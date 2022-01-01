  • Home
Kirby's Steakhouse - The Woodlands 1111 Timberloch Pl

No reviews yet

1111 Timberloch Pl

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Asparagus

$25.00

Baked Boursin Cheese

$15.00

Potato Chip Crusted Calamari

$19.00

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$35.00

Lobster Cargot

$29.00

Grilled Tequila Shrimp

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Snow Crab Claw Cocktail

$28.00

Lamb Chops App

$22.00

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Blue Cheese Wedge

$14.00

Beefsteak Tomato Salad

$12.00

Beefsteak Caprese

$12.00

Kirby's Chopped Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Granny Smith Apples, Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Signature Bleu Cheese Dressing

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Lump Crab, Shrimp, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onion, Kirby’s Garlic Dressing

House Salad

$8.00

A la Carte

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Jalapeño Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Lobster Risotto

$22.00

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

French Fries

$10.00

Skinny Fries

$10.00

Susie's Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$12.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$14.00

Ck Fried Brussels

$12.00

Chiles Toreados

$10.00

Grilled Zucchini

$10.00

Truffle Mac

$15.00

Loaded Mash

$13.00

Grilled Vegetables

$18.00

Sautéed Onions

$10.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

Steaks

All entrées come with your choice of house salad or soup of the day.

24oz Prime Cowboy Cut Ribeye

$70.00

18oz Angus Ribeye

$57.00

16oz Prime NY Strip

$60.00

7oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$46.00

10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$52.00

7oz Pepper Steak

$49.00

10oz Pepper Steak

$55.00

7oz Roquefort Filet

$49.00

10oz Roquefort Filet

$55.00

Steak & Cake

$55.00

5 oz. Filet, 3 oz. Crab Cake, Sauce Beurre Blanc

Pepper Crusted Lamb Chops

$48.00

Button Mushroom Sauce

14oz Bone in Filet

$65.00Out of stock

12oz Dry Aged Bone in Filet

$85.00

5oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$37.00

Add Surf

$85.00

Add King

$215.00

Seafood

All entrées come with your choice of house salad or soup of the day.

Cedar Plank Salmon

$40.00

Sauce Beurre Blanc

Oven-Baked Redfish

$40.00

Hazelnut, Parmesan Encrusted, Beurre Blanc, Haricot Verts

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$165.00

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$95.00

Pasta/Chicken

All entrées come with your choice of house salad or soup of the day.

Chicken Florentine

$25.00

Creamed Spinach, Button Mushroom Sauce

Tuscan Chicken

$25.00

Dessert

Choc Tres Leches

$16.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Berries

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Kirby's Cake

$10.00

Half Baked

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$14.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$12.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Enhancements

Cabs

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cab Sav

$60.00

2019 California, Alexander Valley

Alexander Valley Vineyards School House

$95.00

as One Cru Cab Sav

$240.00

Bella Union Cab Sav

$155.00

BV Geroges de Latour Cab

$255.00

Cade Cab

$237.00

Cakebread Cab Sav

$180.00

Cakebread Cellars " Dancing Bear Ranch" Cab Say

$350.00

Cardinale Cab Sav

$750.00

Caymus "Special Selection" Cab Sav

$425.00

Caymus Cab Sav

$195.00

2020 California, Napa Valley

Darioush "Darius II" cab sauv

$595.00

Darioush "Signature" Cab Sav

$275.00

Donati Cab Sav

$66.00

Donati Ezio Cab Sav

$82.00

Duckhorn Cab Sav

$135.00

Faust Cab Sav

$135.00

2019 California, Napa Valley

Ferrari-Carano Cab Sav

$65.00

Forefathers "Lone Tree Vineyard" Cab Sav

$95.00

Goldschmidt "Game Ranch" cab sauv

$140.00

Groth Cab Sav

$145.00

2017 California, Napa Valley, Oakville

Groth Reserve Cab Sav

$330.00

2018 California, Napa Valley, Oakville

Guenoc Cab Sav

$40.00

Heitz Cellar Cab Sav

$135.00

2016 California, Napa Valley

Hundred Acre Wraith

$1,300.00

Joel Gott Cab Sav

$58.00

2019 California, Napa Valley

Jordan Cab

$140.00

Joseph Phelps Cab Sav

$160.00

Justin Cab Sav

$70.00

2018 California, Paso Robles

Katherine Goldschmidt "Stonemason Hill" Cab Sav

$55.00

La Jota Cab

$288.00

Larkmead Cab

$295.00

Nickel & Nickel "Branding Iron" cab sauv

$195.00

Orin Swift Palermo Cab Sav

$130.00

2019 California, Napa Valley

Parmeson Cab Sav

$156.00

Peter Michael "Au Paradis"

$475.00

PlumpJack " Estate" Cab Sav

$345.00

Raymond "Generations" Cab Sav

$270.00

Rombauer Cab Sav

$155.00

2016 California, Napa Valley

Scarecrow "M. Etain" Cab Sav

$375.00

Shafer "One Point Five"

$240.00

Silver Oak "Alexander Valley" Cab Sav

$170.00

Silver Oak Napa Cab Sauv

$320.00

Spottswoode 2018 Cab Sav

$480.00

2018 California, Napa Valley, St. Helena

Stags Leap "Artemis"

$140.00

Stags Leap "Fay" cab sauv

$375.00

Stout Family Cab Sav

$165.00

2016 California, Napa Valley

ZD Cab Sav

$155.00

Meritage & Red Blends

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cyrus

$125.00

2015 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Alexander Valley

Donati Claret

$58.00

Donati Immigrant

$82.00

Italics "Proprietary Red Wine"

$140.00

Joseph Phelps "Insignia"

$660.00

Leviathan

$90.00

2019 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley

Merryvale Profile 2012

$395.00

Merryvale Profile 2013

$380.00

Merryvale Profile 2014

$460.00

Nick Goldschmidt "Fidelity"

$65.00

Niner "Fog Catcher"

$313.00

Opus One

$650.00

2018 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley, Oakville

Orin Swift Abstract

$95.00

2020 Grenache, Petite Sirah, Syrah California, Sonoma County

Ovid "Experiment No. C4.6"

$550.00

Ovid Red Wine

$755.00

2011 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley

Pahlmeyer "30th Anniversary Proprietary Red"

$435.00

Prisoner

$100.00

Quintessa

$450.00

Taken

$80.00

2017 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley

Verite "Le Desir"

$870.00

Merlot

Cakebread Cellars merlot

$145.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot

$50.00

2019 California, Alexander Valley

Duckhorn Merlot

$127.00

2018 California, Napa Valley

Flora Springs Merlot

$60.00

Pahlmeyer Merlot

$195.00

2016 California, Napa Valley

Rombauer Merlot

$115.00

Silverado Merlot

$85.00

Plumpjack Merlot

$150.00

Pinot Noir

Alexander Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

$70.00

2019 California, Alexander Valley

as One Cru pinot noir

$105.00

Beaux Freres "Zena Crown" pinot noir

$160.00

Bergstrom "Cumberland Reserve" pinot noir

$105.00

Chalk Hill pinot noir

$60.00

Cristom "Estate" pinot noir

$90.00

Croix "Narrow Gauge" pinot noir

$160.00

Dehlinger Pinot Noir

$150.00

Emeritus Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir

$86.00

2016 California, Russian River Valley

EnRoute Les Pommiers Pinot Noir

$95.00

2019 California, Russian River Valley

Etude "Lyric" pinot noir

$46.00

Etude Grace Benoist Pinot

$84.00

Guarachi "Gap's Crown Vineyard" pinot noir

$155.00

Kistler "Russian River Valley" pinot noir

$160.00

Patz and Hall "Gap's Crown Vineyard" pinot noir

$175.00

Primarius Pinot Noir

$54.00

2020 Oregon

Sandhi "Sanford & Benedict" pinot noir

$115.00

Sea Smoke "Southing" pinot noir

$210.00

Soter "Mineral Springs Ranch" pinot noir

$150.00

Talbott "Kali Hart" pinot noir

$75.00

Three Sticks "PFV Estate" pinot noir

$99.00

Twomey "Anderson Valley" pinot noir

$140.00

Williams Selyem "Eastside Road Neighbors" pinot noir

$275.00

ZD pinot noir

$135.00

Syrah/PS/Cab Franc

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cab Franc

$68.00

2019 California, Alexander Valley

Donati Claret

$58.00

Sine Qua Non "Pajarito Del Amor" syrah blend

$950.00

Sine Qua Non "Subir" syrah

$950.00

K Vintners "MCK" Syrah

$90.00

Zinfandel

Croix "Wood Estate" zinfandel

$135.00

Martinelli "Guiseppe & Luisa" zinfandel

$125.00

Ridge "Lytton Springs" zinfandel

$115.00

Rombauer zinfandel

$90.00

Saldo zinfandel

$75.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Dom Perignon "Brut"

$600.00

Dom Perignon "P2" Brut

$900.00

Domaine Carneros "Brut" sparkling blend

$125.00

Domaine Carneros "Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rose" sparkling blend

$150.00

Domaine Ste. Michelle "Brut"

$50.00

Henriot "Brut Souverain"

$125.00

Krug "Grande Cuvee" Brut

$360.00

Louis Roederer "Cristal" Brut

$600.00

Lucien Albrecht "Cremant D'Alsace" Brut Rose

$70.00

Moët & Chandon Impérial

$145.00

NV Champagne Blend; France, Champagne, Épernay

Perrier Jouet "Belle Epoque"

$360.00

Perrier Jouet "Fleur de Champagne Belle Epoque" Brut Rose

$550.00

Perrier-Jouët Fleur de Champagne Brut

$270.00

2004 Champagne Blend; France, Champagne, Épernay

Riondo prosecco

$55.00

Veuve Cicquot "Vintage Reserve Gold Label"

$198.00

Veuve Clicquot "Brut Rose"

$175.00

Veuve Clicquot "Brut"

$160.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose 2012

$235.00

Chardonnay

Alexander Valley Vineyards Chardonnay

$54.00

2019 California, Alexander Valley

Aubert "Larry Hyde & Sons" chardonnay

$285.00

Beringer "Private Reserve" chardonnay

$80.00

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$115.00

2020 California, Napa Valley, Carneros

Donati Sisters Chardonnay

$54.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$143.00

2018 California, Napa Valley

Jordan Chardonnay

$80.00

2015 California, Russian River

Mer Soleil "Reserve" Santa Lucia Highlands chardonnay

$65.00

Pahlmeyer "Jayson" chardonnay

$105.00

Ridge chardonnay (Copy)

$115.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$65.00

2020 California, Russian River Valley

The Calling by Jim Nantz "Dutton Ranch" chardonnay

$105.00

Three Thieves Chardonnay

$42.00

2019 California

Rombauer Chardonnay

$95.00

Other Whites/Rose

Alexander Valley Vineyards "Dry Rose of Sangiovese" rose

$65.00

Ferrari Carano "Dry Sangiovese Rose"

$50.00

Groth Sauv Blanc

$70.00

Joel Gott sauv blanc

$45.00

Justin Sauv Blanc

$55.00

Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc

$108.00

Ovid "Experiment No. W4.7" sauv blanc

$320.00

Pahlmeyer Sauv Blanc

$90.00

Pascal Jolivet "Sancerre" rose

$80.00

Sanford "Rose of Pinot Noir" rose

$70.00

World Whites

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$40.00

2018 Italy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valdadige

Boulder Bank sauv blanc

$50.00

De Ladoucette "Comte Lafond" sauv blanc

$105.00

Dr. Loosen "Dr. L" riesling

$45.00

Louis Latour "Corton Charlemagne" Grand Cru chardonnay

$460.00Out of stock

Marc Morey "En Virondot" Chassagne Montrachet 1er Cru chardonnay

$210.00

S.A. Prum "Urziger Wurzgarten" Kabinett riesling

$78.00

Santa Margherita pinot grigio

$62.00

Trimbach riesling

$55.00

Vietti Cascinetta Vietti Moscato d'Asti

$45.00

2019 Moscato Italy, Piedmont, Asti

Forefathers "Wax Eye Vineyard" sauv blanc

$50.00

Oliver Leflaive Chassagne Montrachet

$250.00

Arg/Chile Reds

Antigal "Uno" malbec

$52.00

Luca Old Vine malbec

$84.00

Luca Syrah

$105.00

Luigi Bosca cab sauvignon

$65.00

Terrazas de los Andes "Grand Malbec"

$135.00

Dessert Wine

Taylor Fladgate "20 Year

$120.00

NV Port Blend Portugal, Douro

Taylor Fladgate "30 Year

$240.00

NV Port Blend Portugal, Douro

Australian Red

Mollydooker Enchanted Path

$195.00

2017 Red Blend Australia, McLaren Vale

Penfolds "Bin 389" cab sauv-shiraz

$90.00

Yarra Yering Dry Red #1 red blend

$180.00

Italian Red

Casanova di Neri "Tenuta Nuova" Brunello di Montalcino sangiovese

$270.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda Camarcanda

$270.00

2013 Super Tuscan Blend Italy, Tuscany, Bolgheri

La Gerla "Riserva gli Angeli" Brunello di Montalcino sangiovese

$235.00

Luigi Einaudi "Terlo" Barolo nebbiolo

$135.00

Pio Cesare Barolo

$150.00

2013 Nebbiolo Italy, Piedmont, Langhe

Renato Ratti "Marcenasco" Barolo nebbiolo

$120.00

Tignanello red blend

$310.00

French Red

Chateau Brane Cantenac

$275.00

Chateau Clos St. Martin "Saint Emilion" Grand Cru bordeaux

$210.00

Chateau D'Armailhac

$204.00

Chateau Duhart Milon bourdeaux

$275.00

Chateau Greysac "Medoc" bordeaux

$85.00

Chateau Gruaud Larose

$225.00

Chateau Haut Brion bordeaux

$2,000.00

Chateau La Nerthe CDP

$135.00

Chateau Larcis Ducasse bordeaux

$270.00

Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande "Pauillac" bordeaux

$550.00

Chateau Pontet Canet "Pauillac" bordeaux

$600.00

Chateau Simian "Les Grandes Grenachieres D'Hippolyte rhone

$225.00

Domaine Courbis Cornas

$168.00

Domaine Dublere Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru burgundy

$330.00

Explicit Content CDP

$110.00

Joseph Faiveley "Vielles Vignes" Gevrey Chambertin burgundy

$185.00

Louis Latour "Chameroy" Beaujolais Villages burgundy

$45.00

Louis Latour "Nuits St. Georges" burgundy

$165.00

Louis Latour "Pommard" burgundy

$165.00

M. Chapoutier "Monier De La Sizeranne" Hermitage rhone

$320.00

Paul Autard CDP

$95.00

SPN/NZ/SA Red

Beronia "Gran Reserva" tempranillo blend

$80.00

Dominio Fournier "Reserva" tempranillo

$125.00

Garrido Rioja Reserva

$82.00

Marques de Murrieta "Finca Ygay" Reserva tempranillo blend

$85.00

Muga Reserve

$82.00

Numanthia

$135.00

2016 Tempranillo Spain, Castilla y León

Valdubon "Reserva" Ribera del Duero tempranillo

$90.00

LG & Half Bottles

Billecart Salmon "Brut Rose" demi

$90.00

Bond "Melbury" red bordeaux blend demi

$420.00

Bond "Pluribus" red bordeaux blend demi

$420.00

Bond "Quella" red bordeaux blend demi

$420.00

Cakebread Cellars chardonnay demi

$55.00

Chateau Margaux "Grand Vin" Ler Grand Cru Classe red bordeaux blend demi

$550.00

Chester Kidder red blend magnum

$260.00

Clos Du Val chardonnay demi

$27.00

Goldschmidt "Yoeman Vineyard" cab sauv magnum

$270.00

Inniskillin Vidal Icewine Vidal Demi

$150.00

Vidal Canada, Niagara Peninsula

Merry Edwards Russian River Valley Demi

$75.00

2010 Pinot Noir California, Russian River Valley

Roederer Estate "Brut" demi

$30.00

Rombauer zinfandel demi

$45.00

Rosa Regale demi

$15.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Half Demi

$33.00

2020 Pinot Grigio Italy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Alto Adige

Sonoma Cutrer "Russian River Ranches" chardonnay demi

$28.00

Stout Family cab sauv magnum

$275.00

Veuve Clicquot "Brut" magnum

$325.00

Veuve Cliquot Half Bottle

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Prime Steaks and Seafood for any occasion or event.

Location

1111 Timberloch Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77380

