Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina 3041 E 3300 S

review star

No reviews yet

3041 E 3300 S

Millcreek, UT 84109

SOFT DRINKS

SOFT DRINK

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

HORCHATA

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

DR. PEPPER DIET

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

TAMARINDO

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

FLAVORINGS

$0.50

ALEBRIJES

SMALL ALEBRIJES

$4.00

LARGE ALEBRIJES

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3041 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT 84109

