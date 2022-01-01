Kirby's Steakhouse - The Woodlands 1111 Timberloch Pl
1111 Timberloch Pl
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Appetizers
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Caesar Salad
Blue Cheese Wedge
Beefsteak Tomato Salad
Beefsteak Caprese
Kirby's Chopped Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Granny Smith Apples, Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Signature Bleu Cheese Dressing
Seafood Salad
Lump Crab, Shrimp, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onion, Kirby’s Garlic Dressing
House Salad
A la Carte
Mac & Cheese
Jalapeño Bacon Mac & Cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster Risotto
Mushroom Risotto
French Fries
Skinny Fries
Susie's Mashed Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes
Baked Potato
Sautéed Spinach
Creamed Spinach
Sautéed Broccoli
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Sautéed Mushrooms
Asparagus
Sweet Potato Fries
Parm Truffle Fries
Ck Fried Brussels
Chiles Toreados
Grilled Zucchini
Truffle Mac
Loaded Mash
Grilled Vegetables
Sautéed Onions
Green Beans
Creamed Corn
Steaks
24oz Prime Cowboy Cut Ribeye
18oz Angus Ribeye
16oz Prime NY Strip
7oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
7oz Pepper Steak
10oz Pepper Steak
7oz Roquefort Filet
10oz Roquefort Filet
Steak & Cake
5 oz. Filet, 3 oz. Crab Cake, Sauce Beurre Blanc
Pepper Crusted Lamb Chops
Button Mushroom Sauce
14oz Bone in Filet
12oz Dry Aged Bone in Filet
5oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
Add Surf
Add King
Seafood
Pasta/Chicken
Dessert
Enhancements
Cabs
Alexander Valley Vineyards Cab Sav
2019 California, Alexander Valley
Alexander Valley Vineyards School House
as One Cru Cab Sav
Bella Union Cab Sav
BV Geroges de Latour Cab
Cade Cab
Cakebread Cab Sav
Cakebread Cellars " Dancing Bear Ranch" Cab Say
Cardinale Cab Sav
Caymus "Special Selection" Cab Sav
Caymus Cab Sav
2020 California, Napa Valley
Darioush "Darius II" cab sauv
Darioush "Signature" Cab Sav
Donati Cab Sav
Donati Ezio Cab Sav
Duckhorn Cab Sav
Faust Cab Sav
2019 California, Napa Valley
Ferrari-Carano Cab Sav
Forefathers "Lone Tree Vineyard" Cab Sav
Goldschmidt "Game Ranch" cab sauv
Groth Cab Sav
2017 California, Napa Valley, Oakville
Groth Reserve Cab Sav
2018 California, Napa Valley, Oakville
Guenoc Cab Sav
Heitz Cellar Cab Sav
2016 California, Napa Valley
Hundred Acre Wraith
Joel Gott Cab Sav
2019 California, Napa Valley
Jordan Cab
Joseph Phelps Cab Sav
Justin Cab Sav
2018 California, Paso Robles
Katherine Goldschmidt "Stonemason Hill" Cab Sav
La Jota Cab
Larkmead Cab
Nickel & Nickel "Branding Iron" cab sauv
Orin Swift Palermo Cab Sav
2019 California, Napa Valley
Parmeson Cab Sav
Peter Michael "Au Paradis"
PlumpJack " Estate" Cab Sav
Raymond "Generations" Cab Sav
Rombauer Cab Sav
2016 California, Napa Valley
Scarecrow "M. Etain" Cab Sav
Shafer "One Point Five"
Silver Oak "Alexander Valley" Cab Sav
Silver Oak Napa Cab Sauv
Spottswoode 2018 Cab Sav
2018 California, Napa Valley, St. Helena
Stags Leap "Artemis"
Stags Leap "Fay" cab sauv
Stout Family Cab Sav
2016 California, Napa Valley
ZD Cab Sav
Meritage & Red Blends
Alexander Valley Vineyards Cyrus
2015 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Alexander Valley
Donati Claret
Donati Immigrant
Italics "Proprietary Red Wine"
Joseph Phelps "Insignia"
Leviathan
2019 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley
Merryvale Profile 2012
Merryvale Profile 2013
Merryvale Profile 2014
Nick Goldschmidt "Fidelity"
Niner "Fog Catcher"
Opus One
2018 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley, Oakville
Orin Swift Abstract
2020 Grenache, Petite Sirah, Syrah California, Sonoma County
Ovid "Experiment No. C4.6"
Ovid Red Wine
2011 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley
Pahlmeyer "30th Anniversary Proprietary Red"
Prisoner
Quintessa
Taken
2017 Red Bordeaux Blend California, Napa Valley
Verite "Le Desir"
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Alexander Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
2019 California, Alexander Valley
as One Cru pinot noir
Beaux Freres "Zena Crown" pinot noir
Bergstrom "Cumberland Reserve" pinot noir
Chalk Hill pinot noir
Cristom "Estate" pinot noir
Croix "Narrow Gauge" pinot noir
Dehlinger Pinot Noir
Emeritus Hallberg Ranch Pinot Noir
2016 California, Russian River Valley
EnRoute Les Pommiers Pinot Noir
2019 California, Russian River Valley
Etude "Lyric" pinot noir
Etude Grace Benoist Pinot
Guarachi "Gap's Crown Vineyard" pinot noir
Kistler "Russian River Valley" pinot noir
Patz and Hall "Gap's Crown Vineyard" pinot noir
Primarius Pinot Noir
2020 Oregon
Sandhi "Sanford & Benedict" pinot noir
Sea Smoke "Southing" pinot noir
Soter "Mineral Springs Ranch" pinot noir
Talbott "Kali Hart" pinot noir
Three Sticks "PFV Estate" pinot noir
Twomey "Anderson Valley" pinot noir
Williams Selyem "Eastside Road Neighbors" pinot noir
ZD pinot noir
Syrah/PS/Cab Franc
Zinfandel
Champagne & Sparkling
Dom Perignon "Brut"
Dom Perignon "P2" Brut
Domaine Carneros "Brut" sparkling blend
Domaine Carneros "Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rose" sparkling blend
Domaine Ste. Michelle "Brut"
Henriot "Brut Souverain"
Krug "Grande Cuvee" Brut
Louis Roederer "Cristal" Brut
Lucien Albrecht "Cremant D'Alsace" Brut Rose
Moët & Chandon Impérial
NV Champagne Blend; France, Champagne, Épernay
Perrier Jouet "Belle Epoque"
Perrier Jouet "Fleur de Champagne Belle Epoque" Brut Rose
Perrier-Jouët Fleur de Champagne Brut
2004 Champagne Blend; France, Champagne, Épernay
Riondo prosecco
Veuve Cicquot "Vintage Reserve Gold Label"
Veuve Clicquot "Brut Rose"
Veuve Clicquot "Brut"
Veuve Clicquot Rose 2012
Chardonnay
Alexander Valley Vineyards Chardonnay
2019 California, Alexander Valley
Aubert "Larry Hyde & Sons" chardonnay
Beringer "Private Reserve" chardonnay
Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
2020 California, Napa Valley, Carneros
Donati Sisters Chardonnay
Far Niente Chardonnay
2018 California, Napa Valley
Jordan Chardonnay
2015 California, Russian River
Mer Soleil "Reserve" Santa Lucia Highlands chardonnay
Pahlmeyer "Jayson" chardonnay
Ridge chardonnay (Copy)
Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay
2020 California, Russian River Valley
The Calling by Jim Nantz "Dutton Ranch" chardonnay
Three Thieves Chardonnay
2019 California
Rombauer Chardonnay
Other Whites/Rose
Alexander Valley Vineyards "Dry Rose of Sangiovese" rose
Ferrari Carano "Dry Sangiovese Rose"
Groth Sauv Blanc
Joel Gott sauv blanc
Justin Sauv Blanc
Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc
Ovid "Experiment No. W4.7" sauv blanc
Pahlmeyer Sauv Blanc
Pascal Jolivet "Sancerre" rose
Sanford "Rose of Pinot Noir" rose
World Whites
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
2018 Italy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Valdadige
Boulder Bank sauv blanc
De Ladoucette "Comte Lafond" sauv blanc
Dr. Loosen "Dr. L" riesling
Louis Latour "Corton Charlemagne" Grand Cru chardonnay
Marc Morey "En Virondot" Chassagne Montrachet 1er Cru chardonnay
S.A. Prum "Urziger Wurzgarten" Kabinett riesling
Santa Margherita pinot grigio
Trimbach riesling
Vietti Cascinetta Vietti Moscato d'Asti
2019 Moscato Italy, Piedmont, Asti
Forefathers "Wax Eye Vineyard" sauv blanc
Oliver Leflaive Chassagne Montrachet
Arg/Chile Reds
Dessert Wine
Australian Red
Italian Red
Casanova di Neri "Tenuta Nuova" Brunello di Montalcino sangiovese
Gaja Ca' Marcanda Camarcanda
2013 Super Tuscan Blend Italy, Tuscany, Bolgheri
La Gerla "Riserva gli Angeli" Brunello di Montalcino sangiovese
Luigi Einaudi "Terlo" Barolo nebbiolo
Pio Cesare Barolo
2013 Nebbiolo Italy, Piedmont, Langhe
Renato Ratti "Marcenasco" Barolo nebbiolo
Tignanello red blend
French Red
Chateau Brane Cantenac
Chateau Clos St. Martin "Saint Emilion" Grand Cru bordeaux
Chateau D'Armailhac
Chateau Duhart Milon bourdeaux
Chateau Greysac "Medoc" bordeaux
Chateau Gruaud Larose
Chateau Haut Brion bordeaux
Chateau La Nerthe CDP
Chateau Larcis Ducasse bordeaux
Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande "Pauillac" bordeaux
Chateau Pontet Canet "Pauillac" bordeaux
Chateau Simian "Les Grandes Grenachieres D'Hippolyte rhone
Domaine Courbis Cornas
Domaine Dublere Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru burgundy
Explicit Content CDP
Joseph Faiveley "Vielles Vignes" Gevrey Chambertin burgundy
Louis Latour "Chameroy" Beaujolais Villages burgundy
Louis Latour "Nuits St. Georges" burgundy
Louis Latour "Pommard" burgundy
M. Chapoutier "Monier De La Sizeranne" Hermitage rhone
Paul Autard CDP
SPN/NZ/SA Red
Beronia "Gran Reserva" tempranillo blend
Dominio Fournier "Reserva" tempranillo
Garrido Rioja Reserva
Marques de Murrieta "Finca Ygay" Reserva tempranillo blend
Muga Reserve
Numanthia
2016 Tempranillo Spain, Castilla y León
Valdubon "Reserva" Ribera del Duero tempranillo
LG & Half Bottles
Billecart Salmon "Brut Rose" demi
Bond "Melbury" red bordeaux blend demi
Bond "Pluribus" red bordeaux blend demi
Bond "Quella" red bordeaux blend demi
Cakebread Cellars chardonnay demi
Chateau Margaux "Grand Vin" Ler Grand Cru Classe red bordeaux blend demi
Chester Kidder red blend magnum
Clos Du Val chardonnay demi
Goldschmidt "Yoeman Vineyard" cab sauv magnum
Inniskillin Vidal Icewine Vidal Demi
Vidal Canada, Niagara Peninsula
Merry Edwards Russian River Valley Demi
2010 Pinot Noir California, Russian River Valley
Roederer Estate "Brut" demi
Rombauer zinfandel demi
Rosa Regale demi
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Half Demi
2020 Pinot Grigio Italy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Alto Adige
Sonoma Cutrer "Russian River Ranches" chardonnay demi
Stout Family cab sauv magnum
Veuve Clicquot "Brut" magnum
Veuve Cliquot Half Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Prime Steaks and Seafood for any occasion or event.
