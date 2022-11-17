- Home
- Boyne City
- Lake Street Pub - 202 S. Lake St.
Lake Street Pub 202 S. Lake St.
202 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beer Cheese Dip
House-made with Bell's Two Hearted Ale. Served with house fried potato chips.
Cheese Curds
White cheddard curds, beer battered and fried. Topped with ranch, buffalo sauce, and green onion
From Holland with Love
Fried Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, Parmesan, almonds, Plath's bacon
Maple Crack Dip
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips baked with black beans, beer cheese, and cheddar. Topped with napa slaw, tomato, jalapeno, & Sriracha ranch. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Onion Rings- Appetizer
Beer battered and deep fried. Served with Sriracha Ranch
Peel n' Eat Shrimp- Appetizer
A dozen shrimp boiled, bagged, and served swimming in your choice of Old Bay or Garlic Butter. Served with split top white roll, cocktail sauce, and lemon
Pub Pretzel
A giant pretzel, baked, buttered, salted & served with homemade beer cheese
Wings/8 piece
1 pound jumbo wings, deep fried and tossed in your choice of buffalo, Asian Sticky sauce, or our house BBQ.
Burgers
Burger PJ's Grilled Cheese
4- 2oz patties stuffed in our house grilled cheese. Malted wheat grilled with garlic butter, American, Swiss and Cheddar.
Cheddar Bacon Burger
4- 2oz. patties with Plath's bacon & yellow cheddar
Impossible! Burger
Made from plants. 1/4 lbs. with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
LSP Burger
2- 2oz. patties with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato on a grilled kaiser bun
Mushroom & Swiss
4- 2oz. patties with grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Old Faithful
4- 2oz. patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickle & American cheese
Olive Burger
4- 2oz. patties with green olive salad & Swiss cheese
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Giant gooey chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Big enough to share!
Choclate Chip Cheese Cake
Cinnamon cheesecake w/ peaches and a crunchy shortbread topping. Baked in a golden brown graham cracker crust
Scoop of ice cream
Entrees
5 Chicken Strips w/ Chips
5 tender chicken strips w/ house-fried chips. Includes one dipping sauce
Broiled Whitefish Filet
Cross Fisheries Whitefish
Beer battered and fried or broiled. Served with waffle fries, house slaw, tarter sauce, and lemon
Fire-Braised Ribs
A half-rack of St. Louis style fire braised and smothered in your choice of house specialty Asian sticky sauce or house BBQ. Served with sweet potato fries
Peel N' Eat Shrimp Dinner
A dozen peel n' eat shrimp boiled, bagged, and served with waffle fries, coleslaw, a white roll, cocktail sauce, and lemon
Kids
Pasta
Sandwiches
Cali Club Wrap
Plath's turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with Sriracha ranch on a tomato tortilla
Club
Plath's smoked ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, American, iceberg, Duke's mayo & tomato on toasted malted wheat
French Dip
John Cross Whitefish Sandwich
New England Cod Sandwich
5oz Glouster style breaded and fried cod. Topped with mustard slaw and tomato. Served with tarter sauce and lemon
PJ's Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, & yellow cheddar on garlic butter grilled malted wheat. Served with a cup of homemade Cream of Tomato soup.
Pub Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork
House smoked pork on a grilled hoagie bun with house BBQ sauce and fried onion
Reuben
House smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye
The Italian Stallion
Salami, ham, pepperoni, Swiss, giardiniera, lettuce, and tomato with Italian dressing on a grilled 12" hoagie bun
Veggie Wrap
Sauce Sides
$ Ranch Side
$ Asian Sticky Side
$ Balsamic Dressing Side
$ Balsamic Glaze Side
$ Blue Chz Side
$ Bourbon Bacon Jam Side
$ Buffalo Side
$ French Side
$ House BBQ
$ Italian Side
$ Salsa Side
$ Sour Cream Side
$ Sriracha Ranch Side
$ Syrup Side
$ Tarter Side
Sides
Broccoli & Beer Cheese- Side
Freshly Steamed Broccoli with our house made beer cheese.
Broccoli- Side
Fresh steamed broccoli with garlic butter.
House-fried Potato Chips- Side
House fried potato chips in peanut oil with our own blend of seasonings
Napa Slaw- Side
Freshly shredded napa cabbage, red onion, cilantro and carrots in our house made mustard slaw dressing.
Onion Rings- Side
Beer battered and deep fried.
Side Beer Cheese- 4oz
House made with Bells Two Hearted IPA. Served warm
Side Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, croutons, grape tomato and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing
Waffle Fries- Basket/lg
Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.
Waffle Fries- Side
Waffle fries cooked in peanut oil with house made seasoning.
Mashed Potatos
Sweet Potato Fries
Soup & Salad
Cream of Tomato Soup
San Marzano tomatoes pureed with our unique blend of seasonings and cream. Served with Oyster Crackers on side.
Drunken Clam Chowder
Homemade clam chowder made with Short's Local's Light Lager. Served with side of Oyster Crackers.
LSP Salad
Cucumber, tomato, red onion, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Pub Salad
Fried Brussels Sprouts, shaved Parmesan, almonds, tomato, cucumber, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Suggested dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Turkey Cobb Salad
Plath's smoked turkey, Plath's bacon, avocado, white cheddar, black beans, tomato, croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Suggested dressing: Ranch
Beer
Alaskan Amber
Atwater Vanilla Java
Beards Citranity
Bell's Two Hearted
Bergoff Root Beer (N/A)
Blakes Hard Cider Strawberry Lemonade
Bud Light
Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey
Ciderboys Grand Mimosa
Founder's Rubaeus Nitro
Guinness Stout
Jai Alai
Keweenaw Widowmaker
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Old Nation M-43
Ore Dock Porter
Ore Dock Seltzer
Oval Beach Blonde
PBR
Perrin Black Lager
Petoskey Horny Monk
Saugatuck Neapolitan
Saugatuck Peanut Butter Port
Short's Bellaire Brown
Short's Local's Light
Stella Artois
Storm Cloud Octoberfest
Bell's Robust Porter Btl
Blake's Cider (can)
Blue Moon Btl
Bud Btl
Bud Light Btl
Busch Light Btl
Coors Light Btl
Corona Btl
Founder's Breakfast Stout
Labatt Btl
Landshark Btl
Mich Ultra Btl
Miller Lite Btl
N/A Athletic Run Wild IPA
N/A Heineken 0.0
NUTRL!
Ore Dock Reclamation IPA (12oz Can)
Pacifico Btl
SR Hard Cider-Variety Pack-Can
Trulys
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri (lime)
Drink Special
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea (top)
Long Island Iced Tea (well)
Manhattan- Bourbon
Manhattan- Whiskey
Margarita (pint glass)
Martini- Gin
Martini- Vodka
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Martini's
Captains Daughter
Whipped Vodka, Disaronno, Carolins, Chambord, 1/2 & 1/2
Caramel Apple Martini
Caramel, Foggy Mountain Salted Caramel Whiskey, Smirnoff Apple Vodka, Apple Juice
Clear the Deck
99 Peaches, Peach Schnapps, Coconut Rum, Splash of Ginger Ale
Dutch Courage
99 Bananas, Smirnoff Whipped Cream, Carolin's, 1/2 & 1/2
House Dirty Martini
Gypsy Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Olive Juice, Pickle Juice, Olives, Pickle Spear and a spiced rim
Jury Rig
Smirnoff Watermelon, Watermelon Schnapps, Grand Marnier, Sour
Lake Charlevoix Sunset
Absolut Vanilla, Chambord, Pineapple Juice & Grenadine
Little Dinghy
Smirnoff Vanilla, Amaretto, Kahlua
Loose Cannon
Key Key Lime, Whipped Cream Vodka, and Sour
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Absolut Vanilla, Pumpkin Liqueur, Rumchata, 1/2 & 1/2
Raspberry Kamikaze Martini
Absolut Razz, Triple Sec, and Sour Mix
Scuttle Butt
Smirnoff Blueberry, Blue Curacao, Lemonade, Midori
Shiver Me Timbers
Absolut Mandrin, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice
The Betty White Martini
The Front Porch Snooze
Absolut Vanilla, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Carolan's, 1/2 and 1/2
Top Shelf Martini
Choice of Bombay Sapphire or Ketel One, in and out with Dry Vermouth, 3 Olives
Chocolate Strawberry
Peppermint Martini
N/A Beverages
*Coffee
*Hot Chocolate
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Apple Juice
Cutwater Ginger Beer
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Red Bull
Gingerale
Hot Cider, (N/A)
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Mr Pibb
Northwood's Black Cherry Soda
Northwood's Orange Cream Soda
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Tea
Tonic
Water
Signature Cocktails
22oz. Margarita
Cobo Wabo Resposado, Grand Marnier, Sour Mix, and a Splash of OJ.
Anchors Away!
Captain Boyne
Crooked Star
Key Key Lime, Apple Pucker, Sobieski Vodka, Sprite
Dark 'N Stormy
Meyer's Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime
Island Hopper
Malibu Coconut Rum, Meyer's Dark Rum, OJ, Pineapple Juice, and Grendadine
Moscow Moose
Sobieski Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime, Splash of Seasonal Cider
O Captain, My Root Beer!
Captain Morgan, Carolan's Irish Crème, Bergoff Root Beer
Old Fashioned
Maker's Mark, Simple Syrup, Orange Slice, Cherry Bitters, Splash of Soda
The LSP
Smirnoff Strawberry, Lemonade, Splash of Soda, Lemon Wedge
The Pirate's Kiss
Walk the Plank!
Wine
Greystone Cellars Merlot
Proverb Cabernet
Proverb Pinot Noir
Elouan Pinot Noir
Grand Traverse Select Riesling
Proverb Chardonnay
Proverb Pinot Grigio
Savee Sauvignon Blanc
Caposaldo Sparkling Peach
Moscato Caposaldo
Ruffino Moscato
Corkage Fee
Special Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
An American Pub, serving simple food made with care from local ingredients when it makes sense. We have 26 beers on tap.
202 South Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712