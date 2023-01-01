FOOD MENU

Korudo (Cold App)

Addictive Cabbage

$9.00

Sesame, Wasabi, Hondashi

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Kani Salad

$16.00

Mango, Cucumber, Chili Kewpie, Breadcrumbs

Miso Cucumbers

$13.00

Fried Shallot, Sesame, Ra-Yu

Pickle Plate

$8.00

House Cured And Pickled Vegetables

Shaved Broccoli

$15.00

Ham, Burnt Honey

Shishitos & Plums

$14.00Out of stock

Tofu Pockets

$15.00

Crab, Sushi Rice, Yuzu Tartar, Pumpernickel

Hotto (Hot Apps)

Plain Edamame

$10.00

Szechuan Butter Or Truffle Butter

Szechuan Butter Edamame

$10.00

Truffle Edamame

$12.00

Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet Soy, Goma, Tsukemono

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Honey-Gochujang, Sesame

Pork Ribs

$15.00

Maple, Ra-Yu, Pickled Daikon

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Long Chili Sauce

Kung Pao Karaage

$14.00

Warm Chasu

$15.00Out of stock

Street Corn

$14.00Out of stock

Miso Soup

$9.00

Dumplings

Crab Rangoons

$16.00

Ginger-Kosho Dressing

Szechuan Dumplings

$15.00

Ponzu, Garlic Hot Oil

Gyoza

$15.00

Red Cabbage Tsukemono, Peanuts, Sesame

Raw

Hamachi Sashimi

$22.00

Saikyo Miso, Yuzu Kosho, Sesame

Scallop Sashimi

$19.00

Apple, Yuzu, Chili

Tuna Sashimi

$24.00

Truffle Ponzu, Daikon

Yellowtail Shashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Hiramasa Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

Nigiri/Onigiri/Temaki

Creamy Spicy Tuna Nigiri (2 Piece)

$9.00

Daikon, Hijiki

Creamy Spicy Tuna Nigiri (4 Piece)

$17.00

Daikon, Hijiki

Curry Onigiri

$12.00

Honey Nut Squash, Tofu, Cilantro

Lobster Onigiri

$24.00Out of stock

Shoyu Zuke

$16.00Out of stock

Confit Egg, Ikura, Wasabi Honey

Plain Nigiri

$2.00

Salmon Temaki

$24.00

Scallion, Fermented Chili

Tuna Temaki

$24.00

Scallop Temaki

$24.00

Crab Temaki

$22.00

Sandoitchi

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Kani, Tsukemono, Kimchee Kewpie

Biang Biang Bao

$13.00

Hot Honey, Yuzu Goma, Pickles, Cilantro

Pickled Tofu Bao

$13.00

Kimchi Green Tomatoes, Sweet Soy, Cilantro

Spam Bao

$14.00

Japanese Mustard, Pickles, Cilantro

Oyster Bao

$14.00

Donburi

Karaage Don

$19.00

Creamy Spicy, Rice And Salad

1/2 Order Crab Fried Rice

$15.00

Kani, Bacon, Corn, Egg

Full Order Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Kani, Bacon, Corn, Egg

1/2 Order Mushroom Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg, Cabbage, Cilantro

Full Order Mushroom Fried Rice

$18.00

Egg, Cabbage, Cilantro

Chirashi Don

$26.00

Men

Cold Sesame Noodles

$17.00

Sesame-Peanut Sauce, Szechuan Pickled Vegetables, Miso Noodles

Lamb Dan Dan

$17.00

Sesame, Tobanjan, Peanuts, Miso Noodles

Carbonara

$16.00

Parmesan, Bacon, Egg, Miso Noodles

Ramen

Kaedama

$4.00

Extra Serving Of Noodles

Kai Udon

$19.00

Crab, Pickled Clams, Sesame, Udon Noodles

Kid's Ramen

$10.00

Mushroom Dashi

$17.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Green Onions, Hijiki, Wakame, Tokyo Noodles

Pork & Garlic

$17.00

Raised Belly, Shoyu Egg, Buttered Corn, Lack Garlic, Tonkotsu Noodles

Spicy Miso

$16.00

Buttered Corn, Scallion, Egg, Tofu, Miso Noodles

Sides

Side White Rice

$5.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Brown Rice

$5.00

Side Kimchee

$5.00

Side Don Sauce

Side Broth

$5.00

Extra Temaki Nori

$1.00

Extra Temaki Rice

$1.00

Dessert

Mochi

$8.00

Matcha Tiramisu

$10.00

Brownie

$11.00

Matcha Tiramisu To-Go

$10.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Rooftop Food

Yoshida Trail Mix

$7.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Smoked Trout Tofu Pocket

$12.00

Crab Rangoon Onigiri

$8.00

Deviled Tamago

$12.00

Restaurant Week

RW Tofu Pockets

$12.50

RW Shaved Broccoli

$12.50

RW Addictive Cabbage

$12.50

RW 2PC Creamy Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$12.50

RW Pickled Tofu Bao

$12.50

RW Biang Biang Bao

$12.50

RW Spam Bao

$12.50

RW Karaage Don

$12.50

RW 1/2 Mushroom Fried Rice

$12.50

RW Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.50

RW Pork and Garlic Ramen

$12.50

MERCH

TSHIRTS

Bunny T

$25.00

Bunny Employee T

$15.00

For The Food T

$7.00