Lake Street Pub 202 S. Lake St.

review star

No reviews yet

202 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LSP Burger
Kid Chz Burger
Turkey Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Beer Cheese Dip

$8.99

House-made with Bell's Two Hearted Ale. Served with house fried potato chips.

Cheese Curds

$12.99

White cheddard curds, beer battered and fried. Topped with ranch, buffalo sauce, and green onion

From Holland with Love

From Holland with Love

$12.49

Fried Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, Parmesan, almonds, Plath's bacon

Maple Crack Dip

$13.99
Nachos

Nachos

$15.49

Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Rings- Appetizer

$9.99

Beer battered and deep fried. Served with Sriracha Ranch

Peel n' Eat Shrimp- Appetizer

$16.99+

A dozen shrimp boiled, bagged, and served swimming in your choice of Old Bay or Garlic Butter. Served with split top white roll, cocktail sauce, and lemon

Pub Pretzel

$12.49

A giant pretzel, baked, buttered, salted & served with homemade beer cheese

Wings/8 piece

Wings/8 piece

$16.99

1 pound jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo, Asian Sticky sauce, or our house BBQ.

Burgers

Burger PJ's Grilled Cheese

$15.00

4- 2oz patties stuffed in our house grilled cheese. Malted wheat grilled with garlic butter, American, Swiss and Cheddar.

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$15.00

4- 2oz. patties with Plath's bacon & yellow cheddar

Impossible! Burger

$15.00

Made from plants. 1/4 lbs. with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

LSP Burger

LSP Burger

$10.50

2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

4- 2oz. patties with grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Old Faithful

$15.00

4- 2oz. patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickle & American cheese

Olive Burger

$15.00

4- 2oz. patties with green olive salad & Swiss cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$12.00

Giant gooey chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Big enough to share!

Choclate Chip Cheese Cake

$7.99

Cinnamon cheesecake w/ peaches and a crunchy shortbread topping. Baked in a golden brown graham cracker crust

Scoop of ice cream

$1.99

Entrees

5 Chicken Strips w/ Chips

$11.00

5 tender chicken strips w/ house-fried chips. Includes one dipping sauce

Broiled Whitefish Filet

$19.99Out of stock
Cross Fisheries Whitefish

Cross Fisheries Whitefish

$19.99

Beer battered and fried or broiled. Served with waffle fries, house slaw, tarter sauce, and lemon

Fire-Braised Ribs

$22.99

A half-rack of St. Louis style fire braised and smothered in your choice of house specialty Asian sticky sauce or house BBQ. Served with sweet potato fries

Peel N' Eat Shrimp Dinner

$19.99+

A dozen peel n' eat shrimp boiled, bagged, and served with waffle fries, coleslaw, a white roll, cocktail sauce, and lemon

Kids

Buttered Noodles with Fruit Cup

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid Chk Stps

$10.00

3 breaded chicken strips. Includes one dipping sauce

Kid Chz Burger

$9.00

2-2oz. patties with American cheese

Kid Mac n' Chz with Fruit Cup

$8.50

Creamy mac n' cheese

Kids Fries

$2.00

Pasta

Bier Mac n' Cheese

$15.99

IPA Mac 'n' Cheese, Plath's bacon & potato chip crumble

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & broccoli. Topped with Parmesan

Summer Pasta

$19.99

Sandwiches

Cali Club Wrap

Cali Club Wrap

$14.49

Plath's turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with Sriracha ranch on a tomato tortilla

Club

Club

$14.99

Plath's smoked ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, American, iceberg, Duke's mayo & tomato on toasted malted wheat

French Dip

$16.49

John Cross Whitefish Sandwich

$14.99

New England Cod Sandwich

$12.99

5oz Glouster style breaded and fried cod. Topped with mustard slaw and tomato. Served with tarter sauce and lemon

PJ's Grilled Cheese

$11.99

American, Swiss, & yellow cheddar on garlic butter grilled malted wheat. Served with a cup of homemade Cream of Tomato soup.

Pub Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Pulled Pork

$15.49

House smoked pork on a grilled hoagie bun with house BBQ sauce and fried onion

Reuben

$14.99

House smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$12.99+

Salami, ham, pepperoni, Swiss, giardiniera, lettuce, and tomato with Italian dressing on a grilled 12" hoagie bun

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Sauce Sides

$ Ranch Side

$0.50

$ Asian Sticky Side

$1.00

$ Balsamic Dressing Side

$0.50

$ Balsamic Glaze Side

$1.00

$ Blue Chz Side

$0.50

$ Bourbon Bacon Jam Side

$1.00

$ Buffalo Side

$0.50

$ French Side

$0.50Out of stock

$ House BBQ

$0.50

$ Italian Side

$0.50

$ Salsa Side

$0.50

$ Sour Cream Side

$0.50

$ Sriracha Ranch Side

$0.50

$ Syrup Side

$0.50

$ Tarter Side

$0.50

Sides

Broccoli & Beer Cheese- Side

$5.00

Freshly Steamed Broccoli with our house made beer cheese.

Broccoli- Side

$5.00

Fresh steamed broccoli with garlic butter.

House-fried Potato Chips- Side

$5.00

House fried potato chips in peanut oil with our own blend of seasonings

Napa Slaw- Side

$5.00

Freshly shredded napa cabbage, red onion, cilantro and carrots in our house made mustard slaw dressing.

Onion Rings- Side

$5.00

Beer battered and deep fried.

Side Beer Cheese- 4oz

$3.99

House made with Bells Two Hearted IPA. Served warm

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, red onion, croutons, grape tomato and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing

Waffle Fries- Basket/lg

$7.00

Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.

Waffle Fries- Side

$5.00

Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.

Mashed Potatos

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Cream of Tomato Soup

$5.99+

San Marzano tomatoes pureed with our unique blend of seasonings and cream. Served with Oyster Crackers on side.

Drunken Clam Chowder

$7.49+

Homemade clam chowder made with Short's Local's Light Lager. Served with side of Oyster Crackers.

LSP Salad

$6.99

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pub Salad

$14.99+

Fried Brussels Sprouts, shaved Parmesan, almonds, tomato, cucumber, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Suggested dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Turkey Cobb Salad

$16.99+

Plath's smoked turkey, Plath's bacon, avocado, white cheddar, black beans, tomato, croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Suggested dressing: Ranch

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$6.00+

Atwater Vanilla Java

$6.00+

Beards Citranity

$6.00+

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00+

Bergoff Root Beer (N/A)

$4.00+

Blakes Hard Cider Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey

$6.00+

Ciderboys Grand Mimosa

$5.00+

Founder's Rubaeus Nitro

$7.00+

Guinness Stout

$7.00+

Jai Alai

$6.00+

Keweenaw Widowmaker

$6.00+

Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Old Nation M-43

$8.00+

Ore Dock Porter

$4.00+

Ore Dock Seltzer

$4.00+

Oval Beach Blonde

$6.00+

PBR

$3.00+

Perrin Black Lager

$6.00+

Petoskey Horny Monk

$6.00+

Saugatuck Neapolitan

$7.00+

Saugatuck Peanut Butter Port

$4.00+

Short's Bellaire Brown

$6.00+

Short's Local's Light

$5.00+

Stella Artois

$5.00+

Storm Cloud Octoberfest

$6.00+

Bell's Robust Porter Btl

$6.50

Blake's Cider (can)

$5.00

Blue Moon Btl

$5.50

Bud Btl

$3.50

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Busch Light Btl

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona Btl

$5.50

Founder's Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Labatt Btl

$4.50

Landshark Btl

$8.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$4.50

Miller Lite Btl

$3.50

N/A Athletic Run Wild IPA

$5.50

N/A Heineken 0.0

$4.50

NUTRL!

$7.00

Ore Dock Reclamation IPA (12oz Can)

$6.00

Pacifico Btl

$5.50

SR Hard Cider-Variety Pack-Can

$6.00

Trulys

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.99

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri (lime)

$7.00

Drink Special

$10.50

Gimlet

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea (top)

$11.50

Long Island Iced Tea (well)

$8.50

Manhattan- Bourbon

$8.50

Manhattan- Whiskey

$8.50

Margarita (pint glass)

$8.00

Martini- Gin

$8.00

Martini- Vodka

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Old Fashion

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Martini's

Captains Daughter

$12.00

Whipped Vodka, Disaronno, Carolins, Chambord, 1/2 & 1/2

Caramel Apple Martini

$11.00

Caramel, Foggy Mountain Salted Caramel Whiskey, Smirnoff Apple Vodka, Apple Juice

Clear the Deck

$11.00

99 Peaches, Peach Schnapps, Coconut Rum, Splash of Ginger Ale

Dutch Courage

$11.00

99 Bananas, Smirnoff Whipped Cream, Carolin's, 1/2 & 1/2

House Dirty Martini

$11.00

Gypsy Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, Pickle Juice, Olives, Pickle Spear and a spiced rim

Jury Rig

$11.00

Smirnoff Watermelon, Watermelon Schnapps, Grand Marnier, Sour

Lake Charlevoix Sunset

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla, Chambord, Pineapple Juice & Grenadine

Little Dinghy

$11.00

Smirnoff Vanilla, Amaretto, Kahlua

Loose Cannon

$11.00

Key Key Lime, Whipped Cream Vodka, and Sour

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla, Pumpkin Liqueur, Rumchata, 1/2 & 1/2

Raspberry Kamikaze Martini

$11.00

Absolut Razz, Triple Sec, and Sour Mix

Scuttle Butt

$11.00

Smirnoff Blueberry, Blue Curacao, Lemonade, Midori

Shiver Me Timbers

$11.00

Absolut Mandrin, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice

The Betty White Martini

$12.00

The Front Porch Snooze

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Carolan's, 1/2 and 1/2

Top Shelf Martini

$13.75

Choice of Bombay Sapphire or Ketel One, in and out with Dry Vermouth, 3 Olives

Chocolate Strawberry

$11.00

Peppermint Martini

$11.00

Mocktails

Rambler

$8.00

Sandy Toes

$8.00

Spitfire

$8.00

Sunburnt

$8.00

N/A Beverages

*Coffee

$2.95

*Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cutwater Ginger Beer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Red Bull

$5.00

Gingerale

$2.95

Hot Cider, (N/A)

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mr Pibb

$2.95

Northwood's Black Cherry Soda

$4.50

Northwood's Orange Cream Soda

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Water

Signature Cocktails

22oz. Margarita

$14.00

Cobo Wabo Resposado, Grand Marnier, Sour Mix, and a Splash of OJ.

Anchors Away!

$11.00

Captain Boyne

$11.00Out of stock

Crooked Star

$11.00

Key Key Lime, Apple Pucker, Sobieski Vodka, Sprite

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Meyer's Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime

Island Hopper

$11.00

Malibu Coconut Rum, Meyer's Dark Rum, OJ, Pineapple Juice, and Grendadine

Moscow Moose

$11.00

Sobieski Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime, Splash of Seasonal Cider

O Captain, My Root Beer!

$11.00

Captain Morgan, Carolan's Irish Crème, Bergoff Root Beer

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Maker's Mark, Simple Syrup, Orange Slice, Cherry Bitters, Splash of Soda

The LSP

$8.00

Smirnoff Strawberry, Lemonade, Splash of Soda, Lemon Wedge

The Pirate's Kiss

$11.00

Walk the Plank!

$11.00

Wine

Greystone Cellars Merlot

$8.50+

Proverb Cabernet

$8.50+

Proverb Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Elouan Pinot Noir

$40.00Out of stock

Grand Traverse Select Riesling

$9.00+

Proverb Chardonnay

$8.50+

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$8.50+

Savee Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Caposaldo Sparkling Peach

$36.00

Moscato Caposaldo

$10.00+

Ruffino Moscato

$36.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Special Drink

Apple Cider Marg

$10.50

Apple Cider Shandy

$10.50

Kiss me in the fall

$10.50

Pumpkin Mule

$10.50

Pumpkin White Russian

$10.50

Smashing Pumpkins

$10.50

Spiced Apple Mule

$10.50

Half Off Apps

Beer Cheese Dip

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$8.50

From Holland with Love

$6.25

Maple Crack Dip

$7.50

Nachos

$8.25

Pub Pretzel

$6.25

Bloody Marys

Original Bloody Mary

$9.99

Spicy Bloody Mary

$9.99

Monday Night Specials

LSP Burger

LSP Burger

$10.50

2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Food

Prime Rib

$28.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.49

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$7.00

Beef Stroganoff

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An American Pub, serving simple food made with care from local ingredients when it makes sense. We have 26 beers on tap.

Location

202 South Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712

Directions

