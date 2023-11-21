- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Laredo Restaurant - 3500 Connecticut Ave NW
Laredo Restaurant 3500 Connecticut Ave NW
No reviews yet
3500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington DC, DC 20008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Birria Quesadilla$21.99
Big flour tortilla,Oaxaca cheese, onions and cilantro, and on the side Birria salsa
- Birria Tacos (3)$21.99
Yellow corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, onions and cilantro, and on the side Birria Salsa
- Camarones Mexicanos$18.99
Sautéed shrimp, spanish garlic butter sauce,with wine,parsley and a side of bread.
- Ceviche Mixto$20.99
Fresh flounder, scallops,shrimp and calamari marinated in cilantro,red onion,jalapenos mango and lemon juice
- Cheese Dip$15.99
Golden velvet cheese with crispy flour tortilla chips
- Chicken Wings$16.99
With celery,carrots,ranch and Buffalo wings sauce
- Crazy Tacos$62.99
15 White corn tortilla (different meats: Pork, Chicken, Ground Beef) Add Shrimps +$2 Add Steak +$
- Empanaditas 5$8.99
Crispy deep fried empanadas made of yellow corn meal flour with a dipping green salsa
- Garnacha Chicken$16.99
Two crispy yellow corn tortillas, guacamole spread, and pico de gallo
- Garnacha Mushroom$15.99
Two crispy yellow corn tortillas, guacamole spread, and pico de gallo
- Garnacha Steak$17.99
Two crispy yellow corn tortillas, guacamole spread, and pico de gallo
- Garnacha Vegetable$15.99
Two crispy yellow corn tortillas, guacamole spread, and pico de gallo
- Guacamole Dip$15.99
Freshly home made guacamole served with crispy flour tortillas chips
- Homemade Guaca Guaca$18.99
Freshly home made guacamole served with crispy flour tortillas chips
- Nacho Combination 2$18.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Grilled Chicken$15.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Grilled Steak$16.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Ground Beef$14.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Plain$11.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Pork$15.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Nacho Vegetables$15.99
With tortilla chips, refried beans, jack cheese with side of guacamole,sour cream and jalapenos.
- Platanos Fritos$8.99
Sweet fried plantains with a side of sour cream
- Quesadilla Steak$17.99
- Quesadillas Combination 2$18.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Mushrooms$14.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Plain$11.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Pork$15.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Shredded Chicken$16.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Shredded Steak$17.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Shrimp$17.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas Spinach$14.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$16.99
- Quesadillas Vegetables$14.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese.Garnished with guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Queso Fun Plain$15.99
Melted Oaxaca cheese with soft corn tortilla, slice poblano pepper, green sauce
- Queso Fundido Chorizo$16.99
Melted Oaxaca cheese with soft corn tortilla, slice poblano pepper, green sauce & Mexican chorizo
- Queso Fundido Ground Beef$17.99
Melted Oaxaca cheese with soft corn tortilla, slice poblano pepper, green sauce & ground beef
- Tamal Campesino$7.99
Sweet corn cake with a side of sour cream
- Tres Chiles Calamares$17.99
Golden fried calamari with three chili blend and cocktail sauce
- Veracruz Beef Taquitos$12.99
Corn tortilla filed with your choice of shredded beef, with lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Veracruz Chicken Taquitos$10.99
Corn tortilla filed with your choice of shredded chicken, with lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Veracruz Combination Taquitos$13.99
Corn tortilla filed with your choice of shredded chicken and beef, with lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Burritos
- Bowl Burrito Bean$14.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Chicken$18.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Combination 2$23.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Ground Beef$20.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Pork$20.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Seafood$22.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Shrimp$22.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Spinach$17.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Steak$22.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Bowl Burrito Vegetable$17.99
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese,Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Bean$14.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Bowl Vegan Combinations 2$21.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Portobello$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Shredded Beef$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & mixed vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Shredded Chicken$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & mixed vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Tofu$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Vegetable$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Chicken$18.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Combination 2$23.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Ground Beef$20.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Pork$20.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Seafood$22.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Shrimp$22.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Spinach$17.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Steak$22.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Burrito Vegetable$16.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Beef$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Chicken$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Pork$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
Chimichangas
- Chimichangas Bean$14.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Chicken$18.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Combination 2$23.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Ground Beef$20.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Pork$20.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Seafood$22.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Shrimp$22.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Steak$22.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chimichangas Vegetable$17.99
Fried flour tortillas,Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
Enchiladas
- Beef Enchiladas$21.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Cheese Enchiladas$14.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chicken Enchiladas$18.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chorizo Enchiladas$19.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Combination 2Enchiladas$23.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$21.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Pork Enchiladas$19.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Seafood Enchiladas$21.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Enchiladas$22.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Spinach Enchiladas$16.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Vegetables Enchiladas$16.99
Two corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo
- Mole Poblano Shredded Beef Enchiladas$23.99
Two white corn tortillas, mole poblano sauce with sesame,Mexican rice,refriecbeans,sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Mole Poblano Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$22.99
Two white corn tortillas, mole poblano sauce with sesame,Mexican rice,refriecbeans,sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Mole Poblano Shredded Combination Enchiladas$26.99
Two white corn tortillas, mole poblano sauce with sesame,Mexican rice,refriecbeans,sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajitas
- Camarones la Diabla Fajita$29.99
Grilled jumbo shrimps with vegetables served with white rice,blackbeans, flour tortilla, grilled chile,fresh guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chef Fajita$29.99
Grilled chicken breast, jumbo shrimp over vegetables, server withMexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo and cheese.
- Carnitas (pork) Fajitas$22.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$21.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Chorizo Fajitas$22.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Combination 2$25.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Combination 3$26.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Pork Ribs Fajitas$23.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Portobello Fajitas$19.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$24.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Vegetales Fajitas$18.99
All fajitas include sizzling platters of vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo shredded cheese and flour tortillas.
- Guadalajara Fajita Platter$69.99
Combination of chicken, steak, shrimp and pork, (for two people, askserver for details).
- Hawaiian Fajita Chicken$24.99
Pineapple with vegetables, served with Mexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Combination 2$30.99
Pineapple with vegetables, served with Mexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Shrimp$28.99
Pineapple with vegetables, served with Mexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Steak$28.99
Pineapple with vegetables, served with Mexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
Laredo Combinations
- Laredo Combinations 2$25.99
Choose 2 or 3 of the following items to make your own combination.Served with Mexican rice,refried beans, guacamole, sour cream andpico de gallo.
- Laredo Combinations 3$27.99
Choose 2 or 3 of the following items to make your own combination.Served with Mexican rice,refried beans, guacamole, sour cream andpico de gallo.
Meat and Poultry
- Carne Asada Laredo Style$30.99
NY steak, sautéed red onions, Mexican spices. White rice, black beansand house salad
- Carne al Paso$30.99
Center cut sirloin,El paso garlic sauce. White rice, black beans,friedyucca and house salad
- Chipotle Churrasco$32.99
12oz. NY strip, cilantro-pesto gravy,vegetables,baked potato.WithChipote house butter
- Lomo Saltado$30.99
NY steak strips, sautéed red onions, french fries, vegetables.White riceand black beans
- Pollo Primavera$23.99
Mesquite chicken breast, vegetables. White rice, black beans andhouse salad.
- Pollo Saltado$22.99
Chicken strips,French fries,sautéed vegetables.White rice and blackbeans.
- Pollo a la Plancha$21.99
Marinated chicken breast,lime juice,cilantro,vegetables and whiterice
Mexican Entrees
- Camarones la Diabla Fajita$29.99
Grilled jumbo shrimps with vegetables served with white rice,blackbeans, flour tortilla, grilled chile,fresh guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chaufa Mexicana Chicken$24.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Combination 2$27.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Combination 3$28.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Shrimp$26.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Steak$26.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chef Fajita$29.99
Grilled chicken breast, jumbo shrimp over vegetables, server withMexican rice, flour tortillas, refried beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo and cheese.
- Chiles Rellenos Cheese$20.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chiles Rellenos Ground Beef$21.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chiles Rellenos Shredded Chicken$21.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Masas de Puerco al Horno$25.99
Tender pork morsels slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, black beans and fried plantain on the side.
- Tamale Chicken$19.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Tamale Combination$21.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Tamale Pork$19.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
Salads
- Laredo Salad Plain$11.99
Fresh green salad
- Apple Almond Salad Plain$13.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, almonds, raising, carrots, apples with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Seafood Salad Plain$22.99
Shrimp, calamari and scallops over romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, celery and homemade dressing.
- Salmon Salad Plain$23.99
Salmon, mixed greens,carrots,celery,almonds,pecans, cranberries,cucumber, mango and mango dressing.
- Tacos Salad Plain$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla filled with refried beans with romaine lettuce,tomatoes,sheredded cheese,guacamole,sour cream and house made dressing.
Seafood
- Salmon Mexicano$30.99
Salmon fillet topped with shrimp, scallops and creamy sauce with side of white rice, black beans and vegetables.
- Fish Mexican Style$28.99
Tilapia fish, with a topping seafood salsa made with shrimps and scallops, served with rise and vegetables
- Mexican Seafood Paella$30.99
Paella with grilled chicken, clams, shimp, calamari and chorizo
- Fish Tacos$23.99
Two flour tortillas filled with Tilapia, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, coleslaw and sour cream.
Soup
Specialties
- Chaufa Mexicana Chicken$24.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Combination 2$27.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Combination 3$28.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Shrimp$26.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chaufa Mexicana Steak$26.99
Fried rice with Mexican chorizo, vegetables, green onions, eggs, jalapeno and soy sauce and sesame oil
- Chiles Rellenos Cheese$20.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chiles Rellenos Ground Beef$21.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chiles Rellenos Shredded Chicken$21.99
Green poblado peppers stuffed with jack cheese covered withranchero sauce, with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Masas de Puerco al Horno$25.99
Tender pork morsels slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, black beans and fried plantain on the side.
Tacos
- Birria Tacos (3)$21.99
Yellow corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, onions and cilantro, and on the side Birria Salsa
- Crazy Tacos$62.99
15 White corn tortilla (different meats: Pork, Chicken, Ground Beef) Add Shrimps +$2 Add Steak +$
- Tacos al Carbon Beans$16.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Chcicken$19.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Chorizo$19.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Combination 2$21.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Ground Beef$19.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Pork$20.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Portobello$18.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Shrimp$21.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Carbon Steak$21.99
Soft tortilla,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo,cheese,guacamole and sour cream.
- Tacos al Pastor$19.99
Three corn tortillas filled with pork, onions.
- Tacos de Cochinita Pibil$19.99
Two white corn tortillas with braised pork, orange Achiote sauce, Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
- Tacos Juarez Beans$17.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Chorizo$20.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Combinaton 3$22.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Ground Beef$20.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Pork$20.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Shredded Beef$21.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Shredded Chicken$19.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
- Tacos Juarez Shrimp$22.99
Three crispy tacos,Mexican Rice,refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese,guacamole and sourcream .
Tamales
- Tamale Chicken$19.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Tamale Combination$21.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Tamale Pork$19.99
Soft corn tamale stuffed with meat, with green tomatillo sauceand melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Vegetable Tamales$13.00
2 soft corn tamales stuffed with veggies served with red sauce and melted Daiya cheese on top
Dessert
Kids
Enchiladas / Burritos
- Kids Enchiladas Cheese$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Kids Enchiladas Shredded Chicken$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Kids Enchiladas Shredded Beef$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Kids Burrito Cheese$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Kids Burrito Shredded Chicken$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
- Kids Burrito Shredded Beef$12.99
Served with Mexican rice, and refried beans
Quesadillas
Nachos
Taquitos
Other
Vegan
Vegan Appetizers
- Stuffed Zucchini$16.00
Grilled zucchini stuffed with sautéed onion, avocado, peppers, portobello mushrooms and tofu
- 7 Pieces of Tofu$12.00
Season tofu served with our 2 homemade salsas. (green salsa and spicy chipotle)
- Vegetable Tamales$13.00
2 soft corn tamales stuffed with veggies served with red sauce and melted Daiya cheese on top
Entrees
- Quesadillas Plain$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Daiya cheese and your choice of filing, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadillas Vegetables$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Daiya cheese and your choice of filing, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadillas Portobello$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Daiya cheese and your choice of filing, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadillas Spinach$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Daiya cheese and your choice of filing, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Quesadillas Combination 2$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted Daiya cheese and your choice of filing, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Fajitas Vegetables$20.00
Sizzling platters of green, red and yellow peppers with onions and your choice of topping with corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Fajitas Portobello$20.00
Sizzling platters of green, red and yellow peppers with onions and your choice of topping with corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Fajitas Tofu$20.00
Sizzling platters of green, red and yellow peppers with onions and your choice of topping with corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Fajitas Combination 2$27.00
Sizzling platters of green, red and yellow peppers with onions and your choice of topping with corn tortillas, white rice, black beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Vegetable$25.00
Half a pineapple served on a sizzling plate of green red and yellow peppers with sautéed onion and chunks of pineapple and top with season tofu, with corn tortilla, white rice, black beans, guacamole Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Tofu$25.00
Half a pineapple served on a sizzling plate of green red and yellow peppers with sautéed onion and chunks of pineapple and top with season tofu, with corn tortilla, white rice, black beans, guacamole Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Portobello$25.00
Half a pineapple served on a sizzling plate of green red and yellow peppers with sautéed onion and chunks of pineapple and top with season tofu, with corn tortilla, white rice, black beans, guacamole Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Hawaiian Fajita Combinations 2$27.00
Half a pineapple served on a sizzling plate of green red and yellow peppers with sautéed onion and chunks of pineapple and top with season tofu, with corn tortilla, white rice, black beans, guacamole Pico de Gallo and Daiya cheese
- Saltado Vegetable$25.00
Vegan version of popular dish Lomo Saltado. Stir fry veggies top with marinated Tofu, Portobello or Vegetables with white rice, black beans and French fries
- Saltado Tofu$25.00
Vegan version of popular dish Lomo Saltado. Stir fry veggies top with marinated Tofu, Portobello or Vegetables with white rice, black beans and French fries
- Saltado Portobello$25.00
Vegan version of popular dish Lomo Saltado. Stir fry veggies top with marinated Tofu, Portobello or Vegetables with white rice, black beans and French fries
- Saltado Combinations 2$27.00
Vegan version of popular dish Lomo Saltado. Stir fry veggies top with marinated Tofu, Portobello or Vegetables with white rice, black beans and French fries
- Burrito Bowl Tofu$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Vegetable$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Portobello$19.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Vegan Combinations 2$21.00
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Vegetables/Tofu/Portobello with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, corn and fajita vegetables
Brunch
Brunch Menu
- Mercadito Laredo$37.99+
fried corn tortillas bathed in green or red sauce. Served with cheese, beans and topped with scrambled eggs, onions and sour cream.
- Huevos Rancheros$37.99+
Two eggs with crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, Ranchera sauce. Served with Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and home potatoes
- Fajita Maria Chicken$21.99+
Your choice of chicken or steak fajita, with two eggs any style. Served with Mexican rice, flour tortilla, home potatoes
- Fajita Maria Steak$37.99+
Your choice of chicken or steak fajita, with two eggs any style. Served with Mexican rice, flour tortilla, home potatoes
- Tacos Rancheros$37.99+
Two soft flour tortilla, stuffed with scrambled eggs and Ranchera sauce. Served with Mexican rice refried beans and home potatoes
- Burrito Bowl Shredded Beef$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & mixed vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Shredded Chicken$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & mixed vegetables
- Burrito Bowl Shredded Pork$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & mixed vegetables
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Beef$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Chicken$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
- Traditional Burrito Shredded Pork$37.99+
Soft flour tortilla garnished with your choice of: Shredded Beef/Chicken/Pork/eggs with chorizo/scrambled eggs with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream mixed vegetables and home potatoes on the side
- Chorizo con huevo$37.99+
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage and vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, flour tortilla and home potatoes
- Steak Tapatio$37.99+
6 oz Grilled steak, cook to order, topped with fried eggs, served with home potatoes, mexican rice and refried beans
- Laredo Omelettes Vegetables$37.99+
* Vegetables * Ground beef or / and sausage * Cheese * Combination of two
- Laredo Omelettes Ground Beef$37.99+
* Vegetables * Ground beef or / and sausage * Cheese * Combination of two
- Laredo Omelettes Sausage$37.99+
* Vegetables * Ground beef or / and sausage * Cheese * Combination of two
- Laredo Omelettes Cheese$37.99+
* Vegetables * Ground beef or / and sausage * Cheese * Combination of two
- Laredo Omelettes Combination 2$37.99+
* Vegetables * Ground beef or / and sausage * Cheese * Combination of two
Sides - Extra - ONE
One side menu
- Avocado SIDE$8.99
- Black Beans SIDE$4.99
- Cheese Dip SIDE$9.99
- Cheese SIDE$5.99
- Chips and Salsa SIDE$5.99
- Chips SIDE$3.99
- Corn Tortilla Extra Order$1.99
- Eggs SIDE$3.99
- Enchilada Ground Beef SIDE$7.99
- Enchilada Shrimp SIDE$10.99
- French Fries SIDE$6.99
- Fruit Salad SIDE$3.99
- Grilled Chicken SIDE$8.99
- Grilled Shrimp SIDE$10.99
- Grilled Steak SIDE$9.99
- Ground Beef SIDE$7.99
- Guaca SIDE$7.99
- Guacamole SIDE$10.99
- Jalapenos SIDE$2.25
- Mexican Rice SIDE$4.99
- Mole Poblano SIDE$4.99
- Pico de Gallo SIDE$2.99
- Refried Beans SIDE$4.99
- Rice Poblano SIDE$3.99
- Salsa SIDE$2.50
- Salsa Small SIDE$3.90
- Shredded Beef SIDE$10.99
- Shredded Chicken SIDE$6.99
- Sour Cream SIDE$2.99
- Steamed Vegetables SIDE$9.99
- Taco Chicken SIDE$7.99
- Taco Corn al Pastor SIDE$6.99
- Taco Juarez Beef SIDE$9.99
- Taco Juarez Ground Beef SIDE$6.99
- Taco Juarez Shredded Beef SIDE$10.99
- Taco Juarez Shredded Chicken SIDE$5.99
- Taco Steak SIDE$8.99
- Tamal Chicken SIDE$7.99
- Tamal Pork SIDE$6.99
- White Rice SIDE$4.99