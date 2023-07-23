Appetizers

Seoddeok

$8.99

Sausage & rice cake skewers

Fried Beef Dumplings

$7.99

Steamed Beef Dumplings

$7.99

Regular Corn Cheese

$7.99

Large Corn Cheese

$9.99

Steamed Egg

$7.99

Tteokbokki

$12.99

Spicy rice cakes

Royal Tteokbokki

$13.99

Royal rice cakes

Kimchi Pancake

$15.99

Seafood Pancake

$18.99

Tempura Platter

$14.99

Shrimp & veggie (onion, zucchini, pumpkin, sweet potato) tempura

Rice & Noodles

Bibimbap

$13.99

Mixed veggies with rice (cold) with sunny side up egg

Japchae

$16.99

Glass noodles with stir fried veggies

Jjajangmyun

$13.99

Black bean noodles

Jjambbong

$16.99

Spicy seafood noodles

Mul Nengmyun

$16.99Out of stock

Cold noodles

Bibim Nengmyun

$17.99Out of stock

Spicy cold noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Meat & Seafood

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.99

6 wings

Fried Chicken (1 flavor)

$25.99

Half portion of fried chicken

Fried Chicken (2 flavors)

$25.99

Half portion of fried chicken

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Spicy BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Ojingu Bokkeum

$19.99

Spicy squid stir fry with noodles

Kkanpoongi

$18.99

Spicy crunchy chicken

Bulgogi

$21.99

Korean style beef BBQ

Tangsooyook

$18.99

Sweet & sour pork

Golbangi Muchim

$39.99Out of stock

Spicy whelk with noodles

Regular Pork Belly

$17.99

Spicy Pork Belly

$18.99

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

$18.99

Spicy Pork Ribs

$23.99Out of stock

LA Galbi

$24.99

Korean style short ribs

Jokbal

$42.99

Boild Pork feet

Bossam

$44.99

Braised Pork belly wraps

Soups, Stews & Hotpots

Kimchi Jjigae

$13.99

Kimchi stew

Soondubu Jjigae

$15.99

Soft tofu stew

Yookgaejang

$17.99

Spicy beef stew

Odeng Tang

$14.99

Fish cake soup (1 serving)

Honghap Tang

$15.99

Mussels soup (1 serving)

Boodae Jjigae

$16.99

Army soup (1 serving)

Haemul Tang

$18.99

Spicy seafood stew (1 serving)

Galbi Tang

$25.99Out of stock

Short ribs stew

Daegu Maeun Tang

$18.99

Spicy fish stew

Extras

Rice

$1.50

Noodles

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Cheese

$2.00

Side dishes

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00