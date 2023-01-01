Food

Kyochon Whole Chicken Series

Soy Garlic Whole Chicken
$30.99

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Whole Chicken
$30.99

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Whole Chicken
$31.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

Half/Half (Soy/Red) Whole Chicken
$31.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Kyochon Wing Series

Soy Garlic Wing
$17.99

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Wing
$17.99

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Wing
$17.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

H/H (Soy/Red) 30 pc Wings
$33.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Kyochon Boneless Series

Soy Garlic Boneless S 16 PCS
$17.99

Crunchy chicken with soy sauce and garlic. Taste the original Kyochon flavor.

Red Boneless S 16 PCS
$17.99

The original spicy flavor. Taste our spicy chicken made from natural red hot peppers.

Honey Boneless S 16 PCS
$17.99

Crunchy chicken with real honey sauce. Sweet and sticky, but never runny.

H/H (Soy/Red) Boneless 32 PCS
$34.99

2 signature flavors. Soy Garlic & Red.

Sal Sal Boneless S (12 pc)
$16.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Strips.

Sal Sal Boneless D (20 pc)
$24.99
Soy Garlic Boneless D 24 PCS
$25.99
Soy Garlic Boneless F 32 PCS
$32.99
Red Boneless D 24 PCS
$25.99
Red Boneless F 32 PCS
$32.99
Honey Boneless D 24 PCS
$25.99
Honey Boneless F 32 PCS
$32.99

Salad

Soy Sal Sal
$9.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Salad with our signature Soy sauce.

Mixed Green Salad
$7.49Out of stock

Blend of freshly harvested greens.

Sides

Potato Wedges
$5.99
French Fries
$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
Cheese Ball
$7.99
Ddukbokki
$8.99

Spicy simmered rice cake.

White Rice
$2.00
Pickled Radish
$1.50

White radish, pickled in house.

Dipping Sauce
$1.50
SalSal Wrap
$9.99

Crsipy Rice Chicken Strip with fresh avocado, blended greens, our signature sauce, wrapped in a 8" Flour Tortilla

Sal Sal Rice Bowl
$9.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Strip on a Bowl of Rice

Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice
$13.99

Classic kimchi fried rice with ingredients imported from Korea for the most authentic flavors.

Garlic Butter Fried Rice
$12.99

Expertly fried and topped with fried garlic flakes for the most aromatic and exquisite taste.

Set Menu

Spicy Sweet Mix Pack
$32.99
Kyochon Sampler Pack
$31.99

Try one of our famous Wing series (Soy Garlic, Red, or Honey) and pair it with one of our popular cheese balls (Gorgonzola/Fondue).

Hawai'i Pack
$47.99

Drinks

Bottle soda
$2.99
Can soda
$1.99
2L soda
$5.99
Tea
$1.99
Juice
$1.99
Bottled water
$1.99