Tortilleria La Real #7 WAYSIDE

review star

No reviews yet

910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500

Houston, TX 77023

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb Birria de Borrego

Tortillas

1Lb Tortillas Maiz

1Lb Tortillas Maiz

$1.60

1Lb Corn Tortillas- Approx 14 Corn Tortillas per Pound (Warm)

1dz Tortillas Trigo

1dz Tortillas Trigo

$3.49

1 Dozen Wheat Tortillas (Cold)

1Lb Tortilla Roja Enchilada

1Lb Tortilla Roja Enchilada

$2.49

Approx 22 Small Corn-Dried Chili pepper Tortillas (Cold) Great for Enchiladas Potosinas

1 Dz Tortilla Harina

1 Dz Tortilla Harina

$3.49

1 dz Flour Tortillas (Cold)

Platillos

Platillo Barbacoa

Platillo Barbacoa

$8.99

1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Platillo Birria

$9.49

ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY! 1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Platillo Carnitas

Platillo Carnitas

$8.99

1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Platillo 1/2 Pollo Rostizado

Platillo 1/2 Pollo Rostizado

$8.99

1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Platillo Bistec

Platillo Bistec

$8.99

1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Platillo Buche

Platillo Buche

$8.99

1 Meat Plate, Rice, Beans, 4 Corn Tortillas, salsa, onions & Cilantro

Tacos

Taco Barbacoa

Taco Barbacoa

$2.75

Taco Birria

$3.00

ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY!

Taco Bistec

Taco Bistec

$2.75
Taco Buche

Taco Buche

$2.75
Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$2.75

Meats By the Pound

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$10.99

1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa

Chicken Family Combo

Chicken Family Combo

$23.49

1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, small mexican rice, small charro beans, 14 corn tortillas and choice of 8oz Salsa!

1lb Barbacoa de Res

1lb Barbacoa de Res

$11.99

1lb Shredded Beef Barbacoa, red salsa, onions & Cilantro

1lb Carnitas de Puerco

1lb Carnitas de Puerco

$10.99

1lb Pork Carnitas, red salsa, Onions & cilantro

1lb Bistec

1lb Bistec

$11.99

1lb Diced Beef Fajita Meat, red salsa, onions & Cilantro

1lb Buche de Puerco

1lb Buche de Puerco

$10.99

1lb Pork Stomach Buche, red salsa, onions & cilantro

1lb Birria de Borrego

$13.99

ONLY SATURDAY AND SUNDAYS! 1lb Shredded Lamb - Red salsa, onions & Cilantro

1/2lb Barbacoa Res

1/2lb Barbacoa Res

$6.79

1/2 Shredded Beef Barbacoa, red salsa, onions & Cilantro

1/2 Pollo Rostizado

$6.69

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken-6oz Red Salsa, 6oz Mexican Rice

1/2lb Birria Borrego

$7.49

ONLY SATURDAY AND SUNDAYS! 1/2lb Shredded Lamb, red salsa, onions & cilantro

1/2lb Bistec

1/2lb Bistec

$6.50

1/2lb Diced Fajita meat, red salsa, onions & Cilantro

1/2lb Buche

1/2lb Buche

$5.99

1/2lb Pork Stomach Buche, red salsa, onions & cilantro

1/2lb Carnitas de Puerco

1/2lb Carnitas de Puerco

$5.99

1/2lb Pork Carnitas, red salsa, onions & cilantro

Menudo 16oz

Menudo 16oz

$7.69

ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAYS 16oz Menudo Soup (beef Tripe)

Menudo 32oz

Menudo 32oz

$12.99

ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY! 32 oz Menudo Soup (beef tripe soup)

Consome de Birria 16oz

$3.00

16oz Consome Broth- ONLY AVAILABLE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Arroz & Frijoles

Arroz Mex 16oz

Arroz Mex 16oz

$3.99

16oz Mexican Rice

Arroz Mex 32oz

Arroz Mex 32oz

$7.99

32oz Mexican Rice

Frijoles Charros 16oz

Frijoles Charros 16oz

$4.99

16oz Charro Beans

Frijoles Charros 32oz

Frijoles Charros 32oz

$9.99

32oz Charro Beans

Tamales

1dz Tamales Pollo

1dz Tamales Pollo

$12.99

1dz Spicy Chicken Tamales

1dz Tamales Puerco

1dz Tamales Puerco

$12.99

1dz SPicy Pork Tamales

1/2dz Tamales Pollo

$6.99

1/2dz Spicy Chicken Tamales

1/2dz Tamales Puerco

$6.99

1/2dz Spicy Pork Tamales

1/2dz Tamales Mixta

$7.50

1/2dz Mixed Tamales

1 Tamal Pollo

$1.50

1 Tamal Puerco

$1.50

Salsas

Salsa Verde 8oz

Salsa Verde 8oz

$3.50

Jalapeno Salsa Verde

Salsa Molcajete 8oz

Salsa Molcajete 8oz

$3.50

Roasted Jalapeno & Tomato Salsa

Salsa Roja 8oz

Salsa Roja 8oz

$3.50

Roasted Red Chili Peppers Salsa-8oz

Sides & Extras

1lb de Masa

1lb de Masa

$1.40

1lb of Masa Dough for Tortillas

Pork Chicharrones

Pork Chicharrones

$4.89

1/2lb Pork Cracklings

Chips/Totopos

Chips/Totopos

$1.79

1/2lb Bag of Fried Corn Tortilla Chips

Queso Fresco La Reyna

Queso Fresco La Reyna

$6.49

1lb Queso Fresco La Reyna

Tostadas (15)

Tostadas (15)

$3.29

15 Fried Corn Tortillas

Sodas

Coca Cola Mexicana

Coca Cola Mexicana

$3.29

500ml Coca Cola Mex

Coca Cola 2L

Coca Cola 2L

$3.49

2L Coca Cola

Jarrito Mandarina

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.49

Mandarin Jarrito

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.49

Tamarind Jarrito

Sangria Senorial

$2.49

Grape Sangria Soda

Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$2.49

Apple Sidral Soda

Jarrito Pina

Jarrito Pina

$2.49

12oz

Jarrito Toronja

Jarrito Toronja

$2.49

12oz

Jarrito Limon

Jarrito Limon

$2.49

12oz

Family Combo

Chicken Family Combo

Chicken Family Combo

$23.49

1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, small mexican rice, small charro beans, 14 corn tortillas and choice of 8oz Salsa!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Favorite Neighborhood Tortilleria

Location

910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500, Houston, TX 77023

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

