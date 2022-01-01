A map showing the location of Koy Chinese and SushiView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Koy Chinese and Sushi

5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800

Kyle, TX 78640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Egg Roll (1)

$1.70

Mini Veg Roll (6)

$4.95

Corn Nugget (20)

$5.95

CHEESE RANGOON 6

$5.95

Edamame

$5.95

SPICY BAR WINGS (6)

$6.95

Fried Shrimp (5)

$7.50

Fr Dumpling (10)

$7.95

St Dumpling (10)

$7.95

Bf Teriyaki App

$7.95

BBQ Ribs App

$8.50

Pao Pao Platter

$16.50

LOCKHART SAUSAGES

$8.00

Soup

(s) Egg Drop

$2.50

(m) Egg Drop

$5.00

(L) Egg Drop

$6.95

Ck Mushrm Soup

$8.50

Wor W/Ton Soup

$8.75

(s) Won Ton Sp

$2.75

(m) Won Ton Sp

$5.50

(L) Won Ton Sp

$7.50

Ck Corn Soup

$8.50

Shp Lemongrass Soup

$8.75

(s) Hot & Sour

$2.75

(m) Hot & Sour

$5.50

(L) Hot & Sour

$7.50

Seafood Soup

$8.75

CRISPY NOODLE

$0.50

(s) MISO SOUP

$2.75

(m) MISO SOUP

$5.50

(L) MISO SOUP

$7.50

Fried Rice / Lo Mein

Shp Fried Rice

$9.50

Combo F/ Rice

$9.50

Pork Fried Rice

$8.50

CK Fried Rice

$8.50

Beef Fried Rice

$8.50

Vegie Fried Rice

$7.95

Side Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Steam Rice

$1.75

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.75

Combo Lo Mein

$10.75

Pork Lo Mein

$9.75

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.75

Beef Lo Mein

$9.75

Veggie Lo Mein

$8.75

House Specialty

# Gen Tso Ck

$12.95

# Orange Ck

$12.95

# Sesame Ck

$12.95

# Chickn 2 Style

$13.95

# K/Po Ck & Shp

$13.95

# Beef & Scallop

$13.95

# Happy Family

$13.95

# Sesame Shp

$13.95

# Neptune Seafd

$13.95

# Triple Delight

$13.95

# House Tofu

$11.50

# EGG FU YUNG

$14.95

Chicken

# Chicken Veg

$11.50

# Chicken Brocoli

$11.50

# K/Pao Ck

$11.50

# Chicken Garlic

$11.50

# Mo Goo G Pan

$11.50

# Mongolian Ck

$11.50

# Mandarn Ck

$11.50

# Cashew Ck

$11.50

# Sw & Sr Ck

$11.50

# Lemon Chickn

$11.50

# Jalapeno Chicken

$11.50

# Ck Chop Sy

$11.50

# Curry Chicken

$11.50

# Ck Snw Pea

$11.50

# Moo Shu Ck

$11.50

# Szechuan Ck

$11.50

Beef

# Mongolian Beef

$11.95

# Beef Garlic S

$11.95

# K/Pao Beef

$11.95

# Beef Mushrm

$11.95

# Beef Snw Pea

$11.95

# Moo Shu Bf

$11.95

# Beef Brocoli

$11.95

# Szechuan Bf

$11.95

# Beef Veggie

$11.95

# Pepper Stk

$11.95

Pork

# Szechuan Pork

$11.50

# Pork Garlic Sc

$11.50

# K/Pao Pork

$11.50

# Mongolian Pork

$11.50

# Sw & Sr Pork

$11.50

# Moo Shu Pork

$11.50

# Pork Brocoli

$11.50

# Pork Veggie

$11.50

Shrimp

# K/ Pao Shp

$12.95

# Mandrn Shp

$12.95

# Shp Garlic

$12.95

# Sw & Sr Shp

$12.95

# Shp Veggie

$12.95

# Shp Brocoli

$12.95

# Shp Snw Peas

$12.95

# Cashew Shp

$12.95

# Shp Chop Suey

$12.95

Vegetable

# Bean Curd Fam

$9.95

# Brocoli Garlic

$9.95

# K/ Pao Tofu

$9.95

# Curry Tofu

$9.95

# Veg Delight

$9.95

# Cashew Tofu

$9.95

#Sesame Tofu

$9.95

# Gen Tso Tofu

$9.95

Children's Plate

French Fries

$4.00

KIDS CHICKEN

$6.95

KIDS SHRIMP

$7.95

KIDS CHK FR. RICE

$6.95

KIDS CHK ST. RICE

$6.95

KIDS SHR FR. RICE

$7.95

KIDS SHR ST. RICE

$7.95

Dessert

Sesame Ball

$3.75

Chinese Donut

$4.75

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$3.50

Fried Cheesecake

$5.25

Grn Tea Ice Cream

$3.50

Extra Add-Ons

HOT OIL

$0.25

HOTMUSTARD

$0.25

SRIRACHA

$0.10

8 OZ S/S SAUCE

$1.50

EEL SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.50

8 OZ BROWN SAUCE

$1.50

4 OZ BROWN SAUCE

$0.75

8 OZ SESAME SAUCE

$1.50

4 OZ SESAME SAUCE

$0.75

8 OZ DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.50

4 OZ DUMPLING SAUCE

$0.75

8 OZ GEN TSO SAUCE

$1.50

4 OZ GEN TSO SAUCE

$0.75

4 OZ S/S SAUCE

$0.75

2 OZ GREEN ONIONS

$0.50

SRIRACHA BOTTLE

$7.50

GINGER

WASABI

Delivery Charge

$6 Del. Charge

$6.00

$7 Del. Charge

$7.00

$1 Del. Charge

$1.00

$2 Del. Charge

$2.00

$3 Del. Charge

$3.00

$4 Del. Charge

$4.00

$5 Del. Charge

$5.00

Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.90

Cucumber Roll

$4.90

Veggie Roll

$5.90

California Roll

$6.90

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.20

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.20

Philadelphia Roll

$8.20

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.20

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.20

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.20

Yellowtail Roll

$8.20

Tuna Roll

$8.20

Eel Roll

$8.20

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$8.20

Salmon Roll

$8.20

Nigiri

Kani Nigiri

$4.95

Ebi Nigiri

$4.95

Unagi Nigiri

$5.25

Masago Nigiri

$5.25

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.25

Sake Nigiri

$5.25

Maguro Nigiri

$5.25

Escolar Nigiri

$5.25

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.95

Special Sushi Roll

911 ROLL

$15.00

ASTRO ROLL

$11.00

ALASKA ROLL

$15.00

BUTTERFLY ROLL

$13.00

CRUNCHY ROLL

$9.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$13.00

DYNAMITE ROLL

$11.00

DRAGON ROLL

$15.00

EL DIABLO ROLL

$15.00

FIRE ROLL

$15.00

GRASSHOPPER ROLL

$14.00

GODZILLA ROLL

$15.00

HIGH TOWER ROLL

$14.00

KYLE ROLL

$14.00

KING DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

LA ROLL

$9.00

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$14.00

LOVE ROLL

$15.00

LIGHTNING ROLL

$15.00

LAURA ROLL

$16.00

M-16 ROLL

$15.00

NEW CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.00

NINJA ROLL

$14.00

NEW YORK ROLL

$15.00

ROCK N ROLL

$14.00

RED DEVIL ROLL

$14.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$15.00

RED DRAGON ROLL

$15.00

SUPER ROLL

$13.00

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

SPIDER ROLL

$13.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

SPECIAL NARUTO ROLL

$14.00

SHAGGY DOG ROLL

$15.00

SAN ANTONIO ROLL

$16.00

TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$13.00

TIGER EYE ROLL

$14.00

TORNADO ROLL

$14.00

TEXAS ROLL

$15.00

VOLCANO ROLL

$14.00

Sashimi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.75

Sake Sashimi

$10.75

Maguro Sashimi

$11.75

Escolar Sashimi

$11.75

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.75

Salad

GARDEN SALAD

$3.95

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

OCEAN SALAD

$5.95

Sushi Appetizer

BAKED AVOCADO

$5.25

BAKED GREEN MUSSELS

$5.95

JALAPENO TEMPURA

$5.95

SOFT SHELL CRAB TEMPURA

$6.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$6.95

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$15.00

Chef's Selection

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

Sushi Special A

$20.95

Sushi Special B

$32.95

Beverages

HOT TEA

$2.25

ICE TEA

$2.25

COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

THAI TEA

$3.25

JUICE POUCH

$1.25

MILK

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle, TX 78640

Directions

