Ramen

Tori Paiten Ramen

$14.50

Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic oil

Spicy Paiten Ramen

$15.00

Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Chilli Garlic sauce

Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Shoyu Broth top with Chicken chashu

Miso Ramen

$13.00

Rich Miso Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic Oil

Kimchi Ramen

$14.00

Chicken Broth flavoured with Kimchi, top with Chicken Chashu

Spicy Ebi Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Curry Broth top with Shrimp Skewer

Veggie Ramen

$15.00

Special Veggie Broth with spinach Noodle

Ramen Salad

$15.00

Special citrus Sauce with cucmber, Spinach noodle

Udon

Tempura Udon

$13.00

Assorted Tempura with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Ton Katsu Udon

$15.00

Ton Katsu with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Karaage Udon

$14.00

Chicken Karaage with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Niku Udon

$14.00

Sliced beef with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Izakaya

Edamame

$4.50

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Chicken Karaage

$6.00

Fried Chicken in Japanese style

Karaage Salad

$10.00

Kazami Salad

$6.00

Spinach, Cucumber, tomato, Yuzu olive oil

Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Sweet Potato Tempura

$4.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan Fried pork dumpling

Takoyaki

$7.00

 Flavored batter with soft, fluffy inside with octopus. Choice of Osaka style, green onion or kimchi

Ika

$5.00

Fried Squid with crispy batter

Robatayaki

Ribeye(2PC)

$6.00

Chicken(2PC)

$5.00

Pork Belly(2PC)

$5.00

Beef Wrap Enoki(2PC)

$7.00

Shiitake Mushroom(2PC)

$4.00

Garlic Shrimp(3PC)

$5.00

Asparagus(2PC)

$4.00

Miso Eggplant

$5.00

Drink

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Yuzu Soda

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Teishoku

Karaage Teishoku

$14.00

Karaage served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad

Unagi Don Teishoku

$15.00

Eel served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad

Gyudon Teishoku

$15.00

Japanese style beef rice bowl served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad

Ton Katsu Teishoku

$14.00

Pork Cutlet Served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad

Kazami Fried Rice

$14.00

Signature Fried rice served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad

Ribeye Teishoku

$16.00

Grill Ribeye served with steam rice, miso soup, kimchi or seaweed salad