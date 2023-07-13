Dinner

Appetizers

Sampler

$16.99

Made with 2 chicken flautas, chicken quesadilla, beef nachos and served with sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of queso sauce

Texas Steak Fries

$15.99

Made with French fries, steak, cheese, queso sauce, cooked onion, sour cream and guacamole

Fiesta Nachos

$13.50

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, your choice of meat chicken or ground beef, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco

Quesadillas

$14.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, mix cheese, raja mix, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce on the side

Veggie Quesadillas

$14.99

Made with whole wheat tortilla, mix cheese, veggie mix, beans, avocado, red creamy sauce, served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with mix cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Shrimp Stuffed Jalapeños

$13.99

Hand-breaded jalapeños, stuffed with shrimp and cream cheese. Served with a side of ranch

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Melted shredded cheese, Mexican chorizo, beans, sour cream, garnish with poblano mix. Served with flour tortillas or tortillas chips

Taquitos

$10.50

3 rolled deep fried corn taquitos filled with your choice of pulled chicken, pulled beef or pulled pork and shredded cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso fresco

Guacamole Live

$11.99

Made fresh to order at your table with whole avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, fresh-lime juice, jalapeño and tortilla chips

Queso Dip

$7.99

Smooth and creamy Mexican cheese dip. Served with warm tortillas chips

Chip & Guacamole

$8.99

Made fresh daily. Served with warm tortilla chips

Chip & Salsa

$5.49

Home-made roasted salsa. Served with warm corn tortilla chips

Soup & Salads

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.50Out of stock

Homemade chicken broth loaded with pulled chicken, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Homemade chicken broth loaded with pulled chicken, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, queso fresco, croutons. Served with choice of dressing

Fajita Salad

$16.99

A sizzling skillet, with sauteed onion, bell pepper your choice of meat. Served with fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mix cheese, sour cream, guacamole and a side of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crispy romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons with caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$15.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with your choice of meat, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mix cheese, guacamole and a side red creamy sauce

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Our classic cheeseburger with American cheese. Side of red creamy sauce

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Crispy strips of bacon with mix cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of red creamy sauce

Mexican Burger

$12.99

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mix cheese, grilled jalapeño and a side of red creamy sauce

Southwest BBQ Burger

$12.99

Mix cheese, bacon strips, onion strings, our special BBQ sauce and a side of red creamy sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast, bathed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on golden toasted bun and a side of ranch

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mix cheese on golden toasted bun and a side of red creamy sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and our special tartara sauce

Avocado Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon strips, mix cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of our special red creamy sauce

Torta/Mexican Sandwich

$12.99

Made with a telera bread, your choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, guacamole, onions, cilantro and grilled jalapeño on the side

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.99

A sizzling skillet sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

A sizzling skillet with grilled zucchini, portobello, red and green bell peppers, red onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side

Monterrey Ranch Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Mesquite-grilled chicken topped with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted shredded cheese, onions, and tortillas on the side

Mix and Match Fajitas

$21.99

A sizzling skillet sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side.

Burritos

Three Sauce Fajita Burrito

$16.99

Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, beans, sauteed onion, bell pepper, topped with ranchero sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our special queso sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Burrito

$16.99

Made with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, sauteed onion, bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Classic Burrito

$12.99

Made with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, avocado, sauteed onion. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Relleno

$13.49

Flour tortilla filled with stuffed chile poblano, Mexican rice, beans, smothered with ranchero sauce, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Enchiladas Y Chiles

Ranchiladas

$22.99

Mesquite-grilled steak topped with ranchero sauce and melted mix cheese, plus two hand-rolled cheese and onion enchiladas smothered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad

Enchiladas

$13.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$12.99

One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded cheese dipped in egg batter and fried to a golden brown, topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Chile Verde

$15.99

Chunks of slow-baked pork blended with green tomatillo sauce, poblano peppers, onion and selected spices. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Tender cuts of beef, slow-simmered in our mild red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Chimichanga

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef or veggies, shredded cheese and deep fried to golden perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.99

Flour tortilla With battered fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and our special red creamy sauce. Served With white rice and beans

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Flour tortilla With battered shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and our special red creamy sauce. Served With white rice and beans

Grilled Fish Tacos

$17.99

Made with home-made corn tortilla, grilled fish, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with white rice and beans

Grilled Shrimp Tacos*

$17.99

Made with home-made corn tortilla, shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with white rice and beans

Camarones Empanizados

$18.99

Home-made breaded shrimp. Served with white rice, beans, and salad or special escabeche

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.99

Shrimp marinated in our special zarandeado sauce and grilled to perfection with red onion, red and green peppers. Served with white rice, beans, and salad

Camarones en Crema

$18.99

Grilled shrimp sauteed with onion, tomatoes, in our special sour cream sauce. Served over a bed of white rice and garnish with green onion and salad

Pescado Empanizado

$18.99

Hand-breaded fish. Served with white rice, beans, salad, and our special escabeche

Pescado a La Veracruzana

$18.99

Grill fish sauteed in our special flavorful veracruz-style sauce. Served with white rice. Beans, and salad

Pollo Y Carnes

Pollo a La Crema

$17.99

Tender chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes, spinach in authentic home-made cream sauce. Served with white rice and salad

Pollo Con Queso

$17.99

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with our special queso sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad

Pollo a La Plancha

$16.99

Charbroiled chicken breast, served with rice, beans and salad

Carne Asada

$18.99

Thinly sliced and seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Steak & Shrimp

$25.99

Juicy and flavored ribeye and shrimp carefully charbroiled to perfection. Served with salad, guacamole, rice and beans

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Strip of steak sauteed with our ranchero sauce made with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and spices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo y guacamole

Milanesa De Res

$16.99

Hand-breaded thinly marinated steak. Served with rice, beans and our special escabeche salad

Pastas

Alfredo

$12.99

Home made garlic butter cream, aged parmesan. Served with garlic bread

Lemon Butter Fish Pasta

$17.99

Egg battered fish, sauteed in our special lemon butter sauce served over our pasta, garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions. Served with garlic bread

Ribs & Wings

Half Rack Ribs

$17.99

Cooked low and slow, bathed in our tangy-sweet BBQ sauce to perfection

Full Rack Ribs

$22.49

Cooked low and slow, bathed in our tangy-sweet BBQ sauce to perfection

Ribs Combo

$22.99

Half rack of tender, juicy irresistible baby back ribs, paired with one of the below. Half dozen wings three hand-breaded shrimp

5 Pcs Wings

$10.99

Hot, medium, mild or BBQ

10 Pcs Wings

$16.49

Hot, medium, mild or BBQ

20 Pcs Wings

$23.49

Hot, medium, mild or BBQ

Combos

2 Tacos Mexican Street Tacos

$13.49

Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onion, grilled onion, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeño

3 Tacos Mexican Street Tacos

$15.49

Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onion, grilled onion, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeño

2 Tacos American Tacos

$14.49

Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese

3 Tacos American Tacos

$16.49

Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese

2 Tacos Veggie Tacos

$13.49

Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado y queso fresco

3 Tacos Veggie Tacos

$16.49

Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado y queso fresco

2 Tacos Southwest Tacos

$15.99

Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla

3 Tacos Southwest Tacos

$19.99

Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla

2 Tacos BBQ Pork Ribs Tacos

$16.99

Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeño - BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla

3 Tacos BBQ Pork Ribs Tacos

$19.99

Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeño - BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla

1 Taco 1 Enchilada

$13.99

1 Taco 1 Tostada

$13.99

1 Enchilada 1 Tamal

$13.99

1 Enchilada 1 Tostada

$13.99

1 Enchilada 1 Chile Relleno

$14.99

1 Tamal 1 Chile Relleno

$14.99

Kid Menu

Kids Taco

$6.99

Flour tortilla with meat and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Sides

Sides

Black Beans

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$3.99

Mexican Rice

$3.99

White Rice

$3.99

House Veggie Mix

$4.99

Squash, zucchini, red onion, bell pepper

French Fries

$6.50

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mexican Street Corn

$6.99

Small House Salad

$4.99

Tostones

$3.50

Maduros

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Salsa for Chips

$3.00

8 oz

Sml 4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$2.75

Lrg. 8 Oz Pico De Gallo

$4.99

Sml 4 Oz Sour Cream

$2.50

Sml 4 Oz Guacamole

$3.50

Lrg. 8 Oz Guacamole

$6.50

Sml 4 Oz Queso Sauce

$3.50

Lrg. 8 Oz Queso Sauce

$6.50

Sml 4 Oz Mix Cheese

$2.99

Sml 4 Oz Queso Fresco

$2.99

2 Oz House Red Creamy Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz House Tartare Dressing

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.99

Avocado

$3.50

Onion

$1.50

Tomato

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Sides - A La Carta (Extras)

Mexican Tacos

$3.75

Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onions, grilled onions, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeno.

American Tacos

$3.99

Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese.

Veggie Tacos

$3.50

Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco.

Baja Fish Tacos*

$4.99

Flour tortilla with battered fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special red creamy sauce.

Baja Shrimp Tacos*

$4.99

Flour tortilla with battered shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special red creamy sauce.

Grilled Fish Tacos*

$4.99

Made with home-made corn tortilla, fish, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$4.99

Made with home-made corn tortilla, shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$4.99

Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla.

BBQ Rib Tacos

$4.99

Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeno, BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla.

Chile Relleno*

$5.99

One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to a golden brown, topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco.

Tostadas

$5.99

Tamal

$4.75

Enchilada

$4.25

One enchilada with your choice of meat and sauce.

Dessert

Flan

$5.50

Churros

$5.99

Brownie

$7.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Kids Sundae

$2.99

N/A Beverages

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Water

$3.00

Perrier

$4.49

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Peach Tea

$3.69

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Cappuccino

$5.50

American Coffee

$2.99

Kid Apple Juice

$2.50

Mango Tea

$3.69

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$6.50

Ciroc

$5.00

Tito's

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$4.00

Seagram's

$4.50

Tanqueray

$4.50

Fleischmann's

$3.00

Rum

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Flor de Cana

$6.25

Meyers

$6.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$7.50

Casa Amigos

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Reposado

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$6.00

Sauza Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Juarez Silver

$5.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Jimadores

$6.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Sauza Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.50

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$8.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Whiskey

Seagram's VO Canadian

$4.20

Jameson

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Buchanan's 12

$8.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

The Glenlivet 12

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fire Ball

$4.00

Buchanans 18

$13.50

Scotch

Chivas Regal 13

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.00

Dewars 12

$7.50

Dewars 12Yr

$7.50

J & B

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.25

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$5.45

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Irish Mist

$6.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$5.45

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$4.00

03 Orange Liqueur

$4.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

Luxardo Limoncello

$5.45

Trader Vics Chocolate

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Coronita Margarita

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Shaken Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Daiquiri

$9.00

Bacardi Cocktail

$7.00

Sangria Swirl

$13.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Sunrise

$8.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Sombrero

$6.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Orgasm

$7.00

Martini Up

$7.00

Blue Long Island Tea

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$6.50

Gin and Tonic

$6.00

Gin and Lime

$6.00

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.99

Beer

Draft Beer

Draft Heineken

$5.50

Draft Corona

$5.50

Draft Modelo

$5.50

Draft Yuengling

$5.50

Draft Blue Moon

$4.75

Draft Miller Lite

$4.75

Bottles/Cans

Corona

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

XX Lager

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$5.50

Wine

Red

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.50

Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.38

BTL Canyon Road Merlot

$26.50

BTL Dark Horse Cabernet

$29.00

BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$39.00

White

Shutter Home White Zinfandel

$6.25

Eco Domani Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.50

BTL Shutter Home White Zinfandel

$22.00

BTL Eco Domani Pinot Grigio

$23.00

BTL Canyon Road Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$26.50