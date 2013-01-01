- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana Taco Bar
No reviews yet
2430 ne 13th ave
Fortlauderdale, FL 33305
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
EXPERIENCE LA MEXICANA
Ceviche Class for 2
Learn with us how to prepare the best ceviche in town !!!! we will chit chat about history of ceviche while you cook your own so you can do it again some other time for your love ones. 2 free margaritas or sangrias to spice this class a little bit. All ingredients are included.
Guacamole Class for 2
Learn with us how to prepare home made Guacamole !!!! we will chit chat about history of guacamole while you mash your own so you can do it again some other time for your love ones. we will give you instructions of how to do pico de gallo also the best buddy of this classic Mexican dish. 2 free margaritas or sangrias to spice this class a little bit. All ingredients are included.
CATERING
Taco Tray
Includes 20 Tacos. Serves 8-10. PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS! choose up to four: -Spicy chicken -Green carnitas -Al pastor -Tofu al pastor -Honguitos -Sweet potato -steak -fish
Quesadilla platter
20 pieces, serves 8-10 Choose 2 proteins : (PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS!) Cheese/chicken/carnitas/barbacoa/pastor/hongos/chorizo/vegg
Salad Platter
serves 8-10. Romaine lettuce, bread croutons, Parmesan cheese, Cotija cheese, Grilled Chicken, Cesar dressing
Chorizo Fundido Platter
Serves 8-10. Mexican chorizo, melted mexican cheese. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Salsa Mexicana and chips platter
Serves 8-10. Homemade salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo. served with corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole and chips platter
serves 8-10 Fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Rice/Beans platter
serves 8-10. Refried beans and mexican rice.
Churros platter
serves 8-10. served with dulce de leche (cajeta)
Esquites platter
Serves 8-10. Sweet corn, creamy chipotle, cotija cheese, crispy onion, cilantro, salsa borracha. served with corn tortilla chips.
Hot salsa Bottle
Add some heat to your food with our home made hot salsa.
TO GO DRINKS
APERITIVOS
CLASSIC GUACAMOLE
fresh mashed avocado, Garnished with Pico de Gallo, cilantro and jalapeño. (side of corn tortilla chips)
CHORIZO FUNDIDO
Melted Mexican cheese, dark beer, spicy chorizo, garnished with scallions and cilantro. (Corn Tortilla chips side)
STREET CORN
Cotija cheese, chili powder, on the cob.
CHIPS AND SALSA
Homemade tomato and chile's mexican salsa with corn tortilla chips
ESQUITES
Sweet corn, Cotija cheese, Queso fresco, chipotle mayo, crispy breaded fry onion, Mexican salsa and cilantro.(side of corn tortilla chips)
NACHOS GUADALUPE
Mexican cheese, refried pinto beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro with your choice of protein.
TRES AMIGOS
Freshly made Guacamole, Eskites, and Chorizo fundido.
BIRRIA SPECIALS
Birria tacos
Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco. Meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with Cilantro, white onion, side of birria sauce, Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
Birria quesadillas
Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with Cilantro and white onion. Birria sauce side.
Birria burrito
Flour tortilla, stuffed with refried beans, mexican rice, mix cheese, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with queso sauce, cilantro and white onion. Birria sauce side.
Birria Taco Party (3)
3 Birria tacos, Side of birria sauce, Rice and refried beans or street corn.
Birria Enchiladas (3)
Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
CEVICHES
TACOS
SPICY CHICKEN Tacos 🌮
2 TACOS, Tomato, chicken breast, chipotle mayo, scallions, cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
STEAK Tacos (MKP)
Grilled steak, red cabbage, creamy jalapeno sauce , dice onions and fresh cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
SHRIMP Tacos
2 TACOS, Shrimp, cubage mix , serrano peppers, sour cream , fresh cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
MUSHROOM Tacos 🌮
2 TACOS, Sautéed mushrooms, Rajas, Poblano pepper , Cabbage, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and sour cream on the top. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos (V)
guacamole spread, Tofu, grilled onions, pineapple, al pastor salsa, cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
GREEN CARNITAS Tacos 🌮
2 TACOS, Pork carnitas, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro and crispy onion. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
FISH Tacos
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
AL PASTOR Tacos 🌮
2 TACOS, Pulled Pork Carnitas, Al pastor adobo, grilled onions and pineapples, garnished with cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)
TACO PARTY
Choose 3 tacos from our selection. Side of Rice and refried beans or street corn.
QUESADILLAS
CHICKEN Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla, stuffed with 3 Mexican cheese and chicken, topped with sour cream drizzle, garnished with fresh cilantro.
CARNITAS Quesadilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
CHEESE Quesadilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
SHRIMP Quesadilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
MARKED VEGETABLES Quesadilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
CHORIZO Quesadilla
Topped with a sour cream drizzle and cilantro, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
MUSHROOMS Quesadilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.
BURRITOS
CHICKEN Burrito*
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish
CARNITAS Burrito*
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish
SHRIMP Burrito
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish.
MARKED VEGETABLES Burrito*
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce (green and red bell pepper, white onion) Pico de gallo side
MUSHROOM Burrito*
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish
CHORIZO Burrito
Served with a side of Pico de gallo, filled wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
STEAK Burrito
Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish.
Burrito Bowl
Yellow rice, black beans, sweet corn, mixed cheese, pico de Gallo, and cilantro. Your choice of Sour cream or chipotle mayo. Choose your protein from chicken, carnitas, mushroom, or tofu.
ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
CARNITAS Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
SHRIMP Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
MEXICAN CHORIZO Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
MUSHROOM Enchiladas
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
CHEESE Enchiladas
SALADS
PLANT BASED - APPETIZERS
PLANT BASED
SWEET POTATO Tacos (V)
Red cabbage, sweet potato, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, salsa verde, vegan almond cheese sauce, crispy onion, cilantro
TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos
2 TACOS Guacamole spread, tofu, grilled onion and pineapple, cilantro
BURRITO VEGANO
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with, Mexican rice, black beans, crispy onion, Mushrooms, Red Cabbage, Cover with Tomatillo sauce, almond vegan Cheese sauce. Pico de Gallo side
HONGUITOS VEGANOS Tacos
Cabbage, Marinated garlic mushrooms and onions, vegan homemade almond cheese, cilantro
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
SIDES
SENORITA MARGARITA
Mss Claus Margarita
Hand crafted hibiscus, Raspberry Margarita
Hot Mess Holidays Margarita
Caliente and sexy Fresa, Raspberry and Chili Piquin margarita handcrafted on the rocks
Classic Margarita
Coconut Pineapple Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
Piña - Jalapeño Margarita
Passion fruit Margarita
Mango Margarita
Fresa Margarita
MEXICANA SPECIALS
Mangonada
Chamoy, frozen Mango margarita, popsicle (Mango/Strawberry) fresh mango, fresh lime juice
Mexican Michelada
Michelada Mamalona
Our delicious michelada taken into huge proportions with shrimps topped with chamoy and tajin to snack.
La Patrona
Refreshing Passion Fruit sangria with a little extra of prosecco
Bulldog
Margarita, frozen or on the rocks, coronita
COCKTAILS
SANGRIA
*Passion Fruit Sangria
Let the passion possess you with this delicious passion fruit flavored sangria. Made with 100% airén wine.
*Lychee Sangria
Fresh lychee flavored sangria that will sweeten your day, made with 100% airén wine.
*Classic WHITE Sangria
Made with 100% airén wine, our delicious sangria will freshen your day and warm your night up.
*Classic RED Sangria
Made with 100% tempranillo wine, our delicious sangria will freshen your day and warm your night up.
DRAFT BEER
BEER BOTTLE
MODELO ESPECIAL*
Modelo Especial beer is brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.
NEGRO MODELO*
Modelo Negra beer – brewed twice as long as other beers, this Munich Dunkel style lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste.
CORONA*
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt.
CORONA LIGHT*
CORONA PREMIER*
Is the light beer experience you desire, offering an exceptionally smooth taste with fewer calories than both Corona Extra and Corona Light. This lower-calorie*, lower-carb Corona beer contains just 90 calories per 12 oz serving, but with a flavor that is equally as satisfying. This Mexican lager style beer is made with barley malt, unmalted cereals, hops, and bottom-fermenting yeast. The result is a perfectly balanced and drinkable Corona beer with a touch of sweetness and a clean, pleasantly dry finish.
CORONITA*
DOS XX LAGER*
Dos Equis Lager Especial is a crisp golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish.
DOS XX AMBAR*
Dos Equis Ambar is a classic Vienna-style lager with hints of caramel malt, brown sugar and subtle notes of spices & fruits. A medium body and smooth finish. With its signature amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts it's adventurous enough to be distinctly flavorful and pairs great with every kind of Mexican food, whether it’s 2pm tacos or 2am tacos.
HEINEKEN*
60Full-bodied premium lager with deep golden color, light fruity aroma, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshing taste.
BLUE MOON*
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
LAGUNITAS IPA*
A well-rounded, highly drinkable IPA. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.