LFG Bar

review star

No reviews yet

116 Portage St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Popular Items

Chocobo Wings BONELESS
Chocolate Malt
Corn Dog

Co-Op Mode

Asta's Potato Wedges

$9.00

Farm potato wedges, cheese, green onions, bacon, herb sour cream

Beers of War

$9.00

Soft pretzel with homemade beer cheese and honey mustard.

Chocobo Wings BONE-IN

$11.00

Bone-in wings (8-10 depending on size), served with ranch. Choose from plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, or dry-rub cajun

Chocobo Wings BONELESS

$11.00

DipTRIO

$14.00

Far Fry 2

$8.00

Half Parmesan, half garlic fries. Served with Super Saiyan Sauce (spicy aioli)

Fatality Fries

$10.00

Chili cheese fries served with herb sour cream

Fry Basket

$5.00

Fries only.

GTA Rice City

$9.00Out of stock

Halo Rings

$9.00

Knuckle's Poppers

$9.00

Cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers, served with raspberry dipping sauce.

Mario's Mozz

$9.00

Mozzarella sticks tossed in cajun, served with homemade marinara sauce.

Piranha Plant Bites

$9.00

Showdown Tots

$9.00

Totooine

$9.00

Cajun tots with jalapenos, cheese, beer cheese and bacon

Single Mode

Boo's Breakfast Burger

$11.00

The Classic

$10.00

Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, and garlic aioli. Served with fries.

Bulbasaur's Tossed Salad

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Four chicken tenders served with fries.

Corn Dog

$6.00

One corn dog served with fries.

Ganon's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese with caramelized onions, tomatoes and bacon. Served with fries.

Hedgehog's Chili Dog

$11.00

Farm bratwurst, homemade chili sauce, Sarkozy bun, cheese, and fried onions. Served with fries.

Pac Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Mac n Cheese made with our homemade beer cheese, and breadcrumbs on top. Served with fries.

Parappa The Wrapper

$10.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Beef Tacos

$10.00

Veggie Tacos

$10.00

The Wizpig

$10.00

Boo's Breakfast Burger (Crawl)

$9.00

Burger patty, blueberry compote, fried egg, tomato, bacon, and cheddar. Served with fries.

Specials

Our Weekly Specials!

Chocolate Malt

$5.00

Vanilla Malt

$5.00

Strawberry Malt

$5.00

Pumpkin Malt

$5.00

PB Malt

$5.00

Red Bread Redemption

$6.00Out of stock

Kirby Mouthful Burger

$12.00

Dig Dug Dip

$6.00

Links Cuccos

$6.00

Game Over

4 freshly baked cookies

Fall Out Cookies

$5.00

Cookies

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

One corn dog served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Three chicken tenders served with fries.

Kids cookies

$3.00

Two warm cookies with a glass of milk.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Burger with Cheese

Kid's Milkshake

$3.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's TMNT Cheese

$7.00

Bar Crawl Specials

Cheeseburger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Don't want to dine in? We've got you covered! We locally source our bread, select meats and produce!

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

LFG Bar image
LFG Bar image
LFG Bar image
LFG Bar image

