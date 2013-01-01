La Mexicana Taco Bar imageView gallery

2430 ne 13th ave

Fortlauderdale, FL 33305

Popular Items

CEVICHE CLASSICO*
CHURROS
SWEET POTATO Tacos (V)

EXPERIENCE LA MEXICANA

Ceviche Class for 2

Ceviche Class for 2

$50.00

Learn with us how to prepare the best ceviche in town !!!! we will chit chat about history of ceviche while you cook your own so you can do it again some other time for your love ones. 2 free margaritas or sangrias to spice this class a little bit. All ingredients are included.

Guacamole Class for 2

Guacamole Class for 2

$50.00

Learn with us how to prepare home made Guacamole !!!! we will chit chat about history of guacamole while you mash your own so you can do it again some other time for your love ones. we will give you instructions of how to do pico de gallo also the best buddy of this classic Mexican dish. 2 free margaritas or sangrias to spice this class a little bit. All ingredients are included.

CATERING

Fiesta with us!
Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$75.00

Includes 20 Tacos. Serves 8-10. PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS! choose up to four: -Spicy chicken -Green carnitas -Al pastor -Tofu al pastor -Honguitos -Sweet potato -steak -fish

Quesadilla platter

Quesadilla platter

$60.00

20 pieces, serves 8-10 Choose 2 proteins : (PLEASE INCLUDE THIS SELECTIONS ON THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX, THANKS!) Cheese/chicken/carnitas/barbacoa/pastor/hongos/chorizo/vegg

Salad Platter

Salad Platter

$65.00

serves 8-10. Romaine lettuce, bread croutons, Parmesan cheese, Cotija cheese, Grilled Chicken, Cesar dressing

Chorizo Fundido Platter

Chorizo Fundido Platter

$45.00

Serves 8-10. Mexican chorizo, melted mexican cheese. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Salsa Mexicana and chips platter

Salsa Mexicana and chips platter

$30.00

Serves 8-10. Homemade salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo. served with corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole and chips platter

Guacamole and chips platter

$50.00

serves 8-10 Fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Rice/Beans platter

Rice/Beans platter

$30.00

serves 8-10. Refried beans and mexican rice.

Churros platter

Churros platter

$30.00

serves 8-10. served with dulce de leche (cajeta)

Esquites platter

Esquites platter

$35.00

Serves 8-10. Sweet corn, creamy chipotle, cotija cheese, crispy onion, cilantro, salsa borracha. served with corn tortilla chips.

Hot salsa Bottle

Hot salsa Bottle

$5.00

Add some heat to your food with our home made hot salsa.

TO GO DRINKS

All our Half Gallon Cocktails include all you need to just serve them and enjoy them with your love ones, complementary (Limes/fresh fruit/Ice)
Half Gallon Margarita Classic

Half Gallon Margarita Classic

$45.00

Flavor Margaritas: Passion Fruit, Jalapeno, Coconut, Strawberry, Cucumber, Watermelon, Blackberry, Lynchee, Mango

Half Gallon Sangria

Half Gallon Sangria

$40.00
Gallon of Margarita

Gallon of Margarita

$80.00

Half Gallon Mojito

$45.00
32oz Mojito TO GO

32oz Mojito TO GO

$29.99
32oz Margarita TO GO

32oz Margarita TO GO

$29.99

Flavors available

APERITIVOS

CLASSIC GUACAMOLE

CLASSIC GUACAMOLE

$12.99

fresh mashed avocado, Garnished with Pico de Gallo, cilantro and jalapeño. (side of corn tortilla chips)

CHORIZO FUNDIDO

CHORIZO FUNDIDO

$13.00

Melted Mexican cheese, dark beer, spicy chorizo, garnished with scallions and cilantro. (Corn Tortilla chips side)

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$6.00

Cotija cheese, chili powder, on the cob.

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.99

Homemade tomato and chile's mexican salsa with corn tortilla chips

ESQUITES

ESQUITES

$11.00

Sweet corn, Cotija cheese, Queso fresco, chipotle mayo, crispy breaded fry onion, Mexican salsa and cilantro.(side of corn tortilla chips)

NACHOS GUADALUPE

NACHOS GUADALUPE

$17.99

Mexican cheese, refried pinto beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro with your choice of protein.

TRES AMIGOS

TRES AMIGOS

$29.99

Freshly made Guacamole, Eskites, and Chorizo fundido.

BIRRIA SPECIALS

Birria is a Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco. The dish is a meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Cilantro, white onion, birria sauce.
Birria tacos

Birria tacos

$18.99

Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco. Meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with Cilantro, white onion, side of birria sauce, Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

Birria quesadillas

Birria quesadillas

$17.99

Flour Tortilla, chihuahua cheese, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with Cilantro and white onion. Birria sauce side.

Birria burrito

Birria burrito

$18.99

Flour tortilla, stuffed with refried beans, mexican rice, mix cheese, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew. Topped with queso sauce, cilantro and white onion. Birria sauce side.

Birria Taco Party (3)

Birria Taco Party (3)

$24.99

3 Birria tacos, Side of birria sauce, Rice and refried beans or street corn.

Birria Enchiladas (3)

$24.99

Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

CEVICHES

White Fish cooked in fresh lime juice, red onion, cilantro, aji limo. (shrimp and octopus are part of our ceviche mixto)
CEVICHE CLASSICO*

CEVICHE CLASSICO*

$15.99

White Fish, Avocado, lime juice, aji limo, cilantro, red onion (side of tortilla chips)

CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$17.99

White Fish, cooked in fresh lime juice, avocado, red onion, cilantro, aji limo, shrimp and octopus

TACOS

All orders come with 2 gluten free corn soft tortilla tacos and a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
SPICY CHICKEN Tacos 🌮

SPICY CHICKEN Tacos 🌮

2 TACOS, Tomato, chicken breast, chipotle mayo, scallions, cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

STEAK Tacos (MKP)

STEAK Tacos (MKP)

Grilled steak, red cabbage, creamy jalapeno sauce , dice onions and fresh cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

SHRIMP Tacos

SHRIMP Tacos

2 TACOS, Shrimp, cubage mix , serrano peppers, sour cream , fresh cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

MUSHROOM Tacos 🌮

MUSHROOM Tacos 🌮

2 TACOS, Sautéed mushrooms, Rajas, Poblano pepper , Cabbage, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and sour cream on the top. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos (V)

TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos (V)

guacamole spread, Tofu, grilled onions, pineapple, al pastor salsa, cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

GREEN CARNITAS Tacos 🌮

GREEN CARNITAS Tacos 🌮

2 TACOS, Pork carnitas, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro and crispy onion. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

FISH Tacos

FISH Tacos

Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

AL PASTOR Tacos 🌮

AL PASTOR Tacos 🌮

2 TACOS, Pulled Pork Carnitas, Al pastor adobo, grilled onions and pineapples, garnished with cilantro. Side of Rice and refried beans (substitute street corn +$2)

TACO PARTY

TACO PARTY

$20.00

Choose 3 tacos from our selection. Side of Rice and refried beans or street corn.

QUESADILLAS

Flour tortilla, stuffed with 3 Mexican cheese and your choice of protein, topped with sour cream drizzle, garnished with fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN Quesadilla

CHICKEN Quesadilla

$14.00

Wheat tortilla, stuffed with 3 Mexican cheese and chicken, topped with sour cream drizzle, garnished with fresh cilantro.

CARNITAS Quesadilla

CARNITAS Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

CHEESE Quesadilla

CHEESE Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

SHRIMP Quesadilla

SHRIMP Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

MARKED VEGETABLES Quesadilla

MARKED VEGETABLES Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

CHORIZO Quesadilla

CHORIZO Quesadilla

$14.00

Topped with a sour cream drizzle and cilantro, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

MUSHROOMS Quesadilla

MUSHROOMS Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo & sour cream, filled up with 3 mexican cheeses.

BURRITOS

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish
CHICKEN Burrito*

CHICKEN Burrito*

$15.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish

CARNITAS Burrito*

CARNITAS Burrito*

$15.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish

SHRIMP Burrito

SHRIMP Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish.

MARKED VEGETABLES Burrito*

MARKED VEGETABLES Burrito*

$15.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce (green and red bell pepper, white onion) Pico de gallo side

MUSHROOM Burrito*

MUSHROOM Burrito*

$15.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish

CHORIZO Burrito

CHORIZO Burrito

$14.00

Served with a side of Pico de gallo, filled wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.

STEAK Burrito

STEAK Burrito

$20.00

Stuffed wheat tortilla with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans and your choice of protein, covered with a cheese sauce/ tomatillo/ red sauce. Pico de gallo side, cilantro garnish.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Yellow rice, black beans, sweet corn, mixed cheese, pico de Gallo, and cilantro. Your choice of Sour cream or chipotle mayo. Choose your protein from chicken, carnitas, mushroom, or tofu.

ENCHILADAS

Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. Salsa verde and queso fresco, 3 enchiladas stuffed with the protein of your choice. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
CHICKEN Enchiladas

CHICKEN Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.

CARNITAS Enchiladas

CARNITAS Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.

SHRIMP Enchiladas

SHRIMP Enchiladas

$20.00

3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.

MEXICAN CHORIZO Enchiladas

MEXICAN CHORIZO Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.

MUSHROOM Enchiladas

MUSHROOM Enchiladas

$16.00

3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.

CHEESE Enchiladas

CHEESE Enchiladas

$15.00

SALADS

Avocado Summer Salad

Avocado Summer Salad

$14.00

Spring mixed Greens, tossed in a red wine and chilli piquin vinagrette. Topped with Red apples, diced almonds, goat cheese crumbles and sliced avocados

PLANT BASED - APPETIZERS

Vegan CORN IN THE COB

$8.00

Street style corn on the cob, creamy almond cheese sauce, pumpkin seed cotija vegan cheese, chipotle powder.

Vegan Esquites

$13.00

PLANT BASED

2 soft tacos in a corn tortilla (side of Mexican rice and refried beans) GF
SWEET POTATO Tacos (V)

SWEET POTATO Tacos (V)

Red cabbage, sweet potato, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, salsa verde, vegan almond cheese sauce, crispy onion, cilantro

TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos

TOFU AL PASTOR Tacos

$14.00

2 TACOS Guacamole spread, tofu, grilled onion and pineapple, cilantro

BURRITO VEGANO

BURRITO VEGANO

$14.00

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with, Mexican rice, black beans, crispy onion, Mushrooms, Red Cabbage, Cover with Tomatillo sauce, almond vegan Cheese sauce. Pico de Gallo side

HONGUITOS VEGANOS Tacos

HONGUITOS VEGANOS Tacos

$14.00

Cabbage, Marinated garlic mushrooms and onions, vegan homemade almond cheese, cilantro

DESSERT

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00

Mexican churros, dulce de leche sauce and whipped cream

Flan

Flan

$8.50
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.50

Dark chocolate cake with a melted chocolate ganache center, cover in more decadent chocolate sauce, weep cream

KIDS MENU

Kids CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES

Kids CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES

$10.00
kids CHICKEN Quesadilla

kids CHICKEN Quesadilla

$10.00

kids CHICKEN Tacos & FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

Shredded Chicken and cheese, side of french fries

SIDES

RICE & BEANS SIDE

RICE & BEANS SIDE

$5.00
BEANS SIDE 12OZ

BEANS SIDE 12OZ

$5.00
RICE Side 12OZ

RICE Side 12OZ

$5.00

CORN TORTILLA side

$3.50
PICO DE GALLO 4oz

PICO DE GALLO 4oz

$4.00
GUACAMOLE 4oz

GUACAMOLE 4oz

$6.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00
HOT SALSA ( BOTTLE)

HOT SALSA ( BOTTLE)

$5.00
SOUR CREAM 2 OZ

SOUR CREAM 2 OZ

$2.50
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SENORITA MARGARITA

Mss Claus Margarita

Mss Claus Margarita

$14.00

Hand crafted hibiscus, Raspberry Margarita

Hot Mess Holidays Margarita

Hot Mess Holidays Margarita

$14.00

Caliente and sexy Fresa, Raspberry and Chili Piquin margarita handcrafted on the rocks

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$12.00+
Coconut Pineapple Margarita

Coconut Pineapple Margarita

$14.00
Jalapeño Margarita

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00+
Hibiscus Margarita

Hibiscus Margarita

$13.00
Piña - Jalapeño Margarita

Piña - Jalapeño Margarita

$45.00+
Passion fruit Margarita

Passion fruit Margarita

$45.00+
Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita

$40.00+
Fresa Margarita

Fresa Margarita

$40.00+

MEXICANA SPECIALS

Mangonada

Mangonada

$22.00

Chamoy, frozen Mango margarita, popsicle (Mango/Strawberry) fresh mango, fresh lime juice

Mexican Michelada

Mexican Michelada

$9.00
Michelada Mamalona

Michelada Mamalona

$15.00

Our delicious michelada taken into huge proportions with shrimps topped with chamoy and tajin to snack.

La Patrona

La Patrona

$22.00

Refreshing Passion Fruit sangria with a little extra of prosecco

Bulldog

Bulldog

$25.00

Margarita, frozen or on the rocks, coronita

COCKTAILS

Winterlada

Winterlada

$14.00

Blue Curacao Piña Colada and Strawberry pure.

Coquito

Coquito

$12.00
PINA COLADA

PINA COLADA

$12.99+
DAIQUIRI

DAIQUIRI

$10.00

Passion Fruit or mango!

MOJITO

MOJITO

$14.00+
CAIPIRINHA

CAIPIRINHA

$13.00+
BLUE LONG ISLAND

BLUE LONG ISLAND

$14.00

SANGRIA

*Passion Fruit Sangria

*Passion Fruit Sangria

$12.00+

Let the passion possess you with this delicious passion fruit flavored sangria. Made with 100% airén wine.

*Lychee Sangria

*Lychee Sangria

$12.00+

Fresh lychee flavored sangria that will sweeten your day, made with 100% airén wine.

*Classic WHITE Sangria

*Classic WHITE Sangria

$11.00+

Made with 100% airén wine, our delicious sangria will freshen your day and warm your night up.

*Classic RED Sangria

*Classic RED Sangria

$11.00+

Made with 100% tempranillo wine, our delicious sangria will freshen your day and warm your night up.

DRAFT BEER

MODELO ESPECIAL Draft

MODELO ESPECIAL Draft

$5.00
MODELO NEGRA Draft

MODELO NEGRA Draft

$5.00
CORONA Draft

CORONA Draft

$5.00
PACIFICO Draft

PACIFICO Draft

$5.00

FUNKY BUDDHA Draft Floridian

$5.00

BEER BOTTLE

MODELO ESPECIAL*

MODELO ESPECIAL*

$5.50

Modelo Especial beer is brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.

NEGRO MODELO*

NEGRO MODELO*

$5.50

Modelo Negra beer – brewed twice as long as other beers, this Munich Dunkel style lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste.

CORONA*

CORONA*

$5.50

Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt.

CORONA LIGHT*

$5.50
CORONA PREMIER*

CORONA PREMIER*

$5.50

Is the light beer experience you desire, offering an exceptionally smooth taste with fewer calories than both Corona Extra and Corona Light. This lower-calorie*, lower-carb Corona beer contains just 90 calories per 12 oz serving, but with a flavor that is equally as satisfying. This Mexican lager style beer is made with barley malt, unmalted cereals, hops, and bottom-fermenting yeast. The result is a perfectly balanced and drinkable Corona beer with a touch of sweetness and a clean, pleasantly dry finish.

CORONITA*

$4.00
DOS XX LAGER*

DOS XX LAGER*

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager Especial is a crisp golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish.

DOS XX AMBAR*

DOS XX AMBAR*

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar is a classic Vienna-style lager with hints of caramel malt, brown sugar and subtle notes of spices & fruits. A medium body and smooth finish. With its signature amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts it's adventurous enough to be distinctly flavorful and pairs great with every kind of Mexican food, whether it’s 2pm tacos or 2am tacos.

HEINEKEN*

HEINEKEN*

$6.00

60Full-bodied premium lager with deep golden color, light fruity aroma, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshing taste.

BLUE MOON*

BLUE MOON*

$6.00

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

LAGUNITAS IPA*

$6.00

A well-rounded, highly drinkable IPA. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.