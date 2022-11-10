Kingsley Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Kingsley Tavern

435 Reviews

$$

14 North Main St

Kent, CT 06757

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer & Canned Cocktails

Coors Light

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Weihenstephaner

$5.00

Citizen Cider

$6.00

Athletic N/A Golden Ale

$5.00

Smuttynose Brown

$6.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$5.00

Cutwater Margarita

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Cucumber Vodka & Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Paloma

$6.00Out of stock

Loyal Half and Half

$6.00Out of stock

Litchfield Batcherita

$6.00Out of stock

Litchfield Litchfielder

$6.00

Finnish Long Drink

$6.00

Strong Long Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Alfred Gratien

$29.00

Cutwater Mule

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon

$5.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

BTL Abstract

$60.00

BTL Malbec

$34.00

BTL Triton Di Toro

$45.00

BTL Cab

$44.00

BTL Cahors

$42.00

BTL Caymus Special

$249.00

BTL Faust Cab

$79.00

BTL Dolcetto

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Lirac

$49.00

BTL Emmolo Merlot

$60.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

BTL Cabt Franc

$72.00

BTL Masi

$42.00

BTL Chianti

$56.00

Btl Rioja bodegas

$44.00

BTL Damilano

$79.00

BTL Merlot

$52.00

BTL Belle PN

$89.00

BTL Clos Henri

$69.00

Btl Du Pape

$119.00

Btl Muga

$109.00

Btl Limoux

$69.00

Btl Les Mures

$56.00

Btl Cabt Franc Reserva

$44.00

BTL Valpolicella

$109.00Out of stock

BTL Spec Rose

$45.00

Btl Red Special

$64.00

White Wine By The Bottle

BTL Pinot Gris

$39.00

Btl Sauv Blance

$39.00

Btl Laurent Perrier

$95.00

Btl Vermentino

$49.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$38.00

BTL Muscadet

$52.00

BTL Ramey Chard

$65.00

BTL Lugana

$52.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Hess Lioness Chard

$99.00

BTL Riesling

$69.00

BTL Sancerre

$69.00

BTL Albarino

$49.00

BTL Rosé

$42.00

BTL Mionetto

$49.00

Btl La Clape

$79.00

BTL Jean Paul

$58.00

Btl Alfred Gratien

$29.00

Btl Piper Heidsieck

$72.00

Brut Crement De Limoux

$52.00

BTL Chablis

$79.00

BTL Dame Blanche

$49.00

Montagy Cru

$79.00

Btl chinon Rosé

$58.00

Btl picpoul de pinet

$46.00

Btl - Special Rose

$49.00

BTL Albarino

$49.00

NA Beverages

Mocktail

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$6.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

San Pelegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Panna

$6.00

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

Yuzu Spritz

$8.00

Boss Lady

$9.00

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Hot Cider

$6.00

Limeaid

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Comfy hangout offering elevated pub grub such as mussels & veggie risotto, with porch seating.

Location

14 North Main St, Kent, CT 06757

Directions

Gallery
Kingsley Tavern image

Map
