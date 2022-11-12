Lawrence Beer Company Lawrence, KS
826 Pennsylvania St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Popular Items
LBC Beers
'Lectric IPA Crowler
Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.
'Lectri-Piña IPA Crowler
‘Lectri-Piña Pineapple IPA features pineapple added during fermentation to our already juicy IPA. The base beer boasts tropical hop flavors that are amplified with actual tropical fruit. Get caught in the rain!
BIG Peach Saison Crowler
Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.
East Side Session IPA Crowler
Our ode to a modern hop forward ale, East Side is an equal blend of four hop varieties that hit every note of the new-school hop experience. Expect a balance of citrus, pine, tropical fruit, and the venerated and ever- amorphous dank. Aromatic with a soft bitterness, this beer is a true pounder and a worthy representation of our awesome ‘hood.
Raspberry Edel Berliner Weisse Crowler
A super refreshing, tart wheat beer brewed with raspberries. Low alcohol, subtle sourness, lightly hopped, supremely consumable. It's a little beer with a big presence. "Big hitter, the lama."
Van Lear Gose Crowler
Coriander, Himalayan Pink Salt, and pomegranate unite in this pleasingly sour ale. Expect up front tartness, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of salt on the finish. An ideal hot weather beer and a diamond in the coal.
Every Vote Counts IPA Crowler
Chinook and Simcoe hops throw heavy grapefruit, pine, and resin for this snappy West Coast IPA. Brewed in collaboration with election officials and craft breweries nationwide, Every Vote Counts aims to increase voter registration and participation in Kansas. Raise a glass to democracy and visit voteks.org for more voting information!
Double 'Lectric DIPA Crowler
This double IPA was brewed in honor of the venerable ‘Lectric IPA (our flagship and most popular beer) to celebrate 4 years in business. Expect ‘Lectric, but with more intense tropical and stone fruit aroma, more body, more mouthfeel, more hop bitterness, more alcohol, just MORE ‘Lectric. Here’s to four more years!
Mojito Hard Seltzer Crowler
A seltzer version of a classic mojito cocktail but twice the volume and half the price.
Pal Pilsner Crowler
Pal is dry, clean, and crisp. 100% pilsner malt provides a bready base, while Cascade and Liberty hops add floral, citrus, and subtle spice character. Pal is designed to be an anytime, anywhere, go to beer. Best enjoyed through multiple pints in the company of friends. Raise a glass to the special people in your life!
DRY CIDER - Austin Eastciders
12oz can of Austin Eastcider Original Dry Cider. 5% ABV, Gluten Free.
GLUTEN REDUCED - Stone Delicious IPA
12oz can. When creating an IPA deserving of the name “Delicious,” intense flavor was paramount, and that’s just what this bright, citrus-forward standout brings to the table. Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candylike flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone.
Small Plates/Shareables
Pretzel Bites
Bite-sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with grainy honey mustard and pimento beer cheese. | V
Waffle Fries
Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to crispy, served with pimento beer cheese and malt vinegar dijonaisse. The beer cheese is a mix of white cheddar, pale ale, mayo, red peppers, and jalapenos, and is made with a roux. | V
Stout Chili Cup
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
Stout Chili Bowl
A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.
Chips and Queso Blanco
House made chips with Queso Blanco dip.
Brussels Sprouts
Miso Caramel. Wasabi Pea-Sesame Crunch. (v)
Chicken Wings
Classic Buffalo with a side of Spicy Ranch dipping sauce.
Burrata
grilled eggplant and tomato relish. chili oil. grilled baguettes.
Garden
Half Green Salad
Our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. GF | V
Full Green Salad
Our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. GF | V
Half Baby Arugula
Shaved fennel, orange supremes, toasted almonds, pecorino, white balsamic vinaigrette
Full Baby Arugula
Shaved fennel, orange supremes, toasted almonds, pecorino, white balsamic vinaigrette
Half Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna with Diced Egg, Arugula, Red Onion, and Citrus Caper Dressing.
Full Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna with Diced Egg, Arugula, Red Onion, and Citrus Caper Dressing.
Half Baby Kale Salad
Black Beans. Spiced Pepitas. Cotija Cheese. Cumin-Lime Citronette.
Full Baby Kale Salad
Black Beans. Spiced Pepitas. Cotija Cheese. Cumin-Lime Citronette.
Soup and Salad Combo
Handhelds
LBC Burger
Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.
East Side Burger
1⁄2 pound grilled brisket patty cooked medium served with a spicy horseradish cream sauce, white cheddar cheese, and marinated slow roasted tomatoes. Topped with butter lettuce and garlic mayo. This is the kind of burger you’ll find at a new England English style pub. Served on a brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese
Our grilled cheese is unlike any you’ve had before. Cracked black pepper mornay is a gruyere cheese based béchamel made with flour and butter. Cheddar and blue cheese give it a slight funk, and its finished off with a sweet and spicy pepper jelly made with jalapenos. We toast the bread with mayo instead of butter to give it an extra crispiness. Adding an egg or bacon or both is proper.
Thunderbird
House-made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.
Fried Avocado Tacos
Vegetarian, tempura fried avocados on flour tortillas with ancho chile aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of our house fermented habanero hot sauce. | V
Veggie Sammy
Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri, Aioli, and Griddled Provoleta on Sourdough.
BBQ-Bano Sandwich
House Smoked Pulled Pork with Ham, Swiss Cheese Sauce, Dill Pickles, and Southern Style Mustard BBQ Sauce on a Griddled Hoagie. With choice of Fries or Side Salad.
Spicy Apple-Pork Sandwich
Fried Pork Cutlet. Smoked Apple Butter. Jalapeno Slaw.
Mains
Fish n' Chips
Traditional beer pub fare. Icelandic Cod dipped to order in a beer batter made with our own session IPA, old bay seasoning, and with a touch of corn meal to keep it light and flaky. Served with a malt vinegar gribiche and finished off with our seasoned beer battered waffle fries. No side choice.
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, and Blue Cheese Blend. No side choice.
Creamy Shrimp Linguine
White Wine, Garlic Shallots, Parmesan, and Lemon.
Sides
Desserts
22oz Bottles
22oz Bottle Big Wonderful Sour Saison
Big Wonderful is first fermented with a French saison yeast to terminal gravity then laid to rest on one-pound-per-gallon of peaches and pitched with a house blend of wild yeast and bacteria. The eight month secondary fruit fermentation allows brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus cultures to sour the beer and develop complex farmhouse characteristics. Expect layers of stone fruit, medium acidity, and balanced brett funk.
22oz Pink Flamingo Red Wine Barrel Aged Sour Saison
Pink Flamingo was initially fermented with a French Saison yeast to terminal gravity. It was then laid to rest in French Oak Cabernet barrels and pitched with Brettanomyces Lambicus in January 2019. This saison was then bottled and conditioned for an additional two years with Bell Saison yeast to create deeply comlex notes of oak, stone fruit, farmhouse funk, and sour candy
Red
MALBEC - LFK
LFK Malbec, a collaboration wine from our friends at LFK Press and Ad Astra Selections. Made by legendary winemaker Pablo Durigutti and dedicated to the people of Lawrence, a portion of sales from this intensely fruity Malbec will go towards local Lawrence charities
CABERNET SAUVIGNON - Josh Cellar
California- Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. A firm and approachable structure with a balanced and long finish.
Clos De Napa Pinot Noir
Scaia Corvina Red
Field Recordings Fiction Red
Scaia Veneto Corvina Bottle
La Forcine Vouvray Bottle
White/ Dessert/ Sparkling Wines
PINOT GRIS - Underwood Can
250ml serving of canned Underwood Pint Gris wine from Union Wine Co in Oregon. A bright and refreshing white wine that brings the Pinot flavor experience to more people. Reflecting the character of the region, this wine was made for backyard BBQ's and summer evenings. Tasting Notes: Lemongrass, green apple, white stone fruit.
CAVA - Torre Oria Brut
This Cava is yellow-colored with light golden overtones, and has a full floral bouquet of wild flowers and berries and abundant, fine bubbles. On the palate it has a magnificent presence - complex, full-bodied and fresh, with lovely enduring flavors of peaches, tropical fruits and flowers.
SAUVIGNON BLANC - Kuranui
Quintessentially fresh, focused and zippy on the nose with aromas of lime juice, leafy hedge row and ripe yellow citrus. The palate builds on themes established by the aromatics delivering bright, zesty citrus based flavours with a long palate neatly framed by mouth-watering acidity.
Cantina Lavis Chardonnay Bottle
Gassier Rose Bottle
Underwood Rose Bubbles Can
La Forcine Vouvray Bottle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence, KS 66044