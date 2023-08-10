Restaurant info

Discover Kazami Ramen Izakaya – a culinary gem crafted by Jackie and Jorge, a dynamic culinary pair. Chloe, Jackie's spouse, found "Kazami," an ethereal hint of gustatory wonders. Situated in Spring Branch, we honor ramen's evolution from China to Japan. The heart of our journey is Spicy Paiten, fusing velvety textures with exhilarating spice. Our diverse ramen spans comforting tonkotsu to nuanced miso broth, each bowl a homage to flavor's art. Kazami Ramen Izakaya is beyond a restaurant; it's devotion, heritage, brilliance. Jackie and Jorge's shared vision, Chloe's inspiration, create beyond ordinary. Step in, tradition melds with innovation, each bite a chapter of dedication. Immerse in our legacy – cozy ambience, flavors, practices intertwine, etching memories. Join us, let flavors guide an expedition lingering in palate and soul.