, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy nước chấm sauce Allergies Alert: mushrooms, eggs, wheat

FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau

$13.50

Pho with flank and brisket.

SPRING ROLLS l GOI CUON

SPRING ROLLS l GOI CUON

$7.50+

Gỏi Cuốn Pork and shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil wrapped in fresh, cool rolled rice paper (non-fried) served with peanut hoisin dipping sauce. Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

COFFEE/TEA/SODA/WATER

HOT TEA

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$6.00
ICED FRUIT TEA

ICED FRUIT TEA

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SODA

$2.50

VERO WATER

$1.00

MILK TEA

LAVENDER MILK TEA

LAVENDER MILK TEA

$7.50
MATCHA MILK TEA

MATCHA MILK TEA

$6.50
ORGINAL MILK TEA

ORGINAL MILK TEA

$6.50
TARO MILK TEA

TARO MILK TEA

$6.50
THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$6.50

SO-BAR

LYCHEE COCONUT SO-BAR

LYCHEE COCONUT SO-BAR

$10.00
MAD MANGO SO-BAR

MAD MANGO SO-BAR

$10.00
PHOBAR COOLER SO-BAR

PHOBAR COOLER SO-BAR

$10.00
NO-PHOJITO SO-BAR

NO-PHOJITO SO-BAR

$10.00
DRAGON QUEEN

DRAGON QUEEN

$10.00

SMOOTHIES

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Bơ

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Bơ

$7.50
MANGO SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Xoài

MANGO SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Xoài

$6.50
PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Chanh Giây

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Chanh Giây

$7.00
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Dâu

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE l Sinh Tố Dâu

$6.50
DURIAN SMOOTHIE l Sinh To Sau Rieng

DURIAN SMOOTHIE l Sinh To Sau Rieng

$8.50
AVOCADO DURIAN SMOOTHIE l Sinh To Bo Sau Rieng

AVOCADO DURIAN SMOOTHIE l Sinh To Bo Sau Rieng

$9.00

SIGNATURE DRINKS

COCO PASSION FRUIT l Tra Nuoc Dua Chanh Giay

COCO PASSION FRUIT l Tra Nuoc Dua Chanh Giay

$9.50
FRESH COCONUT l Nuoc Dua Tuoi

FRESH COCONUT l Nuoc Dua Tuoi

$9.00
FRESH LEMONADE l Nuoc Chanh Tuoi

FRESH LEMONADE l Nuoc Chanh Tuoi

$5.00
ORANGE HONEY ICED TEA l Tra Cam Mat Ong

ORANGE HONEY ICED TEA l Tra Cam Mat Ong

$8.00
PASSION FRUIT FIZZ l Chanh Day Soda

PASSION FRUIT FIZZ l Chanh Day Soda

$9.00
SIGNATURE FRUIT TEA l Tra Trai Cay

SIGNATURE FRUIT TEA l Tra Trai Cay

$9.50

SUGARCANE

TRADITIONAL SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia

TRADITIONAL SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia

$7.00
COCO SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Dua

COCO SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Dua

$7.50
KUMQUAT SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Tac

KUMQUAT SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Tac

$8.00
PASSION FRUIT SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Chanh Giay

PASSION FRUIT SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Chanh Giay

$8.00
STRAWBERRY SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Dau

STRAWBERRY SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Dau

$8.00
DURIAN SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Sau Riêng

DURIAN SUGARCANE l Nuoc Mia Sau Riêng

$8.50

FOOD

Plastic Silverware

NO PLASTIC SILVERWARE NEEDED

PLASTIC SILVERWARE NEEDED

SHARING PLATES

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS/ CAI BRUSSEL CHIEN

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS/ CAI BRUSSEL CHIEN

$10.00

Cải Brussels Chiên Fried brussels sprouts glazed with honey fish sauce topped with fried shallots, crushed peanuts, and scallions

CRISPY CALAMARI l MUC CHIEN GION

CRISPY CALAMARI l MUC CHIEN GION

$10.00

Mực Chiên Giòn Fried calamari served with house chili lime fish sauce and green chili sauce

CRISPY TAMARIND WINGS l CANH GA SOT NUOC MAM ME

CRISPY TAMARIND WINGS l CANH GA SOT NUOC MAM ME

$8.00+

Our famous crispy wings are tossed in a sweet, tangy, tamarind sauce and garnished toasted sesame seeds. Allergy Alert: Nuts/Seeds (sesame seeds)

CRISPY TAMARIND WINGS W/FRIES l CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM ME VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

CRISPY TAMARIND WINGS W/FRIES l CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM ME VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

$12.00+

Our famous crispy wings are tossed in a sweet, tangy, tamarind sauce and garnished toasted sesame seeds served over French fries. Allergy Alert: Nuts/Seeds (sesame seeds)

MAMA'S EGG ROLLS l CHA GIO

MAMA'S EGG ROLLS l CHA GIO

$8.00+

Savory fried wheat flour roll of pork, egg, carrots, green onions, and spices served with lettuce, fresh herbs, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy nước chấm sauce Allergies Alert: mushrooms, eggs, wheat

HONEY GARLIC WINGS l CANH GA SOT TOI MAT ONG

HONEY GARLIC WINGS l CANH GA SOT TOI MAT ONG

$8.00+

Crispy fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy sauce honey garlic sauce.

HONEY GARLIC WINGS w/FRIES l CANH GA SOT TOI MAT ONG VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

HONEY GARLIC WINGS w/FRIES l CANH GA SOT TOI MAT ONG VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

$11.00+

Crispy wing with honey garlic sauce served with French fries.

ROCKET SHRIMP I TOM HOA TIEN

ROCKET SHRIMP I TOM HOA TIEN

$10.00

Tôm Hoả Tiễn Fried shrimp in wonton wrappers served with house aioli sauce.

SPICY FISH SAUCE WINGS l CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM

SPICY FISH SAUCE WINGS l CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM

$8.00+

Our famous crispy wings tossed in a caramelized spicy, savory, tangy fish sauce, garnished with green onions.

SPICY FISH SAUCE WINGS W/FRIES I CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

SPICY FISH SAUCE WINGS W/FRIES I CANH GA CHIEN NUOC MAM VOI KHOAI TAY CHIEN

$12.00+

Our famous crispy wings tossed in a caramelized spicy, savory, tangy fish sauce, garnished with scallion served over fries.

SPRING ROLLS l GOI CUON

SPRING ROLLS l GOI CUON

$7.50+

Gỏi Cuốn Pork and shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and basil wrapped in fresh, cool rolled rice paper (non-fried) served with peanut hoisin dipping sauce. Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts

SAUCES

MAIN DISHES

RARE EYE ROUND PHO l Pho Tai

RARE EYE ROUND PHO l Pho Tai

$13.50

Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, fresh pho noodle and eye round. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, culantro, and garnish with yellow and green onions.

RARE EYE ROUND & MEATBALL PHO l Pho Bo Vien

$13.50
RARE EYE ROUND & FLANK PHO l Pho Tai Nam

RARE EYE ROUND & FLANK PHO l Pho Tai Nam

$13.50

Beef broth pho with eye round and flank. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.

RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau

RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau

$13.50

Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.

MEATBALL PHO l Pho Bo Vien

MEATBALL PHO l Pho Bo Vien

$13.50

Beef broth pho with meatball. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.

FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau

$13.50

Pho with flank and brisket.

HOUSE SPECIAL PHO l Pho Dac Biet

HOUSE SPECIAL PHO l Pho Dac Biet

$15.50

Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, eye round, brisket, flank, tripe, and meatball. Served with a side of bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and garnish with yellow and green onions.

CUSTOM PHO BOWL

$13.50

Customize your pho bowl

CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga

CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga

$16.50

Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.

PHO GIA LAI | Pho Kho Gia Lai

PHO GIA LAI | Pho Kho Gia Lai

$18.50

Fresh pho noodles with fried pork belly, ground pork, steamed bean sprouts, cilantro, topped with fried shallots and black bean sauce. And served with side pho broth with eye round and meatballs.

SHORT RIB PHO l Pho Suong Bo

$24.00
SHRIMP PHO l Pho Tom

SHRIMP PHO l Pho Tom

$18.50

For the seafood lovers. Our shrimps pho is served from our rich beef (or vegan) pho broth, topped off with delicious shrimps.

VEGAN PHO l Pho Chay

VEGAN PHO l Pho Chay

$17.50

Our flavorful vegan broth is made from vegetables served with tofu, king mushrooms, carrots, brocoli. Soy bean meatball and patty. Delicious and healthy! Allergies allert: wheat & soy

BBH l Bun Bo Hue

BBH l Bun Bo Hue

$18.50

A famous dish from the imperial city of Huế consist of spicy beef broth, rice noodle, flank, blood cake, beef, green onions and sweet onions garnish.

GRILLED CHICKEN & RICE l Com Ga Nuong

GRILLED CHICKEN & RICE l Com Ga Nuong

$14.00

Grilled chicken, rice, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, top with scallion oil and serve with fish sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLl Bun Ga Nuong

GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLl Bun Ga Nuong

$14.00

Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.

PORK CHOP RICE PLATE l Com Suon Dac Biet

PORK CHOP RICE PLATE l Com Suon Dac Biet

$17.50

Served with pork chop, rice, steamed egg & pork meatloaf, sunny side up egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickle vegetable, and fish sauce.

GRILLED PORK NOODLES BOWL l Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

GRILLED PORK NOODLES BOWL l Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$16.50

Special marinated grilled pork & noodle rice vermicelli served with egg rolls, lettuce, cucumbers, fresh herbs, pickled carrots and daikon, fish sauce. Allergies: peanut

"OBAMA & BOURDAIN NOODLE" (Serves 2) l Bun Cha Ha Noi

"OBAMA & BOURDAIN NOODLE" (Serves 2) l Bun Cha Ha Noi

$35.00

The “Obama & Bourdain” noodle has grilled pork, grilled pork patty, rice vermicelli, pickled carrots and papaya, served with lettuce and fresh herbs. This dish is from Northern Vietnam made famous by Obama and Anthony Bourdain in during a visit to Hà Nội in 2016.

CHICKEN CURRY I Ca Ri Ga

CHICKEN CURRY I Ca Ri Ga

$16.50

Savory coconut curry with bone in chicken, carrots, sweet potatoes, served with your choice of Vietnamese baguette, fresh pho noodles, or jasmine rice.

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00
Che 3 Mau l TRI-COLOR BEANS DESSERT

Che 3 Mau l TRI-COLOR BEANS DESSERT

$8.00

One of the most popular dresser in Vietnam. A sweet, creamy coconut dessert with red beans, mung bean, white beans, and pandan jelly. Topped with toasted peanuts.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00
Chè Sầu Riêng l Durian Coconut Dessert

Chè Sầu Riêng l Durian Coconut Dessert

$10.00

Green jelly, red beans, mung beans, coconut, topped with durian and toasted peanuts.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00
Mixed Berries

Mixed Berries

$10.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

KIDS’ MENU

KID PHO BOWL

KID PHO BOWL

$10.00

beef broth, eye round steak and meatballs

POPCORN CHICKEN + FRENCH FRIES

POPCORN CHICKEN + FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

Our kids' favorite popcorn chicken served with French fries

KID GRILLED PORK AND RICE

KID GRILLED PORK AND RICE

$10.00

Perfectly grilled pork served with rice and egg roll

KID CHICKEN & RICE

KID CHICKEN & RICE

$10.00

Grilled chicken, egg roll, and rice

SIDES/EXTRAS

PHO PROTEIN

BLOOD CAKE

$5.00

BREAD

$3.00

BROCOLLI & CARROTS

$3.00

FATTY PHO BROTH W/GREEN ONIONS

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

FRIED EGG

$3.00

FRIED PORK BELLY (Gia Lai)

$6.00

FRIED TOFU

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

GRILLED PORK

$6.00

GRILLED SHRIMP (5)

$7.00

HANGOVER CURE

$6.00

Got a hangover? Try this concoction of bone marrow, egg, and pho broth!

LETTUCE 4 PCC

$2.00

MEATLOAF

$5.00

PHO BROTH

$3.00

PHO BROTH W/GREEN ONIONS + 1 EGG

$4.00

PHO BROTH W/GREEN ONIONS + 2 eggs

$6.00

PHO GIA LAI SAUCE

$3.00

PHO NOODLE

$4.00

PICKLED ONIONS

$3.00

PIG FEET

$5.00

REG PHO NOODLE

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

RICE PAPER WRAPPER l Bánh Tráng

$4.00

SAUCES

STEAM TOFU

$4.00

Sticky Pork

$6.00

VERMICELLI NOODLE

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR

3 EGG ROLLS

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Phở Bar is an authentic culinary venue where patrons can experience true Vietnamese Pho cuisine like never before. Our vision took shape back in early 2020, developing a unique dining experience based on traditional Vietnamese cooking techniques using only the freshest ingredients. From traditional Pho recipes that requires hours of cooking to new-age kitchen adventures, each dish reflects our passion for high-quality authentic food presented in a simple yet pleasing manner accompanied by an inviting atmosphere.

Location

10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Directions

