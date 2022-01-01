Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion

Legal Assets

27 Reviews

$$$

22 A Harrison St

Easton, MD 21601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Outside

Beer

$5.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mixed Drink

$9.00

Specialty Drink

$10.00

Wine

$10.00

NA BEV

$3.00

Bottled H20

$1.00

Happy Drinks

HH WHITE

$8.00

HH RED

$8.00

HH Rail

$7.00

HH DRAFTS

$5.00

HH DOMESTIC

$3.50

Happy Food

HH CALAMARI

$12.00

HH SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

$10.00

HH MUSHROOM LAVOSH PIZZA

$10.00

HH BEEF LETTUCE WRAPS

$12.00

HH CRAB PIZZA

$10.00

Bottle & Board

Bottle & Board

$38.00

Burger & Brew

Burger & Brew

$18.50

Salads (Copy)

Korean Caesar

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Santa Fe Wedge

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Soups (Copy)

French Onion

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$14.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$12.00

Crab & Spinach Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Mussels Valencia

$15.00

Beef Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Baked Oysters

$16.00

BBQ Quail

$12.00

Bread

Help

Dessert (Copy)

Dessert

$8.50

First Course

House Salad- Prix Fixe

Caesar Sald- Prix Fixe

French Onion Soup- Prix Fixe

Soup Du Jour- Prix Fixe

Second Course

Chicken Farfalle- Prix Fixe

$32.00

Roasted Pork Tenderloin- Prix Fixe

$32.00

Asian Noodle Bowl

$36.00

Duck Sausage Bolognaise- Prix Fixe

$32.00

Rainbow Trout

$32.00Out of stock

Braised Beef Short Rib- Prix Fixe

$32.00

Grouper- Prix Fixe

$31.00

Mahi Special

$32.00Out of stock

Dessert

Dessert

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 A Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601

Directions

Gallery
Legal Assets image

Similar restaurants in your area

Out of the Fire
orange star4.6 • 884
111 South Washington St. Easton, MD 21601
View restaurantnext
Doc's Sunset Grille
orange star4.2 • 143
104 W Pier St Oxford, MD 21654
View restaurantnext
Bridges - 321 WELLS COVE RD.
orange starNo Reviews
321 WELLS COVE RD, GRASONVILLE, MD 21638
View restaurantnext
BIG BATS CAFE, KENT ISLAND, INC.
orange star4.6 • 409
216 Saint Claire Pl Stevensville, MD 21666
View restaurantnext
The Anchor & Plow Restaurant & Carryout
orange starNo Reviews
21325 Rock Hall Avenue Rock Hall, MD 21661
View restaurantnext
Rams Head - Shore House
orange star4.3 • 1,580
800 Main St Stevensville, MD 21666
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Easton

Out of the Fire
orange star4.6 • 884
111 South Washington St. Easton, MD 21601
View restaurantnext
Doc's Downtown Grille
orange star4.5 • 767
14 N Washington St Easton, MD 21601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Grasonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston