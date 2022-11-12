Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lawrence Beer Company Lawrence, KS

111 Reviews

$$

826 Pennsylvania St

Lawrence, KS 66044

Order Again

Popular Items

LBC Burger
East Side Burger
Pretzel Bites

LBC Beers

'Lectric IPA Crowler

$10.00

Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.

'Lectri-Piña IPA Crowler

$10.00

‘Lectri-Piña Pineapple IPA features pineapple added during fermentation to our already juicy IPA. The base beer boasts tropical hop flavors that are amplified with actual tropical fruit. Get caught in the rain!

BIG Peach Saison Crowler

$10.00

Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.

East Side Session IPA Crowler

$10.00

Our ode to a modern hop forward ale, East Side is an equal blend of four hop varieties that hit every note of the new-school hop experience. Expect a balance of citrus, pine, tropical fruit, and the venerated and ever- amorphous dank. Aromatic with a soft bitterness, this beer is a true pounder and a worthy representation of our awesome ‘hood.

Raspberry Edel Berliner Weisse Crowler

$10.00

A super refreshing, tart wheat beer brewed with raspberries. Low alcohol, subtle sourness, lightly hopped, supremely consumable. It's a little beer with a big presence. "Big hitter, the lama."

Van Lear Gose Crowler

$10.00

Coriander, Himalayan Pink Salt, and pomegranate unite in this pleasingly sour ale. Expect up front tartness, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of salt on the finish. An ideal hot weather beer and a diamond in the coal.

Every Vote Counts IPA Crowler

$10.00

Chinook and Simcoe hops throw heavy grapefruit, pine, and resin for this snappy West Coast IPA. Brewed in collaboration with election officials and craft breweries nationwide, Every Vote Counts aims to increase voter registration and participation in Kansas. Raise a glass to democracy and visit voteks.org for more voting information!

Double 'Lectric DIPA Crowler

$12.00

This double IPA was brewed in honor of the venerable ‘Lectric IPA (our flagship and most popular beer) to celebrate 4 years in business. Expect ‘Lectric, but with more intense tropical and stone fruit aroma, more body, more mouthfeel, more hop bitterness, more alcohol, just MORE ‘Lectric. Here’s to four more years!

Mojito Hard Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

A seltzer version of a classic mojito cocktail but twice the volume and half the price.

Pal Pilsner Crowler

$10.00

Pal is dry, clean, and crisp. 100% pilsner malt provides a bready base, while Cascade and Liberty hops add floral, citrus, and subtle spice character. Pal is designed to be an anytime, anywhere, go to beer. Best enjoyed through multiple pints in the company of friends. Raise a glass to the special people in your life!

DRY CIDER - Austin Eastciders

$5.00

12oz can of Austin Eastcider Original Dry Cider. 5% ABV, Gluten Free.

GLUTEN REDUCED - Stone Delicious IPA

$5.00

12oz can. When creating an IPA deserving of the name “Delicious,” intense flavor was paramount, and that’s just what this bright, citrus-forward standout brings to the table. Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candylike flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone.

Small Plates/Shareables

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Bite-sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with grainy honey mustard and pimento beer cheese. | V

Waffle Fries

$10.00

Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to crispy, served with pimento beer cheese and malt vinegar dijonaisse. The beer cheese is a mix of white cheddar, pale ale, mayo, red peppers, and jalapenos, and is made with a roux. | V

Stout Chili Cup

$5.00

A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.

Stout Chili Bowl

$10.00

A ground beef and black bean chili made with our stout beers. Served in a bowl, or cup, with sharp cheddar, onions, and saltine crackers on the side.

Chips and Queso Blanco

$10.00

House made chips with Queso Blanco dip.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Miso Caramel. Wasabi Pea-Sesame Crunch. (v)

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Classic Buffalo with a side of Spicy Ranch dipping sauce.

Burrata

$12.00

grilled eggplant and tomato relish. chili oil. grilled baguettes.

Garden

Half Green Salad

$10.00

Our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. GF | V

Full Green Salad

$14.00

Our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. GF | V

Half Baby Arugula

$10.00

Shaved fennel, orange supremes, toasted almonds, pecorino, white balsamic vinaigrette

Full Baby Arugula

$14.00

Shaved fennel, orange supremes, toasted almonds, pecorino, white balsamic vinaigrette

Half Tuna Salad

$10.00

Albacore Tuna with Diced Egg, Arugula, Red Onion, and Citrus Caper Dressing.

Full Tuna Salad

$14.00

Albacore Tuna with Diced Egg, Arugula, Red Onion, and Citrus Caper Dressing.

Half Baby Kale Salad

$10.00

Black Beans. Spiced Pepitas. Cotija Cheese. Cumin-Lime Citronette.

Full Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

Black Beans. Spiced Pepitas. Cotija Cheese. Cumin-Lime Citronette.

Soup and Salad Combo

$13.00

Handhelds

LBC Burger

$13.00+

Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.

East Side Burger

$15.00

1⁄2 pound grilled brisket patty cooked medium served with a spicy horseradish cream sauce, white cheddar cheese, and marinated slow roasted tomatoes. Topped with butter lettuce and garlic mayo. This is the kind of burger you’ll find at a new England English style pub. Served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Our grilled cheese is unlike any you’ve had before. Cracked black pepper mornay is a gruyere cheese based béchamel made with flour and butter. Cheddar and blue cheese give it a slight funk, and its finished off with a sweet and spicy pepper jelly made with jalapenos. We toast the bread with mayo instead of butter to give it an extra crispiness. Adding an egg or bacon or both is proper.

Thunderbird

$14.00

House-made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.

Fried Avocado Tacos

$13.00

Vegetarian, tempura fried avocados on flour tortillas with ancho chile aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of our house fermented habanero hot sauce. | V

Veggie Sammy

$12.00

Roasted Vegetables, Chimichurri, Aioli, and Griddled Provoleta on Sourdough.

BBQ-Bano Sandwich

$15.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork with Ham, Swiss Cheese Sauce, Dill Pickles, and Southern Style Mustard BBQ Sauce on a Griddled Hoagie. With choice of Fries or Side Salad.

Spicy Apple-Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Pork Cutlet. Smoked Apple Butter. Jalapeno Slaw.

Mains

Fish n' Chips

$14.00

Traditional beer pub fare. Icelandic Cod dipped to order in a beer batter made with our own session IPA, old bay seasoning, and with a touch of corn meal to keep it light and flaky. Served with a malt vinegar gribiche and finished off with our seasoned beer battered waffle fries. No side choice.

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Mac and Cheese with Gruyere, Cheddar, and Blue Cheese Blend. No side choice.

Creamy Shrimp Linguine

$17.00

White Wine, Garlic Shallots, Parmesan, and Lemon.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

a side of our famous waffle fries.

Side Salad

$4.00

A simple side salad of our frilly greens, toasted almonds, fried onions, and sherry vinaigrette. | V

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Crumble

$8.00

Shortbread. Vanilla Ice Cream. (v)

Mexican Chocolate Tres Leches Poke Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream. (v)

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Kid Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Additions

Pimento Beer Cheese

$2.00

Larry Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Ranch Dressing

$1.00

22oz Bottles

22oz Bottle Big Wonderful Sour Saison

$15.00

Big Wonderful is first fermented with a French saison yeast to terminal gravity then laid to rest on one-pound-per-gallon of peaches and pitched with a house blend of wild yeast and bacteria. The eight month secondary fruit fermentation allows brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus cultures to sour the beer and develop complex farmhouse characteristics. Expect layers of stone fruit, medium acidity, and balanced brett funk.

22oz Pink Flamingo Red Wine Barrel Aged Sour Saison

$15.00

Pink Flamingo was initially fermented with a French Saison yeast to terminal gravity. It was then laid to rest in French Oak Cabernet barrels and pitched with Brettanomyces Lambicus in January 2019. This saison was then bottled and conditioned for an additional two years with Bell Saison yeast to create deeply comlex notes of oak, stone fruit, farmhouse funk, and sour candy

Red

MALBEC - LFK

$24.00Out of stock

LFK Malbec, a collaboration wine from our friends at LFK Press and Ad Astra Selections. Made by legendary winemaker Pablo Durigutti and dedicated to the people of Lawrence, a portion of sales from this intensely fruity Malbec will go towards local Lawrence charities

CABERNET SAUVIGNON - Josh Cellar

$38.00

California- Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. A firm and approachable structure with a balanced and long finish.

Clos De Napa Pinot Noir

$32.00

Scaia Corvina Red

Field Recordings Fiction Red

$46.00

Scaia Veneto Corvina Bottle

$43.00

La Forcine Vouvray Bottle

$38.00

White/ Dessert/ Sparkling Wines

PINOT GRIS - Underwood Can

$5.00

250ml serving of canned Underwood Pint Gris wine from Union Wine Co in Oregon. A bright and refreshing white wine that brings the Pinot flavor experience to more people. Reflecting the character of the region, this wine was made for backyard BBQ's and summer evenings. Tasting Notes: Lemongrass, green apple, white stone fruit.

CAVA - Torre Oria Brut

$22.00

This Cava is yellow-colored with light golden overtones, and has a full floral bouquet of wild flowers and berries and abundant, fine bubbles. On the palate it has a magnificent presence - complex, full-bodied and fresh, with lovely enduring flavors of peaches, tropical fruits and flowers.

SAUVIGNON BLANC - Kuranui

$32.00

Quintessentially fresh, focused and zippy on the nose with aromas of lime juice, leafy hedge row and ripe yellow citrus. The palate builds on themes established by the aromatics delivering bright, zesty citrus based flavours with a long palate neatly framed by mouth-watering acidity.

Cantina Lavis Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Gassier Rose Bottle

$34.00

Underwood Rose Bubbles Can

$9.00

La Forcine Vouvray Bottle

$38.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For orders from our West side lcoation see https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeercowest/v2/online-order

Website

Location

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

