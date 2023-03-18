A map showing the location of Kitchen Savages - New 1211 Good Hope Road SEView gallery

Kitchen Savages - New 1211 Good Hope Road SE

1211 Good Hope Road SE

Washington, DC 20020

Brunch

Starters

Bone In Wings

$16.00

Our savage marinated chicken wings, fried to golden perfection and topped with your favorite sauce.

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$20.00

Our famous crab cake served in a crispy egg roll. Served with your seafood sauce.

Tater Tots

$8.00

French Fries

$3.00

Pastry Basket

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Three cheese blend cajun mac and cheese

Grits

$8.00

Lamb Lollipops

$26.00

Our jerk marinated lamb served lollipop style

Savage Tater Tots

$22.00

Salads

Jerk Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our signature classic Caesar served with jerk dry rub and served with jerk Caesar dressing.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Our house romaine lettuce, with shaved Parmesan cheese, and buttery croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Salmon and Grits

$24.00

Catfish and Grits

$22.00

Honey Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Our signature Honey Blackened Salmon served with garlic mashed potatoes, and topped with spinach cream sauce.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$30.00

Our signature cajun mac and cheese with butter poached lobster

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Our cajun Alfredo served over penne noodles. Add the protein of your choice.

Jerk Lamb Chops

$35.00

Our jerk marinated lamb chops served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Desserts

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$13.00

8oz Cheesecake topped with southern peaches and buttery graham cracker crumbles

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$13.00

8oz Cheesecake topped with banana pudding, chessman cookies, caramel, bananas, and cinnamon sugar

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Deep Dish Sundae

$12.00

A La Carte

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Side Of Pork Sausage

$8.00

Side Of Asparagus

$8.00

Side Of 2 Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Side Of Croissant

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Mumbo

$0.75

Seafood Sauce

$0.75

Honey garlic

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Jerk Caesar Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Spinach Cream Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Gravy

$2.00

A1

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75Out of stock

Jerk Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Cajun Cream Sauce

$2.00

House Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Beer

Stella

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Fly Dog Raging Bitch

$9.00

Cocktails

The J Mann

$16.00

Our take on the classic Old Fashioned -Simple Syrup -Whiskey -Garnish: Smoke of Cherry Wood and torched Peel

The Sweet Irene

$14.00

Our Take on a French Martini -Raspberry Liqueur -Pineapple Juice -Vodka -Rice Paper Garnish

Woodland Rocky

$12.00

The Classic Dirty Shirley -Grenadine -Sprite -Vodka -Garnish: Cherry

The Savage Cocktail

$14.00Out of stock

Our Take on the classic Rum Punch -2 dashes of scotch bonnet sauce -Mango Syrup -Lime Juice -Pineapple Juice -Rum -Orange Bitters

The Gold Standard

$16.00

Our Take on a Classic Lemon Drop -Lemon Juice -Simple Syrup -Vodka -Garnish: Edible Gold Glitter

The Savage Potion

$16.00

Our Take on a Cosmopolitan with flair -Cranberry Juice -Lime Juice -Vodka -Edible Glitter -Strawberry Garnish

The Boss Lady

$12.00

Our Take on a classic Highball -Ginger Ale -Honey Whiskey -Lime Garnish

Peach Margarita

$14.00

Cotton Candy Cosmo

$16.00

Long Island

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Savage Gimlet

$16.00

Strawberry Henny

$18.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

White Demon

$14.00

Black Demon

$14.00

House Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Mimosas

$9.00

Moo's Special

$10.00

The Alexa

$12.00

The Classic Brandy Alexander -Chocolate Liqueur -Brandy -Cream -Garnish: Grated Cacao

Ebony and Ivory

$12.00

The Classic White Russian -Kahlua -Vodka -Cream

Sweet Dreams

$12.00

Our take on the classic Choclate Martini but with whiskey -Chocolate Liqueur -Creme Liqueur -Chocolate Syrup -Garnish: Chocolate Sprinkles -Whiskey

Espresso Martini

$12.00

The Classic Espresso Martini -Espresso Syrup -Coffee/Espresso Liqueur -Vodka

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Orange soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Still Water

$5.00

Apple juice

$6.00

Cranberry juice

$6.00

Diet cola

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Orange juice

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Spirits/Liqueur

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Düsse

$15.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy Black

$15.00

Martell Blue Swift

$17.00

Ciroc VS

$10.00

Lue'

$9.00

Stella Rosa Brandy Tropical Passion

$11.00

Stella Rosa Berry Brandy

$11.00

Nyak

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$14.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Bombay Bramble

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curaçao

$8.00

Melon Liqueur

$8.00

Watermelon Liqueur

$8.00

Strawberry Liqueur

$8.00

Triple sec

$8.00

Midori

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$10.00

Bacardi Oakheart

$10.00

Kraken Black Rum

$14.00

Bacardi Tropical

$10.00

Worthy Park (Jamaican Rum)

$10.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$10.00

Durante

$10.00

Durante Dark

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

1800 Tequila

$11.00

1800 Coconut

$11.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cutwater Blanco

$12.00

Cutwater Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio

$17.00

Don Julio Rosado

$28.00

Gran Coramino reposado cristalino

$18.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Patron Anjeo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Deleon

$15.00

Deleon Anjeo

$17.00

Calirosa Rose Tequila

$17.00

Teremana Rep.

$16.00

Teremana

$14.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$11.00

Ciroc White Grape

$11.00

Ciroc Passion

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Lumiere

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

George Dickel 12 yr

$11.00

George Dickel Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Evan Williams Small Batch

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford Dbl Oak

$16.00

Mercer + Prince

$13.00

Uncle Nearest

$14.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$18.00

Uncle Nearest Premium

$18.00

Wright Cherry Wood

$11.00

Kentucky Vintage

$11.00

Wine

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$10.00

Stella Rosa Semi Sweet

$8.00

Burgendy

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Malbec

$9.00

Yellow Tail Barrel Cab.

$8.00

Yellow Tail Barrel Blend

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Andre Sparkling Pineapple

$8.00

Andre Sparkling Peach

$8.00

Strawberry Moscato

$8.00

Peach Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Rose

$10.00

Beringer White Zifandel

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Pink Moscato

$8.00

Bordeaux Rose

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Specials

Mimosa

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Pineapple Bellini

$6.00

Sparkling Red Sangria

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1211 Good Hope Road SE, Washington, DC 20020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

