La Placita
3897 Haverhill Road
Haverhill, FL 33417
Dinner
Appetizers
Sampler
Made with 2 chicken flautas, chicken quesadilla, beef nachos and served with sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and a side of queso sauce
Texas Steak Fries
Made with French fries, steak, cheese, queso sauce, cooked onion, sour cream and guacamole
Fiesta Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, your choice of meat chicken or ground beef, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, mix cheese, raja mix, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce on the side
Veggie Quesadillas
Made with whole wheat tortilla, mix cheese, veggie mix, beans, avocado, red creamy sauce, served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheese Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla stuffed with mix cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Shrimp Stuffed Jalapeños
Hand-breaded jalapeños, stuffed with shrimp and cream cheese. Served with a side of ranch
Queso Fundido
Melted shredded cheese, Mexican chorizo, beans, sour cream, garnish with poblano mix. Served with flour tortillas or tortillas chips
Taquitos
3 rolled deep fried corn taquitos filled with your choice of pulled chicken, pulled beef or pulled pork and shredded cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso fresco
Guacamole Live
Made fresh to order at your table with whole avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, fresh-lime juice, jalapeño and tortilla chips
Queso Dip
Smooth and creamy Mexican cheese dip. Served with warm tortillas chips
Chip & Guacamole
Made fresh daily. Served with warm tortilla chips
Chip & Salsa
Home-made roasted salsa. Served with warm corn tortilla chips
Soup & Salads
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken broth loaded with pulled chicken, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Homemade chicken broth loaded with pulled chicken, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips
House Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, queso fresco, croutons. Served with choice of dressing
Fajita Salad
A sizzling skillet, with sauteed onion, bell pepper your choice of meat. Served with fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mix cheese, sour cream, guacamole and a side of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons with caesar dressing
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell loaded with your choice of meat, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mix cheese, guacamole and a side red creamy sauce
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
Our classic cheeseburger with American cheese. Side of red creamy sauce
Bacon Burger
Crispy strips of bacon with mix cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of red creamy sauce
Mexican Burger
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mix cheese, grilled jalapeño and a side of red creamy sauce
Southwest BBQ Burger
Mix cheese, bacon strips, onion strings, our special BBQ sauce and a side of red creamy sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, bathed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, on golden toasted bun and a side of ranch
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mix cheese on golden toasted bun and a side of red creamy sauce
Fish Sandwich
Hand-breaded crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and our special tartara sauce
Avocado Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon strips, mix cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of our special red creamy sauce
Torta/Mexican Sandwich
Made with a telera bread, your choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, guacamole, onions, cilantro and grilled jalapeño on the side
Fajitas
Fajitas
A sizzling skillet sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side
Veggie Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled zucchini, portobello, red and green bell peppers, red onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side
Monterrey Ranch Chicken Fajitas
Mesquite-grilled chicken topped with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted shredded cheese, onions, and tortillas on the side
Mix and Match Fajitas
A sizzling skillet sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas on the side.
Burritos
Three Sauce Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, beans, sauteed onion, bell pepper, topped with ranchero sauce, tomatillo sauce, and our special queso sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Burrito
Made with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, sauteed onion, bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Classic Burrito
Made with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, rice, beans, avocado, sauteed onion. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Relleno
Flour tortilla filled with stuffed chile poblano, Mexican rice, beans, smothered with ranchero sauce, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Enchiladas Y Chiles
Ranchiladas
Mesquite-grilled steak topped with ranchero sauce and melted mix cheese, plus two hand-rolled cheese and onion enchiladas smothered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno
One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded cheese dipped in egg batter and fried to a golden brown, topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chile Verde
Chunks of slow-baked pork blended with green tomatillo sauce, poblano peppers, onion and selected spices. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chile Colorado
Tender cuts of beef, slow-simmered in our mild red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Chimichanga
Stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef or veggies, shredded cheese and deep fried to golden perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Seafood
Baja Fish Tacos
Flour tortilla With battered fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and our special red creamy sauce. Served With white rice and beans
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortilla With battered shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and our special red creamy sauce. Served With white rice and beans
Grilled Fish Tacos
Made with home-made corn tortilla, grilled fish, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with white rice and beans
Grilled Shrimp Tacos*
Made with home-made corn tortilla, shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with white rice and beans
Camarones Empanizados
Home-made breaded shrimp. Served with white rice, beans, and salad or special escabeche
Camarones Zarandeados
Shrimp marinated in our special zarandeado sauce and grilled to perfection with red onion, red and green peppers. Served with white rice, beans, and salad
Camarones en Crema
Grilled shrimp sauteed with onion, tomatoes, in our special sour cream sauce. Served over a bed of white rice and garnish with green onion and salad
Pescado Empanizado
Hand-breaded fish. Served with white rice, beans, salad, and our special escabeche
Pescado a La Veracruzana
Grill fish sauteed in our special flavorful veracruz-style sauce. Served with white rice. Beans, and salad
Pollo Y Carnes
Pollo a La Crema
Tender chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes, spinach in authentic home-made cream sauce. Served with white rice and salad
Pollo Con Queso
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with our special queso sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad
Pollo a La Plancha
Charbroiled chicken breast, served with rice, beans and salad
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced and seasoned skirt steak carefully charbroiled to perfection, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Steak & Shrimp
Juicy and flavored ribeye and shrimp carefully charbroiled to perfection. Served with salad, guacamole, rice and beans
Steak Ranchero
Strip of steak sauteed with our ranchero sauce made with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and spices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo y guacamole
Milanesa De Res
Hand-breaded thinly marinated steak. Served with rice, beans and our special escabeche salad
Pastas
Ribs & Wings
Half Rack Ribs
Cooked low and slow, bathed in our tangy-sweet BBQ sauce to perfection
Full Rack Ribs
Cooked low and slow, bathed in our tangy-sweet BBQ sauce to perfection
Ribs Combo
Half rack of tender, juicy irresistible baby back ribs, paired with one of the below. Half dozen wings three hand-breaded shrimp
5 Pcs Wings
Hot, medium, mild or BBQ
10 Pcs Wings
Hot, medium, mild or BBQ
20 Pcs Wings
Hot, medium, mild or BBQ
Combos
2 Tacos Mexican Street Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onion, grilled onion, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeño
3 Tacos Mexican Street Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onion, grilled onion, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeño
2 Tacos American Tacos
Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese
3 Tacos American Tacos
Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese
2 Tacos Veggie Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado y queso fresco
3 Tacos Veggie Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado y queso fresco
2 Tacos Southwest Tacos
Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla
3 Tacos Southwest Tacos
Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla
2 Tacos BBQ Pork Ribs Tacos
Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeño - BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla
3 Tacos BBQ Pork Ribs Tacos
Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeño - BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla
1 Taco 1 Enchilada
1 Taco 1 Tostada
1 Enchilada 1 Tamal
1 Enchilada 1 Tostada
1 Enchilada 1 Chile Relleno
1 Tamal 1 Chile Relleno
Sides
Sides
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Mexican Rice
White Rice
House Veggie Mix
Squash, zucchini, red onion, bell pepper
French Fries
Baked Potato
Mexican Street Corn
Small House Salad
Tostones
Maduros
Bag of Chips
Salsa for Chips
8 oz
Sml 4 Oz Pico De Gallo
Lrg. 8 Oz Pico De Gallo
Sml 4 Oz Sour Cream
Sml 4 Oz Guacamole
Lrg. 8 Oz Guacamole
Sml 4 Oz Queso Sauce
Lrg. 8 Oz Queso Sauce
Sml 4 Oz Mix Cheese
Sml 4 Oz Queso Fresco
2 Oz House Red Creamy Sauce
2 Oz House Tartare Dressing
Lettuce
Avocado
Onion
Tomato
Grilled Onions
Grilled Jalapeños
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Sides - A La Carta (Extras)
Mexican Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla with your choice of meat and garnished with raw onions, grilled onions, cilantro, limes and grilled jalapeno.
American Tacos
Made with your choice of flour tortilla or hard shell corn tortilla, choice of pulled chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, mix cheese.
Veggie Tacos
Home-made corn tortilla, beans, veggie mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and queso fresco.
Baja Fish Tacos*
Flour tortilla with battered fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special red creamy sauce.
Baja Shrimp Tacos*
Flour tortilla with battered shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and our special red creamy sauce.
Grilled Fish Tacos*
Made with home-made corn tortilla, fish, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Made with home-made corn tortilla, shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Mesquite grilled chicken, mix cheese, red creamy sauce and fried onion strings in a warm flour tortilla.
BBQ Rib Tacos
Shredded pork ribs, mix cheese, fried onion strings and jalapeno, BBQ sauce in warm flour tortilla.
Chile Relleno*
One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to a golden brown, topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco.
Tostadas
Tamal
Enchilada
One enchilada with your choice of meat and sauce.
N/A Beverages
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Daiquiri
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Club Soda
Water
Perrier
Jarritos
Mexican Coke
Horchata
Jamaica
Peach Tea
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Cappuccino
American Coffee
Kid Apple Juice
Mango Tea
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Amigos
1800 Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Milagro Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
1800 Silver
Cuervo Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Sauza Tres Generaciones
Juarez Silver
Herradura Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Jimadores
Sauza Hornitos Reposado
Sauza Hornitos Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Hornitos Plata
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Baileys Irish Cream
Carolans Irish Cream
03 Orange Liqueur
Hennessy
Remy Martin
Luxardo Limoncello
Trader Vics Chocolate
Cocktails
Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Coronita Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Shaken Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Strawberry Frozen Margarita
Mojito
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Sex On The Beach
Bay Breeze
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Bacardi Cocktail
Sangria Swirl
Hurricane
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Sunrise
Mudslide
Pina Colada
Amaretto Sour
Sombrero
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Orgasm
Martini Up
Blue Long Island Tea
Cuba Libre
Bahama Mama
Sangria
Jagerbomb
Gin and Tonic
Gin and Lime
Dirty Martini
Strawberry Mojito
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
Wine
Red
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3897 Haverhill Road, Haverhill, FL 33417
