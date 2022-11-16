LFG Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Don't want to dine in? We've got you covered! We locally source our bread, select meats and produce!
Location
116 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Gallery
