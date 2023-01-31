A map showing the location of Kitch Hibachi 967 Rose AveView gallery

Kitch Hibachi 967 Rose Ave

review star

No reviews yet

967 Rose Ave

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$5.95

Steamed pork dumpling with dipping sauce

Pan Fried Dumplings

$5.95

Pan fried pork dumpling with dipping sauce

Fried Shrimp Wontons

$5.95

Tofu

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$5.95

Fried tofu seasoned in salt & pepper

Specials

Shrimp Chips

$3.95

Noodles

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and pork filled wontons with egg noodles in beef broth

Dumpling Noodle Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and wood ear mushroom dumplings with egg noodles in beef broth

Fishball Noodle Soup

$12.95

Fishballs with egg noodles in beef broth

Chinese BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$12.95

Chinese BBQ pork with egg noodles in beef broth

Wonton Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and pork filled wontons in beef broth

Dumpling Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and wood ear mushroom dumplings in beef broth

Rice

Chinese BBQ Pork Rice

$12.50

Roast pork on rice

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.95

Chicken teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Beef Teriyaki

$11.95

Beef teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Shrimp Teriyaki

$11.95

Shrimp teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki

$12.50

Chicken & shrimp teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Beef & Shrimp Teriyaki

$12.95

Beef & shrimp teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Teriyaki Combo

$13.95

Chicken, shrimp and beef teriyaki with vegetables on rice

Tofu Teriyaki

$9.95

Sauce

yum yum sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

