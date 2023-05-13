Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Out of the Fire

884 Reviews

$$

111 South Washington St.

Easton, MD 21601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Meze Platter

$20.00

hummus, olive tapenade, beet-pistachio dip, tzatziki, goat cheese, grilled naan

Duck Sausage

$17.00

rapini, mozzarella, provolone, Sicilian oregano

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

local romaine, sourdough bread crumbs , hard boiled egg yolk, Parmigiano-Reggiano

LUNCH

Start/ Sides

Chilled Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Gazpacho (with bread and nuts) garnished with tomato-cucumber salsa

Meze Platter

$20.00

hummus, olive tapenade, beet-pistachio dip, tzatziki, goat cheese, grilled naan

Housemade Focaccia and Olive Oil

$6.00

Warm Marinated Olives

$10.00

castelvetrano, picholine, and kalamata olives marinated with spices, rosemary and garlic in extra virgin olive oil

Grlled Naan & Hummus

$8.00

Side spiced duck-fat potatoes

$5.00

pan-fried fingerling potatoes, house-made spice blend

Small mixed greens

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Lemon Grilled Chicken Livers

$5.00

Salads

Special Salad

$14.00

Lemon grilled chicken livers, baby spinach, pickled carrots, almonds, shallots, lemon olive oil

Medjool Dates and White Cheddar

$14.00Out of stock

arugula, crispy Edwards Country Ham, toasted almonds

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

local romaine, sourdough bread crumbs , hard boiled egg yolk, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Warm Confit Salad

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, chicken confit, fresh oranges, Chapel's country creamery bay blue cheese, mixed field greens, molasses vinaigrette

Charred Broccoli

$12.00

pickled carrot, shaved cabbage, mint, tahini-yogurt

Main

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$19.00

spicy tomato-caper broth

Grilled Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Locally raised beef, grilled onions, arugula, Chapel's Country Creamery Chapel Cheddar, jalapeño-parsley aioli, sesame milk bun

Cornmeal Crusted Rainbow Trout Sandwich

$19.00

caper aioli, pickled red onion, sesame milk bun, arugula

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Chapel's Country Creamery Chapel Cheddar, fresh mozzarella, fontina, tomato jam, sourdough

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

pickled carrots, cucumber, pea shoots, tahini yogurt

Nduja Panuozzo

$16.00

grilled chicken, nduja, mozzarella, red onion, arugula, basil

Grilled Halloumi

$16.00

marinated halloumi cheese, jasmine rice, quinoa, roasted vegetables, creamy kale pesto, pepitas, pickled red onion.

Pulled Pork

$16.00Out of stock

red cabbage, curry aioli, chili crunch, sesame milk bun

Pizzas

Maitake Mushroom

$17.00

castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

Margherita

$16.00

tomato puree, fresh mozzarella, basil

Mortadella

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fontina, pistachio-olive tapenade, Sicilian oregano

Calabrese

$17.00

mustard greens, meat sauce (Edwards Country Ham, speck ham, Italian sausage, toasted chili flakes), Parmigiano-Reggiano, provolone

Bianca

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, salsa verde

Duck Sausage

$17.00

rapini, mozzarella, provolone, Sicilian oregano

Bucci

$17.00

tomato puree, mozzarella, fontina, provolone, capers, fresh parsley and garlic, Sicilian oregano

Cheese

$14.00

tomato puree, fontina, provolone

Vegan

$19.00

tomato puree, smoked onion, castelvetrano olives, roasted garlic, roasted mushrooms, arugula

DINNER

First

Housemade Focaccia and Olive Oil

$6.00

Warm Marinated Olives

$10.00

castelvetrano, picholine, and kalamata olives marinated with spices, rosemary and garlic in extra virgin olive oil

Grilled Squid

$14.00

anchovy-caper aioli, fennel, radish

Meze Platter

$20.00Out of stock

hummus, olive tapenade, beet-pistachio dip, tzatziki, goat cheese, grilled naan

Shoots N Shrooms

$17.00

maitake mushrooms, pea shoots, radish, tonnato

Green

Medjool Dates and White Cheddar

$14.00Out of stock

arugula, crispy Edwards Country Ham, toasted almonds

Charred Broccoli

$12.00

pickled carrot, shaved cabbage, mint, tahini-yogurt

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, sourdough bread crumb, local hard boiled egg yolk, parmesan-reggiano

Belgian Endive

$14.00

fried hazlenuts, pecorino, walnut oil, lemon

Pizzas

Margherita

$16.00

tomato puree, fresh mozzarella, basil

Bianca

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, salsa verde

Maitake Mushroom

$17.00

castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese

Mortadella

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fontina, pistachio-olive tapenade, Sicilian oregano

Duck Sausage

$17.00

rapini, mozzarella, provolone, Sicilian oregano

Calabrese

$17.00

mustard greens, meat sauce (Edwards Country Ham, speck ham, Italian sausage, toasted chili flakes), Parmigiano-Reggiano, provolone

Bucci

$17.00

tomato puree, mozzarella, fontina, provolone, capers, fresh parsley and garlic, Sicilian oregano

Cheese

$14.00

tomato puree, fontina, provolone

Vegan

$19.00

tomato puree, smoked onion, castelvetrano olives, roasted garlic, roasted mushrooms, arugula

Bigger

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$19.00

spicy tomato-caper broth

Fire Roasted Trout

$34.00

speck, orange, radicchio, fennel, castelvetrano olives, pepitas, chili oil, salsa verde

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

smoked shiitake mushroom relish, grilled radicchio, roasted garlic gastrique

Grilled Butchers Steak

$34.00

Confit fingerling potatoes, pickled fresno chilli pepper, shallot, arugula, egg and herb oil

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

rapini, dates, trumpet mushrooms, cured olives, espelette anchovy butter

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

$12.00

whipped cream cheese frosting, maple glazed walnuts, honey-white chocolate sauce

Halva

Halva

$12.00

cocoa nib halva, chocolate wafer, almond, sea salt

House-Made Ice Creams

Baby Squirrel

$10.00

Maine Root root beer or Mexican Cola float with house-made Vanilla ice cream

Affogato

$10.00

Night Kitchen Espresso with one scoop house made vanilla ice cream

Affogato Tutto

$17.00

Night Kitchen espresso, one scoop house made vanilla ice cream, with Amaro, Fernet, or Sweet Lucy Bourbon Cream

Cookies

Cookies

$8.00

Cake & Ice Cream

$14.00

BEVERAGES

Soda/Juice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade: housemade

$4.00

Cola Maine Root

$4.00

Root Beer: Maine Root

$4.00

Orange Soda: Housemade

$4.00

Ginger Soda: Housemade

$4.00

Lemon-lime Soda: Housemade

$4.00

Zevia Cola

$3.75

Zevia Cherry

$3.75

Fever-Tree Tonic

$5.00

Kombucha 750 ml

$12.50

Gingerale

$5.00

Kombucha: Draft

$5.00

Housemade Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

LIQUOR

Cocktails

Boulevardier

$16.00

OOTF Martini

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Spiked Sangria

$16.00

Contratto-CIder Spritz

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$16.00

Poli Arancia Spritz

$14.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mescal Mule

$14.00Out of stock

Smokey Bitter

$14.00Out of stock

Basil Summer Punch

$14.00

Cider Kir

$14.00Out of stock

Squirrels Night Out

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

WINE

Bottled Red Wine

BTL Archery Summit Vireton

$56.00

BTL Petit Pont Rouge

$26.00

BTL Fabrizio Vella Rosso

$32.00

BTL Eshcol Red Blend

$50.00

BTL ALANERA

$38.00

BTL Ontanon Tempranillo Crianza

$38.00

BTL Alfaro Dragon Slayer Zinfandel Blend

$38.00

BTL Ringbolt Cabernet

$47.00

BTL Jansz Tasmanian Brut Rose

$50.00

BTL Broccardo Rose

$44.00

BTL Pigoudet Rose

$32.00

BTL Madre Terra Brut

$38.00

BTL Eric Cottat Red Sancerre

$55.00

BTL Ermanno Costa Barbera dAlba

$50.00

BTL Acon Reserva

$52.00

Bottled White Wine

BTL Airlie 7

$38.00

BTL Lapilli Greco Di Tufo

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Petit Pont Blanc

$26.00

BTL Fabrizio Vella Bianco

$32.00

BTL Ontanon Tempranillo Blanco

$38.00

BTL Charles Bove Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Jaine Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Sylvain Chablis

$56.00

BTL Eshcol Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Scenic Valley Pinot Gris

$45.00

BTL Scenic Valley Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Ribellante

$42.00

BTL Pigoudet

$26.00

BTL Eric Cottat Sancerre

$56.00

BTL Ermanno Costa Arneis

$57.00

BEER

Canned Beer

Narragansett Lager (12oz)

$6.00

La Chouffe

$11.00

Downeast Cider (12 oz)

$7.00

Single Cut 18 Watt

$10.00

Partake Blonde- N/A CAN

$5.00

Oxbow Alpino Lager

$9.00

Stillwater Saison

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of historic downtown Easton, MD, Out of the Fire is committed to community enhancement by thoughtfully curating the interesting and creative cuisine and beverages choices while engaging in environmental and social sustainability. Our motto captures the heart and soul of the restaurant: Eat Well. Be Well. Give Back.

Website

Location

111 South Washington St., Easton, MD 21601

Directions

Map
