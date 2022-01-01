Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lee's Pint and Shell

No reviews yet

2844 Hudson Street

BALTIMORE, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Drink Specials

***IF YOU ARE GETTING ALCOHOL DELIVERED, PLEASE PUT YOUR FULL NAME, BIRTH DATE, DRIVERS LICENSE NUMBER, STATE, AND EXPIRATION ON THE DESCRIPTION OF YOUR ORDER.***

16 oz Mango White Claw

$2.00

32 oz Blueberry Crush

$7.00

32 oz Creamsicle Crush

$7.00

32 oz Strawberry Lemonade Crush

$7.00

32oz Orange Crush

$5.00

32oz Sangria

$5.00

4 Pack 16oz Mango White Claw

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$2.00

Growler Fill

$10.00

New Growler and Fill

$15.00

White Claw Case Mango

$38.00

Food special

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Old Bay Hot Sauce

$5.00

Rock Fish Basket

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Fried Rock Fish Served With Hand Cut Fries , Pickled Poblano , Lemon Wedge , Tartar Sauce.

Salmon Salad

$14.99Out of stock

mixed greens, roasted red peppers , roasted tomato ,red onions ,feta cheese , citrus vinaigrette.

rockfish wrap

$9.99Out of stock

crispy fried rock fish , red pepper mayo , corn sala , spinach , red onion , served with fries

cajun shrimp

$11.99Out of stock

andouille , cauliflower , broccoli , onion , garlic , Cajun seasoning

Pizza & Wing Special

$20.00Out of stock

One order of smoked wings and one 12” pizza

2 for 1 Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$9.99Out of stock

Two Buffalo Chicken Wraps with Fries

GREENS

Wedge

$10.00

chopped iceberg / bacon / avocado / tomato / onion / spicy buttermilk ranch / croutons

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Red and golden beets / baby arugula / oranges / red onions / feta / pumpkin seeds / jalapeño- lime vinaigrette

Kale

$10.00

Dried cherries / apples / blue cheese crumbles / almonds / balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Romaine Hearts

$10.00

Caesar dressing / croutons / pecorino

SANDWICHES

Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved beef / provolone / fried onions / mayo / lettuce / hots / toasted roll. Served with house fries.

Blackened Ahi

$15.00

lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickles / honey mustard. Served with house fries.

Chesapeake Burger

$15.00

angus beef / butter fried crabcake / american / cheese / horseradish pickles / roasted tomato / mayo / lettuce / potato roll. Served with house fries.

Cali Burrito

$14.00

slow cooked brisket / monterey-jack cheddar cheese / avocado / pico de gallo / sour cream / chipotle fries. Served with house fries.

Crab Cake Melt

$18.00

tomato / american cheese / english muffin. Served with house fries.

Crab Cake Sammie

$17.00

lettuce / tomato / potato roll. Served with house fries.

Salmon BLT

$14.50

grilled marinated salmon / applewood / smoked bacon / shredded lettuce / tomato / poblano-tartar sauce / ciabatta. Served with house fries.

Blackened Chicken

$14.00

crab dip / cheddar cheese / pretzel roll. Served with house fries.

BBQ Brisket

$15.00

slow cooked / chipotle BBQ / smoked gouda / crispy fried onions / cole slaw / ciabatta. Served with house fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla. Served with house fries.

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

american cheese / mustard / ketchup / onion / pickles / potato roll. Served with house fries.

Carribean Jerk Tuna Wrap

$15.00

baby spinach / pineapple salsa / avocado cream / grilled flour tortilla. Served with house fries.

Beyond Burger (plant based)

$14.00

monteray jack-cheddar / lettuce / tomato / red / onions / avocado / roasted garlic mayo / sesame bun. Served with house fries.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

breaded chicken breast / marinara / provolone / parmesan / ciabatta. Served with house fries.

Po’Boy Club

$15.00Out of stock

Fried oysters / shrimp salad / bacon / lettuce / tomato / sweet and spicy pickles / toasted sub roll

Fried Oyster Po’ Boy

$13.50Out of stock

Cornmeal dusted / lettuce / tomato / sweet & spicy pickles / roasted red pepper mayo / toasted sub roll

TACOS

Fish Tacos 3 for 13

$13.00

chef’s daily choice of fish and toppings

Chicken Tacos 3 for 11

$11.00

fried chicken tenders / bbq / ranch / lettuce / tomato / onion / Monterey-jack cheddar / bacon

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos 3 for 13.50

$13.50

Grilled Mushroom Tacos 3 for 12

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Traditional Crab Dip

$15.00

cheddar cheese / pretzel roll / veggies / crackers

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$9.00

CHOOSE SAUCE: bbq / honey mustard

Hickory Smoked Wings

$12.00

SERVED WITH: blue cheese dressing / celery

Pulled Duck Nachos

$16.00

confit duck / corn tortillas / house pickled poblanos / white cheddar cheese sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (HOUSE FAVORITE)

$11.00

bacon / shallots / dried cherries / mascarpone / cheese / pistachio / balsamic

Seared Ahi

$14.00

sesame seed encrusted / seaweed salad / wasabi aioli / crispy wontons / soy viniagrette

Fried Pickles

$8.00

dill pickle spears / panko bread crumb/spicy buttermilk ranch

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Asparagus / shallots / Parmesan / truffle oil / chives / lemon

Fried Oysters

$13.00Out of stock

Cornmeal dusted / bacon aioli / scallions

Lamb Meatballs

$13.00

Toasted orzo “risotto” / roasted vegetables / tzatziki / lemon

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Jumbo lump crab / roasted tomatoes / citrus-herb vinaigrette / old bay hollandaise

Buffalo Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

SOUP

Maryland Crab

$6.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesdadilla

$11.00

monterey-jack cheddar / mozzarella. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

roasted red peppers / asparagus / mushrooms / grilled onions / goat cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

chipotle BBQ / charred onions / smoked / gouda / monterey-jack cheddar. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Smokey Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

chipotle marinated shrimp / avocado / roasted tomato / monterey-jack cheddar. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

HAND-CUT FRIES

HOUSE FRIES

$6.00

truffle / salt / black pepper

CHIPOTLE FRIES(HOUSE FAVORITE)

$9.00

chipotle vinaigrette /chives / shaved manchego cheese

CHESAPEAKE FRIES

$15.00

butter / fried / crab cake / cheese sauce / malt vinegar / aioli

LOADED “BAKED POTATO” FRIES

$12.00

bacon / cheese sauce / sour cream / chives / butter

PIZZAS

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

marinara sauce / mozzarella cheese / parmesan cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN (HOUSE FAVORITE) PIZZA

$15.00

hot sauce / blue cheese sauce / mozzarella cheese / red onion / grilled chicken

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$13.00

marinara sauce / mozzarella cheese / parmesan cheese

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$13.00

cauliflour crust / cauliflour / broccoli / roasted red pepper / roasted tomato / caramelized onions / ricotta / parmesan / fresh basil / lemon

DESSERT

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Bunt cake

$7.00

STEAMERS

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

Natty boh / onions / old bay

1 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$22.00

Natty boh / onions / old bay

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

White wine / garlic / onions / butter / parsley

Middle Neck Clams

$13.00

White wine / parsley / garlic / lemon / butter / crushed red pepper

Seafood Bowl

$22.00

Shrimp / mussels / clams / veggies / potato / onions / andouille sausage

Cocktails

32oz Orange Crush

$5.00

32oz Sangria

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

Goose Island IPA

$2.00

Goose Island IPA 4 Pack

$6.00

Goose Island IPA Case

$30.00

White Claw

White Claw Black Cherry Case

$38.00Out of stock

White Claw Case Mango

$38.00

Liquor

Liter Titos

$23.99

Liter Smirnoff

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Orange

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Grapefruit

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Citrus

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Blueberry

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Caramel

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Cherry

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Vanilla

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Sour

$15.99

Liter Smirnoff Red White Berry

$15.99

Ketel One Liter

$31.99

Ketel One Cucumber Mint Ltr

$31.99

Don Julio Blanco 750 ml

$47.99

Patron 750ml

$47.99

Don Julio Reposado 750 ml

$52.99

Casamigos Reposado Ltr

$60.00

Rumpleminze Ltr

$32.99

Liter Fireball

$25.99

Liter Crown Royal

$35.99

Liter Jack Daniels

$32.99

Liter Jose Cuervo Gold

$24.99

Deep Eddy Orange Ltr

$23.99

Deep Eddy Tea Ltr

$23.99

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Ltr

$23.99

Captain Morgan Spiced Liter

$22.99

Jagermeister Liter

$36.99

Captain Morgan Black Ltr

$22.99

Captain Morgan White Ltr

$22.99

Wheatley Vodka Ltr

$19.99

Jake’s Bloody Mary Mix

$7.99

Wine

Terazzas Altos del Plata Malbec

$10.99

Terazzas Altos del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.99

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.99Out of stock

19 Crimes Red Blend

$13.00

Ravenswood Red Zinfandel

$14.99

The Velvet Devil Merlot

$12.99

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$19.99Out of stock

Martin Codax Albarino

$22.99

Terazzas Altos del Plata Chardonnay

$10.99

Cape Mentelle Rose

$15.99

Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc

$15.99

William Hill Chardonnay

$17.99

Moet & Chandon Brut

$49.99

Wycliff Brut

$8.99

Freixenet

$20.00

Beer

Single Corona Bottle

$2.00

Single Angry Orchard Bottle

$2.00

Single Coors Light Bottle

$2.00

Single Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Single Miller Lite

$1.50

Single Bud Light

$1.50

Single Sam Adams Boston Lager

$2.00

Single Natural Light

$2.00

Single Pabst 16 oz Can

$2.00

Single Guinness Blonde 16 oz Can

$2.00

Single Goose Island IPA

$2.00

Single Blue Moon 12 oz can

$2.00

Single 16 oz Mango White Claw

$2.00

Single 16 oz Black Cherry White Claw

$2.00

6 Pack Bud Light Bottles

$10.00

6 Pack Miller Lite Bottles

$10.00

6 Pack Coors Light Bottles

$10.00

6 Pack Michelob Ultra Bottles

$10.00

6 Pack Angry Orchard Bottles

$10.00

6 Pack Mango White Claws

$10.00

6 Pack Black Cherry White Claws

$10.00

4 Pack 16 oz Goose Island IPA

$6.00

6 Pack Budweiser Bottles

$10.00

Growler Fill

$10.00

New Growler and Fill

$15.00

Single Red Stripe 16 oz Can

$1.50

Red Stripe 16 oz 4 Pack

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Lee's Pint & Shell.

Website

Location

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE, MD 21224

Directions

